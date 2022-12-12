Poll

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 296645 times)

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6040 on: December 12, 2022, 02:04:58 am »
Quote from: Lycan on December 11, 2022, 02:24:29 pm
I've seen plenty of backing for the LGBTQ. But I'd like to see more people highlighting the fact so many poor migrants died building those stadiums. It's disgusting human beings lost their lives just so this tournament could go ahead. A lot of people seem to have forgotten this. And by people, I don't mean the posters on here.
I kinda expected this. From what I have observed, it's very easy to be a social media hate monger if you hate (non-LGBTQ) minorities or oppressed classes in, let's say, India. Social media websites don't take any action. A different ball game if something is said against LGBTQ; moderation is relatively swift.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6041 on: December 12, 2022, 05:42:53 am »
Workers rights would need more work. All theyre doing for lgbtq is wearing colours. Hardly changing the landscape, its an easy win.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6042 on: December 12, 2022, 07:55:11 am »
A reminder of the deaths of the migrant workers and a new one about the rights of the LGBTQ community.


The Ghosts Of Qatar

Can you hear a sob and wail.
In this sorry World Cup tale.
Above the roar of every goal.
Listen out for every lost soul.

Beneath the sunny Qatari skies.
Listen to their desperate cries.
How many died, it's hard to tell?
Slave labour, in conditions of hell.

In the desert heat, toiling away.
Brutal conditions, pittance of pay.
Families left to mourn and weep.
Ghosts of Qatar in restless sleep.


Living A Lie

As walk down the sunny Qatari Street.
My friend, my partner, I'm off to meet.
To the Stadium, we then make our way.
Forever careful of what we do and say.

We've come for the footy, nothing more.
In the knowledge we're breaking the law.
It's their State, their laws, so we comply.
But I hate myself so much, for living a lie.

In the shadow of the Qatari desert sand.
Guards watch on, who don't understand.
I am doing no harm, in simply being me.
In the year 2022, how can these laws be?

The Rainbow emblem is a symbol to tackle all oppression and human rights issues across the World.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6043 on: December 12, 2022, 11:02:36 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on December 12, 2022, 02:00:24 am
Very valid points. I apologize.


No need to really, your concerns are valid, we just need to confine this thread a bit or the message is lost. Thank you.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6044 on: December 12, 2022, 01:38:16 pm »

A must-read on FIFA's claims - and the actual reality...


'FIFA misleading world on remedy for migrant workers':-

FIFA is still failing to fulfill its human rights responsibilities by refusing to commit to compensate migrant workers and their families for abuses while preparing and delivering the World Cup 2022 tournament in Qatar, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, FairSquare, and Equidem said today.

www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2022/12/fifa-misleading-world-on-remedy-for-migrant-workers


"FIFA continues to cash in on billions of dollars in revenue but refuses to offer a single cent for the families of migrant workers who died" - Tirana Hassan, of Human Rights Watch.

"By changing course, FIFA could make a lasting difference to the lives of the true heroes behind this World Cup" - Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International

"World Cup workers and their relatives are contacting us demanding compensation for unpaid wages, recruitment charges and other harms including deaths" -Mustafa Qadri, Equidem


'FIFA is set to generate US$7.5 billion from this tournament and should have fulfilled its own human rights responsibilities under the UN Guiding Principles, which make clear that a business enterprises responsibility to respect human rights exists independently of States abilities and/or willingness to fulfill their own human rights obligations and does not diminish those obligations. FIFA also owes a public explanation on why it switched from considering the proposal for remedy to dismissing it completely.

Calls for compensation have escalated since the launch of the #PayUpFIFA campaign on May 19, when a global coalition of human rights organizations, migrant rights groups, labor unions, and fan groups called on FIFA to establish with Qatar a comprehensive program to provide remedy for all abuses related to the 2022 World Cup. The football governing body failed to conduct adequate human rights due diligence when it awarded the World Cup to Qatar in 2010 and has failed since then to take timely and effective measures to mitigate and remedy abuses.

By so far refusing to compensate workers, FIFA has ultimately ignored the call by migrant workers and their families for a remedy fund and an independent migrant workers center, despite wide support by the global public, football associations, sponsors, political leaders, and athletes. Last week, campaign Avaaz also presented 720,000 petitions from members of the public supporting the campaign. Throughout the cheers for the World Cup teams, frustrations at the human costs of the event have resounded loudly among footballs global fan base.

Instead of ensuring protection of migrant workers who built and delivered the World Cup infrastructure in Qatar, FIFA has benefited from their exploitation and parroted Qatari authorities talking points, showing their complicity to all the misleading claims and deflections on abuses of migrant workers, said Nick McGeehan, founding director of FairSquare, which investigates migrant labor abuses. FIFA has tuned out genuine demands for remedy for migrant workers including from the football industry and ignored evidence of widespread uncompensated abuses and the inadequacies of the current compensation systems in Qatar.'

 
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6045 on: December 12, 2022, 01:41:05 pm »

'FIFA is 'whitewashing' migrant worker abuses through 'sinister' tactics - human rights groups':-

Leading human rights campaigners have accused FIFA of "whitewashing" migrant worker abuses through "sinister" tactics and called for the stronger, more transparent implementation of a compensation fund.

www.espn.co.uk/football/fifa-world-cup/story/4831003/fifa-is-whitewashing-migrant-worker-abuses-through-sinister-tactics-human-rights-groups (with 2 minute video)


'The Migrant Rights Coalition, comprising campaign groups Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, FairSquare, and Equidem, believe FIFA is still failing to fulfil its human rights responsibilities.

"FIFA's egregious whitewashing of serious abuses against migrant workers in Qatar is both a global embarrassment and a sinister tactic to escape its human rights responsibility to compensate thousands of workers who faced abuse and the families of those who died to make this World Cup possible," said Tirana Hassan, acting executive director at Human Rights Watch.

"FIFA continues to cash in on billions of dollars in revenue but refuses to offer a single cent for the families of migrant workers who died or those workers who were cheated out of their wages."

In a statement released on Monday, the Migrant Rights Coalition claimed that the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund "is not currently set up to be able to provide compensation on any meaningful scale related to deaths, injuries, and historic wage theft in the decade before it was operationalised" in 2020.

It continued: "Qatari authorities have also failed to provide disaggregated details about the announced $350 million reimbursed to migrant workers for wage theft, despite repeated requests by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

"In addition, research has also shown that victims' access to existing compensation mechanisms is rife with obstacles, payments are capped, and that it is nearly impossible for workers or families to apply after they have returned to their home countries."

The coalition also argues that FIFA's Legacy Fund makes no specific reference to the money being used to compensate migrant workers who suffer abuse and states that the labour excellence hub should contain "access to a remedy" in issues relating to working conditions as it is one of the UN's Guiding Principles, to which FIFA is publicly committed to.

"World Cup workers and their relatives are contacting us demanding compensation for unpaid wages, recruitment charges, and other harms, including deaths" said Mustafa Qadri, chief executive officer at Equidem.

"Rather than shifting the goal posts, FIFA and Qatar should heed these calls. The tournament has been mired by worker deaths and exploitation and significant restrictions on freedom of expression and solidarity with the LGBTI+ community. This is an opportunity for FIFA and Qatar to end the tournament with a positive legacy for the women and men who have made it possible."'
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6046 on: December 12, 2022, 04:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on December 10, 2022, 08:13:21 pm
Sickening isn't it. All those deaths for nowt.  :wanker
I think they said they are going to repurpose them. Some will be turned into malls, apartment complexs, hospitals, etc. while some will be halved in capacity with the additional stands given away to build new stadia in Africa.

The 974 stadium will be rebuilt entirely in a new country.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6047 on: December 12, 2022, 05:09:26 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on December 12, 2022, 04:59:18 pm
I think they said they are going to repurpose them. Some will be turned into malls, apartment complexs, hospitals, etc. while some will be halved in capacity with the additional stands given away to build new stadia in Africa.

The 974 stadium will be rebuilt entirely in a new country.

I think you'd have to be unbelievably optimistic to believe that after all the lies they spout on a daily basis.

The Qataris running the show seem to lie with such a freedom and with no care. Even if it is a clear as day, blatant lie they seem to stick by it and repeat, incredibly bizarre.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6048 on: December 12, 2022, 05:48:14 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on December 12, 2022, 04:59:18 pm
I think they said they are going to repurpose them. Some will be turned into malls, apartment complexs, hospitals, etc. while some will be halved in capacity with the additional stands given away to build new stadia in Africa.

The 974 stadium will be rebuilt entirely in a new country.

How many will die during those projects, another 6500 or more?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6049 on: December 12, 2022, 06:12:07 pm »
Second journalist dies while covering World Cup in Qatar


A Qatari journalist has died "suddenly" at Qatar's World Cup  the second reporter fatality.

There is little public information about how and when photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam died.

Qatari news service Gulf News tweeted its condolences over his death on Saturday.


A Qatari photojournalist covering the World Cup in Qatar has died, according to local reports, bringing the number of journalist fatalities at the contest to two, following the death of US sports journalist Grant Wahl last Friday.

English-language Qatari news service Gulf News reported on Saturday the death of Khalid al-Misslam, citing the Qatari TV news outlet he worked for, Al Kass TV.

Few detail, such as when and how al-Misslam died, have been released, and Qatar's Ministry of Health was unavailable for comment when contacted at time of publication.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6050 on: December 12, 2022, 07:19:23 pm »

'What Happened to the Qatar Womens National Team?':-

A squad that featured in the host nations bid to host the World Cup in 2010 hasnt played a game in eight years.

www.nytimes.com/2022/12/10/sports/soccer/qatar-world-cup-womens-soccer.html?


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/aC4Vf


'in FIFAs 30-plus-page bid evaluation report of Qatar, in the section about developing the sport, Qatar outlined its commitment to the promotion of womens football, including creation of special facilities.

Asked if the host country was following through on this promise, a spokesman for FIFA said, We do not comment on the status of football development in individual countries or the situation of specific member associations.

Qatar appears to have plans to follow through on at least one aspect: the facilities. Education City Stadium, one of the tournaments venues, has been earmarked for womens soccer after the World Cup ends. But the Aspire Academy, Qatars billion-dollar talent farming project, still does not have a womens soccer program.'


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6051 on: December 12, 2022, 07:31:13 pm »
.
From before the England v France match - and well in to Natasha Henry for pointing it out: https://twitter.com/NatashaSHenry/status/1601665325241888769 ...

Priti Patel doing the 'politician on a bandwagon' thing: 'Cheering England all the way! Good luck England! #ThreeLions 🦁🦁🦁 @england' - https://twitter.com/pritipatel/status/1601628862474948608 - warning: with an image of her wearing an England shirt


I don't rate Mings (as a player) - but he was spot on about her in the Euros last year...

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6052 on: December 12, 2022, 07:35:50 pm »
Fuckin' A, Mingsy.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6053 on: December 12, 2022, 07:40:33 pm »
Quote from: oojason on December  8, 2022, 01:59:39 pm

'The 2022 Qatar World Cups chief executive Nasser Al Khater responded to a question about a couple of recent journalistic casualties by telling reporters that death is a natural part of life.

The Athletic revealed that a man died while logging into his laptop at the resort used as a FIFA training base for the Saudi Arabia squad.

And Al Khater was asked about the casualty by a reporter from the BBC, to which he responded: Were in the middle of a World Cup and were having a successful World Cup and this is something you want to talk about right now?

Death is a natural part of life, whether it is at work, whether it is in your sleep, whether you have been executed for holding the hand of a same-sex loved one, whether you have been summoned to the embassy for a quick chat and don't manage to make it out the exit in one piece - seriously, come on, what is the problem?

A couple of journalists died, our condolences to their families but it is strange that is something you want to focus on as your first question, why not ask me for an opinion on whether Harry Kane is a whining, nasally fuckwit, do I like Fangtastics or Jelly Babies, or what is my favourite blade to use when delivering final recalibration talks to a journalist that has written truthful articles about Qatar criminal that has committed terrible actions relating to a sickness of the mind?'


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6054 on: December 12, 2022, 07:49:08 pm »
I'm shocked that senior EU officials have been arrested accused of accepting bribes from Qatar. Surely not?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6055 on: December 12, 2022, 08:04:38 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December 12, 2022, 06:12:07 pm
Second journalist dies while covering World Cup in Qatar


A Qatari journalist has died "suddenly" at Qatar's World Cup  the second reporter fatality.

There is little public information about how and when photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam died.

Qatari news service Gulf News tweeted its condolences over his death on Saturday.


A Qatari photojournalist covering the World Cup in Qatar has died, according to local reports, bringing the number of journalist fatalities at the contest to two, following the death of US sports journalist Grant Wahl last Friday.

English-language Qatari news service Gulf News reported on Saturday the death of Khalid al-Misslam, citing the Qatari TV news outlet he worked for, Al Kass TV.

Few detail, such as when and how al-Misslam died, have been released, and Qatar's Ministry of Health was unavailable for comment when contacted at time of publication.

Nothing to see here move along etc..

Meanwhile....
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/dec/11/qatar-alleged-bribing-eu-officials-arrests


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6056 on: December 12, 2022, 08:05:39 pm »

'Fifa accused of failing to adhere to its own human rights commitments':-

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch criticise Fifa
Fifa failed to create a fund for injured or killed migrant workers

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/12/fifa-accused-of-failing-to-adhere-to-its-own-human-rights-commitments


'Fifa has been accused of failing to adhere to its own human rights commitments after it chose not to create a remedy fund for migrant workers injured or killed in Qatar.

An umbrella group comprising, among others, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch has spoken out as the World Cup enters its final stages in Doha. It says plans announced by Fifas president, Gianni Infantino, to create a legacy fund that helps people most in need all across the world falls short of Fifas obligations, and undercuts assurances made before the tournament.

It has called on the games governing body to change direction and help victims by using some of the $7.5bn (£6.1m) of revenue generated from taking the World Cup to Qatar to provide compensation.'






'Human rights organisations say Fifa complicit in serious abuses over unpaid workers in Qatar':-

Amnesty International and other bodies have called on footballs governing organisation to rectify the issue and set up a fund for labourers to access the compensation they deserve from Qatar

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup/human-rights-fifa-qatar-world-cup-b2243626.html


'Fifa have been described as a global embarrassment who have benefited from and been complicit in the exploitation of migrant workers in Qatar, by a coalition of human rights bodies.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, FairSquare and Equidem released a joint statement saying the governing body has failed to fulfil its human rights responsibilities by refusing to commit to a compensation fund for labourers and their families.'

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6057 on: December 12, 2022, 08:12:05 pm »

'The World Cup Is Ending, but the Migrant Labor Economy Grinds On':-

www.nytimes.com/2022/12/12/sports/world-cup-migrant-workers.html - with 8 minute video


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/OT6ji


'Times reporters witnessed a near daily scene at Nepals main international airport in Kathmandu: the arrival of coffins, primarily from the Gulf and Malaysia, carrying the bodies of migrant workers. Since 2010, when the World Cup was awarded to Qatar, 2,100 Nepalis have died there of all causes, according to Nepals Labor Ministry.

An estimated 2,000 migrant workers continue to depart from the same airport every day. Despite the grueling working conditions, like extreme heat in the Gulf, many feel they have no alternative to foreign employment. As a result, young men are absent from many homes, and families spend years apart. About a quarter of the countrys gross domestic product is earned abroad, one of the highest percentages of any country.'


« Reply #6058 on: December 12, 2022, 08:48:12 pm »
Quote from: oojason on December 12, 2022, 07:19:23 pm
'What Happened to the Qatar Womens National Team?':-

A squad that featured in the host nations bid to host the World Cup in 2010 hasnt played a game in eight years.

www.nytimes.com/2022/12/10/sports/soccer/qatar-world-cup-womens-soccer.html?


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/aC4Vf


'in FIFAs 30-plus-page bid evaluation report of Qatar, in the section about developing the sport, Qatar outlined its commitment to the promotion of womens football, including creation of special facilities.

Asked if the host country was following through on this promise, a spokesman for FIFA said, We do not comment on the status of football development in individual countries or the situation of specific member associations.

Qatar appears to have plans to follow through on at least one aspect: the facilities. Education City Stadium, one of the tournaments venues, has been earmarked for womens soccer after the World Cup ends. But the Aspire Academy, Qatars billion-dollar talent farming project, still does not have a womens soccer program.'




Someone asked on the main board about what would happen to our womens team if Qatar or such bought the club and got the piss taken out of them, which I wasn't happy with. This shows they may "tolerate" our womens team, but they'd rather not bother at all.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6059 on: December 12, 2022, 10:59:03 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on December 12, 2022, 07:49:08 pm
I'm shocked that senior EU officials have been arrested accused of accepting bribes from Qatar. Surely not?

Just Qatar??
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6060 on: December 12, 2022, 11:29:41 pm »

'Welcome to Fifas Technical Study Group: nothing is bad, everything is good':-

Arsène Wenger might have got a yellow card for breaching protocol, but the aim is to reinforce and justify every aspect of this tainted, corrupt World Cup

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/12/welcome-to-fifas-weekly-media-briefing-where-everything-is-perfect


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6061 on: December 12, 2022, 11:32:12 pm »

'The strange (and often unfair) history of the World Cups Fair Play award':-

England and Japan are vying for the Fair Play award in Qatar  but its hard to guess what the judges will do

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/12/strange-unfair-history-world-cup-fair-play-award-england-japan-qatar


'It appears odd that the cleanest side in World Cup history have never been Fair Play winners.'

&

'Brazil have collected the most Fair Play trophies, winning it in 1982, 1986, 1994 and 2006  despite the fact they have the most red cards in World Cup history, with 11. One of their most blatant red cards came in 1994, when Leonardo smashed his elbow into Tab Ramos face, fracturing the Americans skull in the process. Despite this most brutal of assaults  and Brazils eight yellow cards in the tournament  the Seleção still picked up the Fair Play trophy.'

&

'Twenty years later in 1998 the hosts and champions, France, also picked up the Fair Play award (sharing it with England). It was a bizarre choice, given that France had picked up the joint-most red cards in the tournament with three  Zinedine Zidane was sent off against Saudi Arabia in a group match; Laurent Blanc was dismissed in the semi-final; and Marcel Desailly was shown red in the final. They also picked up 10 yellow cards in their seven games, but the judges turned a blind eye to this series of indiscretions.'

:lmao


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6062 on: Yesterday at 12:04:25 am »
Quote from: dikwad on December 12, 2022, 07:49:08 pm
I'm shocked that senior EU officials have been arrested accused of accepting bribes from Qatar. Surely not?

Qatar says Any association of the Qatari government with the reported [bribery] claims is baseless and gravely misinformed.

^ from 'World Cup hosts deny any wrongdoing as EU chief arrested over 'Qatar bribe'::) :-

Eva Kaili, 44, who was a TV news presenter before becoming an MEP eight years ago, is believed to be one of the four people who have been indicted. The World Cup hosts have denied any misconduct

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/world-cup-hosts-deny-any-28717403



Also, the EU Parliament offices are being searched...

'Police search European parliament offices as bribery inquiry grows':-

Belgian prosecutors say 20 searches conducted since Friday, prompting warning that EUs credibility at stake

www.theguardian.com/world/2022/dec/12/police-search-european-parliament-offices-as-bribery-inquiry-grows


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6063 on: Yesterday at 12:36:51 am »
You mean that persuading FIFA to hold the world cup in a country with no football tradition, no stadiums, a 40 degree climate that is prohibitive to summer football (when the world cup is planned), with precious few of the requirements that fans need, that would prevent gay fans from effectively attending was part of even more widespread corruption? No, get off!




Remember, Jermone Valcke denied it was bribery, saying instead that the country had "used its financial muscle to lobby for support",


I'm sure that $880m dollars will show up on someone's statement
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6064 on: Yesterday at 01:18:53 am »
The body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl were repatriated to the United States on Monday after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, a senior State Department official said.

The official said Wahl's remains and his belongings arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport around 8:30 a.m. ET.

They were accompanied by a consular official from the US Embassy in Doha who had had custody of Wahl's remains since shortly after he collapsed during the Friday match between Argentina and the Netherlands and later died.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of privacy concerns, had no additional details but said the embassy in Qatar had been working with Wahl's family to ensure the repatriation went smoothly.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6065 on: Yesterday at 09:53:03 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 12:04:25 am
Qatar says Any association of the Qatari government with the reported [bribery] claims is baseless and gravely misinformed.

^ from 'World Cup hosts deny any wrongdoing as EU chief arrested over 'Qatar bribe'::) :-

Eva Kaili, 44, who was a TV news presenter before becoming an MEP eight years ago, is believed to be one of the four people who have been indicted. The World Cup hosts have denied any misconduct

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/world-cup-hosts-deny-any-28717403



Also, the EU Parliament offices are being searched...

'Police search European parliament offices as bribery inquiry grows':-

Belgian prosecutors say 20 searches conducted since Friday, prompting warning that EUs credibility at stake

www.theguardian.com/world/2022/dec/12/police-search-european-parliament-offices-as-bribery-inquiry-grows
As ever it's probably the tip of the iceberg but I bet the bribe givers can't believe how cheaply these people can be influenced.  A few hundred thousand Euros and you're able to change the narrative at the highest levels of EU politics (not that the UK can point any fingers with cases like Robert Jenrick and Richard Desmond).

These are the more blatant examples of undue influence and I'm surprised they were so bold.  The normal channels of second jobs or promises of future jobs generally seems sufficient and is almost impossible to prosecute against.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6066 on: Yesterday at 06:56:05 pm »
.
Day 24 : the 1st Semi-Final...

This match may actually be one of the handful of games of this World Cup with an accurate official attendance figure... it should be a sell out, or near-as. Argentina are the best supported team there, some tax-avoider named Messi is playing, and Croatia also have decent sized group of core fans - and more have likely travelled for just this match.


Argentina v Croatia









'Annoyingly, there are empty seats inside the arena for a World Cup semifinal. Not as many as usual, but there are more than few seats without fans in them. There were many fans looking for tickets today. Hopefully just late arrivals. #ARG end is obviously rammed.' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1602739021708337152 (journalist; posted at 6.55pm)












2nd half...











^ ignore the empty seats in the image claiming it is full capacity... ;)



The attendance for this match is 88,966' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61047823 & https://twitter.com/alraya_n/status/1602765367968948225

^ full capacity...  :lmao  :shite:  :-X   ::)

The new capacity for the Lusail Stadium is 88,966. (It was 80,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/lusail-stadium

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6067 on: Today at 01:09:26 am »

From the Germany v Costa Rica group stage match - possibly only just in the news as the Malaysian fan has now returned home...




^ the bright footy shirt that saw a fan detained by Qatar security for 30 minutes. Not just scared of rainbows - but bright colours too. 90's cycling gear must really trigger them.


'In trouble over a shirt at the World Cup':-

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian football fan was mistaken for an LGBT supporter at the Qatar World Cup, and as a result, he had a difficult time entering a stadium.

www.nst.com.my/sports/football/2022/12/860593/trouble-over-shirt-world-cup


'Johorean Zulfadli Ahmad Tajuddin was "detained" for nearly half an hour for investigation after his colourful chequered jersey caught the eyes of overzealous security personnel at the stadium entrance.

Any show of support for the LGBT movement is banned at the Qatar World Cup by its government.

Zulfadli, who was wearing Kedah's colourful chequered jersey, said he was held for nearly 30 minutes at the Al-Byat Stadium entrance as the security personnel "investigated" him.

"I had to google and show a picture of the jersey to prove that it's the jersey of a football team in Malaysia," he said during an interview with football commentator Datuk Jasni Shafie in his "Dari Tepi Padang" programme in Qatar.'
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6068 on: Today at 04:33:38 am »
So, it seems that death in Qatar is just a normal occurrence... A third journalist has died; I don't recall anyone ever dying at a WC...

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/roger-pearce-death-itv-qatar-world-cup-b2230381.html
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6069 on: Today at 04:49:56 am »
I thought he was the first one to die.
