World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 01:00:29 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 11:33:11 am
Infantino:

Those fans who come to the stadium and billions watching on TV have their own problems and just want to spend 90 minutes without having to think about anything else. Just enjoy a little moment of joy,

Well, agreed, maybe if people hadn't paid for this tournament with their lives we could.


Back in May, Infantino said this...


'Infantino, on the conditions of the World Cup workers: "We give them dignity and pride"':-

www.marca.com/futbol/mundial/2022/05/03/6270e7a1ca474130158b461b.html

'Infantino directly assessed the claim that was already denied by Qatar after The Guardian reported that 6,500 workers have died building infrastructure to host the first Middle East World Cup in November.

"FIFA is not here to be the world's police nor is it responsible for everything that happens, but thanks to it and to football, a positive social change has been contributed to in Qatar"

"6,000 people could also be dying in other places," the Swiss continued.

"And of course, FIFA is not here to be the world's police nor is it responsible for everything that happens in the world.

But thanks to FIFA, thanks to football, it has contributed to a positive social change in Qatar. These controversies certainly have overshadowed the preparation," he added.'


^ Definitely some 'we treat our slaves better than some others, therefore we are the good guys' / 'arbeit macht frei' vibes from the sociopath in charge of FIFA.

And completely ignores the fact that his own corrupt organisation is actually responsible for giving a World Cup to Qatar... despite knowing all too well the conditions that migrant workers would face in building the necessary stadiums and infrastructure for Qatar to host it. Instead... he asks everyone just turn their brains off and enjoy the football - and not think of the thousands dead who'd still be alive if FIFA weren't corrupt & bribed... and FIFA had chosen a different country to host the World Cup in 2022.

Then for FIFA and Qatar to the turn around and lecture the rest of the world on how to think.  :wanker



FIFA think "the best World Cup ever" is one FIFA themselves removed love, equality, and the fight vs racism from. 

A World Cup built on bribes, corruption, lies, threats, and literally countless deaths.



Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 11:09:08 am
Jason, kudos mate.

Thanks mate. Only a couple of days more to go and will step off this soapbox - and then it is back to the other sportswashed footy...  :wave

Credit to Barney, Jill, Debs, Jim, JonC and everyone else posting up content and adding to the discussion too - including the months & years leading up to this World Cup as well.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 01:18:56 pm
Just want to add my thanks for your selfless efforts Jason.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 02:54:52 pm
.
^ thanks mate.



Day 28 : The 3rd Place Play-Off...


Croatia v Morocco






^ the VIP section is near empty.









'The attendance for this match is 44,137' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61047897 & https://twitter.com/ahmad2man/status/1604153292913020928

:lmao  :mooncat

The new capacity for the Khalifa Int'l Stadium is 45,857. (It was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/khalifa-international-stadium

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 03:30:51 pm

'When World Cup Reality Isnt What It Seems' - by Rory Smith:-

In Qatar, where the line between the artificial and the authentic has blurred or evaporated, it was the people, as always, who defined the tournament.

www.nytimes.com/2022/12/16/sports/world-cup/qatar.html


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/5NUGz


a snippet...


'At Qatars first game, a defeat to Ecuador, one end of Al Bayt Stadium  a beautiful, gargantuan rendition of a Bedouin tent, surrounded by pristine lawns in the middle of the desert  was filled by fans wearing burgundy T-shirts, their arms snaked with tattoos, chanting and cheering and dancing for the host nation.

They were, it turned out, hired hands, Lebanese ultras recruited by Qatar to provide a bedrock of support. They were fake, in the traditional sense of the word, but that is not how they saw themselves: Their passion for the country that had brought the World Cup to a Muslim nation, to an Arab nation, they said, was real.

Around them, at every game they attended, were great swathes of empty seats. The fears of sparse attendances, it seemed, had been realized. Except that they had not: Like clockwork, an announcement would be made claiming that not only was the stadium full, but it was fuller than previously thought possible. Lusail, described for years as having room for 80,000 people, contained more than 88,000 for its first game.

When pressed, the organizing committee said that there was a difference between official capacity and operational capacity. Overnight, FIFA hurriedly adjusted the size of each stadium on its website. Where the line between the real and the synthetic stood depended, it seemed, on where you wanted it to stand.'
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 03:33:54 pm
Despite the fact that no one cares about this 3rd place game - and the fact I can see at least 30% of the stadium is empty - I have to guess this is a sellout?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 05:18:20 pm

^ not too far off, mate. ;D



'Philipp Lahm on Infantino: You're increasingly getting the impression that [he] simply doesn't have any integrity':-

www.sport1.de/news/fussball/wm/2022/12/heftige-lahm-kritik-an-fifa-boss-infantino (translated)


a snippet...


'FIFA continued to lose credibility with the top representative. One increasingly gets the impression that Gianni Infantino is not looking for the best solution in terms of football and that he simply does not have integrity," wrote Lahm in his column for the editorial network Germany (RND)

Lahm: "Infantino doesn't give the impression that he wants to change anything about it. He takes advantage of the game. That is the problem of FIFA, a European-based institution, not football. And that can only be changed by finally relying on a reasonable, transparent award procedure in the future.

According to Lahm, the Europeans must "now stand together and prevent a scandal like the one that happened at the 2010 World Cup from happening again". You have to show integrity, "Europe has to remain defensive," said the 39-year-old Bayern star, "because a World Cup without Europe doesn't work. A lot of the Argentinians play in Europe, the French anyway, the Moroccans also orientate themselves towards Europe.

At EURO 2024, the tournament director wants to bring our values ​​back to the fore, and above all the game. In a democratic country - and I think people want that."
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 12:10:34 am
Well, the final game is nearly done and what have we had so far


Football, drama, tension


plus


£200bn worth of


Corruption
Waste
Oppression and denial of human rights
Environmental assault
Celebrity pay offs
Hypocrisy
Media washing
Modern slavery and migrant exploitation




The modern world in all it's glory really


The football will be forgotten in a  month
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:18:38 am

'Qatar construction firm still operating despite not paying migrant workers':-

A Qatar construction company involved in World Cup-related projects that a government official said was closed and unable to pay outstanding wages to migrant workers is still open, an investigation by The Athletic has found.

https://theathletic.com/3983137/2022/12/09/qatar-world-cup-migrant-worker-payments


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/ND8WN


'At least 60 workers protested outside the building in August after claiming they had not been paid. A number were detained and some were deported for what the government said was breaching security laws. It is not clear how many.'
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:27:38 am

'How FIFA Silenced a World Cup Armband Campaign' - by Tariq Panja:-

European teams had planned to highlight inclusivity on soccers biggest stage. They blinked when the sports governing body flexed its muscles.

www.nytimes.com/2022/12/17/sports/soccer/world-cup-armbands.html?


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/x3gzl




Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:37:33 am

'A Comedians Stunt Is a Sly Protest of Qatars L.G.B.T.Q. Laws':-

Joe Lycett appeared to shred cash after demanding that David Beckham end his relationship with the World Cup. It was his latest performance with a point.

www.nytimes.com/2022/12/16/arts/television/joe-lycett-qatar-world-cup.html?


^ article in full - https://archive.ph/TlHFc


'Soccer fans around the world have expressed concern about Qatars human rights record, and when he heard that the World Cup was taking place in the Arab nation, Lycett was appalled. He hoped putting pressure on Beckham to say or do something would have a much larger knock-on effect in actively improving L.G.B.T.Q. rights in Qatar, he said.

Beckham declined to comment for this article, but in a TV special made by Lycett that aired Thursday in Britain, Beckhams team made a statement that read, in part: We understand that there are different and strongly held views about engagement in the Middle East but see it as positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the first World Cup being held in the region.

In an email after the shows broadcast, Lycett said he was shocked by the statements absence of even mentioning L.G.B.T.Q.+ people, and its use of the word debate.

Essentially Beckham (or more likely his team) are saying human rights are up for debate, Lycett said.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:43:37 am

'The World Cups Missing Mouthpiece':-

Qatar paid David Beckham tens of millions of dollars to promote the country and its interests. To its frustration, it has not received the return it expected from that investment.

www.nytimes.com/2022/12/16/sports/soccer/world-cup-david-beckham.html


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/XFOFw
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:46:04 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:43:37 am
'The World Cups Missing Mouthpiece':-

Qatar paid David Beckham tens of millions of dollars to promote the country and its interests. To its frustration, it has not received the return it expected from that investment.

www.nytimes.com/2022/12/16/sports/soccer/world-cup-david-beckham.html


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/XFOFw


Spice sales must be down.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:48:29 am
I think that's David's pension, he's sort of finished now isn't he?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:54:37 am

'Qatar 2022: The Backlash' - by Nicholas McGeehan:-

https://medium.com/@NcGeehan/qatar-2022-the-backlash-bcfc4b0c56c5


a snippet... of an insightful and informative piece by someone who has lived in the Gulf for some 20 years...


'On field drama nearly always trumps off-field controversy and so inevitably the media coverage of Qatar 2022 has shifted heavily towards the games themselves, but a debate has raged around the rights and wrongs of this World Cup, and up until very recently it has been heavily slanted towards the wrongs. This prompted a backlash.

Qatar has allies in high places and a very well-financed public relations machine and in tandem these have driven a counter-debate in order to focus attention away from criticism of Qatars human rights record and onto the motivations of those criticising it. The media coverage is loaded with orientalist tropes, said the backlash, and the west is guilty of gross hypocrisy, it added, and whatabout Russia 2018 and whatabout the Iraq war and whatabout ad nauseum.'
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:03:58 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:48:29 am
I think that's David's pension, he's sort of finished now isn't he?

Other brands will likely be putting some more detail and 'responsibilities' into their contracts with him off the back of this.

Then again, other brands may looking around at other 'celebs' instead of the poor woeful returns shite he has contributed - and that inane statement re Qatar.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:46:04 am
Spice sales must be down.

;D Those are the best ever spice markets too!
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:14:59 am

'The man who was jailed after working on Qatars World Cup':-

Miguel Delaney explores the case of Abdullah Ibhais, who was imprisoned after offering advice on payment issues at a labour camp in Al Shahaniya

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup/abdullah-ibhais-case-qatar-jail-b2246209.html


a snippet...


'Ibhais family accuse Fifa and president Gianni Infantino of being complicit in a human rights travesty, with FairSquare adding that that the important thing to remember is that the case directly implicates the World Cup organisers, the Supreme Committee.

The claims do not just put a different complexion on the competitions grand conclusion as it reaches the final, the story of Lionel Messis career perhaps coming to the most glorious end. Ibhais case takes in: migrant worker rights and abuses; unpaid wages; the nature of World Cup stadium construction; how Qatar works; how Qatar spins; how Qatar deals with dissent; the police state nature of Qatar; its artificiality; paranoia over the gulf blockade; its lack of civil liberties and all while offering an insight into how the power structure is run.

If thats a lot, it is worth just laying out the details of his case'... (more info in the linked article)


A tough read for a man who was doing the right thing - and is now suffering for it. His family too.


'I cant forget this was built on peoples misery, on peoples blood actually. My brother is in prison because of this. I cant talk to him, I cant see him, his kids cant see him, his wife cant see him. I cant get this personal feeling out when I watch the World Cup, so I try to avoid it.'




^ Abdullah Ibhais was imprisoned after offering advice on payment issues at a labour camp.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 04:06:39 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:54:37 am
'Qatar 2022: The Backlash' - by Nicholas McGeehan:-

https://medium.com/@NcGeehan/qatar-2022-the-backlash-bcfc4b0c56c5


a snippet... of an insightful and informative piece by someone who has lived in the Gulf for some 20 years...


'On field drama nearly always trumps off-field controversy and so inevitably the media coverage of Qatar 2022 has shifted heavily towards the games themselves, but a debate has raged around the rights and wrongs of this World Cup, and up until very recently it has been heavily slanted towards the wrongs. This prompted a backlash.

Qatar has allies in high places and a very well-financed public relations machine and in tandem these have driven a counter-debate in order to focus attention away from criticism of Qatars human rights record and onto the motivations of those criticising it. The media coverage is loaded with orientalist tropes, said the backlash, and the west is guilty of gross hypocrisy, it added, and whatabout Russia 2018 and whatabout the Iraq war and whatabout ad nauseum.'

Excellent articlethanks for posting.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 11:27:18 am

'Qatar 2022: Shifting sands where the real and almost-real collide':-

Fifa have rolled out the ersatz green carpet for the parody World Cup featuring goal actualisations and constant posing

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/18/qatar-2022-shifting-sands-where-the-real-and-the-almost-real-collide-world-cup


a snippet...


'What do you need for a World Cup? You need light, noise, an iconography of World Cup-dom. You need to block out the sky with drones and fire and empty colour. Qatars pre-match displays have been uniform and relentless, like watching a robot express excitement on an endless loop. There is nothing new about this. All tournaments do it. Qatars achievement has been to synthesise the loudest tournament excitement of all time, and to do it over the top of often silent stadiums. Here some volunteers shake a flag while the inflatable World Cop appears to explode into flames and historys most brain-manglingly loud PA screams in boilerplate excitement. Never has kick-off felt like such a relief in any sporting event. Finally some peace and quiet. Perhaps Qatar can now pack all of this generic white noise away and simply wheel it out again for the inevitable Olympics.'


Shiny and soulless - maybe FIFA and Qatar have more in common that we first thought. Other than the love of money and issuing threats to others, of course.


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 11:37:00 am

'Gay football star Collin Martin blasts FIFA for failing LGBTQ+ community with Qatar World Cup':-

Homosexuality is criminalised in Qatar and LGBTQ+ people are forced to live their lives in hiding. Despite this, the country was selected to host the World Cup, a decision which has been roundly criticised because of Qatars human rights abuses.

www.thepinknews.com/2022/12/18/collin-martin-world-cup-qatar-fifa-lgbtq


a snippet...


I think it should have been awarded to a more progressive country thats willing to open its doors to everyone, he says.

His biggest disappointment is that FIFA failed to use the World Cup to advance change for LGBTQ+ people in Qatar.

There has been no interest from FIFA in trying to actually improve the lives of the people that are living there.

I think they actually had a real opportunity to improve the lives of the people there and they simply have not made an effort at all to do that.

Like many other queer players, Collin Martin has felt disheartened watching the World Cup from the United States and seeing the lack of representations in stadiums and the lack of allyship allowed from straight players willing to support the LGBTQ+ community.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 11:42:39 am

'Martina Navratilova calls FIFA a "criminal organization" after suppression of LGBTQ+ awareness campaign comes to light':-

"FIFA is a criminal organization," Navratilova tweeted.

www.sportskeeda.com/tennis/news-martina-navratilova-calls-fifa-criminal-organization-suppression-lgbtq-awareness-campaign-comes-light


the article Martina references in here tweet about FIFA...


'How FIFA Silenced a World Cup Armband Campaign' - by Tariq Panja:-

European teams had planned to highlight inclusivity on soccers biggest stage. They blinked when the sports governing body flexed its muscles.

www.nytimes.com/2022/12/17/sports/soccer/world-cup-armbands.html?

^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/x3gzl
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 11:49:07 am
Apologies if already posted, but I've just read about the cost of each world cup since 1990 and the figures for Qatar are staggering.

I know they had to build all but one stadium, but surely you award a world cup to the country best placed to deliver it (i.e. existing fan bases, fans, clubs, infrastructure and footballing culture). It's so obvious this was a complete sham decided via bribery.

Italy 1990: $4 billion
USA 1994: $500 million
France 1998: $2.3 billion
Korea/Japan 2002: $7 billion
Germany 2006: $4.9 billion
South Africa 2010: $7.2 billion
Brazil 2014: $19.7 billion
Russia 2018: $16 billion
Qatar 2022: $229 billion

What's next? Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos bidding for a tournament on the moon in 2034?

(there'd be no atmosphere for a start...)
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 12:15:10 pm
Horrific posts on twitter about fans being crammed into a station being held back by officials. Does this sort of thing have to happen at every final now?  :no


Adam Crafton
@AdamCrafton_
This does not look particularly safe here. More and more fans arriving outside station. Being held back at escalators.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 12:22:38 pm
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on Today at 12:15:10 pm
Horrific posts on twitter about fans being crammed into a station being held back by officials. Does this sort of thing have to happen at every final now?  :no


Adam Crafton
@AdamCrafton_
This does not look particularly safe here. More and more fans arriving outside station. Being held back at escalators.


Those videos do not look good - hopefully they'll that sorted and soon...

https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1604447999522144256


'Huge queues and crowding at the Msheireb interchange. Avoid this station if you can ':-

https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1604446425630351360


(I think they struggled at two interchanges for the final round of Group Stages too, same kick off times overcrowding, both fans & stewards not sure where they were going)
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 12:25:37 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:22:38 pm

Those videos do not look good - hopefully they'll that sorted and soon...

https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1604447999522144256


'Huge queues and crowding at the Msheireb interchange. Avoid this station if you can ':-

https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1604446425630351360


(I think they struggled at two interchanges for the final round of Group Stages too, same kick off times overcrowding, both fans & stewards not sure where they were going)

If they struggled before at earlier game, why aren't they learning the lessons in time for this one? They really aren't bothered about fans safety, even if I had a chance to go to a Final I don't think I would now.
