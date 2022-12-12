A must-read on FIFA's claims - and the actual reality...':-FIFA is still failing to fulfill its human rights responsibilities by refusing to commit to compensate migrant workers and their families for abuses while preparing and delivering the World Cup 2022 tournament in Qatar, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, FairSquare, and Equidem said today."FIFA continues to cash in on billions of dollars in revenue but refuses to offer a single cent for the families of migrant workers who died" - Tirana Hassan, of Human Rights Watch."By changing course, FIFA could make a lasting difference to the lives of the true heroes behind this World Cup" - Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International"World Cup workers and their relatives are contacting us demanding compensation for unpaid wages, recruitment charges and other harms including deaths" -Mustafa Qadri, Equidem'FIFA is set to generate US$7.5 billion from this tournament and should have fulfilled its own human rights responsibilities under the UN Guiding Principles, which make clear that a business enterprises responsibility to respect human rights exists independently of States abilities and/or willingness to fulfill their own human rights obligations and does not diminish those obligations. FIFA also owes a public explanation on why it switched from considering the proposal for remedy to dismissing it completely.Calls for compensation have escalated since the launch of the #PayUpFIFA campaign on May 19, when a global coalition of human rights organizations, migrant rights groups, labor unions, and fan groups called on FIFA to establish with Qatar a comprehensive program to provide remedy for all abuses related to the 2022 World Cup. The football governing body failed to conduct adequate human rights due diligence when it awarded the World Cup to Qatar in 2010 and has failed since then to take timely and effective measures to mitigate and remedy abuses.By so far refusing to compensate workers, FIFA has ultimately ignored the call by migrant workers and their families for a remedy fund and an independent migrant workers center, despite wide support by the global public, football associations, sponsors, political leaders, and athletes. Last week, campaign Avaaz also presented 720,000 petitions from members of the public supporting the campaign. Throughout the cheers for the World Cup teams, frustrations at the human costs of the event have resounded loudly among footballs global fan base.Instead of ensuring protection of migrant workers who built and delivered the World Cup infrastructure in Qatar, FIFA has benefited from their exploitation and parroted Qatari authorities talking points, showing their complicity to all the misleading claims and deflections on abuses of migrant workers, said Nick McGeehan, founding director of FairSquare, which investigates migrant labor abuses. FIFA has tuned out genuine demands for remedy for migrant workers including from the football industry and ignored evidence of widespread uncompensated abuses and the inadequacies of the current compensation systems in Qatar.'