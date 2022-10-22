Poll

World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:23:16 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 01:13:40 pm
It's for their own safety though that people are saying don't go. Its far too easy to fall foul of their vile laws. I kiss my wife in public all the time without thinking, imagine not being able to kiss your wife/husband as if you do, you can end up in a Qatari prison? Is it really worth the risk?

The blame is 100% on FIFA for giving the world cup to them.
My stance is more in line with have the courage of your convictions and stay away. As in don't dignify it with your presence. Although others might see it differently and see actually going as having the courage of their convictions by attending even in the face of clear and abhorrent prejudice. It's a personal call really. Me? I'd not dignify it (in my mind) by attending and spending a penny of my money on the horror show.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:26:13 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:03:14 am

Many of the shills, bots, and AI on social media employed by Qatar for this World Cup... have been utterly underwhelming and very easy to overcome and defeat - even on the likes of reddit where many people like to be 'contrarian'. Qatar really should be asking for their money back or employing far better PR (or y'know... treat migrant workers a LOT better - to the point of decent accommodation, wages, limits on hours, safety, rights, and also respect).
Agree here totally  like the PR washing thats been going on from the likes of Beckham, Thwani, Infantino  Che Nev etc has been so pathetic and see through you wonder why they bothered.

The Quataris it seems want an event like the WC to somehow showcase how modern, tolerant and powerful they are in the Middle East . When all that comes across is that they are not a modern nor tolerant society and a weak one having to put on all this all this facade.
If they paid the migrant workers rather than paying the shills then they could start to earn the respect as a nation they crave. At that point  then I could start to listen to the culture arguments, not that I agree but I could possibly try to comprehend.
They seem to have an endless pit of money so why in the hell dont they just pony up a fair wage and living conditions for the workers they depend on, that will improve your image around the globe.
Last Edit: Today at 01:34:39 pm by Reds r coming up the hill
Logged

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:29:17 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 01:09:23 pm


They've twisted and turned and lied this shower, they were never going to allow the rainbows, but they knew by saying they were OK, they could get the WC to start and then, when its too late, they say "nah, not allowing that and try stopping us".


The spokesman for the World Cup said on Piers Moron uncut that they largely don't have an issue with this but its more to the fact it is being done as a protest against their religion and culture, he said the issue is the armbands etc.. were coming out for the World Cup only, then things were going back to normal.

And is he wrong? No.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:43:02 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 01:13:40 pm
It's for their own safety though that people are saying don't go. Its far too easy to fall foul of their vile laws. I kiss my wife in public all the time without thinking, imagine not being able to kiss your wife/husband as if you do, you can end up in a Qatari prison? Is it really worth the risk?

The blame is 100% on FIFA for giving the world cup to them.

Tbf, even in the most democratic counties, gay couples rarely kiss in public.

Not to mention countries that are not fully democratic, like Eastern and Southern Europe, most likely you will get beaten up to death there, or the society will totally turn their back on you.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:46:08 pm
And how many premier league players are comfortable to come out as gay, none.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:59:14 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 01:29:17 pm
The spokesman for the World Cup said on Piers Moron uncut that they largely don't have an issue with this but its more to the fact it is being done as a protest against their religion and culture, he said the issue is the armbands etc.. were coming out for the World Cup only, then things were going back to normal.

And is he wrong? No.

Is he wrong? Yes, actually... he is wrong. Very wrong.

The One-Love armband was worn in the 2020 Euros - www.knvb.com/news/extra/diversity/1225/onelove-football-brings-people-together-not-apart





'Football unites and connects people all over the world. Differences don't matter because all players and football fans have at least one thing in common: their love for the game. With the OneLove campaign, we  the Oranje national team, the KNVB and other parties in football  are propagating that we want to unite and connect instead of exclude and discriminate.

The players of the Netherlands mens and womens national teams have embraced the OneLove campaign and all captains in professional soccer will wear the OneLove armband during this year's Coming Out Weekend to propagate that everyone in football should be able to be themselves. OneLove started in September 2020 with an open letter signed by sixty parties from professional and amateur football.

In addition, the captain of the Netherlands team, Georginio Wijnaldum, will wear a special OneLove armband at the upcoming Round of 16 match in the Hungarian capital Budapest. The Oranje will play their first match of the knockout phase this coming Sunday.

Wijnaldum: "By wearing this armband we want to emphasize that we stand for inclusiveness and connection. We are against any form of exclusion and discrimination. We hope to support everyone who feels discriminated against across the world".

'Our football belongs to everyone'

The OneLove campaign is one of the 20 elements of a wider action plan designed to combat discrimination in football. The plan is a joint initiative from the central Dutch government, the KNVB, the Netherlands top-flight Eredivisie competition, the second division Keuken Kampioen Divisie and the top-flight womens Pure Energie Eredivisie Vrouwen competition. It has four complementary pillars: awareness, signaling, sanctioning and cooperation.

Other key elements of the action plan are the establishment of the Mijnals Committee (which includes national television talk show host Humberto Tan and former Netherlands football star Ruud Gullit) and DiscriminatieMelder, a hotline app designed to enable speedy and easy reporting of discrimination incidents in professional and amateur football.'


Last Edit: Today at 02:01:57 pm by oojason
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:03:08 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:59:14 pm
Is he wrong? Yes, actually... he is wrong. Very wrong.

The One-Love armband was worn in the 2020 Euros - www.knvb.com/news/extra/diversity/1225/onelove-football-brings-people-together-not-apart


[img widt=800 height=518]https://arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.com/public/Y6FJ44WXMQI6XDEHVVXSPEMMPA.jpg[/img]


'Football unites and connects people all over the world. Differences don't matter because all players and football fans have at least one thing in common: their love for the game. With the OneLove campaign, we  the Oranje national team, the KNVB and other parties in football  are propagating that we want to unite and connect instead of exclude and discriminate.

The players of the Netherlands mens and womens national teams have embraced the OneLove campaign and all captains in professional soccer will wear the OneLove armband during this year's Coming Out Weekend to propagate that everyone in football should be able to be themselves. OneLove started in September 2020 with an open letter signed by sixty parties from professional and amateur football.

In addition, the captain of the Netherlands team, Georginio Wijnaldum, will wear a special OneLove armband at the upcoming Round of 16 match in the Hungarian capital Budapest. The Oranje will play their first match of the knockout phase this coming Sunday.

Wijnaldum: "By wearing this armband we want to emphasize that we stand for inclusiveness and connection. We are against any form of exclusion and discrimination. We hope to support everyone who feels discriminated against across the world".

'Our football belongs to everyone'

The OneLove campaign is one of the 20 elements of a wider action plan designed to combat discrimination in football. The plan is a joint initiative from the central Dutch government, the KNVB, the Netherlands top-flight Eredivisie competition, the second division Keuken Kampioen Divisie and the top-flight womens Pure Energie Eredivisie Vrouwen competition. It has four complementary pillars: awareness, signaling, sanctioning and cooperation.

Other key elements of the action plan are the establishment of the Mijnals Committee (which includes national television talk show host Humberto Tan and former Netherlands football star Ruud Gullit) and DiscriminatieMelder, a hotline app designed to enable speedy and easy reporting of discrimination incidents in professional and amateur football.'

Worn by one team 2 years ago, is there a plan to continue to wear the armband every international game going forward or was it just for this tournament? And no I am not asking that as a trick question, I genuinely dont know, but if it was just for this tournament then I'm sorry, but I still make him right.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:06:41 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:46:08 pm
And how many premier league players are comfortable to come out as gay, none.

Its awful that some people in this country are so bigotted that people cannot be themselves.  Its none of anyones business who they love.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:09:50 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:43:02 pm
Tbf, even in the most democratic counties, gay couples rarely kiss in public.

Not to mention countries that are not fully democratic, like Eastern and Southern Europe, most likely you will get beaten up to death there, or the society will totally turn their back on you.

Sorry...which Eastern and Southern European countries would you most likely get beaten to death for being gay in?
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:24:34 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 02:03:08 pm
Worn by one team 2 years ago, is there a plan to continue to wear the armband every international game going forward or was it just for this tournament? And no I am not asking that as a trick question, I genuinely dont know, but if it was just for this tournament then I'm sorry, but I still make him right.

You answered that yourself, mate. It was worn in another tournament completely different to this 2022 World Cup (the 2020 Euros) - and the article details with its origins.

It was also worn in the UEFA Nations League competition too (www.goal.com/en-gb/news/euro-2024-england-to-face-italy-and-ukraine-in-qualification-as-scotland-draw-spain-and-norway/blt3b7d341b8b132ee9)

It would have also been worn in this 2022 World Cup tournament as well - we all know why it wasn't.

Will the one-love armband be worn in the 2024 Euro Championship qualifying matches? As it stands... yes, it will.


So yeah, the spokesman for the Qatar World Cup is completely wrong when he claims 'the fact it is being done as a protest against their religion and culture' - as that clearly was not the case.




'TEN COUNTRIES EMBRACE THE DUTCH ONELOVE CAMPAIGN' (I've just 'copied and pasted' - the title is in capitals - not for 'effect'):-

www.knvb.com/news/extra/diversity/1372/ten-countries-embrace-dutch-onelove-campaign


'The captains of the national teams of Belgium, Denmark, Germany, England, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Wales, Sweden and Swiss will wear the OneLove armband in their upcoming games. OneLove initially started as a campaign by the Dutch Football Association which emphasizes on the fact that all football fans have one thing in common: their love for football. With this message the creators want to express their support for unification of all people and at the same time they want to speak out against all forms of discrimination.'

&

'OneLove has developed from being just a campaign into a professional programm which focuses on offering trainings regarding the subject of diversity to grassroots clubs. Apart from that OneLove has also grown into being an online platform.

OneLove is a part of Ons Voetbal is van Iedereen (which translates as Our football belongs to everybody), a joint strategy to fight against rascism in football.'
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:29:38 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 02:09:50 pm
Sorry...which Eastern and Southern European countries would you most likely get beaten to death for being gay in?

Just couple weeks ago I've read two gay people getting killed in Slovakia. Ok, Slovakia is Central Europe, but you get the point.

Here is the link https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-63267451
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:30:09 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 01:13:40 pm
It's for their own safety though that people are saying don't go. Its far too easy to fall foul of their vile laws. I kiss my wife in public all the time without thinking, imagine not being able to kiss your wife/husband as if you do, you can end up in a Qatari prison? Is it really worth the risk?

The blame is 100% on FIFA for giving the world cup to them.

I hope she's "me too'd" you. 

I try and show any affection to my wife and I'm told to fuck off.  I know i should have bought tickets (especially as she hates footie)

Welcome back Rob by the way  ;) ;D
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:31:24 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 02:03:08 pm
Worn by one team 2 years ago, is there a plan to continue to wear the armband every international game going forward or was it just for this tournament? And no I am not asking that as a trick question, I genuinely dont know, but if it was just for this tournament then I'm sorry, but I still make him right.

I think it will be but how can the likes of Kane wear it now in another game as along with the FA and goofy they have done nothing.

They have form for doing nothing to when England players were targets of racist abuse cant remember which country now Bulgaria/Hungary ?? Goofy came out with some lame excuse to stay on the pitch.

This world cup has shown up lots of people in the game, all talk no trousers
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:31:28 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:24:34 pm
You answered that yourself, mate. It was worn in another tournament completely different to this 2022 World Cup (the 2020 Euros) - and the article details with its origins.

It was also worn in the UEFA Nations League competition too (www.goal.com/en-gb/news/euro-2024-england-to-face-italy-and-ukraine-in-qualification-as-scotland-draw-spain-and-norway/blt3b7d341b8b132ee9)

It would have also been worn in this 2022 World Cup tournament as well - we all know why it wasn't.

Will the one-love armband be worn in the 2024 Euro Championship qualifying matches? As it stands... yes, it will.


So yeah, the spokesman for the Qatar World Cup is completely wrong when he claims 'the fact it is being done as a protest against their religion and culture' - as that clearly was not the case.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:31:48 pm
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:34:27 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:36:20 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 02:34:27 pm
So one gang in one country means that 'you'd most likely get beaten to death for being gay'...?
Recent examples in Slovakia, don't even start me on Hungary - plus they're not so keen on it in Poland, Serbia, etc. Plenty of examples can be easily found. Pretty much anywhere behind what used to be the Iron Curtain, you'll find plenty of examples. Sadly, homophobia is very much prevalent within populist and/or nationalistic right wing groups. Even in places like Sweden, which you might think of as being more liberal and progressive you'd be shocked at some news items.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:49:37 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:31:24 pm
This world cup has shown up lots of people in the game, all talk no trousers

That is the world in a nut shell, most people don't care about anything, its all just hot air when it comes to action outside of talking a good game.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:51:05 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 02:34:27 pm
So one gang in one country means that 'you'd most likely get beaten to death for being gay'...?

Ever been to Poland or Bulgaria?

Walk in certain areas in Plovdiv or Lublin holding hands with a guy and find out what happens.  ;)
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:53:03 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 02:51:05 pm
Ever been to Poland or Bulgaria?

Walk in certain areas in Plovdiv or Lublin holding hands with a guy and find out what happens.  ;)

Is this a chat up line?  I'm all for it if you want to fly me out there.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:56:08 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 02:53:03 pm
Is this a chat up line?  I'm all for it if you want to fly me out there.

I quite like my face the way it is. Getting it rearranged is not exactly my idea of fun. ;D
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:56:52 pm
.
Day 17 : the final day of the 'Round of 16' knockout stage...


Morocco vs Spain












'Enormous amount of empty seats right before kick off.' - https://twitter.com/Cumoski/status/1600142673561628672 (with video; Irish Times journalist)

Fan video of empty seats in the main stand (and VIP areas) - https://twitter.com/LuchoCanton/status/1600143953306583041

'Security pushing supporters back outside Morocco v Spain. This is not safe at all' - https://twitter.com/KathrynBatte/status/1600140212016848896 (with video; Mail Sport journo)



'The attendance for this match is ?' - to be conjured up  /announced around 60-80 minutes into the match.

The new capacity for the Education City Stadium is 44,667. (It was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/education-city-stadium

Last Edit: Today at 03:51:03 pm by oojason
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 03:02:32 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 02:56:08 pm
I quite like my face the way it is. Getting it rearranged is not exactly my idea of fun. ;D

I won't be that rough
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 03:05:18 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 03:02:32 pm
I won't be that rough

Cannot say the same about the neo Nazi skinheads wearing steel toe Doc Martens though. 
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 03:12:28 pm
Quote from: Draex on May 20, 2013, 04:16:29 pm
One of the proposed new stadiums.. /gulp



Is this the stadium that's going to swim to Bramley-Moore Dock?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 03:14:02 pm
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 01:23:16 pm
My stance is more in line with have the courage of your convictions and stay away. As in don't dignify it with your presence. Although others might see it differently and see actually going as having the courage of their convictions by attending even in the face of clear and abhorrent prejudice. It's a personal call really. Me? I'd not dignify it (in my mind) by attending and spending a penny of my money on the horror show.

I get what you are saying. Also, by going,  FIFA will see that as a green light to give the tournament to the likes of Saudi Arabia or North Korea in 2030
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 03:15:26 pm
Quote from: Draex on May 20, 2013, 04:16:29 pm
One of the proposed new stadiums.. /gulp



The Bitters missed a trick there, they've got landing stages for the ferries from Rhyl.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 03:17:37 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 03:14:02 pm
I get what you are saying. Also, by going,  FIFA will see that as a green light to give the tournament to the likes of Saudi Arabia or North Korea in 2030

Protests against the Saudi bid should be happening now, not after the announcement.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 03:23:47 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:31:28 pm


If you could tell the missus that mate, it would be most appreciated (though remember to 'duck and run' after - always 'duck and run'!)  ;)
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 03:31:04 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 02:03:08 pm
Worn by one team 2 years ago, is there a plan to continue to wear the armband every international game going forward or was it just for this tournament? And no I am not asking that as a trick question, I genuinely dont know, but if it was just for this tournament then I'm sorry, but I still make him right.

Read it again. He's wrong. You quote him as saying that the armbands came out just for this World Cup. You even quoted him giving an explanation ("they brought them out because they don't like our culture").

Wrong on both counts. 1. They were worn in at least one previous international tournament and therefore predate this shitty World Cup. 2. They were worn because the players want to support equal rights.

I take it as read that most footballers think Qatari culture is savage and medieval. But the 'One Love' armbands clearly weren't designed with just Qataris in mind.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 03:31:46 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 10:51:38 am
I've seen that Barnes clip from ITV and I really don't see what is wrong with what he is saying, I certainly don't get the feeling he's defending them. I personally think he's just pointing out the facts. About the crusader outfits, he says they way they are still viewed out there is just like the Nazis are viewed in the UK.
Their laws are abhorrent, but they are their laws and if you don't agree with them, don't go. Same way, if you come from Qatar and don't like gay people openly showing affection for each other, then stay away. If you find our laws abhorrent, tough shit, they are our laws, so abide with them or fuck off.


That misses the point, Rob

These shills are saying we should just excuse human rights oppression and modern slavery anywhere and never apply our own sense of fairness, progressiveness and morality, because those other countries have different cultures.

Thiank about that as a principle. That we should just STFU about any country that denies its citizens basic rights. Where do you draw the line? Never commentinf about torture? Summary executions? Genocide?



(I also have it in my head that, during the 80's when the Tories were dry-fucking Merseyside and other areas up the shitter, Barnes publicly gave support to Thatcher and the Tories)


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 03:36:19 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 02:49:37 pm
That is the world in a nut shell, most people don't care about anything, its all just hot air when it comes to action outside of talking a good game.

True but most people comments are easily ignored as we are "nobodies".

International players / managers are high profile so anything they say is listened to whether its right or wrong.

If England win the WC you wont hear anything negative about this but if they dont then there is a good chance some if them start yapping like hungry dogs by March/April.


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 03:44:22 pm
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 02:36:20 pm
Recent examples in Slovakia, don't even start me on Hungary - plus they're not so keen on it in Poland, Serbia, etc. Plenty of examples can be easily found. Pretty much anywhere behind what used to be the Iron Curtain, you'll find plenty of examples. Sadly, homophobia is very much prevalent within populist and/or nationalistic right wing groups. Even in places like Sweden, which you might think of as being more liberal and progressive you'd be shocked at some news items.

The difference being of course that beating up a gay couple in those countries is still illegal, whereas in Qatar the beating up part is official state policy. This whole "Oh the west is bad as well"-argument is a pile of shite anyway as it completely misses the point. There is not doubt that homophobia is still pretty widespread in (certain parts of) our part of the world (i.e. Europe/the "West"), but at least as societies we're trying to move in a different direction by getting rid of discriminatory laws and trying to make it a non-issue what sex the person you love is. Societal change isn't happening overnight and it takes time, but at least we're taking small steps (how small they might be, like us not singing a certain song when playing Chelsea). Qatar is treating homosexual people as second-class citizens (or probably even worse) and they have NO intention of changing that. So, saying "You can't criticise Qatar, because look at Poland" is completely bonkers...
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 03:55:16 pm

'Samuel Etoo caught on camera appearing to attack man after World Cup match':-

The former Chelsea striker is in Qatar as World Cup 2022 legacy ambassador

www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/samuel-eto-o-attack-world-cup-b2239803.html


'Eto'o angrily approached the man, before being held back by passers-by.

Another man who appeared to be a part of Eto'o's entourage attempted to forcibly take the man's camera from him.

The former footballer then broke away from the group restraining him and ran over to the man, before he appeared to knee him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

He got up from the ground as Eto'o walked away from the scene.'


^ video also here - https://twitter.com/i6astv/status/1600067719679942661 - 1 minute video
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 03:59:33 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:23:47 pm
If you could tell the missus that mate, it would be most appreciated (though remember to 'duck and run' after - always 'duck and run'!)  ;)

 ;D

 Pleasure mate, 20 mins with me she'll be eating out of your hand
