Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 293481 times)

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6000 on: Yesterday at 09:44:46 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 09:31:50 pm
Absolutely nothing to see here, nooooo..........

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-63921002

Eva Kaili: Senior EU lawmaker arrested over alleged bribery by Gulf state

So, just saying if it's proven to be true wouldn't that make that sovereign state not eligible to own or buy a PL club?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6001 on: Yesterday at 09:51:45 pm »
I couldn't possibly comment any further ;)
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6002 on: Yesterday at 10:44:20 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 09:31:50 pm
Absolutely nothing to see here, nooooo..........

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-63921002

Eva Kaili: Senior EU lawmaker arrested over alleged bribery by Gulf state


QAnon conspiracy nut or similar.


 :P

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6003 on: Yesterday at 10:55:35 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:44:20 pm
QAnon conspiracy nut or similar.
 :P
I've been called much worse.......
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6004 on: Yesterday at 11:16:12 pm »
Quote from: SvenJulbocken, Father of Gavin on Yesterday at 07:19:59 pm
Is this for real? They're going to demolish these stadiums once the WC is over?
yep.  not sure if all of them, but more than one from what I've read.

edit: my mistake, just one.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11509629/Why-Qatars-purpose-built-2022-FIFA-World-Cup-venue-Stadium-974-TORN-DOWN.html

(sorry it's the Mail, first link I found)
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6005 on: Today at 12:14:41 am »
Here's hoping for a 0-0 AET Croatia v Morocco final, many will regard that as a micky mouse final which would be what FIFA deserve
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6006 on: Today at 12:37:09 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:44:46 pm
So, just saying if it's proven to be true wouldn't that make that sovereign state not eligible to own or buy a PL club?

Doesn't matter it gets proven or not. If you have money politicians will do whatever you want them to do
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6007 on: Today at 12:43:00 am »

At the end of the BBC report on corruption in the EU (and probably Qatar again)

Qatar has repeatedly been accused of corruption, including in its bid to host the 2022 football World Cup. The country denied the allegations and was cleared of corruption by Fifa.

I would suggest after they gave officials at Fifa yet more cash, I suggest on top of the £0.5m cash they have just found, they might want to look at a few FIFA officials bank balances. I may be wrong, but.............
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6008 on: Today at 10:04:14 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:38:41 pm
Someone will be along in a minute to call you a QAnon conspiracy nut or similar.

If this is a snide dig at those who scorned the Grant Wahl assassination theory, consider how easy it would be for Qatar and FIFA to walk away from the demonstrable corruption and abuse of this world cup farce if the world jumps to such conclusions that are subsequently disproven.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6009 on: Today at 12:39:39 pm »

'World Cup security guard in intensive care after fall at Lusail Stadium':-

Incident occurred after Argentina played the Netherlands
Guard said to be in stable but critical condition

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/11/world-cup-security-guard-in-intensive-care-after-fall-at-lusail-stadium


Hope the lad is going to be okay.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6010 on: Today at 12:40:57 pm »


'World Cup 2022 diary: Arabian Nights a curious experience under the claw':-

Qatars fan park fails to deliver desert vibes and a Brazil press conference quickly turns into a group therapy session

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/11/world-cup-2022-diary-arabian-nights-a-curious-experience-under-the-claw


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6011 on: Today at 01:58:23 pm »

The French Sports Minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera, wore a rainbow sweatshirt for the England vs France game - fair play to her...




'Yesterday was the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the UN General assembly in Paris in 1948, she said.'

^ more info here - www.thejournal.ie/french-sports-minister-wore-rainbow-sleeved-jumper-5943260-Dec2022

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6012 on: Today at 02:02:25 pm »

'Trans woman forced to cut hair and remove breast tissue by Qatari officials':-

A trans woman in Qatar has described how she was forced to cut her hair and had her breast tissue removed after being arrested for who she is.

www.thepinknews.com/2022/12/03/qatar-trans-abuse-conversion-therapy


a snippet...

'LGBTQ+ rights, or lack thereof, in Qatar have been in the spotlight since the country was announced as host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

While there has been global outrage over Qatars criminalisation of gay sex, punishable with jail time or the death penalty, little has been said about the fate of trans Qataris'

&

'Speaking to the BBC under a pseudonym and through an encrypted messaging service, one trans woman named as Shahd said she wanted to speak out about the persecution of trans people in Qatar, telling the publication: I am very afraid, but I just want people to know that we do exist.

Shahd said she had been arrested for impersonating a woman, and was forced to cut her hair.

Because she had been taking oestrogen, procured from abroad, authorities demanded that she remove her breast tissue, leaving her with wounds across her chest.

Shahd said she has been arrested and interrogated several times because of my identity, and is constantly in fear of being detained again.

She added: I lost my job and my friends I lost everything.

A recent report from Human Rights Watch (HRW), showed how Qatar has arrested, abused and harassed LGBTQ+ people as recently as September 2022. HRW documented beatings and sexual assault by police, and heard from trans women who said they were ordered to attend conversion therapy by officials.

Shahd confirmed this to be true, that LGBTQ+ people who are arrested are referred to doctors for therapy sessions.'



Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6013 on: Today at 02:07:00 pm »

'Vogue Williams says David Beckham should donate to an LGBTQ charity for overlooking Qatar's anti-gay laws to earn £10m promoting the World Cup - as she reveals that she refused invite because her sister is a lesbian':-

www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11524853/EMILY-PRESCOTT-Vogue-Williams-refused-invite-Qatar-World-Cup-sister-lesbian.html (apologies, the Mail again)


'David Beckham may have been willing to overlook Qatar's anti-gay laws when he collected £10 million to promote the World Cup, but model Vogue Williams refused to be seduced by the Gulf nation's cash  because her sister Amber is a lesbian.

'They invited me over to the World Cup to do influencing stuff. I said no,' said the 37-year-old.

Vogue, who is married to Spencer Matthews, Pippa Middleton's brother-in-law, says she thinks Beckham should now give a portion of his money every year to an LGBTQ charity.

'He could save a little bit of face,' she says.'


Seems a fair number of celebs refused the Qatar money to shill for this World Cup & Qatar - respect to them for doing so.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6014 on: Today at 02:10:44 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:58:23 pm
The French Sports Minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera, wore a rainbow sweatshirt for the England vs France game - fair play to her...
Is she the same one who was quick to judge our fans in Paris before any evidence had been gathered?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6015 on: Today at 02:13:46 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 02:10:44 pm
Is she the same one who was quick to judge our fans in Paris before any evidence had been gathered?

Fuck. She is. Hadn't realsied it was here - I thought she'd have been sacked or replaced by now for continuing on with that shite.

Top catch mate. Doh! Apologies.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6016 on: Today at 02:24:12 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:13:46 pm
Fuck. She is. Hadn't realsied it was here - I thought she'd have been sacked or replaced by now for continuing on with that shite.

Top catch mate. Doh! Apologies.
None necessary - I just personally can't stand seeing people virtue-signal at a photo opp. She could have said more by not going, but that's my personal viewpoint.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6017 on: Today at 02:24:29 pm »
I've seen plenty of backing for the LGBTQ. But I'd like to see more people highlighting the fact so many poor migrants died building those stadiums. It's disgusting human beings lost their lives just so this tournament could go ahead. A lot of people seem to have forgotten this. And by people, I don't mean the posters on here.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6018 on: Today at 02:25:17 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 02:24:12 pm
None necessary - I just personally can't stand seeing people virtue-signal at a photo opp. She could have said more by not going, but that's my personal viewpoint.

Correct. I agree. She can do one.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6019 on: Today at 04:11:48 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:07:00 pm
'Vogue Williams says David Beckham should donate to an LGBTQ charity for overlooking Qatar's anti-gay laws to earn £10m promoting the World Cup - as she reveals that she refused invite because her sister is a lesbian':-

www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11524853/EMILY-PRESCOTT-Vogue-Williams-refused-invite-Qatar-World-Cup-sister-lesbian.html (apologies, the Mail again)


'David Beckham may have been willing to overlook Qatar's anti-gay laws when he collected £10 million to promote the World Cup, but model Vogue Williams refused to be seduced by the Gulf nation's cash  because her sister Amber is a lesbian.

'They invited me over to the World Cup to do influencing stuff. I said no,' said the 37-year-old.

Vogue, who is married to Spencer Matthews, Pippa Middleton's brother-in-law, says she thinks Beckham should now give a portion of his money every year to an LGBTQ charity.

'He could save a little bit of face,' she says.'


Seems a fair number of celebs refused the Qatar money to shill for this World Cup & Qatar - respect to them for doing so.

Unlike this EU Vice President;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-63936360
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6020 on: Today at 06:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 02:24:29 pm
I've seen plenty of backing for the LGBTQ. But I'd like to see more people highlighting the fact so many poor migrants died building those stadiums. It's disgusting human beings lost their lives just so this tournament could go ahead. A lot of people seem to have forgotten this. And by people, I don't mean the posters on here.

Manuel laborers are disposable.Wherever in the world they are dying, miners,clothing factories,construction.People want stuff done cheap.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #6021 on: Today at 07:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 06:25:07 pm

Manuel laborers are disposable.Wherever in the world they are dying, miners,clothing factories,construction.People want stuff done cheap.


Now wherever in the world,certainly not on UK building sites or in the factories.

Conservatives are working to change that though.
