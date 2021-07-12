Gianni Infantino
A two faced hypocrite, a lesson in sham.
No morals, no decency exist in this man.
Pointing to an armband, all good and well.
Behind the smile, a different story to tell.
He made a speech, it was utterly absurd.
It was baffling, bizarre...most every word.
'I feel Qatari, I feel disabled and I feel gay'
Some of the ridiculous things he had to say.
The best Group Stage ever, he claims.
Full stadiums, he says for all of the games.
A teller of lies, without an ounce of shame.
FIFA's Gianni Infantino...is this mans name.