World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6160 on: Yesterday at 01:00:29 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 11:33:11 am
Infantino:

Those fans who come to the stadium and billions watching on TV have their own problems and just want to spend 90 minutes without having to think about anything else. Just enjoy a little moment of joy,

Well, agreed, maybe if people hadn't paid for this tournament with their lives we could.


Back in May, Infantino said this...


'Infantino, on the conditions of the World Cup workers: "We give them dignity and pride"':-

www.marca.com/futbol/mundial/2022/05/03/6270e7a1ca474130158b461b.html

'Infantino directly assessed the claim that was already denied by Qatar after The Guardian reported that 6,500 workers have died building infrastructure to host the first Middle East World Cup in November.

"FIFA is not here to be the world's police nor is it responsible for everything that happens, but thanks to it and to football, a positive social change has been contributed to in Qatar"

"6,000 people could also be dying in other places," the Swiss continued.

"And of course, FIFA is not here to be the world's police nor is it responsible for everything that happens in the world.

But thanks to FIFA, thanks to football, it has contributed to a positive social change in Qatar. These controversies certainly have overshadowed the preparation," he added.'


^ Definitely some 'we treat our slaves better than some others, therefore we are the good guys' / 'arbeit macht frei' vibes from the sociopath in charge of FIFA.

And completely ignores the fact that his own corrupt organisation is actually responsible for giving a World Cup to Qatar... despite knowing all too well the conditions that migrant workers would face in building the necessary stadiums and infrastructure for Qatar to host it. Instead... he asks everyone just turn their brains off and enjoy the football - and not think of the thousands dead who'd still be alive if FIFA weren't corrupt & bribed... and FIFA had chosen a different country to host the World Cup in 2022.

Then for FIFA and Qatar to the turn around and lecture the rest of the world on how to think.  :wanker



FIFA think "the best World Cup ever" is one FIFA themselves removed love, equality, and the fight vs racism from. 

A World Cup built on bribes, corruption, lies, threats, and literally countless deaths.



Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 11:09:08 am
Jason, kudos mate.

Thanks mate. Only a couple of days more to go and will step off this soapbox - and then it is back to the other sportswashed footy...  :wave

Credit to Barney, Jill, Debs, Jim, JonC and everyone else posting up content and adding to the discussion too - including the months & years leading up to this World Cup as well.

Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:02:08 pm by oojason
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6161 on: Yesterday at 01:18:56 pm
Just want to add my thanks for your selfless efforts Jason.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6162 on: Yesterday at 02:54:52 pm
^ thanks mate.



Day 28 : The 3rd Place Play-Off...


Croatia v Morocco






^ the VIP section is near empty.









'The attendance for this match is 44,137' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61047897 & https://twitter.com/ahmad2man/status/1604153292913020928

:lmao  :mooncat

The new capacity for the Khalifa Int'l Stadium is 45,857. (It was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/khalifa-international-stadium

Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:37:20 pm by oojason
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6163 on: Yesterday at 03:30:51 pm

'When World Cup Reality Isnt What It Seems' - by Rory Smith:-

In Qatar, where the line between the artificial and the authentic has blurred or evaporated, it was the people, as always, who defined the tournament.

www.nytimes.com/2022/12/16/sports/world-cup/qatar.html


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/5NUGz


a snippet...


'At Qatars first game, a defeat to Ecuador, one end of Al Bayt Stadium  a beautiful, gargantuan rendition of a Bedouin tent, surrounded by pristine lawns in the middle of the desert  was filled by fans wearing burgundy T-shirts, their arms snaked with tattoos, chanting and cheering and dancing for the host nation.

They were, it turned out, hired hands, Lebanese ultras recruited by Qatar to provide a bedrock of support. They were fake, in the traditional sense of the word, but that is not how they saw themselves: Their passion for the country that had brought the World Cup to a Muslim nation, to an Arab nation, they said, was real.

Around them, at every game they attended, were great swathes of empty seats. The fears of sparse attendances, it seemed, had been realized. Except that they had not: Like clockwork, an announcement would be made claiming that not only was the stadium full, but it was fuller than previously thought possible. Lusail, described for years as having room for 80,000 people, contained more than 88,000 for its first game.

When pressed, the organizing committee said that there was a difference between official capacity and operational capacity. Overnight, FIFA hurriedly adjusted the size of each stadium on its website. Where the line between the real and the synthetic stood depended, it seemed, on where you wanted it to stand.'
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6164 on: Yesterday at 03:33:54 pm
Despite the fact that no one cares about this 3rd place game - and the fact I can see at least 30% of the stadium is empty - I have to guess this is a sellout?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6165 on: Yesterday at 05:18:20 pm

^ not too far off, mate. ;D



'Philipp Lahm on Infantino: You're increasingly getting the impression that [he] simply doesn't have any integrity':-

www.sport1.de/news/fussball/wm/2022/12/heftige-lahm-kritik-an-fifa-boss-infantino (translated)


a snippet...


'FIFA continued to lose credibility with the top representative. One increasingly gets the impression that Gianni Infantino is not looking for the best solution in terms of football and that he simply does not have integrity," wrote Lahm in his column for the editorial network Germany (RND)

Lahm: "Infantino doesn't give the impression that he wants to change anything about it. He takes advantage of the game. That is the problem of FIFA, a European-based institution, not football. And that can only be changed by finally relying on a reasonable, transparent award procedure in the future.

According to Lahm, the Europeans must "now stand together and prevent a scandal like the one that happened at the 2010 World Cup from happening again". You have to show integrity, "Europe has to remain defensive," said the 39-year-old Bayern star, "because a World Cup without Europe doesn't work. A lot of the Argentinians play in Europe, the French anyway, the Moroccans also orientate themselves towards Europe.

At EURO 2024, the tournament director wants to bring our values ​​back to the fore, and above all the game. In a democratic country - and I think people want that."
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6166 on: Today at 12:10:34 am
Well, the final game is nearly done and what have we had so far


Football, drama, tension


plus


£200bn worth of


Corruption
Waste
Oppression and denial of human rights
Environmental assault
Celebrity pay offs
Hypocrisy
Media washing
Modern slavery and migrant exploitation




The modern world in all it's glory really


The football will be forgotten in a  month
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6167 on: Today at 01:18:38 am

'Qatar construction firm still operating despite not paying migrant workers':-

A Qatar construction company involved in World Cup-related projects that a government official said was closed and unable to pay outstanding wages to migrant workers is still open, an investigation by The Athletic has found.

https://theathletic.com/3983137/2022/12/09/qatar-world-cup-migrant-worker-payments


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/ND8WN


'At least 60 workers protested outside the building in August after claiming they had not been paid. A number were detained and some were deported for what the government said was breaching security laws. It is not clear how many.'
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6168 on: Today at 01:27:38 am

'How FIFA Silenced a World Cup Armband Campaign' - by Tariq Panja:-

European teams had planned to highlight inclusivity on soccers biggest stage. They blinked when the sports governing body flexed its muscles.

www.nytimes.com/2022/12/17/sports/soccer/world-cup-armbands.html?


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/x3gzl




Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6169 on: Today at 01:37:33 am

'A Comedians Stunt Is a Sly Protest of Qatars L.G.B.T.Q. Laws':-

Joe Lycett appeared to shred cash after demanding that David Beckham end his relationship with the World Cup. It was his latest performance with a point.

www.nytimes.com/2022/12/16/arts/television/joe-lycett-qatar-world-cup.html?


^ article in full - https://archive.ph/TlHFc


'Soccer fans around the world have expressed concern about Qatars human rights record, and when he heard that the World Cup was taking place in the Arab nation, Lycett was appalled. He hoped putting pressure on Beckham to say or do something would have a much larger knock-on effect in actively improving L.G.B.T.Q. rights in Qatar, he said.

Beckham declined to comment for this article, but in a TV special made by Lycett that aired Thursday in Britain, Beckhams team made a statement that read, in part: We understand that there are different and strongly held views about engagement in the Middle East but see it as positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the first World Cup being held in the region.

In an email after the shows broadcast, Lycett said he was shocked by the statements absence of even mentioning L.G.B.T.Q.+ people, and its use of the word debate.

Essentially Beckham (or more likely his team) are saying human rights are up for debate, Lycett said.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6170 on: Today at 01:43:37 am

'The World Cups Missing Mouthpiece':-

Qatar paid David Beckham tens of millions of dollars to promote the country and its interests. To its frustration, it has not received the return it expected from that investment.

www.nytimes.com/2022/12/16/sports/soccer/world-cup-david-beckham.html


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/XFOFw
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6171 on: Today at 01:46:04 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:43:37 am
'The World Cups Missing Mouthpiece':-

Qatar paid David Beckham tens of millions of dollars to promote the country and its interests. To its frustration, it has not received the return it expected from that investment.

www.nytimes.com/2022/12/16/sports/soccer/world-cup-david-beckham.html


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/XFOFw


Spice sales must be down.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6172 on: Today at 01:48:29 am
I think that's David's pension, he's sort of finished now isn't he?
