World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Layer 2

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 11:06:56 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 01:56:55 pm
I really like Van Gaal. He might be an ex Manc manager but anyone who slaps Ryan Giggs across the back of the head gets the thumbs up from me

Watched his documentary on Prime. Must say I really enjoyed it
spartan2785

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 11:10:25 pm
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 10:44:23 pm
Oh I know. Been there, seen that  :-[ Trouble is, it's not even "a little sad" for those types. Definitely an "inconvenience" though - and that's when their true colours show through.

Yeah, I'm probably giving them too much credit, I mean death just happens right? 
Black Bull Nova

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 12:11:57 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 01:13:04 pm
Congratulations Portugal. While the 11 players sang the national anthem all the cameras were on you. What a shame we were not able to enjoy the best player in the world for 90 minutes. The crowd didnt stop calling for you and shouting your name.


Not even the best player in that position in the Portugal team I would suggest.


It is lovely to see the end of his international career appearing just after his club career crashed.


It's like his footballing career and his ego have always been travelling at high speed and that when his footballing career stalled his ego has just carried on without any dignified deceleration.

Dickhead
oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:10:49 am

'World Cup 2022: 'Being gay should not stop me supporting England'':-

England fan Darce shares his experience of the 2022 World Cup as a gay man travelling in a country in which same-sex relationships are criminalised.

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/63900770 - a 4 minute video
oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:14:14 am

'Safety concerns increase in Doha':-

https://lfhr.org.uk/blogs/news/safety-concerns-increase-in-doha - 'Love Football Hate Racism' - https://twitter.com/LFHROfficial


'Englands game against France is foremost in the minds of fans. I havent taken any notice of the supposed injury to Mbappè, and Im sure it wont affect Southgates match preparations. If the French star starts on Saturday, it will be an encouragement to the team that France needed to try some psychological distraction to try and help them beat England.

I am looking forward to the game. The England team proved in devastating style that they can open defences with speed of movement, passes and can clinically punish teams. Im not expecting France to park the bus as Senegal and the USA did, so hopefully we will see a dynamic and entertaining game.

The football at the World Cup remains exciting and full of surprises with Morocco deservedly progressing to the quarter-final stage. I have enjoyed watching the football and soaking in the atmosphere produced by fans from across the globe. However, FIFAs inability to remain in control of the tournament is still a matter of concern for me. I wish to wear my Proud Ally England t-shirt to the Englands match on Saturday night, but human rights for fans in Qatar are deteriorating. Yesterday, I was stopped by the police when exiting a medical centre in the FIFA Fan Festival. I was let go, then brought back for further questioning, a photograph taken of my multi-coloured Love Football Hate Racism t-shirt, before finally being allowed on my way. I do feel unsafe, I need to balance my personal safety against FIFAs ability to keep me safe, and my wish to watch England play France. What will need to happen at this World Cup for FIFA to stand up and take decisive action. Are they waiting for a fan to detained? Are they waiting for a fan to be deported? Are they waiting for a fan to be injured or worse? If FIFA say to me dont wear rainbow t-shirts, then so be it. But, at the moment, FIFA seem incapable of any decisive action'


oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:17:38 am

'Replying to @QF (Qatar Foundation)
Id love more inclusivity in #qatar #football. If the police would allow #rainbow flags and other items into matches and the fan festival as @FIFAWorldCup have stated is permissible, time and time again, then it would be a great step forward.

Returning my flag would be a start'.

^ from https://twitter.com/LFHROfficial/status/1600971003819347968


The North Bank

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:26:37 am
Weve had England fans spend months in prison in European countries (some their own fault), weve had fans of our clubs regularly stabbed in Italy , attacked in France, last year liverpool fans were ambushed between local thieves and incompetent police in Paris. Fans robbed at gun point in Brazil and South Africa world cups.
Some of these articles Im at the World Cup watching England but I feel unsafe fifa do something, by the way is mbappe really injured? Are getting a bit.... meh. The police in England can act far far worse than that last article above. Everything is becoming a story. A Qatari looked at me the wrong way, must be my multi colored shirt, how dare you fifa, Im so scared all I see is fans having a great time to be honest.
bornandbRED

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:50:34 am
Yeah I mean you get worse at the standard European away. Benfica this year springs to mind immediately (outside of Paris obviously).

I have two mates who went to multiple group stage games in Qatar; both said they had a fantastic time and were impressed by the culture/welcome/infrastructure, albeit one said it felt a bit soulless.
The North Bank

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 03:07:51 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:50:34 am
Yeah I mean you get worse at the standard European away. Benfica this year springs to mind immediately (outside of Paris obviously).

I have two mates who went to multiple group stage games in Qatar; both said they had a fantastic time and were impressed by the culture/welcome/infrastructure, albeit one said it felt a bit soulless.

Yeh I know 3 people who are out there, 2 have come back  and say they loved it. No issues at all, a bit pricey but theyre used to getting ripped off as football fans.
The argument needed to stay about the bribery Qatar paid to get the World Cup, and more importantly the thousands of workers who died building the thing. This is a money no object country, theyve put on arguably the best World Cup ever , spending a whopping 200 billion, they couldve spent a fraction more on better worker conditions and saved so many lives. Thats the outrageous part.
An England fan with a tan and a smile going to the quarter final of a World Cup between England and France moaning about his flag being taken doesnt do it for me. Theres 8000 people sleeping rough in London right now, and its -3 outside.
