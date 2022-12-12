'FIFA is 'whitewashing' migrant worker abuses through 'sinister' tactics - human rights groups
(with 2 minute video)
'The Migrant Rights Coalition, comprising campaign groups Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, FairSquare, and Equidem, believe FIFA is still failing to fulfil its human rights responsibilities.
"FIFA's egregious whitewashing of serious abuses against migrant workers in Qatar is both a global embarrassment and a sinister tactic to escape its human rights responsibility to compensate thousands of workers who faced abuse and the families of those who died to make this World Cup possible," said Tirana Hassan, acting executive director at Human Rights Watch.
"FIFA continues to cash in on billions of dollars in revenue but refuses to offer a single cent for the families of migrant workers who died or those workers who were cheated out of their wages."
In a statement released on Monday, the Migrant Rights Coalition claimed that the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund "is not currently set up to be able to provide compensation on any meaningful scale related to deaths, injuries, and historic wage theft in the decade before it was operationalised" in 2020.
It continued: "Qatari authorities have also failed to provide disaggregated details about the announced $350 million reimbursed to migrant workers for wage theft, despite repeated requests by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.
"In addition, research has also shown that victims' access to existing compensation mechanisms is rife with obstacles, payments are capped, and that it is nearly impossible for workers or families to apply after they have returned to their home countries."
The coalition also argues that FIFA's Legacy Fund makes no specific reference to the money being used to compensate migrant workers who suffer abuse and states that the labour excellence hub should contain "access to a remedy" in issues relating to working conditions as it is one of the UN's Guiding Principles, to which FIFA is publicly committed to.
"World Cup workers and their relatives are contacting us demanding compensation for unpaid wages, recruitment charges, and other harms, including deaths" said Mustafa Qadri, chief executive officer at Equidem.
"Rather than shifting the goal posts, FIFA and Qatar should heed these calls. The tournament has been mired by worker deaths and exploitation and significant restrictions on freedom of expression and solidarity with the LGBTI+ community. This is an opportunity for FIFA and Qatar to end the tournament with a positive legacy for the women and men who have made it possible."'