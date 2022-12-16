'Football is the most attractive game, but its governors are squandering its joy':-



Too often, those in charge of Fifa and Uefa have put gain above the common good. Diversity and equality must be defended



www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/dec/16/football-is-the-most-attractive-game-but-its-governors-are-squandering-its-joy - by Philipp Lahm



As we approach the final of the 2022 WC it's all been a bit strange has it not.I've been watching football for more years than I care to mention and, with a number of other interests, it's been a central part of my life, especially Liverpool and despite there are many aspects of the game that I have grown to detest. This is the first WC I've missed, 62 games I could have watched for free which has turned into a break for me, made a whole lot easier personally because of a really wholesome Rugby League WC (including the fantastic wheelchair WC) which finished before the current shitshow commenced.But why have we been divided on this and why is it this important, why can't we just ignore the politics and enjoy the football.Well;1. I'm personally not that arsed about England, that has made it easier.2. Personally, again, there are trends in football, before this, which have become a concern, for decades, not years (City, Newcastle, Russia, FIFA, Blatter, ESL, SKY, Neville, Keys, Garth Crooks......need I go on)3., because the world is full of grey areas, there are lines you choose not to cross. These lines will vary according to your personal principles but essentially no-one can be totally pure but the line that lies between between totally pure and entirely evil needs to be drawn somewhere.4. QATAR, FIFA, Infantino, Wenger, Beckham etc. want us to switch our brains off and follow the narrative, this is football, nothing else matters.5.there has been a focus on LGBT issues when death and corruption are also involved and some people have become upset because they feel there right to watch football has been tainted by those who support Gay rights and that we should accept the fact that QATAR is just 55 years behind where we were in this country on this issue. All 3 things matter but the visible issue at the games themselves has been LGBT issues, the other issues have been shoved behind the scenes but still matter, not possible with the LGBT issues.The LGBT community may well be a minority, the migrant workers may well be part of a bigger picture of how the poor of the world are treated, the corruption may well be not unique, the Oil producing nations may well have us over a barrel (a barrel which, when rolled, would impact upon the poorest in society), it may well be an imperfect world where no-one is immune from hypocrisy and even moreso when you take money against your principles in order to ensure your family has security.Butand the difficult choices they have to take to survive, we are talking about people like Infantino, Beckham, Wenger etc, people who never have to worry about financial security and how they are going to get by. People who can afford to stick to principles without worrying about getting fired or being evicted. They can afford to have principles but they choose, for greed, to be otherwise.It is on the shoulders of people like this that others will face repression, torture, imprisonment, death because they do not have the moral courage to do what they can afford to do. Their reputation should be tarnished from now on in and their opinion on anything now ceases to matter.I have no problem really with people watching the football if they wish to, I choose not to, but then I have a choice. That's what it's all about. Many people don't have the full ranges of choice that I have and that's why this WC matters and has lines some people choose not to cross.