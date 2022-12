I've seen plenty of backing for the LGBTQ. But I'd like to see more people highlighting the fact so many poor migrants died building those stadiums. It's disgusting human beings lost their lives just so this tournament could go ahead. A lot of people seem to have forgotten this. And by people, I don't mean the posters on here.



I kinda expected this. From what I have observed, it's very easy to be a social media hate monger if you hate (non-LGBTQ) minorities or oppressed classes in, let's say, India. Social media websites don't take any action. A different ball game if something is said against LGBTQ; moderation is relatively swift.