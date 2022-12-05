Not sure he is an ambassador for them is he ?
Unfortunately, he is mate - FIFA Ambassador.www.agbi.com/articles/qatar-2022-will-change-views-of-arab-world-says-football-legend
^ 'Barnes, in Dubai as part of the Premier Inn Middle East 2022-2033 football marketing campaign, has also worked as an official FIFA ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar to counter the negative rhetoric surrounding the tournament, particularly around worker welfare.'
He has done a fair bit of 'The West and its hypocritical views on Arab culture' type of stuff - like much of the PR, shills, AI bots, and other content online of late (all reading from the same page of the PR playbook).
Of course, such a whataboutery stance easily gets its arse served up on a plate when the South & Central Americans, East Europeans, Asians, and people from Oz & NZ point out the huge bullshit claims from Qatar re its treatment of migrant workers. (To say nothing of US and Europeans arguing through the whataboutery too.)
Can someone remind me what John did/said?
It is in the John Barnes thread mate - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=236064.560
He has been doing the media rounds with some whataboutery on 'the West'... when the media focus has been put on Qatar and its treatment of migrant workers / LGBTQ+ issues / rainbow symbols - and 'people should respect their culture when visiting there' etc. (Ignoring the fact that Qatar and FIFA said LGBTQ+ symbols would be welcome, and Qatari laws would be relaxed for the duration of the World Cup - everyone was welcome etc - and then Qatar obviously backtracked on the LGBTQ+ rainbow symbols for a while.)
And so on.
Weirdly, he's not often introduced as a FIFA Ambassador when doing the PR rounds - or is it even mentioned - for that matter...