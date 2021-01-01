Congratulations Portugal. While the 11 players sang the national anthem all the cameras were on you. What a shame we were not able to enjoy the best player in the world for 90 minutes. The crowd didnt stop calling for you and shouting your name.



Not even the best player in that position in the Portugal team I would suggest.It is lovely to see the end of his international career appearing just after his club career crashed.It's like his footballing career and his ego have always been travelling at high speed and that when his footballing career stalled his ego has just carried on without any dignified deceleration.Dickhead