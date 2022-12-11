There has been issues outside the ground with a lot of fans turning up for the previous 2 Morocco games without tickets. The Portugal game had half the ground missing at kick off as a result as they closed the barriers while they got it sorted. They are presumably expecting Morocco fans to turn up in huge numbers to support the team in the semi final. Not sure this is the best way to address it, but that's the explanation.
Many people on those cancelled flights have match tickets (and accommodation) mate. They can now no longer get to the game. (I'm in no doubt it will still be 'full capacity' tonight, though
).
They were fans without tickets outside the Portugal v Morocco 44,400 Al Thumama Stadium - yet there have been for many WC games - with people taking in the atmosphere, celebrating, meeting up with mates post-match, and so on.
Obviously Qatar / FIFA haven't helped... with letting fans without tickets into matches to fill up the masses of empty seats after kick off (even bussing ticketless fans in on occasion)
. That has also seen more fans without tickets turning up at grounds in the hope... or maybe even an expectation... of being let into stadium to see the match.
Re the Portugal v Morocco game itself - I'd take what ITV parroted and repeated throughout the afternoon about 'ticketless fans' being the reason there was empty seats with a pinch of salt. ITV's Angus Scott was seemingly more interested in getting his Virgin media setup installed, than other events that day and didn't acknowledge / have a problem with there being only 1 cordon for everyone to have to go through
. Other journalists - journalists on the ground - said the police set up one cordon to the ground to filter everyone through... and when it didn't work - they set up further checkpoints - yet further along this one cordon... which according to them... was the cause of high emotions, people getting angry (with tickets), and that was the actual delay in people taking their sets in the ground. Eventually the Qataris' did open up more gates to allow more fans into the ground unimpeded.
One cordon for everyone to go through... sounds scarily familiar, doesn't it?
More info and journalist accounts (inc ITV's parroting of 'ticketless fans') on that match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.msg18625752#msg18625752
It seems a number of tickets given to the Moroccan FA have found their way onto the black market / into the hands of friends or family of Mohamed Boudrika - the guy responsible for issuing the tickets...
'Moroccan fans protesting an official who didn't equally distribute the tickets given by Morocco FA
':-www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/zluhnz/moroccan_fans_protesting_an_official_who_didnt/
& https://v.redd.it/18hw1c8wxv5a1