It's natural to expect people to die doing their job?
Well when thousands have died just to build a few stadiums for a month long project, then yes, it's totally natural! You get used to it after the first couple of hundred deaths, I hear.
Correct me if I am wrong, but I see nothing on the BBC about most of the stuff covered in here with regard to detentions, scuffles, armband confiscation, rainbow nonsense, terrible replies from Qatari officials, journalists being harassed. What happened there? I thought, like Che Neville, they were out there to report on the real Qatar, not the thinly conjured illusion.