Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 286987 times)

Offline Layer 2

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 551
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5880 on: Yesterday at 11:06:56 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 01:56:55 pm
I really like Van Gaal. He might be an ex Manc manager but anyone who slaps Ryan Giggs across the back of the head gets the thumbs up from me

Watched his documentary on Prime. Must say I really enjoyed it
Logged

Offline spartan2785

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5881 on: Yesterday at 11:10:25 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 10:44:23 pm
Oh I know. Been there, seen that  :-[ Trouble is, it's not even "a little sad" for those types. Definitely an "inconvenience" though - and that's when their true colours show through.

Yeah, I'm probably giving them too much credit, I mean death just happens right? 
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,856
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5882 on: Today at 12:11:57 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 01:13:04 pm
Congratulations Portugal. While the 11 players sang the national anthem all the cameras were on you. What a shame we were not able to enjoy the best player in the world for 90 minutes. The crowd didnt stop calling for you and shouting your name.


Not even the best player in that position in the Portugal team I would suggest.


It is lovely to see the end of his international career appearing just after his club career crashed.


It's like his footballing career and his ego have always been travelling at high speed and that when his footballing career stalled his ego has just carried on without any dignified deceleration.

Dickhead
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Up
« previous next »
 