Yeah I mean you get worse at the standard European away. Benfica this year springs to mind immediately (outside of Paris obviously).



I have two mates who went to multiple group stage games in Qatar; both said they had a fantastic time and were impressed by the culture/welcome/infrastructure, albeit one said it felt a bit soulless.



Yeh I know 3 people who are out there, 2 have come back and say they loved it. No issues at all, a bit pricey but theyre used to getting ripped off as football fans.The argument needed to stay about the bribery Qatar paid to get the World Cup, and more importantly the thousands of workers who died building the thing. This is a money no object country, theyve put on arguably the best World Cup ever , spending a whopping 200 billion, they couldve spent a fraction more on better worker conditions and saved so many lives. Thats the outrageous part.An England fan with a tan and a smile going to the quarter final of a World Cup between England and France moaning about his flag being taken doesnt do it for me. Theres 8000 people sleeping rough in London right now, and its -3 outside.