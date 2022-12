Worn by one team 2 years ago, is there a plan to continue to wear the armband every international game going forward or was it just for this tournament? And no I am not asking that as a trick question, I genuinely dont know, but if it was just for this tournament then I'm sorry, but I still make him right.



You answered that yourself, mate. It was worn in another tournament completely different to this 2022 World Cup (the) - and the article details with its origins.It was also worn in the UEFA Nations League competition too ( www.goal.com/en-gb/news/euro-2024-england-to-face-italy-and-ukraine-in-qualification-as-scotland-draw-spain-and-norway/blt3b7d341b8b132ee9 It would have also been worn in this 2022 World Cup tournament as well - we all know why it wasn't.Will the one-love armband be worn in the 2024 Euro Championship qualifying matches? As it stands... yes, it will.So yeah, the spokesman for the Qatar World Cup is completely wrong when he claims 'the fact it is being done as a protest against their religion and culture' - as that clearly was not the case.' (I've just 'copied and pasted' - the title is in capitals - not for 'effect'):-'The captains of the national teams of Belgium, Denmark, Germany, England, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Wales, Sweden and Swiss will wear the OneLove armband in their upcoming games. OneLove initially started as a campaign by the Dutch Football Association which emphasizes on the fact that all football fans have one thing in common: their love for football. With this message the creators want to express their support for unification of all people and at the same time they want to speak out against all forms of discrimination.''OneLove has developed from being just a campaign into a professional programm which focuses on offering trainings regarding the subject of diversity to grassroots clubs. Apart from that OneLove has also grown into being an online platform.OneLove is a part of Ons Voetbal is van Iedereen (which translates as Our football belongs to everybody), a joint strategy to fight against rascism in football.'