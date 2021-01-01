'Safety concerns increase in Doha
'Englands game against France is foremost in the minds of fans. I havent taken any notice of the supposed injury to Mbappè, and Im sure it wont affect Southgates match preparations. If the French star starts on Saturday, it will be an encouragement to the team that France needed to try some psychological distraction to try and help them beat England.
I am looking forward to the game. The England team proved in devastating style that they can open defences with speed of movement, passes and can clinically punish teams. Im not expecting France to park the bus as Senegal and the USA did, so hopefully we will see a dynamic and entertaining game.
The football at the World Cup remains exciting and full of surprises with Morocco deservedly progressing to the quarter-final stage. I have enjoyed watching the football and soaking in the atmosphere produced by fans from across the globe. However, FIFAs inability to remain in control of the tournament is still a matter of concern for me. I wish to wear my Proud Ally England t-shirt to the Englands match on Saturday night, but human rights for fans in Qatar are deteriorating. Yesterday, I was stopped by the police when exiting a medical centre in the FIFA Fan Festival. I was let go, then brought back for further questioning, a photograph taken of my multi-coloured Love Football Hate Racism t-shirt, before finally being allowed on my way
. I do feel unsafe, I need to balance my personal safety against FIFAs ability to keep me safe, and my wish to watch England play France. What will need to happen at this World Cup for FIFA to stand up and take decisive action. Are they waiting for a fan to detained? Are they waiting for a fan to be deported? Are they waiting for a fan to be injured or worse? If FIFA say to me dont wear rainbow t-shirts, then so be it. But, at the moment, FIFA seem incapable of any decisive action'