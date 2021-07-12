You have literally stated you would have preferred that flag to be changed to the Saharwi one.



I agree that the Qataris are inconsistent, I just dont see how two wrongs make a right.

Moaning about a Palestinian flag because there isnt a Sahrawi flag or a Rainbow flag or migrant worker flag seems rather mean and a bit childish.



A quick question why are you so keen to tell the Moroccan players how to express themselves. Im surprised you don't find this problematic.



Mate, I'm becoming less tolerant of you misquoting and misrepresenting me on literally every point now. You've not been accurate on a single thing you've said about me yet.You need to do a better job in terms of accuracy, or - given the fact you can't find quotes that show any of the things you claim - it should probably be instructive that you're wrong and you can just admit that and we can move on.Just gonna list your spurious claims in one place, to point out how many bizarre claims you've made (and been wrong about):Point 1 - I didn't say I had a preference on flags Morocco should carry, I pointed out that in Morocco there are people fighting for self determination that could benefit from their awareness raising.Point 2 - I haven't told the Morocco players how to express themselves, and what I've said isn't "problematic" despite your cheap attempt to cast aspersions. As I pointed out yesterday, the only people trying to control ho players express themselves is Qatar and FIFA - take issue with them.Point 3 - I haven't moaned about a Palestine flag. If you'd like to see what moaning about a flag looks like, read the Al Jazeera link I posted - some wild stuff in there. The Egyptian sports correspondent came off particularly embarrassing in what he called Paintsil.The post from me that you quoted as an example of me "having a problem" with the flag - "With just a couple of tweaks, that Palestinian flag could be turned into a Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic flag" - is literally just me pointing out similarities between two flags! Bizarre to think that's "having a problem!"Point 4 - It's not "mean and childish" of me to point out that Qatari hypocrisy saw them ban Brazilians from Pernambuco carrying their uncontroversial and non-political local state flag into the game to support of their players. Think you are misplacing your anger - it's the people confiscating those flags that have done wrong, not a RAWK poster.