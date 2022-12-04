Poll

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 278571 times)

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Yesterday at 12:21:41 pm

Neville's Dad also played a big part in destroying Bury Football Club as well as being a deviant.


I looked him up on Wiki. I don't know the whole story but it looks like Gary might be managing his legacy.


Neville was a director of club Bury of the English Football League. He was the spearhead and vice-chairman of the "Save our Shakers" appeal which was a bid to give financial assistance to the struggling football club after it had gone into administration.
The campaign was "brilliantly orchestrated" by Neville and he was praised for tirelessly organising supporters groups, giving media interviews and working closely with the administrators to arrange a deal to secure the club's safety.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
France v Poland attendance...









'The attendance for this match is 40,989' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61047674 & https://twitter.com/QNAEnglish/status/1599445497244155912
 
::) :-X :lmao :mooncat

The new capacity for the Al Thumama Stadium is 44,400. (It was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-thumama-stadium


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
How bad is the traffic there?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:35:14 pm
How bad is the traffic there?

Manchester City bad, mate ;)
  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,632
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5644 on: Yesterday at 06:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 05:01:35 pm

I looked him up on Wiki. I don't know the whole story but it looks like Gary might be managing his legacy.


Neville was a director of club Bury of the English Football League. He was the spearhead and vice-chairman of the "Save our Shakers" appeal which was a bid to give financial assistance to the struggling football club after it had gone into administration.
The campaign was "brilliantly orchestrated" by Neville and he was praised for tirelessly organising supporters groups, giving media interviews and working closely with the administrators to arrange a deal to secure the club's safety.

Never mind that. Tell us about the deviancy.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Some things never change - even during the World Cup...


'Arab Fans Confront Israeli Reporters Covering World Cup in Qatar':-

When Qatar granted access to Israeli soccer fans and media despite an absence of diplomatic ties, some saw it as another sign of warming ties with the Arab world. Instead, some of the Israelis got a chilly reception.

www.nytimes.com/2022/12/04/world/middleeast/qatar-israel-world-cup-arab-palestinian.html


^ full article here - https://archive.ph/F046g
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:03:52 am
Such a transparent disgrace at this point. Of course, he's trying to talk his way out of it as always, but it's obvious to anyone with a brain - he's basically taken the money and is promoting Qatar. In any sane world, the public would just demand he be removed from/demoted at Sky, but you know he'll be back front and centre and having his words (mostly bullshit these days) treated like they're ancient scriptures of wisdom.

It also makes sense now that he never says a bad word about Man City or their owners and actually promotes that as an ownership model. I expect, like the fat, cackling prick Micah Richards, that he's on the take from Abu Dhabi too. I used to despise Gary Neville for football reasons (and he's always been very hatable in that sense as well of course), but now, like a lot of the way football has gone, it's even more insidious and rigged and morally bankrupt than you thought.
He should have been sacked by Sly Sports after inciting a riot live on air. He's an absolute embarrassment. Pretends to be some kind of socialist and defender of social justice yet has his tongue wedged in Qatari butt. An odious little 'man'.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 06:36:29 pm
has his tongue wedged in Qatari butt. An odious little 'man'.

I hope for his sake he's in this hospitality section whilst this goes on.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:31:44 am
Why does my dislike for my own country intensify when the national team progresses in major tournaments and I catch sight of the tabloid front pages




Well, I don't mean hate everthing in the country, just the bits that are visible to me at that moment, that's usually the prospective Sir Harry Kane with the sound of Engerlaaand fans in the background and Piers Moron as cheerleader, there are obviously fantastic things about the majority of this country, starting with the tolerance of the majority of people.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 06:36:29 pm
Pretends to be some kind of socialist and defender of social justice yet has his tongue wedged in Qatari butt. An odious little 'man'.

Any chance of a Human Centipede scenario happening?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
England v Senegal








^ 'There are sections of empty seats all around the Al Bayt Stadium for England v Senegal. This match is sold out but locals are not attending, probably because it is the most difficult stadium to reach. If England win they play quarter and possibly semi finals here #Qatar2022' - https://twitter.com/DavidhBrown/status/1599479803945504768 (The Times)











^ 'At kick off of #ENG v #SEN' - https://twitter.com/samcunningham/status/1599479159784640512 (The Independent)











'The attendance for this match is 65,985' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61047676 & https://twitter.com/AlArab_Qatar/status/1599505097394098177

::) :mooncat :lmao :shite:

The new capacity for the Al Bayt Stadium is 68,895. (It was 60,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-bayt-stadium

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
75,000 there mate. Including the over packed VIP areas.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Empty seats an a World Cup knock-out game involving England. Thought I'd never see that.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
One positive of this world cup - we haven't had to put up with c*nts at Anfield singing "Feed The Scousers"
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 07:37:02 pm
One positive of this world cup - we haven't had to put up with c*nts at Anfield singing "Feed The Scousers"

Don't fret, Leicester and Man City fans will belt it out either side of xmas.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:52:17 pm
Don't fret, Leicester and Man City fans will belt it out either side of xmas.

Expect nothing less from those two sets of inbred c*nts.

Those in the Anny and Main should take tins of beans for the foodbanks and gently throw them to the Leicester fans during the game  ;)
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 08:04:24 pm
Expect nothing less from those two sets of inbred c*nts.

Those in the Anny and Main should take tins of beans for the foodbanks and gently throw them to the Leicester fans during the game  ;)
Heat them first so they have a decent meal before they fuck off back to the Midlands, then they can legitimately be mocked for being "has-beans." <--- thankyouverymuch :wave
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 06:26:46 pm
Never mind that. Tell us about the deviancy.
Never mind that. Tell us about the deviancy.
;D

Gary is a horrible hypocrite and Phil comes across as very entitled.  Both have an amazing lack of self awareness.

Neville Neville is guilty of rearing those two but he was found innocent of the deviancy (sexual assault).
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
That's because of the deviants.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Hendo and Jude on Qatar's list?  :D



Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
^ think Mbappe and Giroud may on that list too, mate...



Definitely these kind of vibes - https://v.redd.it/6x4o0l7lzqx91 (and turn up the volume) ;D



Edit: South Korea too...


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Some good insight and a reminder of the lesser-told stories from behind the scenes of this World Cup...


'Rave reviews of Qatar World Cup lose sight of the reality':-

Event is Disneyland for football fans but theres a responsibility to remember what made it possible

www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/world-cup/rave-reviews-of-qatar-world-cup-lose-sight-of-the-reality-42195257.html


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/7j3xy
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Had BBC news on at lunchtime yesterday and they had a disgraceful puff-piece that was like it'd been written & produced by the Qatar tourism board/sportwashing department.

Interviewing presumably hand-picked England gobshites saying how great it all was. Showing camel riding and dune buggies. Finished of with a "these fans are finding out there's far more to Qatar than just skyscrapers and football."

Yes, I thought, there's slavery, misogyny, homophophobia, oppression of any dissent, etc, etc, etc

Scum.

Had to turn it off as my lunch was on its way back up.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: demain on Yesterday at 03:58:18 pm
I sure hope the criticism doesn't relent when Sky and BT are broadcasting a match involving Newcastle or City, otherwise the current malarkey in the British media is all token service.

They wont utter a word against a club owned by Saudi, or a club owned by Abu Dhabi.

But just say there was a club owned by 2 states? Well f*ck me...
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 11:12:18 am
Had BBC news on at lunchtime yesterday and they had a disgraceful puff-piece that was like it'd been written & produced by the Qatar tourism board/sportwashing department.

Interviewing presumably hand-picked England gobshites saying how great it all was. Showing camel riding and dune buggies. Finished of with a "these fans are finding out there's far more to Qatar than just skyscrapers and football."

Yes, I thought, there's slavery, misogyny, homophophobia, oppression of any dissent, etc, etc, etc

Scum.

Had to turn it off as my lunch was on its way back up.
Somewhat predictably but none-the-less depressingly, the attention given to the ills of this World Cup has largely dissipated and it wasn't all that big to begin with.  I guess such puff pieces are the BBC demonstrating their commitment to "balance" after Lineker did his solemn face a few weeks ago whilst introducing a clip highlighting some of the controversies.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Given who is on the BBC board / in control of BBC content it is surprising Linekar even got to do that opening piece that irked so many right-wing 'how dare you mention this' pricks watching.





https://twitter.com/RishiSunak/status/1599466271719841792 - our Prime Minister there (who, is in charge of our human rights), proving sportswashing works.


^ British construction worker died working on stadium (coroner reported 'downright dangerous' conditions and substandard equipment used - 'potentially lethal equipment')
'Hats off' literally for the Welsh and their rainbow bucket hats before entering matches at the World Cup.
Removal of England and Wales flags with rainbows or LGBTQ+ messages on them
England Fan detained and strip searched
England & Wales fans detained and questioned by Qatar security trying to enter stadiums with rainbow LGBTQ+ symbols
England & Wales fans refused entry for matches with LGBTQ+ symbols
England fans could not enter the stadium for the first match due to ticketing app failure (their tickets literally disappeared from the system)
Accommodation (overpriced, yet basic) was not ready for fans at start of tournament
Accommodation (overpriced, yet basic) was still not ready for fans at the Knockout Stages of tournament.
This World Cup is the most expensive for match-going fans ever.
Fans with tickets haven't been able to gain access to seats until the 2nd half - where fans without tickets have been allowed in before them.
England players threatened by FIFA with sanctions for wearing a One-Love armband to highlight LGBTQ+
No mention of Qatar pressuring FIFA to boycott words such as 'love', rainbow kit or symbols from field of play.
No mention of issue raised of 6,500 migrant worker deaths.
No mention or issue of conditions many thousands of other migrant workers have been (and will be) subject to in building infrastructure & stadiums etc in Qatar.
No mention or issue raised at lack of compensation or legacy funds for families and injured migrant workers
No mention of many fans boycotting the tournament / refusing to travel because of the terrible and oppressive human rights behaviour in Qatar.
Qatar inviting the likes of Dr Zakir Naik (hate speech and instigator of violence against those with deferent views) to speak during the World Cup - and invited to matches)
I'm likely missing a few other issues here too...  ::)


Instead... 'Hats off to Qatar for hosting an incredible World Cup:shite:






'Hats off to Qatar: Rishi Sunak criticised after praising World Cup hosts':-

The prime minister said the group stages of the tournament will be remembered as one of the all-time greats

www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/rishi-sunak-criticised-world-cup-qatar-b2238727.html


^ It comes to something when even the likes of Julia Hartley-Brewer makes him look an utter crass prick: Yeah, all the dead stadium builders and persecuted gay people don't really matter when you get some good football



''You cannot be serious': Rishi Sunak sparks fury for saying 'hats off to Qatar' in 'tone deaf' tweet praising Gulf state for hosting an 'incredible' World Cup':-

www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11500937/Rishi-Sunak-sparks-fury-saying-hats-Qatar-tone-deaf-tweet.html?



'Rishi Sunak said hats off to Qatar for hosting an incredible World Cup so far':-

https://metro.co.uk/2022/12/04/rishi-sunak-said-hats-off-to-qatar-for-hosting-an-incredible-world-cup-so-far-17876427



Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
'Fifa refuses to set up migrant workers compensation fund despite earning £6.1bn from World Cup 2022':-

Footballs world governing body will not grant request of human rights groups and is satisfied with a scheme created by Qatars government

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/fifa-refuses-migrant-workers-compensation-world-cup-2022-2009488?




^ Fifa will pay £350m in prize money at the World Cup  but nothing to abused migrant workers


'Fifa has refused to bow to pressure from human rights groups and will not create a compensation fund for migrant workers who suffered abuses while building Qatars World Cup infrastructure, i can reveal.'

'Anish Adsikari, who helped install air conditioning at the Lusail Stadium, which will host the World Cup final, told i how he was made to work long hours in intense heat, had poor living conditions and claimed that deaths and injuries were covered up.

Given the history of human rights abuses in the country, Fifa knew  or should have known  the obvious risks to workers when it awarded the tournament to Qatar, Amnesty Internationals Secretary General Agnès Callamard said when the open letter from human rights groups was made public six months ahead of the tournament.

Despite this, there was not a single mention of workers or human rights in its evaluation of the Qatari bid and no conditions were put in place on labour protections. Fifa has since done far too little to prevent or mitigate those risks.

Providing compensation to workers who gave so much to make the tournament happen, and taking steps to make sure such abuses never happen again, could represent a major turning point in Fifas commitment to respect human rights.

By turning a blind eye to foreseeable human rights abuses and failing to stop them, Fifa indisputably contributed to the widespread abuse of migrant workers involved in World Cup-related projects in Qatar, far beyond the stadiums and official hotels.'




Quote from: RooiBefok on November 13, 2022, 07:35:19 am
Dear friends,

Imagine being so desperate for work that you left your family behind to live in a squalid camp, toiling in the desert heat for as little as $1 an hour. Then you died, alone, and your family got nothing.

Imagine that those who treated you like a slave would rake in billions while the family you left behind spiraled down deeper into poverty.

FIFA decided to let Qatars despotic regime host the World Cup, and since then thousands of desperate and vulnerable migrant workers have reportedly died.

Thats 39 modern-day slaves who died for every goal expected to be scored.

FIFA is under pressure to set aside $440 million for these workers - the same amount that will be awarded to the competing teams. Rights groups, footballers, and even some of the World Cups top corporate sponsors are part of the push. But with less than two weeks until kickoff, we need to make this call massive to get FIFA to do the right thing. So sign now and well deliver your voices straight to FIFA.

Despite warnings, FIFA chose a host country well known for using forced labor and for abusing poor and desperate migrant workers. FIFA helped create this problem, and now it has to help solve it.

Getting a huge organization like FIFA to do the right thing can feel like an uphill battle. But public pressure works, especially when it starts to hurt profits. Even four of the World Cups top corporate sponsors  Budweiser, McNasty's, Coca Cola, and Adidas  support compensating workers. And so do 84% of football fans who are likely to tune into the matches, according to a recent poll.

We only have days before the lights go up on the first game, shifting global attention to the matches, and not the people who worked - and died - in the sweltering heat and inhumane conditions to make the Qatar World Cup a reality. Dont let FIFA profit off abuse. Sign now to demand that they set aside $440 million to compensate migrant workers.

Avaaz stands up for human rights and workers rights around the world. Already in 2015 Avaaz urged Qatar to end its modern slavery ahead of the World Cup, receiving almost a million signatures. In the years since, the Qatar government has taken steps to address these issues, but more can be done!

With hope and determination,
Bieta, Nate, Christine, Miguel, Ahmed, Luis, Marta and the rest of the Avaaz team.

Please follow the link below.  Were reading fast approaching 100,000 signatures.
Thank You
YNWA

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb

723,000+ people have already signed :thumbup - it's would be great to see it reach 750,000 people... all asking FIFA to do the right thing and compensate workers & families.


Hopefully most on here will sign too? And also help spread the word and re-post it on your social media accounts as well?

(it only requires an email address to do - so no lengthy sign ups or anything like that - just remember to click on the 'verify' button when you receive the confirmation email).

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:04:05 pm
'Fifa refuses to set up migrant workers compensation fund despite earning £6.1bn from World Cup 2022':-

Footballs world governing body will not grant request of human rights groups and is satisfied with a scheme created by Qatars government

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/fifa-refuses-migrant-workers-compensation-world-cup-2022-2009488?




^ Fifa will pay £350m in prize money at the World Cup  but nothing to abused migrant workers


'Fifa has refused to bow to pressure from human rights groups and will not create a compensation fund for migrant workers who suffered abuses while building Qatars World Cup infrastructure, i can reveal.'

'Anish Adsikari, who helped install air conditioning at the Lusail Stadium, which will host the World Cup final, told i how he was made to work long hours in intense heat, had poor living conditions and claimed that deaths and injuries were covered up.

Given the history of human rights abuses in the country, Fifa knew  or should have known  the obvious risks to workers when it awarded the tournament to Qatar, Amnesty Internationals Secretary General Agnès Callamard said when the open letter from human rights groups was made public six months ahead of the tournament.

Despite this, there was not a single mention of workers or human rights in its evaluation of the Qatari bid and no conditions were put in place on labour protections. Fifa has since done far too little to prevent or mitigate those risks.

Providing compensation to workers who gave so much to make the tournament happen, and taking steps to make sure such abuses never happen again, could represent a major turning point in Fifas commitment to respect human rights.

By turning a blind eye to foreseeable human rights abuses and failing to stop them, Fifa indisputably contributed to the widespread abuse of migrant workers involved in World Cup-related projects in Qatar, far beyond the stadiums and official hotels.'




723,000+ people have already signed :thumbup - it's would be great to see it reach 750,000 people... all asking FIFA to do the right thing and compensate workers & families.


Hopefully most on here will sign too? And also help spread the word and re-post it on your social media accounts as well?

(it only requires an email address to do - so no lengthy sign ups or anything like that - just remember to click on the 'verify' button when you receive the confirmation email).

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb



Signed the petition last week or the week before
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Day 16 : Day 3 of the 'Round Of 16' Knockout Stage...


Croatia v Japan











'Low key atmosphere at Japan v Croatia round 16 match #Qatar2022 World Cup. Lots of empty seats again.':-

https://twitter.com/DavidhBrown/status/1599781858811596801 (with video; The Times journalist)


Video of Japan goal on 43 mins (highlighting empty seats in the background and around the stadium): https://twitter.com/Mohd337/status/1599792534917505024


'During the second half of Japan vs. Croatia, outside Al Janoub Stadium , dozens of ticketless fans begged to enter. The police intervened to disperse the crowd and prevent a slamming of the door.' - https://twitter.com/Alex17RMM/status/1599807837072683008 (with 30 second video; translated)






'The attendance for this match is 42,523' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61047678 & https://twitter.com/QNA_Sports/status/1599805206589542400

:shite: :lmao ::)

The new capacity for the Al Janoub Stadium is 44,325. (It was 40,000 at start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-janoub-stadium

^ the final match at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
'In this turbulent World Cup, footballers have the human right to speak out  or to be silent':-

Our organisation represents 65,000 players around the world but I worry that the political and social pressure on them is unfair

www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/dec/05/world-cup-qatar-human-right-raise-voice-players-union


'But how did it come to this? Why did a gesture of support meet such resistance? Why were players left to feel isolated when their actions came from a place of dignity and respect? I dont feel comfortable, and that is telling enough, Belgiums Jan Vertonghen said, as he struggled to understand  prior to his teams elimination  whether speaking on matters of human rights might have led to his suspension from the tournament.

There is an easy answer  that everything stems from the decision to host in Qatar. But that avoids deeper challenges that will remain beyond this World Cup. Peel away the details of the armband saga and we find, at its core, two questions. First, what are the values that sport will truly embrace and defend when it claims to be a unifying influence in a fragmenting world? And why are the players whose conduct on the field is regulated, who are called on to represent those values, not at the table when the rules and decisions are made that have such an impact on their sport?'




^ Rainbow armbands, such as the one worn by England captain Harry Kane in a match against Italy in September, have been banned by Fifa.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
David Brown, the Times journalist, at Japan v Croatia game... filmed some 10 second footage some of the empty seats around the ground just prior to kick off on his mobile phone, and then uploaded it to his twitter account:-


'Low key atmosphere at Japan v Croatia round 16 match #Qatar2022 World Cup. Lots of empty seats again.':-

https://twitter.com/DavidhBrown/status/1599781858811596801 (with video)


The video has been taken down - after a "copyright claim" by the owner. Huh... FIFA and Qatar are a sensitive bunch, aren't they? Overreaching much?! ;D



^ strangely, no other videos taken by him and then uploaded to twitter, including other videos from the Japan v Croatia match today, have been taken down...

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:40:39 pm
David Brown, the Times journalist, at Japan v Croatia game... filmed some 10 second footage some of the empty seats around the ground just prior to kick off on his mobile phone, and then uploaded it to his twitter account:-


'Low key atmosphere at Japan v Croatia round 16 match #Qatar2022 World Cup. Lots of empty seats again.':-

https://twitter.com/DavidhBrown/status/1599781858811596801 (with video)


The video has been taken down - after a "copyright claim" by the owner. Huh... FIFA and Qatar are a sensitive bunch, aren't they? Overreaching much?! ;D



^ strangely, no other videos taken by him and then uploaded to twitter, including other videos from the Japan v Croatia match today, have been taken down...



How can you make a copyright claim over a video of the inside of the stadium taken by yourself?

Touchy bunch of bribe accepting corrupt c*nts these lot aren't they.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
^ Unbelievable, Jeff Rob.



From last week - they banned an England flag because it had a poppy on it - and another flag as it had a dog on it...


'The flag has been around the world with England fans Daz, Dennis and Sean but not allowed into #Qatar2022 stadium after security raised concern about poppy at Iran game. Another flag banned today because it features a dog.' - https://twitter.com/DavidhBrown/status/1597646582815797248 (The Times journalist)




^ It probably deserves banning along with the other 'St George cross' generic flags - though not because it has a poppy on it. Just weird.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
So they're displeased about among other things bright colours,rainbows,dogs,flowers and the word 'love'.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
^ and videos of empty seats in stadiums too ;D
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Brazil vs South Korea - the 7th and final match for Stadium 974 (it will be dismantled after this game).


















'13 minutes to kick-off and I would say half the seats in the stadium are empty. This is Brazil in a World Cup knock-out match - it's supposed to be an experience, an event.' - https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1599837907828645889






'The attendance for this match is 43,847' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61047680 & https://twitter.com/kempao/status/1599865272554655744

:shite: :lmao :-X ::)

The new capacity for Stadium 974 is 44,089. (It was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/stadium-974


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:14:22 pm
So they're displeased about among other things bright colours,rainbows,dogs,flowers and the word 'love'.
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:18:04 pm
^ and videos of empty seats in stadiums too ;D

The Koreans might be sensitive to people criticising their love for domestic pets - the FIFA World Cup is showing it does have a welcoming, all-inclusive and sensitive side
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:51:01 pm
.
Brazil vs South Korea - the 7th and final match for Stadium 974 (it will be dismantled after this game).

Should've had the Japan game there. Their fans would have stayed behind to help dismantle in into nice, neatly stacked piles. Cracking bunch them.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:51:01 pm
.
Brazil vs South Korea - the 7th and final match for Stadium 974 (it will be dismantled after this game).




Oooooo - who will it be dismantled by?? The Qatari'sMigrant workers?

Well, I'm sure there won't be any more deaths during that process.
