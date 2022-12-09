Poll

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 289611 times)

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5920 on: Yesterday at 05:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 03:09:05 pm
From todays iPaper:

How anyone could continue to watch a tournament hosted in a nation that treats people like this is unforgivable.
Fuck FIFA and Fuck Qatar. One Love.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5921 on: Yesterday at 06:57:57 pm »
.
Netherlands v Argentina




'Five mins to kick off but still a lot of empty seats around the Lusail Stadium for such a big game' - https://twitter.com/arutherfordNI/status/1601289436146597888 (BelTel journo)






'Lots of empty seats at the Lusail Stadium at the moment for Argentina v Holland ... fully expecting it to be announced as an 87,000 full attendance later, mind':-

https://twitter.com/seaningle/status/1601292150544642048 (Guardian journalist; 6 minutes after kick off)
















'The attendance for this match is 88,235' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61047818 & https://twitter.com/jadelreda/status/1601315953417285632

^ Just 731 empty seats...? Of course...  :lmao :shite: :mooncat :-X

The new capacity for the Lusail Stadium is 88,966. (It was 80,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/lusail-stadium



Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5922 on: Yesterday at 07:03:17 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Yesterday at 01:06:17 pm
England fans.  Now that their team is doing ok (as it should) and is a couple games from the final, youll find that what should be talked about with this world cup is getting quieter and quieter, and its becoming a great world cup.
That figures.

I've not followed any of it, but have England faced a decent side yet?

Anyway, I'll be putting a giant asterisk next to it if England do manage to fluke it. ✳️
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5923 on: Yesterday at 07:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 10:13:00 am
Where is all this "Greatest World Cup ever" narrative coming from?

This is the most abhorrent, corrupt, abomination of a World Cup in the history of the game. it's a shameful stain on football and humanity. A grotesque horror show.



Thank you sir. I thought I was misreading crap too.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5924 on: Yesterday at 07:08:30 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 02:16:01 pm
It's hidden away when you are there.

West-london-red replied to me that he has family in India to go to Dubai to work, they go from £5 a day to £800 a month, so you can see why they do it. They're always lovely people to meet to, they make a big fuss of you, smile and chat happily, it does look like its all fine and dandy. Unless you make an effort to find out about these places, you'd never know the reality.

How many of those migrant workers actually see all that money? A lot of the stories that were reported include passports being taken, 1000s of dollars to recruiters, and then changed terms when you get there. And hell - if they don't want to pay you - what's your recourse?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5925 on: Yesterday at 07:40:33 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 11:58:18 am
Who mentioned whats a crime and what isn't? I mentioned safety

His point was that those awful things that happen are crimes in those countries. There are no laws to protect gay people in Qatar. Awful things can happen in European countries, but they are at least legislated against and you can at least hope for justice.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5926 on: Yesterday at 08:47:58 pm »
.
'Pitch invader in the Argentina and Netherlands game':-

https://v.redd.it/7ur6s2096z4a1 & https://twitter.com/eelcohiltermann/status/1601315383721398272 & https://twitter.com/Mohamma23527642/status/1601321585700671490


'Some sorta streaker/protestor on the pitch. 5 or 6 security guards needed to get him off pretty forcefully. Gianni will be along at 4am to get him out':-



^ from https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1601315401505599489 (The Athletic journalist)



'World Cup security pile on topless pitch invader during Argentina vs Netherlands':-

www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1707714/Topless-World-Cup-pitch-invader-football-news-Qatar-Argentina-Netherlands-Lionel-Messi






'The pitch invader appeared to have a message saying 'Vitaly the GOAT' across his chest' - https://twitter.com/FootballJOE/status/1601317575618699264 :-







'A massive melee breaks out as an Argentine clearance is whacked into the Dutch bench on 88 mins':-

https://dubz.co/v/fp5pgp & https://streamag.com/?id=RVxT7r & https://streamin.me/v/055abe68 & https://twitter.com/nocontextfooty/status/1601327202146344960


^ aka 'Virgil van Dijk murdering Leandro Paredes in Netherlands v Argentina brawl on 88 mins':-

https://twitter.com/Nizzague/status/1601328955633840128 & https://twitter.com/ablitaxjfc/status/1601327142801113089


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5927 on: Yesterday at 10:10:51 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:47:58 pm
.

'The pitch invader appeared to have a message saying 'Vitaly the GOAT' across his chest' - https://twitter.com/FootballJOE/status/1601317575618699264 :-




Some sort of Instagram 'Celebrity'. Now I don't normally condone violence but he really should get touched up considering he was only promoting himself and not any sort of just cause.

PS - Looks like a juiced up Bradley Cooper
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5928 on: Yesterday at 11:17:14 pm »

'Qatar corruption scandal rocks EU Parliament':-

Detentions threaten to snowball into major lobbying crisis.

www.politico.eu/article/belgium-police-raid-gulf-lobbying-eu-parliament

& www.france24.com/en/live-news/20221209-belgium-makes-eu-parliament-arrests-in-qatar-corruption-probe


'Belgian police searched 16 homes and detained at least four people in and around Brussels on Friday, as part of an investigation into lobbying by Qatar at the European Parliament.

The raids has triggered a major scandal for the Parliament and the Socialists and Democrats group in particular, which has been criticized over its soft stance on Qatar in the run-up to the football World Cup.

Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported those detained included European Parliament Vice-President Eva Kaili from the Greek socialist party Pasok and Luca Visentini, secretary general of the International Trade Union Confederation.'




^ MEP Eva Kaili


But, erm, yeah... keep the politics out of football...  ::)

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5929 on: Today at 02:18:51 am »
Just seeing the Grant Wahl news and rumorsMy gosh.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5930 on: Today at 02:22:50 am »
Its been confirmed now. Shocking.

NPR can confirm the death of longtime soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl
). He died today in Doha, Qatar while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal. Story to come.

https://twitter.com/rdlewis/status/1601399736560680960?s
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5931 on: Today at 02:27:44 am »
I found Wahl to be incredibly grating but he has long been one of the premier voices of the sport in this country. His outspokenness against Qatar and FIFA has been front and center the last couple of weeks and his brother has just released a video saying he believes Grant was assassinated.
Offline I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,946
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5932 on: Today at 02:34:21 am »
Just a couple weeks ago:

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5933 on: Today at 02:43:05 am »
Just yesterday he wrote a piece questioning Qatar on the worker deaths, and banning of the rainbow and LGBTQ. He was tweeting the football 5 hours ago and now he is dead.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5934 on: Today at 02:53:51 am »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 02:22:50 am
Its been confirmed now. Shocking.

NPR can confirm the death of longtime soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl
). He died today in Doha, Qatar while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal. Story to come.

https://twitter.com/rdlewis/status/1601399736560680960?s

Wow. RIP
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5935 on: Today at 02:54:32 am »
This is horrible, horrible news about Grant's passing. Enjoyed his writing and commentary for years. Hope the foul play stuff isn't real.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5936 on: Today at 02:58:27 am »
Wahl was 48 at the time of his passing.


Grant Wahl, an American reporter who was in Qatar reporting on the World Cup for CBS Sports, has died.

USA Soccer also released a statement on the tragic news.

Wahl was detained at the World Cup in November for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of gay soccer fans and specifically his brother, Eric, who is gay.

Eric shared the news of his brothers passing on Instagram. He posted a video, with the caption, Were still trying to find out. He collapsed at the stadium, was given CPR, was taken by Uber to hospital and died according to Celine. We just spoke with the state department and Celine has spoken to Ron Klain and the White House.

In the video, Eric shared that he felt his brother was murdered.

My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahls brother. I am gay. I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help.


Eric Wahls instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cl977mRJ-R8/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



RIP Grant
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5937 on: Today at 02:59:26 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:27:44 am
I found Wahl to be incredibly grating but he has long been one of the premier voices of the sport in this country. His outspokenness against Qatar and FIFA has been front and center the last couple of weeks and his brother has just released a video saying he believes Grant was assassinated.

HOLY SHIT.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5938 on: Today at 02:59:28 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:10:51 pm
Some sort of Instagram 'Celebrity'. Now I don't normally condone violence but he really should get touched up considering he was only promoting himself and not any sort of just cause.

PS - Looks like a juiced up Bradley Cooper

He's a dumb c*nt YouTuber or something like that. His girlfriend did this too in Russia or in Brazil i can't remember exactly.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5939 on: Today at 03:07:34 am »
Horrible news. Surely just a dark coincidence you'd like to think.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5940 on: Today at 03:13:04 am »
Horrible news about Grant Wahl. I can't imagine it's anything other than a medical catastrophe, but it's a devastating loss for his family and the football community in the US.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5941 on: Today at 03:17:09 am »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 02:22:50 am
Its been confirmed now. Shocking.

NPR can confirm the death of longtime soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl
). He died today in Doha, Qatar while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal. Story to come.

https://twitter.com/rdlewis/status/1601399736560680960?s
RIP.
Here is also some of his most famous SI covers
https://twitter.com/DillonJPayne/status/1601401603075940352
His Last Story https://twitter.com/GrantWahl/status/1600988143649714178

Also Should wait for more facts on his death
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5942 on: Today at 03:33:50 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:17:09 am
RIP.
Here is also some of his most famous SI covers
https://twitter.com/DillonJPayne/status/1601401603075940352
His Last Story https://twitter.com/GrantWahl/status/1600988143649714178

Also Should wait for more facts on his death

I think we already know the answer:


2022 Qatar World Cups chief executive Nasser Al Khater

Death is a natural part of life, whether it is at work, whether it is in your sleep.

A worker journalist died, our condolences to his family but it is strange that is something you want to focus on as your first question.'
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5943 on: Today at 04:23:01 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:13:04 am
Horrible news about Grant Wahl. I can't imagine it's anything other than a medical catastrophe, but it's a devastating loss for his family and the football community in the US.

CNN saying he complained of tightness in the chess the other day and had to see medical assistance.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5944 on: Today at 04:30:46 am »
Apparently listeners to his podcast are saying that yesterday he was said hes been recovering from a heavy bout of bronchitis.

I didnt know of him but just reading a few things he seems to have done more than any journalist to educate Americans about football.
Very sad, at such a young age.... His last tweet was about the well worked  Netherlands set piece equalizer. That was only a few hours ago.....
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5945 on: Today at 04:45:33 am »
He was seated in the media tribute at Lusail Iconic Stadium for the Argentina-Netherlands match, when he fell ill during extra time, the Associated Press reported. Wahl could not be revived.

Although an official cause of death has not been shared, Wahl wrote he had been suffering from a "severe" illness that required him to visit a medical clinic in Qatar.

"My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you," Wahl wrote Monday on his World Cup Daily newsletter. What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort. I didnt have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and Im already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno.




His wife: Dr. Celine Gounder MD, ScM, FIDA

Dr. Gounder is a Senior Fellow and Editor-at-Large for Public Health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and for Kaiser Health News.

Dr. Gounder is a Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at New York Universitys Grossman School of Medicine. She cares for patients on the wards at Bellevue Hospital Center.

Shes best known for her coverage of the COVID-19, Ebola, Zika, opioid overdose, and gun violence epidemics.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5946 on: Today at 04:50:34 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:33:50 am
I think we already know the answer:


2022 Qatar World Cups chief executive Nasser Al Khater

Death is a natural part of life, whether it is at work, whether it is in your sleep.

A worker journalist died, our condolences to his family but it is strange that is something you want to focus on as your first question.'
Hopefully the state department has custody of his body.
