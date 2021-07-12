Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 141 142 143 144 145 [146]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 284330 times)

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,908
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5800 on: Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 10:44:13 pm
Fans entered the stadium with Palestinian flags and threw it to the Moroccan players, what is the problem with that? For reference no one had a problem when a player from Ghana did the same in 2006


Who said it was a problem? As my last post indicated, your questions about which politics should and should not be raised in the ground can't be answered on RAWK - it's Qatar and FIFA you'd need to lobby for answers.

Btw you're incorrect to say "noone had a problem with that" - not least because it's apparently memorable 16 years later! But take a look, Ghana felt the need to publicly apologise for their player waving the national flag of the club he was at https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2006/6/20/ghana-apology-for-israel-flag-waving
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:06:16 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,329
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5801 on: Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 10:44:13 pm
Fans entered the stadium with Palestinian flags and threw it to the Moroccan players, what is the problem with that?

It's the total and continuing ban on any other expression of dissent or show of solidarity that is the problem. Hasn't this basic message got through yet?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,558
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5802 on: Today at 12:45:45 am »

'Enjoying the Qatar World Cup? Here is the reality hiding in plain sight' - by Miguel Delaney:-

While the football dazzles in Qatar, one of the most dominant controversies in the build-up is now rarely mentioned

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup/qatar-2022-migrant-workers-pay-fifa-b2239453.html


'It is a description that was almost overlooked at the time, but that Qatar was highly attuned to, and warrants mention every day of this World Cup.

Consultations and reports in Qatar reveal that racial and ethnic stereotypes operate in both the public and private spheres, according to which, for example, sub-Saharan African men are presumed to be unsanitary, sub-Saharan African women are presumed to be sexually available, and certain South Asian nationalities are presumed unintelligent. The Special Rapporteur received credible reports that, on the other hand, North Americans, Europeans and Australians are presumed superior, and whites in general are presumed to be inherently competent in various contexts, such as hiring and promotion decisions.

This all comes from the report written by Professor Tendayi Achiume, the UNs Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism, who is about as respected an authority as you can find on this area.

Her work was so sensitive for the Qatari state that, a week after her preliminary findings came out, they cancelled a visit planned by the UN Special Rapporteur on Slavery.'






'The Invisibles - a short film from the Vital Signs Partnership' - a 6 minute video by FairSquare Projects (as mentioned in the above article):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xYE0FKZ4p3c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xYE0FKZ4p3c</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,578
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5803 on: Today at 12:52:02 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm
It's the total and continuing ban on any other expression of dissent or show of solidarity that is the problem. Hasn't this basic message got through yet?
There are other flags in the stands, I counted Egypt, Algeria, UAE and Bahrain yesterday. Why is the Palestinian flag such a problem for you?

BTW, FIFA and Qatar banned the captains of the Arab nations from wearing an armband to show solidarity with the Palestinians so there's that.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:56:02 am by please, I have my reasons for it but... »
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,908
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5804 on: Today at 12:58:23 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:52:02 am
There are other flags in the stands, I counted Egypt, Algeria, UAE and Bahrain yesterday. Why is the Palestinian flag such a problem for you?
Yorky can answer for himself, but I will point out (since it includes me) that in all the posts you've quoted on this topic here there isn't an example of the flag being a problem to any RAWK poster
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,558
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5805 on: Today at 01:10:31 am »

'Qatar to miss 1.2m World Cup visitor target as 765,000 arrive for first 17 days':-

Peak period for international visitors passes with group stage
Fewer fans avoid overcrowding or traffic issues in country

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/07/qatar-to-miss-12m-world-cup-visitor-target-with-just-76500-arriving-so-far


'Qatar received just over 765,000 visitors during the first two weeks of the World Cup, according to an organisers report, falling short of the countrys expectations for an influx of 1.2 million during the month-long event.

A huge surge in visitors at this stage is unlikely with only eight teams staying on in Doha, and eight games left out of the 64 in the tournament that began on 20 November.

Organisers had previously identified the peak period for international visitors to be 24-28 November during the busy group stage, when 32 teams were playing four matches every day.'




^ The World Cup in Qatar, the first to be held in the Middle East, is considered one of the most expensive in terms of tickets and hotels
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,558
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5806 on: Today at 01:23:42 am »

'Sportswashing in action: Watching Keys and Gray present 'the People's World Cup' in Qatar':-

Eleven years since the pair were defenestrated by Sky, Keys is back where he has always reckoned he should be  at the centre of things

www.telegraph.co.uk/world-cup/2022/12/06/sportswashing-action-richard-keys-andy-gray-world-cup-qatar


^ article in full - https://archive.ph/SIpqb


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,558
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5807 on: Today at 01:32:19 am »

'FIFA fines Serbia for Kosovo flag in dressing room':-

www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/fifa-fines-serbia-kosovo-flag-dressing-room-2022-12-07


'Serbia have been fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,290.19) after a flag which showed Kosovo as part of their country was hung in the dressing room when they faced Brazil at the World Cup on Nov. 24, world soccer's governing body FIFA said on Wednesday.

The image of the flag with the message "we do not surrender" in Serbian went viral on social media when it was shared by Hajrulla Ceku, Kosovo's Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport.

FIFA also fined the Croatian Football Federation 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,208.47) after it said supporters transmitted messages that were not appropriate for sports events in the game against Canada on Nov. 27.

Saudi Arabia received two fines of 15,000 Swiss francs, respectively, for misconduct after receiving a total of six bookings in the matches against Argentina and Mexico on Nov. 22 and Nov. 30.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,578
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5808 on: Today at 03:24:04 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 03:31:04 pm
.
^ I think FIFA relented and later admitted they were painting the 'warm-up areas' or areas behind the goal - though still sticking to the story of not painting the pitches themselves ;D

^ green on the shite socks (all from a very quick google search - I'm not that sad - honest! ;D)
I guess Wembley was also painted during the Euros if that is the case then

Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5809 on: Today at 03:49:19 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:58:23 am
there isn't an example of the flag being a problem to any RAWK poster

I can think of two

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:29:56 am
The special licence granted by the Qatari regime to fly the Palestinian flag at this tournament is doing no favours to the Palestinians. In fact it's a continuation of the policy of a number of despotic Arab regimes who smash down hard on all domestic political protest and use the Palestinian cause to deflect from their own oppressive systems. The cynicism is staggering.


Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 07:44:04 am
With just a couple of tweaks, that Palestinian flag could be turned into a Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic flag!

Yorkies pissed off the the Qatari's allow this, but clamp down on other political messages and you would prefer it if it was the flag of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.




Logged
Pages: 1 ... 141 142 143 144 145 [146]   Go Up
« previous next »
 