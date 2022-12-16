Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 149 150 151 152 153 [154]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 301277 times)

Offline Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,609
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6120 on: Yesterday at 12:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:02:25 pm
Good news! Uncle Gianni says that the FIFA council have unanimously agreed that this has been the best World Cup ever.  Also, tractor production has also reached record levels.

Infantino also confirms a 32-team Club World Cup will go ahead in 2025.

That guy is so focused on money and destroying football. It's so weird when his mandate is to protect and govern world football, the only thing he doesnt do is protect and govern world football.  Biggest c*nt around
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,521
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6121 on: Yesterday at 12:29:29 pm »
@henrywinter
Infantino says teams shouldn't make protests "on the pitch", ie rainbow armbands, as "those fans who come to the stadium & billions watching on TV have their own problems & just want to spend 90 mins without having to think about anything else. Just enjoy a little moment of joy."

Classic Gianni.  Rolling out the greatest hits today. Hope he does his 'I feel gay' bit now.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6122 on: Yesterday at 12:47:15 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 11:58:10 am
Finally got around to watching that episode of Lycet. His response to that 'statement' is well worth a watch. It's also, I believe, the most emotional and serious I've ever seen him. Another legacy of this shitshow of a WC (pun intended) is that it's now become customary to be a hypocritical c*nt, release a mealy-mouthed statement, gaslight entire demographics and pocket the cash cos fuck-all's gonna change......in fact it'll get worse before it ever gets better.......

Remember, we're not "consumers" - we have choices.

I enjoyed watching the show....and well done to Lycet for highlighting the hypocrisy. Pathetic response from Beckham's entourage.....however, I believe this arrangement has been long in the making, most likely long before Beckham (lets face it he's not the brightest fella on the planet) will have learned about some of these issues along with the protest the closer we got to the WC.

Qatar awarded world cup 2010, Qatar bought PSG in 2011, Beckham played for PSG in 2013.

So I would imagine that his involvement was intrinsically linked to his contract back in 2013. Which would have made it financially problematic for him to 'divorce' this element of the arrangement. Not that he's short of a bob or two, it would however damage the credibility of his brand making new relationships moving forward if he started ducking out of commitments.

Still never the less, let's hope he enters into future contractual arrangements with more questions than just 'how much mate?' and conducts proper due diligence. It would also do him the world of favours should he in the future show some empathy and reflection upon this relationship and vocalise it hasn't been his finest hour. 
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,676
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6123 on: Yesterday at 12:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:29:29 pm
@henrywinter
Infantino says teams shouldn't make protests "on the pitch", ie rainbow armbands, as "those fans who come to the stadium & billions watching on TV have their own problems & just want to spend 90 mins without having to think about anything else. Just enjoy a little moment of joy."

Classic Gianni.  Rolling out the greatest hits today. Hope he does his 'I feel gay' bit now.

Weird that... FIFA has been perfectly fine with political statements appearing on the pitch throughout the World Cup.

Obviously it was a political statement that Qatar is okay with - mainly 'Free Palestine' banners and Palestine flags etc - and also deflects from other issues with Qatar being highlighted.

Haven't heard a peep from FIFA on that...


Today Infantino feels... sociopathic (like most other days).







Infantino's live press conference - www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2ovO3I3YGc

& www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/dec/16/world-cup-2022-gianni-infantino-fifa-speaks-france-argentina-final-live


Infantino says the World Cup has shown a unique, cohesive power and thanks all the workers and the volunteers involved, for helping to make it the best World Cup ever.

We had 3.27m spectators (in the stadiums)  we played 62 matches without incidents, with a very joyful atmosphere. (ignoring thousands of people who died putting on, and also at, this World Cup)

For the first time ever, teams from all the continents moved to the knockout phase  we also for the first time had a woman referee a match, Stéphanie Frappart from France  and she did very well, Infantino continues.

A joyful atmosphere  people coming together, maybe forgetting some of their issues, and having pleasure  as you know its been an incredible success. We are approaching the 5bn mark [for TV viewers]. (We threatened teams about these issues - unless they were politics that Qatar agreed with - free Palestine! No love or equality!)

Two matches to go  I say to everyone [involved in the tournament] who is receiving praise  focus until the end, Infantino says. (we'll keep on threatening anyone who wants love and equality!)

When it comes to the council meeting, we could confirm the revenues  which was at $7.5bn  one billion more in a period that was hit by a pandemic  that is quite remarkable  congratulations to all those who helped to make this happen".  (and FIFA will not be putting any money aside in the form of labourers compensation scheme as many Human Rights & Labourers organisations have asked for - along with 725,000 people across the world, plus the labourers and deceased families themselves).


https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb & www.amnesty.org.uk/press-releases/qatar-fifa-failing-migrant-worker-compensation-fund


FIFA think "the best World Cup ever" is one they themselves removed love, equality, & the fight vs racism from. A World Cup built on bribes, lies, threats, & literally countless deaths.



Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:46:10 am
"The Olympics, the most popular sport globally, has a genuine ability to bring people together and make a real contribution to communities.

"We understand that there are different and strongly held views about engagement with Hitler and the Nazi party but see it as positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the Olympics being held in Berlin.

"We hope that these conversations will lead to greater understanding and empathy towards all people and that progress will be achieved.

It's a cut and paste job from prforshillsandmercenaries.com

Sums it up quite well, that mate.

Fair play to Joe Lycett - he's made Beckham look what he actually he is... a right cnut. Good show too  :thumbup

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:36:02 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,314
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6124 on: Yesterday at 01:22:45 pm »
"And she did very well" - what a patronising arsehole, he may as well have added "for a woman" to the end of the sentence.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,676
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6125 on: Yesterday at 01:42:00 pm »

'FIFA rebuffs Zelenskys request to share message of peace at World Cup final':-

https://us.cnn.com/2022/12/16/football/zelensky-fifa-intl/index.html


'A request by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to share a message of world peace prior to kickoff at the World Cup final on Sunday has been rebuffed by FIFA, a source told CNN.

The source said Zelenskys office is offering to appear in a video link to fans in the stadium in Qatar, ahead of the game and was surprised by the negative response. Its unclear if Zelenskys message would be live, or taped.

We thought FIFA wanted to use its platform for the greater good, the source said.

However, talks between Ukraine and the sports governing body are still underway, the source added. CNN has reached out to FIFA for comment, but it did not immediately respond.

The request, while unorthodox, is unsurprising. Kyiv has repeatedly tried to use major world events, regardless of their theme, to keep the global spotlight on the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky has appeared via video at everything from the Group of 20 Nations summit to the Grammys and the Cannes Film Festival. Hes also done interviews and conversations with a diverse array of journalists and famous entertainers, including Sean Penn and David Letterman, employing the charm and media savvy he developed in the entertainment industry  he was an actor before becoming a politician  to rally support for Ukraine.





Criticism before tournament

'FIFA, however, has gone to extreme length to keep political messaging out of its showcase tournament in Qatar, the first Middle Eastern nation ever to stage the event.

Criticism of the wealthy Gulf states treatment of LGBTQ people and migrant workers grew louder in the weeks leading up to the World Cup. FIFA boss Gianni Infantino responded with an explosive tirade shortly before the tournament began, accusing Europe and the West of hypocrisy.

FIFA and seven European nations later came to loggerheads over the threat of sanctions for any player wearing a OneLove captains armband during games. The accessory features a striped heart in different colors to represent all heritages, backgrounds, genders and sexual identities.

Hours before England captain Harry Kane was scheduled to wear the armband against Iran, FIFA said any player wearing the armbands would receive a yellow card, putting them in increased danger of being sent off or banned from a later game in the tournament.

Grant Wahl, the famed American soccer journalist who suddenly died of a ruptured aortic aneurysm during the World Cup, said in November that he was detained and briefly refused entry to a match because he was wearing a rainbow t-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights.

At a news conference Friday, Infantino said FIFA had stopped some political statements in Qatar because it has to take care of everyone.

We are a global organization and we dont discriminate against anyone, Infantino said.

We are defending values, we are defending human rights and rights of everyone at the World Cup. Those fans and the billions watching on TV, they have their own problems. They just want to watch 90 or 120 minutes without having to think about anything, but just enjoying a little moment of pleasure and joy. We have to give them a moment when they can forget about their problems and enjoy football.'


(though Qatari-backed politics - displayed both on and off the pitch - were perfectly okay with FIFA throughout the World Cup)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:44:11 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,676
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6126 on: Yesterday at 01:49:01 pm »

'[Gavin Cooney] Infantino clarified his term of office - this is actually his first term of office, the period between 2016 and 2019 now seemingly doesn't count at all among the three term limits. Best to get used to him'

^ https://twitter.com/gcooney93/status/1603711911870308352 ('The 42' journalist)


'FIFA will be reorganised into the first Galactic Empire'...

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6127 on: Yesterday at 01:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 07:38:30 am
Now that the sport washing cup is almost over you can be absolutely guaranteed the likes of Hyundai/Sony/Visa etc.. will be going into over drive the next few months with rainbow coloured advertising and virtue signalling to cleanse their image after failing to walk the walk the last few weeks. Unfortunately many will be fooled into thinking they give a hoot about human rights in any way.
Hyundai started a couple of weeks ago with the Stevie G tv advert.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,676
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6128 on: Yesterday at 01:55:44 pm »

'New app offers Qatars migrant workers first definitive World Cup 2022 legacy':-

Users can access information on rights and legal assistance
Platform is only initiative made by and for migrant workers

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/16/new-app-offers-qatars-migrant-workers-first-definitive-world-cup-2022-legacy


'An app providing migrant workers in Qatar with information on their rights and the possibility of legal assistance has been launched by three trade unions, the first definitive legacy for workers exploited in the process of delivering the World Cup.

With the month-long tournament ending on Sunday when Argentina play France in the final, the failure of Fifa and football associations to deliver positive change for workers has been decried this week by a number of charities and NGOs.

Now the international players union Fifpro, the Building and Wood Workers International (BWI) and the International Domestic Workers Federation (IDWF) have taken action into their own hands by developing a digital platform to provide employment support. They call it to date the only initiative made by and for the migrant workers and say it follows consultations with as many as 1,000 individuals.'


more in the linked article above...


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6129 on: Yesterday at 02:11:13 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 01:42:00 pm
'FIFA rebuffs Zelenskys request to share message of peace at World Cup final':-

*snip*


What is wrong with the people who inhabit this planet, putting dickheads like Trump, Johnson and this bellend - Infantino in prominent positions.

Is it too much to ask, to have humble and honourable leadership.... you know people that youngsters can look up to and inspire.

The whole lot need lining up and shooting, not one of these parasites add any value to the position that they hold.

Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6130 on: Yesterday at 02:46:18 pm »
Sorry if already posted...

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63998821
World Cup 2022: Fifa to reconsider format of 2026 World Cup after 'best ever' tournament

Fifa is to reconsider the format of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, says president Gianni Infantino.

The teams will increase from 32 to 48 for the competition and were set to be divided into 16 groups of three, with the top two progressing to the last 32.

Infantino said that would be looked at after the "success" of the four-team groups at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"Here the groups of four have been absolutely incredible," said Infantino.

"Until the last minute of the last match you would not know who goes through.

"We have to revisit or at least re-discuss the format. This is something that will certainly be on the agenda in the next meeting."
I'm going to ignore the "best ever" gaslighting the best I can and just focus on the idiocy of now understanding that groups of four are better than groups of three.

No shit, Gianni.  It's only a shame that 48 / 4 = 12 groups so 24 teams progressing.  24/2 = 12.  12/2 = 6.  6/2 = 3.  So we'll have a final played between three teams  :D

It's almost like there was some thought put into it when they decided upon having 32 teams.

Maybe Infantino will get around the issue of having six semi-finalists by adding an extra round.  The winners of those semi-finals can go into a draw with *insert name of highest bidders* for a second round of semi-finals.  Or maybe it's all been an elaborate ploy to get to a 64 team World Cup.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,676
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6131 on: Yesterday at 03:03:53 pm »

'FIFA president Gianni Infantino: Players should 'respect football' by not protesting':-

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said players should "respect football" and not protest on the pitch because fans want to forget their problems during matches.

Multiple human rights groups have expressed concerns about the treatment of migrant workers and LGBTQ+ people in Qatar, leading to participating teams facing increased pressure to use their voice to highlight issues of discrimination and abuse.

www.espn.com/soccer/fifa-world-cup/story/4832862/fifa-president-gianni-infantino-players-should-respect-football-by-not-protesting
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,781
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6132 on: Yesterday at 03:26:22 pm »
Quote from: All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb on Yesterday at 02:11:13 pm
What is wrong with the people who inhabit this planet, putting dickheads like Trump, Johnson and this bellend - Infantino in prominent positions.

Is it too much to ask, to have humble and honourable leadership.... you know people that youngsters can look up to and inspire.

The whole lot need lining up and shooting, not one of these parasites add any value to the position that they hold.

Generally, decent people don't crave position or power.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,781
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6133 on: Yesterday at 03:28:05 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:46:18 pm
Sorry if already posted...
I'm going to ignore the "best ever" gaslighting the best I can and just focus on the idiocy of now understanding that groups of four are better than groups of three.

No shit, Gianni.  It's only a shame that 48 / 4 = 12 groups so 24 teams progressing.  24/2 = 12.  12/2 = 6.  6/2 = 3.  So we'll have a final played between three teams  :D

It's almost like there was some thought put into it when they decided upon having 32 teams.

Maybe Infantino will get around the issue of having six semi-finalists by adding an extra round.  The winners of those semi-finals can go into a draw with *insert name of highest bidders* for a second round of semi-finals.  Or maybe it's all been an elaborate ploy to get to a 64 team World Cup.

16 groups of 3 apparently.
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,145
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6134 on: Yesterday at 03:46:32 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 03:28:05 pm
16 groups of 3 apparently.

The bald prick has said he wants to look again at having groups of 4 after the way it was worked in this world cup, which thaddeus is pointing out won't work.

They'll be putting the "best placed losers" through as well by the time he's finished.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:48:09 pm by robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,478
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6135 on: Yesterday at 03:54:13 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 03:46:32 pm
The bald prick has said he wants to look again at having groups of 4 after the way it was worked in this world cup, which thaddeus is pointing out won't work.

They'll be putting the "best placed losers" through as well by the time he's finished.

More games = more money.  It's that simple.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,676
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6136 on: Yesterday at 03:56:25 pm »

'Football is the most attractive game, but its governors are squandering its joy':-

Too often, those in charge of Fifa and Uefa have put gain above the common good. Diversity and equality must be defended

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/dec/16/football-is-the-most-attractive-game-but-its-governors-are-squandering-its-joy - by Philipp Lahm
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,676
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6137 on: Yesterday at 03:58:47 pm »

'Gianni Infantino and the difficult second monologue' - from the Guardian's 'Football Daily'...

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/16/football-daily-email-human-rights-world-cup-gianni-infantino


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,676
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6138 on: Yesterday at 04:04:37 pm »

'Qatar 2022: this World Cup has taken place in a crime scene' - by Marina Hyde:-

There has not been a single conviction and yet nothing changes with metaphorical bedsheets dutifully shielding the suspects

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/16/qatar-2022-this-world-cup-has-taken-place-in-a-scene


a snippet...

'Two days out from the World Cup final, Qatar finishes hosting its tournament having very recently been declared a frontrunner in labour rights. Today, the declaration in question continued, the World Cup in Qatar is proof of how sports diplomacy can achieve a historic transformation of a country.

It feels only mildly unfortunate that the member of the European parliament who uttered these words three weeks ago is currently detained by Belgian police, after the discovery of almost 1m in banknotes in her marital home and a hotel room used by her father. After all, this has been a successful World Cup. Qatar has catapulted itself on to the world stage and won many plaudits.

This timing is merely a freak coincidence. In his closing speech, I hope Fifas president Gianni Infantino returns to a familiar rhetorical furrow, and riffs: Today, I feel in police custody in Brussels. Today, I feel like an MEP with a suitcase of cash in her home. Today, I feel I am that MEP who denies any involvement in an alleged bribery and corruption scheme which also features the Moroccan intelligence services. Today, I feel I am the MEPs husband who is reported to have confessed his role working for Qatars government.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,676
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6139 on: Yesterday at 05:35:26 pm »

'A fortunes coming home: how British PR firms won big representing Qatar':-

Pushback on stories critical of the World Cup hosts has come from lobbyists and lawyers operating out of London

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/16/how-british-pr-firms-won-big-representing-qatar-2022-world-cup


a snippet...


'When British journalists were writing about the treatment of migrant workers building World Cup stadiums, they might have expected to receive a phone call from a Qatari based in Doha, pushing back on their accusations. Instead, newspapers found themselves being contacted by Britons such as George Pascoe-Watson, a former political editor of the S*n, challenging the premise of their story and offering a more pro-Qatari viewpoint.

Pascoe-Watson is a senior partner at Portland, a high-end London-based public relations and lobbying company founded by Tony Blairs former adviser, Tim Allan. It is one of many British-based firms who have benefitted from spinning on behalf of the Qatari government ahead of the World Cup, pushing the Gulf nations case in the media, and arguing against negative coverage.

Because while England once again failed to win the World Cup, Londons lobbyists and lawyers working on the competition have done their best to ensure a fortunes coming home.'

&

'Despite this, theres little doubt among Qatars critics that the decision to host the World Cup has ultimately transformed the countrys global standing in the media. Low expectations and ethical concerns were ultimately dialled down in media coverage as the football began. Paid influencers have flooded TikTok with upbeat stories from Doha.

And according to McGeehan, who now runs the FairSquare NGO, one of the most effective tactics during the tournament has been to argue that criticism of Qatar is Orientalism, or anti-Arab: A good PR person understands how that is going to play well with particular audiences who are sensitive to charges like that. It led to people who would normally be considered as allies in this to essentially engage in the counter-debate, rather than the debate what the issues are.'


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:38:50 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,676
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6140 on: Yesterday at 05:51:22 pm »
.
A few articles on Beckham's inane tone-deaf statement to Joe Lycett... being called out and critiqued...


'David Beckhams statement to Joe Lycett was pitiful  it would have been less offensive if hed kept quiet':-
https://metro.co.uk/2022/12/16/david-beckhams-statement-to-joe-lycett-was-pitiful-he-should-stayed-quiet-17951619

'Joe Lycett considers David Beckham a 'disgrace' after addressing World Cup controversy':-
www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1020684-joe-lycett-considers-david-beckham-a-disgrace-after-addressing-world-cup-controversy

'David Beckham Joe Lycett Qatar reply proves he's sold out':-
www.heraldscotland.com/sport/23195962.david-beckham-joe-lycett-qatar-reply-proves-sold

'David Beckham branded a 'disgrace' for 'tone deaf' response to Qatar fury':-
www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/joe-lycett-brands-david-beckham-28748893

''I'm angry at his blatant hypocrisy': Joe Lycett brands David Beckham a 'disgrace'':-
www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11545219/Joe-Lycett-brands-David-Beckham-disgrace-tone-deaf-World-Cup-statement.html

'David Beckham's Statement to Joe Lycett on Why He Took the Qatar 2022 Money Is As Cowardly As You'd Expect':-
www.pajiba.com/celebrities_are_better_than_you/david-beckham-responds-to-joe-lycett-over-his-involvement-in-2022-qatar-world-cup.php



From a few days ago...


'Joe Lycett criticises FA in wake of money-shredding stunt: They pretend to be allies until its inconvenient':-

www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/comedy/news/joe-lycett-david-beckham-fa-qatar-b2243607.html


'Lycett said Beckham is a perfect kind of emblem of the way a lot of brands particularly, and a lot of institutions, pretend to be allies of the LGBT community until its inconvenient for them.

And I would add the FA into that group, actually, he said. I had some conversations with the FA and they had sort of directed me to their statement about the One Love armband and how proud they were of all that.

We know where we got to with that, dont we?

I wont attack any of the footballers and all that because actually, they might never get to do a World Cup again and its their careers, he said. I think fair play to them. Theyre in a really tricky situation and Im sure theyve all got individual opinions on it.

But I felt that David Beckham, he isnt being paid by Fifa or the World Cup. Hes being paid by Qatar, allegedly.

Representatives of Beckham and the FA have been contacted for comment.'

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:00:29 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,676
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6141 on: Yesterday at 07:37:13 pm »

'Qatar and Fifa accused of grossly inaccurate claims about abused World Cup workers by Human Rights Watch':-

Human rights group claims that Qatars efforts to compensate workers are inadequate given scale of deaths and injuries on the job

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/qatar-fifa-accused-grossly-inaccurate-abused-world-cup-workers-human-rights-watch-2034825?


^ article in full - https://archive.ph/xmh6L#selection-983.0-983.129


'Fifa president Gianni Infantino is adamant the current system in Qatar, where migrant workers can apply for compensation via a workers support and insurance fund, is sufficient. However, Human Rights Watch insists that Qatari authorities and Fifa have made grossly inaccurate and misleading claims that Qatars current systems are adequate to ­address widespread current and historic abuses faced by workers.

HRW claims that the Qatar government fund is limited to wage theft and does not apply to cases ­before it was established in 2020, and that it does not address injuries or deaths on the job. HRW adds that it can take years for decisions to be made in court, that payments are capped and that it is extraordinarily difficult for workers to seek redress after returning home.'

&

'The final game of this World Cup tournament coincides with International Migrants Day and Qatars National Day, a fitting coincidence given migrant workers indispensable role in making the tournament and the development of Qatar possible, Rothna Begum, a senior researcher at HRW, said.

But unless Fifa and Qatar provide a remedy for the widescale unaddressed abuses suffered by migrants who prepared and delivered the tournament, they will have chosen to leave behind a legacy of exploitation and shame.

Fifa had no regard for the welfare of migrant workers when they awarded Qatar hosting rights and are set to make billions from the tough labor of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers from South Asia and Africa who toiled in the extreme heat to make the tournament possible.

The least Fifa and Qatari authorities can do now is mark International Migrants Day by acknowledging the contributions of migrant workers and committing to provide a remedy for all those who faced abuses and fell through the cracks.'


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,200
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6142 on: Yesterday at 07:55:12 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:51:22 pm
.
A few articles on Beckham's inane tone-deaf statement to Joe Lycett... being called out and critiqued...
Totally the best own-goal in footballing history. Never liked Beckham anyway and am glad his true (non-rainbow) colours have been shown.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,781
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6143 on: Yesterday at 08:30:03 pm »
Still, you can see plenty of support for Beckham among plebs who hate things like the 'gay agenda' (whatever the fuck that is) being 'shoved down people's throats.' I'm sure the comments section in that DM article is an utter car crash with readers torn between hating the gays and the brown people that hate the gays.
Logged

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6144 on: Yesterday at 08:56:53 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:30:03 pm
Still, you can see plenty of support for Beckham among plebs who hate things like the 'gay agenda' (whatever the fuck that is) being 'shoved down people's throats.' I'm sure the comments section in that DM article is an utter car crash with readers torn between hating the gays and the brown people that hate the gays.

It's weird that cos years ago my hubby wouldn't make comment about gender, race or sexual orientation but now he does.

Game shows, presenters, sports stuff he'll point out the "oh look they've got their quota of black, gay and female" and asking why they have to make it so obvious.

Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6145 on: Yesterday at 09:14:06 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 08:56:53 pm
It's weird that cos years ago my hubby wouldn't make comment about gender, race or sexual orientation but now he does.

Game shows, presenters, sports stuff he'll point out the "oh look they've got their quota of black, gay and female" and asking why they have to make it so obvious.


I think what gets some peoples backs up is the same faces popping up on different channels & because they've all been on the same media courses they're all spouting the same shite.

It's not their fault,it's the shitty producers.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6146 on: Yesterday at 09:43:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:14:06 pm

I think what gets some peoples backs up is the same faces popping up on different channels & because they've all been on the same media courses they're all spouting the same shite.

It's not their fault,it's the shitty producers.

Yeah that's true mate.

It all feels so forced, a bit like all the support of anti discrimination until something is actually expected of that support.

Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,676
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6147 on: Yesterday at 11:09:27 pm »

'As Qatars World Cup ends it is time for truth: Fifa chose death and suffering':-

Fifa had options in 2010 and from the moment it made its bid decision there was only one route from there to here

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/16/as-qatars-world-cup-ends-it-is-time-for-truth-fifa-chose-death-and-suffering


'It was a different Gianni Infantino, a more pensive Gianni Infantino, a less alarmingly excited Gianni Infantino who addressed Hall 1 at the Qatar National Convention Centre on Friday morning.'

&

Gianni Infantino has announced that Fifa made $7.5bn from the 2022 World Cup cycle, more than $1bn more than expected. He also forecast Fifa to make in excess of $11bn over the next four years. Yet he offered nothing new to so many workers and their families who continue to be denied compensation for stolen wages and lost lives.


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6148 on: Yesterday at 11:35:40 pm »
So keep politics out of Football unless it's an Englishman who could've reffed the final.

In that case all the Argies had to do is bring up their illegal invasion of a small island..
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,088
  • YNWA
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6149 on: Today at 12:22:55 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:35:40 pm
So keep politics out of Football unless it's an Englishman who could've reffed the final.

In that case all the Argies had to do is bring up their illegal invasion of a small island..

From the Scum that isnt it?
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6150 on: Today at 12:38:39 am »
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on Today at 12:22:55 am
From the Scum that isnt it?


If it is I'll delete,saw it on bbc gossip and didn't really pay attention.

Just checked and it's on the backpage of the Times.Unusually they've not got tomorrows Scum backpage.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:41:29 am by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,905
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6151 on: Today at 01:04:38 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 03:56:25 pm
'Football is the most attractive game, but its governors are squandering its joy':-

Too often, those in charge of Fifa and Uefa have put gain above the common good. Diversity and equality must be defended

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/dec/16/football-is-the-most-attractive-game-but-its-governors-are-squandering-its-joy - by Philipp Lahm


As we approach the final of the 2022 WC it's all been a bit strange has it not.


I've been watching football for more years than I care to mention and, with a number of other interests, it's been a central part of my life, especially Liverpool and despite there are many aspects of the game that I have grown to detest. This is the first WC I've missed, 62 games I could have watched for free which has turned into a break for me, made a whole lot easier personally because of a really wholesome Rugby League WC (including the fantastic wheelchair WC) which finished before the current shitshow commenced.


But why have we been divided on this and why is it this important, why can't we just ignore the politics and enjoy the football.


Well;


1. I'm personally not that arsed about England, that has made it easier.
2. Personally, again, there are trends in football, before this, which have become a concern, for decades, not years (City, Newcastle, Russia, FIFA, Blatter, ESL, SKY, Neville, Keys, Garth Crooks......need I go on)


3. More importantly, because the world is full of grey areas, there are lines you choose not to cross. These lines will vary according to your personal principles but essentially no-one can be totally pure but the line that lies between between totally pure and entirely evil needs to be drawn somewhere.
4. QATAR, FIFA, Infantino, Wenger, Beckham etc. want us to switch our brains off and follow the narrative, this is football, nothing else matters.
5. Other things do matter, there has been a focus on LGBT issues when death and corruption are also involved and some people have become upset because they feel there right to watch football has been tainted by those who support Gay rights and that we should accept the fact that QATAR is just 55 years behind where we were in this country on this issue. All 3 things matter but the visible issue at the games themselves has been LGBT issues, the other issues have been shoved behind the scenes but still matter, not possible with the LGBT issues.


THIS ALL MATTERS


The LGBT community may well be a minority, the migrant workers may well be part of a bigger picture of how the poor of the world are treated, the corruption may well be not unique, the Oil producing nations may well have us over a barrel (a barrel which, when rolled, would impact upon the poorest in society), it may well be an imperfect world where no-one is immune from hypocrisy and even moreso when you take money against your principles in order to ensure your family has security.


But we are not talking about ordinary people and the difficult choices they have to take to survive, we are talking about people like Infantino, Beckham, Wenger etc, people who never have to worry about financial security and how they are going to get by. People who can afford to stick to principles without worrying about getting fired or being evicted. They can afford to have principles but they choose, for greed, to be otherwise.


It is on the shoulders of people like this that others will face repression, torture, imprisonment, death because they do not have the moral courage to do what they can afford to do. Their reputation should be tarnished from now on in and their opinion on anything now ceases to matter.


I have no problem really with people watching the football if they wish to, I choose not to, but then I have a choice. That's what it's all about. Many people don't have the full ranges of choice that I have and that's why this WC matters and has lines some people choose not to cross.



Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,905
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6152 on: Today at 01:06:19 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 09:43:50 pm
Yeah that's true mate.

It all feels so forced, a bit like all the support of anti discrimination until something is actually expected of that support.


Exactly
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 149 150 151 152 153 [154]   Go Up
« previous next »
 