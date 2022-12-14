Poll

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 299696 times)

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on December 14, 2022, 10:52:56 am
What the actual fuck? :o

Apart from the fact the big picture of Richie la looks like something out of the walking dead, that's just a tad creepy getting a tattoo of a current national team mate ;D
Getting a tattoo of yourself is also high on the creep scale.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Looks like a tattoo of Mike Tyson after 12 rounds.

Very odd
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Looks like a tattoo of Mike Tyson after 12 rounds.

Very odd
It looks like Mike Tyson actually did the tattoo himself after 12 rounds. With his gloves on.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
It looks like Mike Tyson actually did the tattoo himself after 12 rounds. With his gloves on.

Hahah quite!
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
More that's just a bit sad to be honest. He's not right in the head that fella.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Dunno where to post here, as it's still the WC it will do.

Richie la has tattooed himself (twice) on his back and Neymar alongside R9 and Pele's signature/logo.... WTF  :o ;D




Neymar walks into the dressing room

'Is that a tattoo of me on your back?'

Richi la: Do you like it? Took 14 hours to get it done'



Neymar: 'I'll level with you Jez, I mean Richi, I'm really scared'
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Neymar walks into the dressing room

'Is that a tattoo of me on your back?'

Richi la: Do you like it? Took 14 hours to get it done'



Neymar: 'I'll level with you Jez, I mean Richi, I'm really scared'


"You're a mentalist"
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Well, BBC talking about this as Messi's world cup.


How appropriate given how messy the whole thing has been


The Messi World Cup of Qatar
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
NEWS: An autopsy in New York showed that Grant Wahl  had a tear in the ascending aorta, a large vessel that carries blood from the heart, his family announced Wednesday.

The autopsy puts an end to rampant speculation that followed Mr. Wahls death. He probably died instantly and did not feel pain, his wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said in an interview on Tuesday. I really do feel some relief in knowing what it was, she told @apoorva_nyc

"The autopsy found that Mr. Wahl had an ascending thoracic aortic aneurysm, a weakening of the blood vessel that often goes undetected. As the aneurysm grows, it may produce a cough, shortness of breath or chest pain, some of which the doctors consulted by Mr. Wahl in Qatar might have attributed to his cold and a possible case of bronchitis."
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
'World Cup security guard in intensive care after fall at Lusail Stadium':-

Incident occurred after Argentina played the Netherlands
Guard said to be in stable but critical condition

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/11/world-cup-security-guard-in-intensive-care-after-fall-at-lusail-stadium


Hope the lad is going to be okay.

He didn't make it.

RIP John Njau Kibue.

Seems his family are having a hard time getting any information about his death too...


'World Cup 2022: Security guard John Njau Kibue dies after Lusail Stadium fall':-

A security guard at the Lusail Stadium has died after falling from the World Cup venue in Qatar after Argentina's quarter-final win over the Netherlands.

Kenyan John Njau Kibue was initially said to be in a stable but critical condition - however, he died after three days in hospital.

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63968483






'Migrant worker dies at World Cup after falling from top of Lusail Stadium':-

John Njau Kibue was a security guard at the quarter-final
We want answers on the circumstances of his death, says sister

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/14/migrant-worker-dies-world-cup-lusail-stadium-john-njau-kibue-qatar


'Wanjiru [Kibue's sister] called for help from the Kenyan government and Fifas president, Gianni Infantino. We want answers on the circumstances of his death, she said. They are claiming he was intoxicated. We hear he had worked for long hours. The clarity of how he fell is not coming out. We dont know where to start. It is very painful  they should help us.

Kibue is the second migrant worker confirmed as having died while working at the World Cup. Last week, a Filipino national died at the Sealine Resort, the training site for the Saudi Arabia national team. According to reports, he sustained head injuries after falling off a ramp in wet conditions.

The SC has confirmed an investigation into the death. The chief executive of the World Cup, Nasser al-Khater, appeared to dismiss concerns over the tragedy. Death is a natural part of life, whether its at work, whether its in your sleep, he said in response to questions about the death, first reported by the Athletic.

Were in the middle of a World Cup. And we have a successful World Cup. And this is something you want to talk about right now? he said.'

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/14/world-cup-qatar-doha-flights-cancelled-morocco-france-royal-air-maroc

Take it this is just the Qataris being all authoritarian as usual to make sure there are not any disturbances of fans causing trouble etc.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
He didn't make it.

RIP John Njau Kibue.
Very sad news that. Note too in the article the apparent accusation of intoxication without any apparent evidence to back that claim (not by the article's author) - now, where have we heard this before, whenever the authorities wish to cover something up........?  :-X
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/14/world-cup-qatar-doha-flights-cancelled-morocco-france-royal-air-maroc

Take it this is just the Qataris being all authoritarian as usual to make sure there are not any disturbances of fans causing trouble etc.

There has been issues outside the ground with a lot of fans turning up for the previous 2 Morocco games without tickets. The Portugal game had half the ground missing at kick off as a result as they closed the barriers while they got it sorted. They are presumably expecting Morocco fans to turn up in huge numbers to support the team in the semi final. Not sure this is the best way to address it, but that's the explanation.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
There has been issues outside the ground with a lot of fans turning up for the previous 2 Morocco games without tickets. The Portugal game had half the ground missing at kick off as a result as they closed the barriers while they got it sorted. They are presumably expecting Morocco fans to turn up in huge numbers to support the team in the semi final. Not sure this is the best way to address it, but that's the explanation.

Yeah that's what I was guessing, but like you say shutting fans out of the country isn't exactly the best way to address it.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
There has been issues outside the ground with a lot of fans turning up for the previous 2 Morocco games without tickets. The Portugal game had half the ground missing at kick off as a result as they closed the barriers while they got it sorted. They are presumably expecting Morocco fans to turn up in huge numbers to support the team in the semi final. Not sure this is the best way to address it, but that's the explanation.

Many people on those cancelled flights have match tickets (and accommodation) mate. They can now no longer get to the game. (I'm in no doubt it will still be 'full capacity' tonight, though ;)).


They were fans without tickets outside the Portugal v Morocco 44,400 Al Thumama Stadium - yet there have been for many WC games - with people taking in the atmosphere, celebrating, meeting up with mates post-match, and so on.

Obviously Qatar / FIFA haven't helped... with letting fans without tickets into matches to fill up the masses of empty seats after kick off (even bussing ticketless fans in on occasion). That has also seen more fans without tickets turning up at grounds in the hope... or maybe even an expectation... of being let into stadium to see the match.


Re the Portugal v Morocco game itself - I'd take what ITV parroted and repeated throughout the afternoon about 'ticketless fans' being the reason there was empty seats with a pinch of salt. ITV's Angus Scott was seemingly more interested in getting his Virgin media setup installed, than other events that day and didn't acknowledge / have a problem with there being only 1 cordon for everyone to have to go through. Other journalists - journalists on the ground - said the police set up one cordon to the ground to filter everyone through... and when it didn't work - they set up further checkpoints - yet further along this one cordon... which according to them... was the cause of high emotions, people getting angry (with tickets), and that was the actual delay in people taking their sets in the ground. Eventually the Qataris' did open up more gates to allow more fans into the ground unimpeded.

One cordon for everyone to go through... sounds scarily familiar, doesn't it?


More info and journalist accounts (inc ITV's parroting of 'ticketless fans') on that match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.msg18625752#msg18625752




It seems a number of tickets given to the Moroccan FA have found their way onto the black market / into the hands of friends or family of Mohamed Boudrika - the guy responsible for issuing the tickets...

'Moroccan fans protesting an official who didn't equally distribute the tickets given by Morocco FA':-

www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/zluhnz/moroccan_fans_protesting_an_official_who_didnt/ & https://v.redd.it/18hw1c8wxv5a1

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Dunno where to post here, as it's still the WC it will do.

Richie la has tattooed himself (twice) on his back and Neymar alongside R9 and Pele's signature/logo.... WTF  :o ;D





Terrible tattoo and i'm pretty sure he's stolen the bottom part directly from a tattoo Neymar already has :lmao
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
My god its hilariously bad  ;D

Did the tattoo dooer think that cos its on his back, hed never see it?

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Whos the bloke on the left?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
My god its hilariously bad  ;D

Did the tattoo dooer think that cos its on his back, hed never see it?



Musnt have known pigeons can turn their necks all the way round.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Day 25: the 2nd Semi-Final...


France v Morocco


Despite the many cancelled flights by Qatari Airways earlier today preventing many Moroccan fans with match tickets from attending the game... it should be a near sell-out. Even with the Al Bayt Stadium apparently being difficult to get to - no trains, not enough roads, heavy traffic on the few roads used, limited access points to enter the ground etc.


'Latest from policing operation outside Morocco-France #fifaworldcup semi-final after earlier tense scenes at Al Bayt Stadium including trying to forcibly stop media filming' - https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1603099401441800192 (Sky journalist; with video - 6.50pm)















videos of empty seats in VIP & upper level: https://twitter.com/live_amethi/status/1603106022746255361 & https://twitter.com/alejandromuag/status/1603112119846973440






'The attendance for this match is 68,294' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61047895 & https://twitter.com/sameer_alnamri/status/1603129062280826882

^ just the 601 empty seats.... :lmao  :shite: - despite Qatar cancelling many flights of people with match tickets earlier today + visible empty seats around the ground.

The new capacity for the Al Bayt Stadium is 68,895. (It was 60,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-bayt-stadium

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
My god its hilariously bad  ;D

Did the tattoo dooer think that cos its on his back, hed never see it?




Hahaha! That's awful. Not up his own arse at all, is he? ;D
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Whos the bloke on the left?
Original Ronaldo. He really should have done him with the 2002 hair triangle.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
'David Beckham responds to Joe Lycett after Qatar World Cup money shredding stunt':-

Birmingham comedian Joe Lycett has revealed that David Beckhams team have provided him with an exclusive statement in response to his £10,000 money shredding stunt.

www.birminghamworld.uk/news/joe-lycett-david-beckham-qatar-world-cup-2022-3955072


'Beckham didnt respond to the video at the time, but Lycett has now revealed that he has received an exclusive statement from the former England captains management team ahead of Lycetts Channel 4 show about the stunt, which is set to air tonight (15 December) at 9pm.

Lycett wrote on Twitter: UPDATE: David Beckhams team have issued my programme with an exclusive statement, which will be broadcast tonight as part of my Got Your Back special at 9pm on Channel 4.

As far as we are aware this is the only statement he or his team have given to any outlet regarding his involvement in Qatar. I have been advised that legally I cannot give my opinion on it, so youll have to make up your own minds. We also speak to some LGBTQ+ football teams and Dr Nasser Mohamed, the first openly gay Qatari, who Beckham blocked on Instagram. We also reunite some of the cast of Footballers Wives".






Edit...

'Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas' - shown on Channel 4 on Thursday night:-

www.channel4.com/programmes/joe-lycett-vs-beckham-got-your-back-at-xmas/on-demand/74894-001 (48 minutes - free to watch in the UK; a sign-up to Channel 4 is required)

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Would have been a nice tat if it showed the bottom part of a Kid with a Richarlison shirt overlooking a Favela with a ball in his hand.

Then he had to be massive whopper with an Evertonian ego because he scored that wonder goal he'll never ever get close to again.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
'David Beckham responds to Joe Lycett after Qatar World Cup money shredding stunt':-

Birmingham comedian Joe Lycett has revealed that David Beckhams team have provided him with an exclusive statement in response to his £10,000 money shredding stunt.

www.birminghamworld.uk/news/joe-lycett-david-beckham-qatar-world-cup-2022-3955072


'Beckham didnt respond to the video at the time, but Lycett has now revealed that he has received an exclusive statement from the former England captains management team ahead of Lycetts Channel 4 show about the stunt, which is set to air tonight (15 December) at 9pm.

Lycett wrote on Twitter: UPDATE: David Beckhams team have issued my programme with an exclusive statement, which will be broadcast tonight as part of my Got Your Back special at 9pm on Channel 4.

As far as we are aware this is the only statement he or his team have given to any outlet regarding his involvement in Qatar. I have been advised that legally I cannot give my opinion on it, so youll have to make up your own minds. We also speak to some LGBTQ+ football teams and Dr Nasser Mohamed, the first openly gay Qatari, who Beckham blocked on Instagram. We also reunite some of the cast of Footballers Wives".


How is that even a thing? :o

Will give it a watch tonight anyway to see what Beckham had to say.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Original Ronaldo. He really should have done him with the 2002 hair triangle.
The expression they've chosen for Ronaldo is perfect.  He looks like he's really quite concerned and distressed by what he's looking at.

Richarlison looks like he's just caught the whiff of a sprouty trump but that's pretty much his go-to expression.

It's sort of the anti-Samba Spirit tattoo.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Dunno where to post here, as it's still the WC it will do.

Richie la has tattooed himself (twice) on his back and Neymar alongside R9 and Pele's signature/logo.... WTF  :o ;D


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
How is that even a thing? :o

Will give it a watch tonight anyway to see what Beckham had to say.

Beckham isnt clever enough to say anything his PR team will have prepared it for him.

Its took him and his team ages to respond ....you can see it now "Qatar treated me great and are warm/kind people and we need to keep fighting for LGBTQ community"

In other words im happy with my pay packet and I do queue up to see the Queen, I have nothing else to say on this matter.

Same as his partner in crime G.Nev another one telling bullshit might as well be honest and say I like the ££££
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
'World Cup 2022: 'We want to bring visibility to LGBTQ+ fans after tournament in Qatar'':-

Dr Nasser Mohamed, an openly gay Qatari, who no longer lives in Qatar, tells BBC Sport about starting an LGBTQ+ supporters' group.

World Cup 2022 organisers have insisted that "everyone is welcome", despite homosexuality being illegal in Qatar.

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/63988867 - with 2 minute video, on the 'Proud Maroons'.


A good point worth remembering in the video is when Dr Nasser Mohamed states Qatar was lying when they said all gay fans were welcome at the World Cup... gay Qataris were not welcome.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
'Why Has Qatar Jailed a World Cup Whistleblower? The Brother of Abdullah Ibhais Speaks Out':-

www.democracynow.org/2022/12/15/abdullah_ibhais_qatar_world_cup_whistleblower (with 10 minute video)


'As the worlds attention turns to the World Cup final on Sunday between Argentina and France, we look at the case of imprisoned World Cup whistleblower Abdullah Ibhais, a former communications director for Qatars 2022 World Cup organizers, who has been imprisoned since November 2019. Ibhais, a Jordanian national, was given a five-year sentence in Qatar on what his family says are trumped-up charges after he raised concern over working conditions for migrant workers whod gone on strike over months of unpaid wages  including workers building stadiums for the games.

Ibhaiss sentence was later reduced to three years, but his family recently said in an open letter that he was subjected to torture after he contributed footage to the ITV documentary Qatar: State of Fear? Ibhaiss family has also blasted FIFA, calling it complicit in his imprisonment. For more, we speak with Abdullahs brother Ziad Ibhais and Nick McGeehan, co-director and co-founder of the human rights organization FairSquare, where he advocates for migrant workers.'
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
'"Brainwashed" Arsene Wenger slammed for making "stupid statements" during Qatar World Cup':-

Arsene Wenger's controversial suggestion that players who made political statements at the Qatar World Cup performed worse has been rubbished by Norway boss Stale Solbakken

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/arsene-wenger-fifa-world-cup-28742369


Probably also worth mentioning that Wenger's comments claiming the teams who made political statements didn't do well... somehow omitted Morocco... who certainly did make a few political statements throughout the World Cup.

Though that could be the type of political statements that are okay with Qatar - and therefore with FIFA too right now)... and not the type of political statements such as 'OneLove' (which FIFA and Qatar claim is political - despite it highlighting the fight against racism, and equality & respect for all).


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
'Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas' - shown on Channel 4 earlier tonight:-

www.channel4.com/programmes/joe-lycett-vs-beckham-got-your-back-at-xmas/on-demand/74894-001 (48 minutes - free to watch in the UK; a sign-up to Channel 4 is required)



'I want to talk about allies. In particular companies and celebrities who like to think they're our allies to our community, who are happy to slap a rainbow on when it doesn't cost them anything... but looked the other way when it came to the World Cup...  What I say is we need allies, but allies we can rely on not to run away the moment it looks difficult or when the first yellow card is threatened. We need everyone to be our allies, and we need them to remember that being an ally is for life - not just for Christmas Specials.' - Joe Lycett (video his speech here - https://twitter.com/ValerieABossman/status/1603514308574453783)

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Now that the sport washing cup is almost over you can be absolutely guaranteed the likes of Hyundai/Sony/Visa etc.. will be going into over drive the next few months with rainbow coloured advertising and virtue signalling to cleanse their image after failing to walk the walk the last few weeks. Unfortunately many will be fooled into thinking they give a hoot about human rights in any way.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
One to look forward to.....  Obviously, the Gulf States control the game now, so why not have it in SA:

Messi business: how sportswashing could land Saudi Arabia the 2030 World Cup

Qatar has written the playbook on how to further geopolitical aims by hosting a Fifa event. Riyadh is taking notes

Quote
If Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy it will not only represent a victory for Argentinas diminutive captain but his unlikely new benefactor: Saudi Arabia. The team may have inflicted a shock, humiliating defeat upon Argentina in their opening game of the tournament, but Messi, paid to be an ambassador for Saudi under a reported £25m contract, could deliver a long-term prize worth far more  a chance to emulate Qatar and host the 2030 World Cup.

After the tiny gas-rich emirate won the right to host the World Cup in December 2010, in circumstances mired in controversy, Qatar wrote the playbook on using the soft power of the worlds biggest sporting event to further its aims  from the big spending western brands which come with the tournament to the attempts to improve its image on human rights.

For Saudi, landing the trophy tournament in 2030 could offer rehabilitation on the world stage for crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. He was initially lauded as a reformer who might lead the kingdom on a path to modernity, until the murder of the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi left it a pariah. The countrys role in the bombing in Yemen, restrictions on womens rights and its use of the death penalty have further damaged its international reputation. Recently, Saudis decision to defy American pressure on oil production has frayed already uneasy relations.

Mohammed bin Salman wants the tournament to help convince the world  and his youthful population  that he has a plan to wean the second-biggest oil producing nation off its reliance on petro dollars, via his Vision 2030 modernisation plan. If Saudi is to repeat Qatars feat, it will shine an even brighter light on its international relations  and extensive links with Britain.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and US are the biggest subsidisers of fossil fuels

The playbook

Saudis plan to sportswash its image has seen it muscle in on sports from boxing to golf. It divided the golfing world with the launch of LIV Golf  the megabucks golf tour funded by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, and launched in 2019. Anthony Joshuas heavyweight fight with Oleksandr Usyk in August at the Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah was attended by Mohammed bin Salman alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino. In 2019 Joshua drew criticism from human rights campaigners when he said Saudi was trying to do a good job politically. His last Saudi-based fight was one of several meetings between Mohammed bin Salman and Infantino including the World Cup opening ceremony, they were pictured laughing together.

Aramco, the oil giant predominantly owned by the Saudi royal family and the engine room of the countrys economy, has been busy increasing its profile in sport, with the sponsorship of this years Twenty20 World Cup. The $2tn oil firms global power was underlined by the scramble by stock exchanges around the world to land its listing  even seeing then prime minister Theresa May traveling to Riyadh on an ultimately failed charm offensive in 2017.
The bid

How Qatar snared the FIFA votes to land the tournament in 2010 has been the source of a decade of analysis and any successful Saudi bid would be subject to similar scrutiny. In August it was reported that officials were in talks with Greece and Egypt about a joint bid to host the 2030 tournament, a year after it is due to host the Asian Winter Games. Saudi is reportedly ready to put up $40bn to fund the bid, which would probably see matches held in the winter again given blistering summer temperatures.

Tourism minister Ahmed Al Khateeb last month said the country was weighing the idea, before later stating that it does not have an official bid to host the competition. The countrys tourist board has, at least, been alive to the possibilities of the 2022 tournament  with slick promotional packages, daily flights and multi-entry visas into Qatar. Less than a year after signing for Qatari-owned Paris Saint-German in August 2021, Messi was unveiled as a tourism ambassador, promoting staying in Saudi during the competition on his Instagram feed and in TV adverts.

There are even signs that the football has thawed previously frosty relations between Qatar and its neighbours, which were typified by the three-year boycott of Qatar by four Middle Eastern countries led by Saudi Arabia which ended early last year.
The infrastructure

Winning World Cup bids are typically accompanied by vast and often controversial infrastructure spending, from upgrading roads and airports in South Africa to protests in Brazil. Qatars has been the most expensive, with $229bn reportedly shelled out including building seven stadiums from scratch. More than 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since the award of the tournament. Saudi has more stadiums than Qatar had, although just two have a capacity of more than 60,000 and most are about 20,000.

A World Cup in eight years time would complement Vision 2030  Mohammed bin Salmans plan to build a vibrant society, a thriving economy and an ambitious nation. The aim is to diversify its economy as the world weans itself off oil, and includes NEOM, the north-east region which will host a sci-fi city that will carve through the desert near the Red Sea. At 170 kilometres (105 miles) long, and just 200 metres wide, The Line will be flanked by 500-metre high walls of building, mirrored on the outside.

The decarbonisation strategy also involves building the worlds largest carbon capture and storage hub, aimed to trap carbon and allow oil production to continue. Operated by Aramco, in the kingdoms eastern region of Jubail, it has been called a false solution by green campaigners. The PIF last month secured a $17bn loan from a global syndicate to fund megaprojects.
Defence and diplomacy

Britain surrendered any qualms about doing business with Saudi long ago. Defence and diplomacy have bound the two countries together for more than a century. Britains defence giant BAE Systems has a small army of about 6,700 workers embedded in the country and Saudi is by far the largest single destination for sales outside its core US and UK markets.

Arms sales span more than half a century, from a contract to supply Lightning and Strikemaster aircraft in the 1960s, to the 1985 al-Yamamah guns-for-oil deal, which was embroiled in corruption allegations. Saudi became a crucial ally of Britain and the US in the post-9/11 war on terror, and Tony Blair cited national security in 2007 after dropping a corruption inquiry into al-Yamamah.

Yet despite Khashoggis murder and criticism for supplying the Saudi military during the deadly bombing campaign in Yemen, in which its Lancashire-built Eurofighter Typhoons have been involved in a campaign that has killed thousands of civilians, BAE remains deeply entrenched. It sold £2.5bn of arms to Saudi last year, 12% of BAEs global sales.

Department for International Trade figures show Saudi exports to the UK  including refined oil and ships  rose 18% to £10.4bn in the year to the end of June, while UK exports, including financial services, saw a post-pandemic bounce, up 57% to £3.3bn.

More is to come. Britain is reportedly closing in on the sale of between 48 and 72 more Typhoons to the Saudis, four years on from the signing of a memorandum of intent between the nations  work which would sustain its Lancashire factories for many years to come. The engines for Saudis Typhoons are made by Rolls-Royce, with work centred at its Bristol factory.

Separately, Saudi and Britain signed a memorandum of cooperation on energy in October. British multinationals, including pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline and petrochemicals group Ineos, have moved to build up their businesses in the country.
Power and influence

Much as Qatar has worked to foster closer links with Britain over the last decade, so too has Saudi. The Observer revealed Qatar has spent more money on gifts and trips for British MPs in the past year than any other country  £251,208 in the 12 months to October 2022, including luxury hotel stays, business-class flights and tickets to horse-racing events.

Last year, a group of MPs was criticised for attending the Qatar-sponsored Goodwood horse racing festival, hosted by Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club and its UK embassy at the event in West Sussex.

Among them was Mark Menzies, who chairs the all party parliamentary group on Saudi Arabia. Menzies, the Conservative MP for Fylde, whose Lancashire constituency is home to BAEs Warton Typhoon factory, received hospitality worth almost £20,000 from the Saudi state on trips to Riyadh and Jeddah between 2014 and 2017. During the visits, he met with HM King Salman Abdulaziz Ibn Saud, and the governor of the Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority.

He is among an intriguing cast of characters with links to Saudi. Lord (Colin) Moynihan, the British rowing Olympian and former minster for sport under Margaret Thatcher, is the APPGs vice-chair.

Meanwhile, the Tory partys links to Saudi have been numerous: from former leader David Cameron and disgraced financier Lex Greensills desert camping trip to woo Mohammed bin Salman in 2020, to ex-chancellor Lord (Philip) Hammond, whose private consultancy has generated almost £1m in profits while working for controversial clients including the Saudi government. Saudi Arabia has been mentioned 175 times in the House of Commons so far in 2022, up from 135 times in 2021 and 75 in 2012.

In the City, the PIF has shown an increasing interest in FTSE stocks, backing the recent £575m rights issue by luxury carmaker Aston Martin  in a partnership lauded by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll  and taking a $268m stake in asset manager M&G. The strategy emulates the Qatari model, with state-owned investors receiving £500m from FTSE 100 firms this year and amassing a vast UK property empire. It has reportedly looked at buying a 25% stake in Heathrow airport  alongside existing shareholder Qatar. Thanks to its investment in Japans Softbank, PIF has stakes in companies from Cambridge chip designer Arm Holdings to ride-hailing app Uber.
Newcastle United

But arguably PIFs most high-profile UK investment has been the takeover of Newcastle United, and its plan to build a rival to Qatars Manchester City. The Guardian has revealed that in August 2020 Lord Gerry Grimstone, then minister for investment, asked the then Premier League chair, Gary Hoffman, to share the leagues legal advice on a way forward for the stalled takeover. PIFs partners on the deal were RB Sports & Media, an offshoot of the billionaire Reuben brothers investment operation, and PCP Capital Partners, the vehicle of financier Amanda Staveley.

The Yorkshire-born financier has built a reputation on her connections to Middle Eastern investors and is married to the clubs co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi, who tweeted his delight at Saudis unlikely slaying of Argentina. Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, the chair of Saudi Aramco, is on Newcastles board, as well as LIV Golf, NEOM and Uber.

The investment group was advised on the deal by Edelman, the PR outfit which has a five-year programme, worth a reported $800,000 a year, to promote Saudi across the world, specifically in the US, UK, France, Germany and the Middle East. The firm is led in Europe, the Middle East and Africa by Ed Williams, a former BBC and Reuters executive who in 2020 noted the swift implementation of lockdowns and efficient and effective access to healthcare in research showing trust in the Saudi government surged early in the pandemic.

The kingdom is not stopping there. In March, a Saudi consortium led by the Chelsea fan Mohamed Alkhereiji failed to make the shortlist to takeover Chelsea amid concerns over proving the independence of any consortium from the Saudi state. Saudi sports minister prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal said last month his government would definitely support any private sector Saudi bids for Manchester United or Liverpool.

Minky Worden, a director at Human Rights Watch, says: The mistakes in awarding the most watched event in football to Qatar must not be repeated. Women, journalists, members of the LGBTQ community and all fans of the game should ask how it could possibly be held in a country where their rights are not respected. The players should not be expected to compete where human rights are so utterly compromised.

If Saudi Arabia ends up co-hosting the World Cup, it would harm FIFAs human rights policies and reward Saudi Arabias escalating repression. This idea deserves a red card.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/dec/16/messi-business-how-sportswashing-could-land-saudi-arabia-the-2030-world-cup
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Looking forward to hearing Arsene Wenger and other FIFA sperm-suckers pushing for this abomination and attacking everyone opposing it as misguided hypocrites.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
What did Beckham actually say then?  Can't view at work so if anyone did watch - was it anything earth shattering?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
What did Beckham actually say then?  Can't view at work so if anyone did watch - was it anything earth shattering?

A spokesperson for Beckham has now said: David has been involved in a number of World Cups and other major international tournaments both as a player and an ambassador and he has always believed that sport has the power to be a force for good in the world.

"Football, the most popular sport globally, has a genuine ability to bring people together and make a real contribution to communities.

"We understand that there are different and strongly held views about engagement in the Middle East but see it as positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the first World Cup being held in the region.

"We hope that these conversations will lead to greater understanding and empathy towards all people and that progress will be achieved.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
A spokesperson for Beckham has now said: David has been involved in a number of World Cups and other major international tournaments both as a player and an ambassador and he has always believed that sport has the power to be a force for good in the world.

"Football, the most popular sport globally, has a genuine ability to bring people together and make a real contribution to communities.

"We understand that there are different and strongly held views about engagement in the Middle East but see it as positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the first World Cup being held in the region.

"We hope that these conversations will lead to greater understanding and empathy towards all people and that progress will be achieved.

"The Olympics, the most popular sport globally, has a genuine ability to bring people together and make a real contribution to communities.

"We understand that there are different and strongly held views about engagement with Hitler and the Nazi party but see it as positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the Olympics being held in Berlin.

"We hope that these conversations will lead to greater understanding and empathy towards all people and that progress will be achieved.

It's a cut and paste job from prforshillsandmercenaries.com
