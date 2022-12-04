Dear friends,



Imagine being so desperate for work that you left your family behind to live in a squalid camp, toiling in the desert heat for as little as $1 an hour. Then you died, alone, and your family got nothing.



Imagine that those who treated you like a slave would rake in billions while the family you left behind spiraled down deeper into poverty.



FIFA decided to let Qatars despotic regime host the World Cup, and since then thousands of desperate and vulnerable migrant workers have reportedly died.



Thats 39 modern-day slaves who died for every goal expected to be scored.



FIFA is under pressure to set aside $440 million for these workers - the same amount that will be awarded to the competing teams. Rights groups, footballers, and even some of the World Cups top corporate sponsors are part of the push. But with less than two weeks until kickoff, we need to make this call massive to get FIFA to do the right thing. So sign now and well deliver your voices straight to FIFA.



Despite warnings, FIFA chose a host country well known for using forced labor and for abusing poor and desperate migrant workers. FIFA helped create this problem, and now it has to help solve it.



Getting a huge organization like FIFA to do the right thing can feel like an uphill battle. But public pressure works, especially when it starts to hurt profits. Even four of the World Cups top corporate sponsors  Budweiser, McNasty's, Coca Cola, and Adidas  support compensating workers. And so do 84% of football fans who are likely to tune into the matches, according to a recent poll.



We only have days before the lights go up on the first game, shifting global attention to the matches, and not the people who worked - and died - in the sweltering heat and inhumane conditions to make the Qatar World Cup a reality. Dont let FIFA profit off abuse. Sign now to demand that they set aside $440 million to compensate migrant workers.



Avaaz stands up for human rights and workers rights around the world. Already in 2015 Avaaz urged Qatar to end its modern slavery ahead of the World Cup, receiving almost a million signatures. In the years since, the Qatar government has taken steps to address these issues, but more can be done!



With hope and determination,

Bieta, Nate, Christine, Miguel, Ahmed, Luis, Marta and the rest of the Avaaz team.



Please follow the link below. Were reading fast approaching 100,000 signatures.

Thank You

YNWA



https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb



':-Footballs world governing bodygrant request of human rights groups and is satisfied with a scheme created by Qatars government^ Fifa will pay £350m in prize money at the World Cup  but nothing to abused migrant workers'Fifa has refused to bow to pressure from human rights groups and will not create a compensation fund for migrant workers who suffered abuses while building Qatars World Cup infrastructure, i can reveal.''Anish Adsikari, who helped install air conditioning at the Lusail Stadium, which will host the World Cup final, told i how he was made to work long hours in intense heat, had poor living conditions and claimed that deaths and injuries were covered up.Given the history of human rights abuses in the country, Fifa knew  or should have known  the obvious risks to workers when it awarded the tournament to Qatar, Amnesty Internationals Secretary General Agnès Callamard said when the open letter from human rights groups was made public six months ahead of the tournament.Despite this, there was not a single mention of workers or human rights in its evaluation of the Qatari bid and no conditions were put in place on labour protections. Fifa has since done far too little to prevent or mitigate those risks.Providing compensation to workers who gave so much to make the tournament happen, and taking steps to make sure such abuses never happen again, could represent a major turning point in Fifas commitment to respect human rights.By turning a blind eye to foreseeable human rights abuses and failing to stop them, Fifa indisputably contributed to the widespread abuse of migrant workers involved in World Cup-related projects in Qatar, far beyond the stadiums and official hotels.'have already signed- it's would be great to see it reachpeople... all asking FIFA to do the right thing and compensate workers & families.Hopefully most on here will sign too? And also help spread the word and re-post it on your social media accounts as well?(it only requires an email address to do - so no lengthy sign ups or anything like that - just remember to click on the 'verify' button when you receive the confirmation email).