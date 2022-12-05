Poll

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 279016 times)

Offline oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5680 on: Yesterday at 11:28:11 pm »

'Tim Cahill awkwardly walks out of interview after question about Qatar's human rights violations':-

A damning video has emerged of Australian football legend Tim Cahill refusing to answer a question about Qatar's human rights record.

The footage itself has gone viral online and it makes for pretty uncomfortable viewing.

www.sportbible.com/football/australia-tim-cahill-walks-out-of-interview-in-qatar-156864-20221205


('Tim Cahill is the Chief Sports Officer of Qatar's Aspire Academy. A report found the academy was used to "curry favour" with FIFA members during Qatar's World Cup bid and it's been scrutinised for a major talent scouting operation across Africa + Asia.' - https://twitter.com/AvaniDias/status/1599623864052764672 (with 20 second video))



'Why Tim Cahill has cast an awkward shadow over Socceroos Qatar success':-

https://www.theage.com.au/sport/soccer/why-tim-cahill-has-cast-an-awkward-shadow-over-socceroos-qatar-success-20221206-p5c3x8.html

^ full article here: https://archive.ph/64i0N

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5681 on: Today at 12:05:43 am »
It would be useful if we had a definitive list of British/English commentators/ambassadors etc. who, for the sake of a significant amount of money, have sacrificed any notion of credibility. Such a list should follow them around for a very, very long time (indeed, for ever)
Offline Thiago12291

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5682 on: Today at 12:22:40 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:05:43 am
It would be useful if we had a definitive list of British/English commentators/ambassadors etc. who, for the sake of a significant amount of money, have sacrificed any notion of credibility. Such a list should follow them around for a very, very long time (indeed, for ever)

John Barnes for one
Online Egyptian36

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5683 on: Today at 12:36:03 am »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Today at 12:22:40 am
John Barnes for one

Because you don't agree with his opinion he has no credibility now ?
don't compare Barnes to Neville and others who change their views to suit their agenda.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5684 on: Today at 12:42:12 am »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Today at 12:22:40 am
John Barnes for one


Barnes has a unique mindset when it comes to things like this,it's similar to when he comments on racism,it's not his fault that people are unable to understand where he is coming from.

Not sure he is an ambassador for them is he ?
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5685 on: Today at 01:26:56 am »
Can someone remind me what John did/said?
Offline oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5686 on: Today at 01:36:08 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:42:12 am
Not sure he is an ambassador for them is he ?

Unfortunately, he is mate - FIFA Ambassador.

www.agbi.com/articles/qatar-2022-will-change-views-of-arab-world-says-football-legend

^ 'Barnes, in Dubai as part of the Premier Inn Middle East 2022-2033 football marketing campaign, has also worked as an official FIFA ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar to counter the negative rhetoric surrounding the tournament, particularly around worker welfare.'


He has done a fair bit of 'The West and its hypocritical views on Arab culture' type of stuff - like much of the PR, shills, AI bots, and other content online of late (all reading from the same page of the PR playbook).

Of course, such a whataboutery stance easily gets its arse served up on a plate when the South & Central Americans, East Europeans, Asians, and people from Oz & NZ point out the huge bullshit claims from Qatar re its treatment of migrant workers. (To say nothing of US and Europeans arguing through the whataboutery too.)

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:26:56 am
Can someone remind me what John did/said?

It is in the John Barnes thread mate - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=236064.560

He has been doing the media rounds with some whataboutery on 'the West'... when the media focus has been put on Qatar and its treatment of migrant workers / LGBTQ+ issues / rainbow symbols - and 'people should respect their culture when visiting there' etc. (Ignoring the fact that Qatar and FIFA said LGBTQ+ symbols would be welcome, and Qatari laws would be relaxed for the duration of the World Cup - everyone was welcome etc - and then Qatar obviously backtracked on the LGBTQ+ rainbow symbols for a while.) And so on.

Weirdly, he's not often introduced as a FIFA Ambassador when doing the PR rounds - or is it even mentioned - for that matter...
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5687 on: Today at 01:49:22 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:36:03 am
Because you don't agree with his opinion he has no credibility now ?
don't compare Barnes to Neville and others who change their views to suit their agenda.

If you shill for FIFA and/or Qatar you lose some credibility.

Not difficult to understand why that is, even if you may disagree, is it?
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5688 on: Today at 03:24:55 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:49:22 am
If you shill for FIFA and/or Qatar you lose some credibility.

Not difficult to understand why that is, even if you may disagree, is it?

No you don't. You lose credibility if you change your beliefs and views to gain something. You can't compare him to hypocrites like Neville.

Also can you provide a reliable source other than a website nobody heard of proving he was hired to " counter the negative rhetoric surrounding the tournament, particularly around worker welfare"

