Those fans who come to the stadium and billions watching on TV have their own problems and just want to spend 90 minutes without having to think about anything else. Just enjoy a little moment of joy,



Well, agreed, maybe if people hadn't paid for this tournament with their lives we could.



Back in May, Infantino said this...':-'Infantino directly assessed the claim that was already denied by Qatar after The Guardian reported that 6,500 workers have died building infrastructure to host the first Middle East World Cup in November."FIFA is not here to be the world's police nor is it responsible for everything that happens, but thanks to it and to football, a positive social change has been contributed to in Qatar"" the Swiss continued."And of course, FIFA is not here to be the world's police nor is it responsible for everything that happens in the world.But thanks to FIFA, thanks to football, it has contributed to a positive social change in Qatar. These controversies certainly have overshadowed the preparation," he added.'^ Definitely some 'we treat our slaves better than some others, therefore we are the good guys' / 'arbeit macht frei' vibes from the sociopath in charge of FIFA.And completely ignores the fact that his own corrupt organisationfor giving a World Cup to Qatar... despite knowing all too well the conditions that migrant workers would face in building the necessary stadiums and infrastructure for Qatar to host it. Instead... he asks everyone just turn their brains off and enjoy the football - and not think of the thousands dead who'd still be alive if FIFA weren't corrupt & bribed... and FIFA had chosen a different country to host the World Cup in 2022.Then for FIFA and Qatar to the turn around and lecture the rest of the world on how to think.FIFA think "the best World Cup ever" is one FIFA themselves removed love, equality, and the fight vs racism from.A World Cup built on bribes, corruption, lies, threats, and literally countless deaths.Thanks mate. Only a couple of days more to go and will step off this soapbox - and then it is back to the other sportswashed footy...Credit to Barney, Jill, Debs, Jim, JonC and everyone else posting up content and adding to the discussion too - including the months & years leading up to this World Cup as well.