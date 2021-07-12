Poll

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5800 on: Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 10:44:13 pm
Fans entered the stadium with Palestinian flags and threw it to the Moroccan players, what is the problem with that? For reference no one had a problem when a player from Ghana did the same in 2006


Who said it was a problem? As my last post indicated, your questions about which politics should and should not be raised in the ground can't be answered on RAWK - it's Qatar and FIFA you'd need to lobby for answers.

Btw you're incorrect to say "noone had a problem with that" - not least because it's apparently memorable 16 years later! But take a look, Ghana felt the need to publicly apologise for their player waving the national flag of the club he was at https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2006/6/20/ghana-apology-for-israel-flag-waving
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5801 on: Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 10:44:13 pm
Fans entered the stadium with Palestinian flags and threw it to the Moroccan players, what is the problem with that?

It's the total and continuing ban on any other expression of dissent or show of solidarity that is the problem. Hasn't this basic message got through yet?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5802 on: Today at 12:45:45 am »

'Enjoying the Qatar World Cup? Here is the reality hiding in plain sight' - by Miguel Delaney:-

While the football dazzles in Qatar, one of the most dominant controversies in the build-up is now rarely mentioned

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup/qatar-2022-migrant-workers-pay-fifa-b2239453.html


'It is a description that was almost overlooked at the time, but that Qatar was highly attuned to, and warrants mention every day of this World Cup.

Consultations and reports in Qatar reveal that racial and ethnic stereotypes operate in both the public and private spheres, according to which, for example, sub-Saharan African men are presumed to be unsanitary, sub-Saharan African women are presumed to be sexually available, and certain South Asian nationalities are presumed unintelligent. The Special Rapporteur received credible reports that, on the other hand, North Americans, Europeans and Australians are presumed superior, and whites in general are presumed to be inherently competent in various contexts, such as hiring and promotion decisions.

This all comes from the report written by Professor Tendayi Achiume, the UNs Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism, who is about as respected an authority as you can find on this area.

Her work was so sensitive for the Qatari state that, a week after her preliminary findings came out, they cancelled a visit planned by the UN Special Rapporteur on Slavery.'






'The Invisibles - a short film from the Vital Signs Partnership' - a 6 minute video by FairSquare Projects (as mentioned in the above article):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xYE0FKZ4p3c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xYE0FKZ4p3c</a>
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5803 on: Today at 12:52:02 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm
It's the total and continuing ban on any other expression of dissent or show of solidarity that is the problem. Hasn't this basic message got through yet?
There are other flags in the stands, I counted Egypt, Algeria, UAE and Bahrain yesterday. Why is the Palestinian flag such a problem for you?

BTW, FIFA and Qatar banned the captains of the Arab nations from wearing an armband to show solidarity with the Palestinians so there's that.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5804 on: Today at 12:58:23 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:52:02 am
There are other flags in the stands, I counted Egypt, Algeria, UAE and Bahrain yesterday. Why is the Palestinian flag such a problem for you?
Yorky can answer for himself, but I will point out (since it includes me) that in all the posts you've quoted on this topic here there isn't an example of the flag being a problem to any RAWK poster
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5805 on: Today at 01:10:31 am »

'Qatar to miss 1.2m World Cup visitor target as 765,000 arrive for first 17 days':-

Peak period for international visitors passes with group stage
Fewer fans avoid overcrowding or traffic issues in country

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/07/qatar-to-miss-12m-world-cup-visitor-target-with-just-76500-arriving-so-far


'Qatar received just over 765,000 visitors during the first two weeks of the World Cup, according to an organisers report, falling short of the countrys expectations for an influx of 1.2 million during the month-long event.

A huge surge in visitors at this stage is unlikely with only eight teams staying on in Doha, and eight games left out of the 64 in the tournament that began on 20 November.

Organisers had previously identified the peak period for international visitors to be 24-28 November during the busy group stage, when 32 teams were playing four matches every day.'




^ The World Cup in Qatar, the first to be held in the Middle East, is considered one of the most expensive in terms of tickets and hotels
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5806 on: Today at 01:23:42 am »

'Sportswashing in action: Watching Keys and Gray present 'the People's World Cup' in Qatar':-

Eleven years since the pair were defenestrated by Sky, Keys is back where he has always reckoned he should be  at the centre of things

www.telegraph.co.uk/world-cup/2022/12/06/sportswashing-action-richard-keys-andy-gray-world-cup-qatar


^ article in full - https://archive.ph/SIpqb


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5807 on: Today at 01:32:19 am »

'FIFA fines Serbia for Kosovo flag in dressing room':-

www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/fifa-fines-serbia-kosovo-flag-dressing-room-2022-12-07


'Serbia have been fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,290.19) after a flag which showed Kosovo as part of their country was hung in the dressing room when they faced Brazil at the World Cup on Nov. 24, world soccer's governing body FIFA said on Wednesday.

The image of the flag with the message "we do not surrender" in Serbian went viral on social media when it was shared by Hajrulla Ceku, Kosovo's Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport.

FIFA also fined the Croatian Football Federation 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,208.47) after it said supporters transmitted messages that were not appropriate for sports events in the game against Canada on Nov. 27.

Saudi Arabia received two fines of 15,000 Swiss francs, respectively, for misconduct after receiving a total of six bookings in the matches against Argentina and Mexico on Nov. 22 and Nov. 30.'
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5808 on: Today at 03:24:04 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 03:31:04 pm
.
^ I think FIFA relented and later admitted they were painting the 'warm-up areas' or areas behind the goal - though still sticking to the story of not painting the pitches themselves ;D

^ green on the shite socks (all from a very quick google search - I'm not that sad - honest! ;D)
I guess Wembley was also painted during the Euros if that is the case then

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5809 on: Today at 03:49:19 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:58:23 am
there isn't an example of the flag being a problem to any RAWK poster

I can think of two

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:29:56 am
The special licence granted by the Qatari regime to fly the Palestinian flag at this tournament is doing no favours to the Palestinians. In fact it's a continuation of the policy of a number of despotic Arab regimes who smash down hard on all domestic political protest and use the Palestinian cause to deflect from their own oppressive systems. The cynicism is staggering.


Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 07:44:04 am
With just a couple of tweaks, that Palestinian flag could be turned into a Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic flag!

Yorkies pissed off the the Qatari's allow this, but clamp down on other political messages and you would prefer it if it was the flag of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.




Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5810 on: Today at 06:58:58 am »
So virtually every game is over capacity.

However...
Quote
Qatar received just over 765,000 visitors during the first two weeks of the World Cup, according to an organisers report, falling short of the countrys expectations for an influx of 1.2 million during the month-long event.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/07/qatar-to-miss-12m-world-cup-visitor-target-with-just-76500-arriving-so-far
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5811 on: Today at 08:08:07 am »
Gianni Infantino

 A two faced hypocrite, a lesson in sham.
No morals, no decency exist in this man.
Pointing to an armband, all good and well.
Behind the smile, a different story to tell.

 He made a speech, it was utterly absurd.
It was baffling, bizarre...most every word.
'I feel Qatari, I feel disabled and I feel gay'
Some of the ridiculous things he had to say.

 The best Group Stage ever, he claims.
Full stadiums, he says for all of the games.
A teller of lies, without an ounce of shame.
FIFA's Gianni Infantino...is this mans name.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5812 on: Today at 08:19:44 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 08:08:07 am
Gianni Infantino

 A two faced hypocrite, a lesson in sham.
No morals, no decency exist in this man.
Pointing to an armband, all good and well.
Behind the smile, a different story to tell.

 He made a speech, it was utterly absurd.
It was baffling, bizarre...most every word.
'I feel Qatari, I feel disabled and I feel gay'
Some of the ridiculous things he had to say.

 The best Group Stage ever, he claims.
Full stadiums, he says for all of the games.
A teller of lies, without an ounce of shame.
FIFA's Gianni Infantino...is this mans name.

If there's such a place as Hell.
There will Gianni at the end dwell.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5813 on: Today at 09:00:23 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:49:19 am
I can think of two

Last time for me on this.

It isn't the flag. It's "the special licence". The Qatari regime's attitude seems to be "you can show solidarity, but only with things we're solid with ourselves."
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5814 on: Today at 09:29:12 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:00:23 am
Last time for me on this.

It isn't the flag. It's "the special licence". The Qatari regime's attitude seems to be "you can show solidarity, but only with things we're solid with ourselves."

I understood your point
Quote
Yorkies pissed off the the Qatari's allow this, but clamp down on other political messages

My take would be its shit that the Qatari's are clamping down on symbols that look to promote equality and human rights, but at least the Palestinian flag is deemed ok. A small victory.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5815 on: Today at 10:03:40 am »
I'm all for the Palestinian people's right to security and self-determination being supported. The point was quite clearly about selectivity. If FIFA's/Qatar's stance revolves around non-politicisation of the World Cup (which is in itself laughable given that it's all about geo-political cock-waving, but whatever), then barring Iranian protestors, banning t-shirts with "Women. Life. Freedom", confiscating armbands, and so on are not consistent with then allowing Palestinian flags into stadiums. It's pretty simple.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5816 on: Today at 10:16:41 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 10:03:40 am
I'm all for the Palestinian people's right to security and self-determination being supported. The point was quite clearly about selectivity. If FIFA's/Qatar's stance revolves around non-politicisation of the World Cup (which is in itself laughable given that it's all about geo-political cock-waving, but whatever), then barring Iranian protestors, banning t-shirts with "Women. Life. Freedom", confiscating armbands, and so on are not consistent with then allowing Palestinian flags into stadiums. It's pretty simple.

Im guessing this is aimed at me.
I think Ive demonstrated I understood  the point he was making,  Whats also pretty simple is two wrongs dongt make a right. 

If you indeed are
Quote
all for the Palestinian people's right to security and self-determination being supported.
You will be pleased that at least one message of solidarity was allowed to be heard, but apparently not.

Its pretty simple.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5817 on: Today at 10:24:09 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:49:19 am
I can think of two


Yorkies pissed off the the Qatari's allow this, but clamp down on other political messages and you would prefer it if it was the flag of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.
Think you've misinterpreted my point.

Pointing out that Morocco holds contested territory, and won't allow the Saharwi people the opportunity to self determination - and that the Morocco players didn't use their platform to draw attention to this far lesser known issue, or even offer solidarity - isn't me having a problem with a palestinian flag.

And I'd agree with Yorkie and Ma Vie en Rouge that the Qatari selective inconsistency about politics is pretty evident - and that's an issue entirely of their own doing. For some reason Qatari security were more scared of seeing a local state flag for Pernambucho at a Brazil game than they are of 'getting into politics' on Palestine
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5818 on: Today at 10:36:51 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:24:09 am
Think you've misinterpreted my point.

Pointing out that Morocco holds contested territory, and won't allow the Saharwi people the opportunity to self determination - and that the Morocco players didn't use their platform to draw attention to this far lesser known issue, or even offer solidarity - isn't me having a problem with a palestinian flag.

And I'd agree with Yorkie and Ma Vie en Rouge that the Qatari selective inconsistency about politics is pretty evident - and that's an issue entirely of their own doing. For some reason Qatari security were more scared of seeing a local state flag for Pernambucho at a Brazil game than they are of 'getting into politics' on Palestine

You have literally stated you would have preferred that flag to be changed to the Saharwi one. 

I agree that the Qataris are inconsistent, I just dont see how two wrongs make a right. 
Moaning about a Palestinian flag because there isnt a Sahrawi flag or a Rainbow flag or migrant worker flag seems rather mean and a bit childish.

A quick question why are you so keen to tell the Moroccan players how to express themselves.  Im surprised you don't find this problematic. 
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5819 on: Today at 10:57:21 am »
I see flags of every country at the stadia, many countries that are not at the World Cup, so dont see the issue with Palestinian flags.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5820 on: Today at 11:15:04 am »
Portuguese media suggesting Ronaldo threatened to quit the World Cup after being benched.  Would not surprise me at all if its true. He's Neymar level of spoilt-ness isn't he. 
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5821 on: Today at 11:15:44 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:36:51 am
You have literally stated you would have preferred that flag to be changed to the Saharwi one. 

I agree that the Qataris are inconsistent, I just dont see how two wrongs make a right. 
Moaning about a Palestinian flag because there isnt a Sahrawi flag or a Rainbow flag or migrant worker flag seems rather mean and a bit childish.

A quick question why are you so keen to tell the Moroccan players how to express themselves.  Im surprised you don't find this problematic. 
Mate, I'm becoming less tolerant of you misquoting and misrepresenting me on literally every point now. You've not been accurate on a single thing you've said about me yet.

You need to do a better job in terms of accuracy, or - given the fact you can't find quotes that show any of the things you claim - it should probably be instructive that you're wrong and you can just admit that and we can move on.

Just gonna list your spurious claims in one place, to point out how many bizarre claims you've made (and been wrong about):

Point 1 - I didn't say I had a preference on flags Morocco should carry, I pointed out that in Morocco there are people fighting for self determination that could benefit from their awareness raising.
 
Point 2 - I haven't told the Morocco players how to express themselves, and what I've said isn't "problematic" despite your cheap attempt to cast aspersions. As I pointed out yesterday, the only people trying to control ho players express themselves is Qatar and FIFA - take issue with them.

Point 3 - I haven't moaned about a Palestine flag. If you'd like to see what moaning about a flag looks like, read the Al Jazeera link I posted - some wild stuff in there. The Egyptian sports correspondent came off particularly embarrassing in what he called Paintsil.

The post from me that you quoted as an example of me "having a problem" with the flag - "With just a couple of tweaks, that Palestinian flag could be turned into a Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic flag" - is literally just me pointing out similarities between two flags! Bizarre to think that's "having a problem!" 

Point 4 - It's not "mean and childish" of me to point out that Qatari hypocrisy saw them ban Brazilians from Pernambuco carrying their uncontroversial and non-political local state flag into the game to support of their players. Think you are misplacing your anger - it's the people confiscating those flags that have done wrong, not a RAWK poster.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5822 on: Today at 11:16:20 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:15:04 am
Portuguese media suggesting Ronaldo threatened to quit the World Cup after being benched.  Would not surprise me at all if its true. He's Neymar level of spoilt-ness isn't he.

He's a monstrous dickhead isn't he.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5823 on: Today at 11:21:14 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:15:04 am
Portuguese media suggesting Ronaldo threatened to quit the World Cup after being benched.  Would not surprise me at all if its true. He's Neymar level of spoilt-ness isn't he. 

:lmao

Imagine he did that and they went on to win it. I still to this day think they wouldn't have won the Euros if he hadn't got injured in the final
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5824 on: Today at 11:21:37 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:16:20 am
He's a monstrous dickhead isn't he.

I mean he's not stupid. He knows he hasn't been playing well, he must do. Yet he thinks because of who he is, or rather who he was, he's untouchable and everyone else should just play a bit better to make up for it. It's not about Portugal winning the World Cup for him, its about Ronaldo winning the World Cup
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5825 on: Today at 11:24:00 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:21:37 am
I mean he's not stupid. He knows he hasn't been playing well, he must do. Yet he thinks because of who he is, or rather who he was, he's untouchable and everyone else should just play a bit better to make up for it. It's not about Portugal winning the World Cup for him, its about Ronaldo winning the World Cup

Which is why if they were to win, his behaviour will make John Terry look like amateur hour
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5826 on: Today at 11:27:53 am »
If he did threaten to leave the squad, he's an idiot.  They've got a real chance of winning this WC, why wouldn't he want to be part of that, he can still make it all about himself if they do lift the trophy.  I'd love to believe the reports, but it's pinch of salt stuff for me, not convinced.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5827 on: Today at 11:30:55 am »
Why cant he be assistant manager like when they won the euros
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5828 on: Today at 11:37:54 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:16:41 am
Im guessing this is aimed at me.
I think Ive demonstrated I understood  the point he was making,  Whats also pretty simple is two wrongs dongt make a right. 

If you indeed are You will be pleased that at least one message of solidarity was allowed to be heard, but apparently not.

Its pretty simple.


"Referees should apply the law equally and award penalties for hand ball in the box."

"I agree. What's the problem?"

"Well they only ever give penalties to Manchester City. They point-blank refuse to give them to any other team."

"Well, if you believe hand balls should result in pens, at least be grateful the refs give them to Man City."

The KJ school of logic.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5829 on: Today at 11:57:54 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:16:41 am
Im guessing this is aimed at me.
I think Ive demonstrated I understood  the point he was making,  Whats also pretty simple is two wrongs dongt make a right. 

If you indeed are You will be pleased that at least one message of solidarity was allowed to be heard, but apparently not.

Its pretty simple.

Wasn't addressed to you at all. :) Should have made clear I was addressing the poster who seemed to be deliberately missing the point.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5830 on: Today at 12:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:15:44 am
Mate, I'm becoming less tolerant of you misquoting and misrepresenting me on literally every point now. You've not been accurate on a single thing you've said about me yet.

You need to do a better job in terms of accuracy, or - given the fact you can't find quotes that show any of the things you claim - it should probably be instructive that you're wrong and you can just admit that and we can move on.

Just gonna list your spurious claims in one place, to point out how many bizarre claims you've made (and been wrong about):

Point 1 - I didn't say I had a preference on flags Morocco should carry, I pointed out that in Morocco there are people fighting for self determination that could benefit from their awareness raising.
 
Point 2 - I haven't told the Morocco players how to express themselves, and what I've said isn't "problematic" despite your cheap attempt to cast aspersions. As I pointed out yesterday, the only people trying to control ho players express themselves is Qatar and FIFA - take issue with them.

Point 3 - I haven't moaned about a Palestine flag. If you'd like to see what moaning about a flag looks like, read the Al Jazeera link I posted - some wild stuff in there. The Egyptian sports correspondent came off particularly embarrassing in what he called Paintsil.

The post from me that you quoted as an example of me "having a problem" with the flag - "With just a couple of tweaks, that Palestinian flag could be turned into a Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic flag" - is literally just me pointing out similarities between two flags! Bizarre to think that's "having a problem!" 

Point 4 - It's not "mean and childish" of me to point out that Qatari hypocrisy saw them ban Brazilians from Pernambuco carrying their uncontroversial and non-political local state flag into the game to support of their players. Think you are misplacing your anger - it's the people confiscating those flags that have done wrong, not a RAWK poster.

I dont agree Im misrepresenting you at all.  If the one love armbands had been worn after Qatar/FIFA banned them I think its reasonable to assume that you would not have responded by saying its a pity the one love armband wasnt changed to a workers rights armband.

However you want the Palestinian one changed to Saharwi one.

Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 07:44:04 am
Keep seeing pics of the Morocco team with the Palestinian flag - have they explained why they keep flying it after games?

It seems a shame and a missed opportunity for the Morocco players - who appear to have a political message of some sort in mind - to not be using their platform to draw attention to the Saharwi people in Western Sahara, who have been denied the opportunity to self-determination by the Moroccan state since the mid 1970s.

With just a couple of tweaks, that Palestinian flag could be turned into a Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic flag!

So you want an 'explanation why' the have Palestinian flag and think its a shame they didnt tweek the flag into another one
Why do you get to suggest to the Moroccan players what political messages they take up?

Going back to my misrepresenting you on " literally every point now"  I cant profess to know what in your head, only what you write. 

Personally I am really pleased that the Palestinian flag was used to raise awareness of their plight.  It would be great if other issues were also raised (LGBT, Migrant workers, Ukraine, Sahrawi etc) but to have one issue raised is better than non.


 
