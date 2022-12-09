He was seated in the media tribute at Lusail Iconic Stadium for the Argentina-Netherlands match, when he fell ill during extra time, the Associated Press reported. Wahl could not be revived.



Although an official cause of death has not been shared, Wahl wrote he had been suffering from a "severe" illness that required him to visit a medical clinic in Qatar.



"My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you," Wahl wrote Monday on his World Cup Daily newsletter. What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort. I didnt have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and Im already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno.









His wife: Dr. Celine Gounder MD, ScM, FIDA



Dr. Gounder is a Senior Fellow and Editor-at-Large for Public Health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and for Kaiser Health News.



Dr. Gounder is a Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at New York Universitys Grossman School of Medicine. She cares for patients on the wards at Bellevue Hospital Center.



Shes best known for her coverage of the COVID-19, Ebola, Zika, opioid overdose, and gun violence epidemics.