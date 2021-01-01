Motorcycle

Meeting emptiness...':-'FIFA Foundation executive chairman Mauricio Macri participated in the meetingFIFA President Gianni Infantino has met an International Labour Organization (ILO) delegation in Doha led by Director-General, Gilbert F. Houngbo to discuss future cooperation between the two organisations, including the celebration of an Memorandum of Understanding between the two organisations.We have been engaging with the ILO for a number of years and we want to make sure our fruitful cooperation will continue in the future, said President Infantino. The strengthening of the relation of FIFA and the ILO is also part of the legacy of the FIFA World Cup 2022, namely via the Legacy Fund that we will create, and which will be dedicated to workers throughout the world.The executive chairman of the FIFA foundation, Mauricio Macri and the head of the ILOs Project Office for the State of Qatar, Max Tuñón, also took part in the meeting.'^ and that is it. Empty words and a photo op.Some could argue this was the type of thing that should have been done 12 years ago - even decades ago... not after 6,500+ workers have already died and many more injured - with thousands of families now missing their loved ones, and also their breadwinners.Probably also worth pointing out that Qatar have been a member of the ILO since 1972, and there has been an ILO office in Qatar since 2018.