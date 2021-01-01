Poll

World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5760 on: Today at 05:02:44 pm
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 03:31:46 pm

That misses the point, Rob

These shills are saying we should just excuse human rights oppression and modern slavery anywhere and never apply our own sense of fairness, progressiveness and morality, because those other countries have different cultures.

Thiank about that as a principle. That we should just STFU about any country that denies its citizens basic rights. Where do you draw the line? Never commentinf about torture? Summary executions? Genocide?



(I also have it in my head that, during the 80's when the Tories were dry-fucking Merseyside and other areas up the shitter, Barnes publicly gave support to Thatcher and the Tories)




I didn't get the impression from Barnsey that he thought we should just STFU, he had a dig at those who spoke out but then went.

We should protest, we should highlight what goes and and people should have boycotted the tournament if they felt that strongly. No point moaning here and then going there, boycott the thing if you want to make a point.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5761 on: Today at 06:01:11 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 10:51:38 am
I've seen that Barnes clip from ITV and I really don't see what is wrong with what he is saying, I certainly don't get the feeling he's defending them. I personally think he's just pointing out the facts. About the crusader outfits, he says they way they are still viewed out there is just like the Nazis are viewed in the UK.
Their laws are abhorrent, but they are their laws and if you don't agree with them, don't go. Same way, if you come from Qatar and don't like gay people openly showing affection for each other, then stay away. If you find our laws abhorrent, tough shit, they are our laws, so abide with them or fuck off.

I disagree with this bit entirely. Abhorrent laws with regard to human rights, should be challenged everywhere. To just leave them to their own devices is a dereliction of humanity. By all means, countries should be free to make up their own rules on things (ban alcohol, have state religion - all the things that apply equally to everyone) , but they should not be allowed to discriminate through legislation. No one on this earth should face institutionalised discrimination for who they are by birth, be it because of their sexuality, skin pigment or gender. The law should be there to protect diversity and minorities, not condemn it.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5762 on: Today at 06:49:12 pm
John Barnes is GREAT and doesn't deserve to be in this thread about massive quims.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5763 on: Today at 06:59:09 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 02:03:08 pm
Worn by one team 2 years ago, is there a plan to continue to wear the armband every international game going forward or was it just for this tournament? And no I am not asking that as a trick question, I genuinely dont know, but if it was just for this tournament then I'm sorry, but I still make him right.


You're wrong again
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5764 on: Today at 07:01:27 pm
.
Switzerland vs Portugal








^ 'Match starting in a few minutes and empty seats galore once again' - https://twitter.com/karolosgrohmann/status/1600201406522195994 (Reuters journalist)








Video from fan in ground for Pepe's goal on 33 mins (highlights empty seats around the ground): https://twitter.com/ArchiAbouelenin/status/1600215440789499904






'The attendance for this match is 83,720' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61047814 & https://twitter.com/alraya_n/status/1600233151846047749

:lmao

The new capacity for the Lusail Stadium is 88,966. (It was was 80,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/lusail-stadium

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5765 on: Today at 09:38:01 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:07:32 pm
[snip]
Note the use of "of" and not "by" Algerian supporters. Surely he's contributing to said harassment - by kicking one of them in the head? ;D
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5766 on: Today at 09:40:19 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 03:44:22 pm
The difference being of course that beating up a gay couple in those countries is still illegal, whereas in Qatar the beating up part is official state policy. This whole "Oh the west is bad as well"-argument is a pile of shite anyway as it completely misses the point. There is not doubt that homophobia is still pretty widespread in (certain parts of) our part of the world (i.e. Europe/the "West"), but at least as societies we're trying to move in a different direction by getting rid of discriminatory laws and trying to make it a non-issue what sex the person you love is. Societal change isn't happening overnight and it takes time, but at least we're taking small steps (how small they might be, like us not singing a certain song when playing Chelsea). Qatar is treating homosexual people as second-class citizens (or probably even worse) and they have NO intention of changing that. So, saying "You can't criticise Qatar, because look at Poland" is completely bonkers...
Oh, I totally agree with you - I was merely highlighting to the other poster that it's not just "one" country or "one" incident where gay people live in fear, even where the law is supposed to protect them from similar treatment to that dished out to other gay people where the law doesn't protect them. Two wrongs and all that.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5767 on: Today at 09:54:14 pm

Motorcycle Meeting emptiness...


'FIFA President discusses future co-operation with ILO to benefit workers worldwide':-

www.fifa.com/about-fifa/president/news/fifa-president-discusses-future-co-operation-with-ilo-to-benefit-workers


'FIFA Foundation executive chairman Mauricio Macri participated in the meeting
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met an International Labour Organization (ILO) delegation in Doha led by Director-General, Gilbert F. Houngbo to discuss future cooperation between the two organisations, including the celebration of an Memorandum of Understanding between the two organisations.

We have been engaging with the ILO for a number of years and we want to make sure our fruitful cooperation will continue in the future, said President Infantino. The strengthening of the relation of FIFA and the ILO is also part of the legacy of the FIFA World Cup 2022, namely via the Legacy Fund that we will create, and which will be dedicated to workers throughout the world.

The executive chairman of the FIFA foundation, Mauricio Macri and the head of the ILOs Project Office for the State of Qatar, Max Tuñón, also took part in the meeting.'





^ and that is it. Empty words and a photo op.

Some could argue this was the type of thing that should have been done 12 years ago - even decades ago... not after 6,500+ workers have already died and many more injured - with thousands of families now missing their loved ones, and also their breadwinners.

Probably also worth pointing out that Qatar have been a member of the ILO since 1972, and there has been an ILO office in Qatar since 2018.
