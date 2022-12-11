Poll

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 298519 times)

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6080 on: Yesterday at 12:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on Yesterday at 10:52:56 am
What the actual fuck? :o

Apart from the fact the big picture of Richie la looks like something out of the walking dead, that's just a tad creepy getting a tattoo of a current national team mate ;D
Getting a tattoo of yourself is also high on the creep scale.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6081 on: Yesterday at 12:33:12 pm »
Looks like a tattoo of Mike Tyson after 12 rounds.

Very odd
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6082 on: Yesterday at 12:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 12:33:12 pm
Looks like a tattoo of Mike Tyson after 12 rounds.

Very odd
It looks like Mike Tyson actually did the tattoo himself after 12 rounds. With his gloves on.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6083 on: Yesterday at 12:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 12:35:16 pm
It looks like Mike Tyson actually did the tattoo himself after 12 rounds. With his gloves on.

Hahah quite!
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6084 on: Yesterday at 12:38:32 pm »
More that's just a bit sad to be honest. He's not right in the head that fella.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6085 on: Yesterday at 12:40:58 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 10:47:14 am
Dunno where to post here, as it's still the WC it will do.

Richie la has tattooed himself (twice) on his back and Neymar alongside R9 and Pele's signature/logo.... WTF  :o ;D




Neymar walks into the dressing room

'Is that a tattoo of me on your back?'

Richi la: Do you like it? Took 14 hours to get it done'



Neymar: 'I'll level with you Jez, I mean Richi, I'm really scared'
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6086 on: Yesterday at 01:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:40:58 pm
Neymar walks into the dressing room

'Is that a tattoo of me on your back?'

Richi la: Do you like it? Took 14 hours to get it done'



Neymar: 'I'll level with you Jez, I mean Richi, I'm really scared'


:lmao

"You're a mentalist"
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6087 on: Yesterday at 01:51:34 pm »
Well, BBC talking about this as Messi's world cup.


How appropriate given how messy the whole thing has been


The Messi World Cup of Qatar
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6088 on: Yesterday at 01:53:26 pm »
@AndrewDasNYT
NEWS: An autopsy in New York showed that Grant Wahl  had a tear in the ascending aorta, a large vessel that carries blood from the heart, his family announced Wednesday.

The autopsy puts an end to rampant speculation that followed Mr. Wahls death. He probably died instantly and did not feel pain, his wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said in an interview on Tuesday. I really do feel some relief in knowing what it was, she told @apoorva_nyc

"The autopsy found that Mr. Wahl had an ascending thoracic aortic aneurysm, a weakening of the blood vessel that often goes undetected. As the aneurysm grows, it may produce a cough, shortness of breath or chest pain, some of which the doctors consulted by Mr. Wahl in Qatar might have attributed to his cold and a possible case of bronchitis."
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6089 on: Yesterday at 02:29:46 pm »
Quote from: oojason on December 11, 2022, 12:39:39 pm
'World Cup security guard in intensive care after fall at Lusail Stadium':-

Incident occurred after Argentina played the Netherlands
Guard said to be in stable but critical condition

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/11/world-cup-security-guard-in-intensive-care-after-fall-at-lusail-stadium


Hope the lad is going to be okay.

He didn't make it.

RIP John Njau Kibue.

Seems his family are having a hard time getting any information about his death too...


'World Cup 2022: Security guard John Njau Kibue dies after Lusail Stadium fall':-

A security guard at the Lusail Stadium has died after falling from the World Cup venue in Qatar after Argentina's quarter-final win over the Netherlands.

Kenyan John Njau Kibue was initially said to be in a stable but critical condition - however, he died after three days in hospital.

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63968483






'Migrant worker dies at World Cup after falling from top of Lusail Stadium':-

John Njau Kibue was a security guard at the quarter-final
We want answers on the circumstances of his death, says sister

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/14/migrant-worker-dies-world-cup-lusail-stadium-john-njau-kibue-qatar


'Wanjiru [Kibue's sister] called for help from the Kenyan government and Fifas president, Gianni Infantino. We want answers on the circumstances of his death, she said. They are claiming he was intoxicated. We hear he had worked for long hours. The clarity of how he fell is not coming out. We dont know where to start. It is very painful  they should help us.

Kibue is the second migrant worker confirmed as having died while working at the World Cup. Last week, a Filipino national died at the Sealine Resort, the training site for the Saudi Arabia national team. According to reports, he sustained head injuries after falling off a ramp in wet conditions.

The SC has confirmed an investigation into the death. The chief executive of the World Cup, Nasser al-Khater, appeared to dismiss concerns over the tragedy. Death is a natural part of life, whether its at work, whether its in your sleep, he said in response to questions about the death, first reported by the Athletic.

Were in the middle of a World Cup. And we have a successful World Cup. And this is something you want to talk about right now? he said.'

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6090 on: Yesterday at 03:28:03 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/14/world-cup-qatar-doha-flights-cancelled-morocco-france-royal-air-maroc

Take it this is just the Qataris being all authoritarian as usual to make sure there are not any disturbances of fans causing trouble etc.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6091 on: Yesterday at 03:30:21 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:29:46 pm
He didn't make it.

RIP John Njau Kibue.
Very sad news that. Note too in the article the apparent accusation of intoxication without any apparent evidence to back that claim (not by the article's author) - now, where have we heard this before, whenever the authorities wish to cover something up........?  :-X
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6092 on: Yesterday at 03:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 03:28:03 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/14/world-cup-qatar-doha-flights-cancelled-morocco-france-royal-air-maroc

Take it this is just the Qataris being all authoritarian as usual to make sure there are not any disturbances of fans causing trouble etc.

There has been issues outside the ground with a lot of fans turning up for the previous 2 Morocco games without tickets. The Portugal game had half the ground missing at kick off as a result as they closed the barriers while they got it sorted. They are presumably expecting Morocco fans to turn up in huge numbers to support the team in the semi final. Not sure this is the best way to address it, but that's the explanation.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6093 on: Yesterday at 04:12:11 pm »
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Yesterday at 03:33:39 pm
There has been issues outside the ground with a lot of fans turning up for the previous 2 Morocco games without tickets. The Portugal game had half the ground missing at kick off as a result as they closed the barriers while they got it sorted. They are presumably expecting Morocco fans to turn up in huge numbers to support the team in the semi final. Not sure this is the best way to address it, but that's the explanation.

Yeah that's what I was guessing, but like you say shutting fans out of the country isn't exactly the best way to address it.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6094 on: Yesterday at 04:18:26 pm »
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Yesterday at 03:33:39 pm
There has been issues outside the ground with a lot of fans turning up for the previous 2 Morocco games without tickets. The Portugal game had half the ground missing at kick off as a result as they closed the barriers while they got it sorted. They are presumably expecting Morocco fans to turn up in huge numbers to support the team in the semi final. Not sure this is the best way to address it, but that's the explanation.

Many people on those cancelled flights have match tickets (and accommodation) mate. They can now no longer get to the game. (I'm in no doubt it will still be 'full capacity' tonight, though ;)).


They were fans without tickets outside the Portugal v Morocco 44,400 Al Thumama Stadium - yet there have been for many WC games - with people taking in the atmosphere, celebrating, meeting up with mates post-match, and so on.

Obviously Qatar / FIFA haven't helped... with letting fans without tickets into matches to fill up the masses of empty seats after kick off (even bussing ticketless fans in on occasion). That has also seen more fans without tickets turning up at grounds in the hope... or maybe even an expectation... of being let into stadium to see the match.


Re the Portugal v Morocco game itself - I'd take what ITV parroted and repeated throughout the afternoon about 'ticketless fans' being the reason there was empty seats with a pinch of salt. ITV's Angus Scott was seemingly more interested in getting his Virgin media setup installed, than other events that day and didn't acknowledge / have a problem with there being only 1 cordon for everyone to have to go through. Other journalists - journalists on the ground - said the police set up one cordon to the ground to filter everyone through... and when it didn't work - they set up further checkpoints - yet further along this one cordon... which according to them... was the cause of high emotions, people getting angry (with tickets), and that was the actual delay in people taking their sets in the ground. Eventually the Qataris' did open up more gates to allow more fans into the ground unimpeded.

One cordon for everyone to go through... sounds scarily familiar, doesn't it?


More info and journalist accounts (inc ITV's parroting of 'ticketless fans') on that match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.msg18625752#msg18625752




It seems a number of tickets given to the Moroccan FA have found their way onto the black market / into the hands of friends or family of Mohamed Boudrika - the guy responsible for issuing the tickets...

'Moroccan fans protesting an official who didn't equally distribute the tickets given by Morocco FA':-

www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/zluhnz/moroccan_fans_protesting_an_official_who_didnt/ & https://v.redd.it/18hw1c8wxv5a1

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6095 on: Yesterday at 04:59:55 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 10:47:14 am
Dunno where to post here, as it's still the WC it will do.

Richie la has tattooed himself (twice) on his back and Neymar alongside R9 and Pele's signature/logo.... WTF  :o ;D





Terrible tattoo and i'm pretty sure he's stolen the bottom part directly from a tattoo Neymar already has :lmao
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6096 on: Yesterday at 06:47:18 pm »
My god its hilariously bad  ;D

Did the tattoo dooer think that cos its on his back, hed never see it?

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6097 on: Yesterday at 06:56:44 pm »
Whos the bloke on the left?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6098 on: Yesterday at 06:58:01 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Yesterday at 06:47:18 pm
My god its hilariously bad  ;D

Did the tattoo dooer think that cos its on his back, hed never see it?



Musnt have known pigeons can turn their necks all the way round.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6099 on: Yesterday at 07:00:02 pm »
.
Day 25: the 2nd Semi-Final...


France v Morocco


Despite the many cancelled flights by Qatari Airways earlier today preventing many Moroccan fans with match tickets from attending the game... it should be a near sell-out. Even with the Al Bayt Stadium apparently being difficult to get to - no trains, not enough roads, heavy traffic on the few roads used, limited access points to enter the ground etc.


'Latest from policing operation outside Morocco-France #fifaworldcup semi-final after earlier tense scenes at Al Bayt Stadium including trying to forcibly stop media filming' - https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1603099401441800192 (Sky journalist; with video - 6.50pm)















videos of empty seats in VIP & upper level: https://twitter.com/live_amethi/status/1603106022746255361 & https://twitter.com/alejandromuag/status/1603112119846973440






'The attendance for this match is 68,294' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61047895 & https://twitter.com/sameer_alnamri/status/1603129062280826882

^ just the 601 empty seats.... :lmao  :shite: - despite Qatar cancelling many flights of people with match tickets earlier today + visible empty seats around the ground.

The new capacity for the Al Bayt Stadium is 68,895. (It was 60,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-bayt-stadium

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6100 on: Yesterday at 07:28:45 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Yesterday at 06:47:18 pm
My god its hilariously bad  ;D

Did the tattoo dooer think that cos its on his back, hed never see it?




Hahaha! That's awful. Not up his own arse at all, is he? ;D
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6101 on: Yesterday at 07:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 06:56:44 pm
Whos the bloke on the left?
Original Ronaldo. He really should have done him with the 2002 hair triangle.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6102 on: Today at 01:59:23 pm »

'David Beckham responds to Joe Lycett after Qatar World Cup money shredding stunt':-

Birmingham comedian Joe Lycett has revealed that David Beckhams team have provided him with an exclusive statement in response to his £10,000 money shredding stunt.

www.birminghamworld.uk/news/joe-lycett-david-beckham-qatar-world-cup-2022-3955072


'Beckham didnt respond to the video at the time, but Lycett has now revealed that he has received an exclusive statement from the former England captains management team ahead of Lycetts Channel 4 show about the stunt, which is set to air tonight (15 December) at 9pm.

Lycett wrote on Twitter: UPDATE: David Beckhams team have issued my programme with an exclusive statement, which will be broadcast tonight as part of my Got Your Back special at 9pm on Channel 4.

As far as we are aware this is the only statement he or his team have given to any outlet regarding his involvement in Qatar. I have been advised that legally I cannot give my opinion on it, so youll have to make up your own minds. We also speak to some LGBTQ+ football teams and Dr Nasser Mohamed, the first openly gay Qatari, who Beckham blocked on Instagram. We also reunite some of the cast of Footballers Wives".



Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6103 on: Today at 02:21:38 pm »
Would have been a nice tat if it showed the bottom part of a Kid with a Richarlison shirt overlooking a Favela with a ball in his hand.

Then he had to be massive whopper with an Evertonian ego because he scored that wonder goal he'll never ever get close to again.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6104 on: Today at 02:23:57 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:59:23 pm
'David Beckham responds to Joe Lycett after Qatar World Cup money shredding stunt':-

Birmingham comedian Joe Lycett has revealed that David Beckhams team have provided him with an exclusive statement in response to his £10,000 money shredding stunt.

www.birminghamworld.uk/news/joe-lycett-david-beckham-qatar-world-cup-2022-3955072


'Beckham didnt respond to the video at the time, but Lycett has now revealed that he has received an exclusive statement from the former England captains management team ahead of Lycetts Channel 4 show about the stunt, which is set to air tonight (15 December) at 9pm.

Lycett wrote on Twitter: UPDATE: David Beckhams team have issued my programme with an exclusive statement, which will be broadcast tonight as part of my Got Your Back special at 9pm on Channel 4.

As far as we are aware this is the only statement he or his team have given to any outlet regarding his involvement in Qatar. I have been advised that legally I cannot give my opinion on it, so youll have to make up your own minds. We also speak to some LGBTQ+ football teams and Dr Nasser Mohamed, the first openly gay Qatari, who Beckham blocked on Instagram. We also reunite some of the cast of Footballers Wives".


How is that even a thing? :o

Will give it a watch tonight anyway to see what Beckham had to say.
