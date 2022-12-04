.
Given who is on the BBC board / in control of BBC content it is surprising Linekar even got to do that opening piece that irked so many right-wing 'how dare you mention this
' pricks watching.https://twitter.com/RishiSunak/status/1599466271719841792
- our Prime Minister there (who, is in charge of our human rights)
, proving sportswashing works.
^ British construction worker died working on stadium (coroner reported 'downright dangerous' conditions and substandard equipment used - 'potentially lethal equipment')
'Hats off' literally for the Welsh and their rainbow bucket hats before entering matches at the World Cup.
Removal of England and Wales flags with rainbows or LGBTQ+ messages on them
England Fan detained and strip searched
England & Wales fans detained and questioned by Qatar security trying to enter stadiums with rainbow LGBTQ+ symbols
England & Wales fans refused entry for matches with LGBTQ+ symbols
England fans could not enter the stadium for the first match due to ticketing app failure (their tickets literally disappeared from the system)
Accommodation (overpriced, yet basic) was not ready for fans at start of tournament
Accommodation (overpriced, yet basic) was still not ready for fans at the Knockout Stages of tournament.
This World Cup is the most expensive for match-going fans ever.
Fans with tickets haven't been able to gain access to seats until the 2nd half - where fans without tickets have been allowed in before them.
England players threatened by FIFA with sanctions for wearing a One-Love armband to highlight LGBTQ+
No mention of Qatar pressuring FIFA to boycott words such as 'love', rainbow kit or symbols from field of play.
No mention of issue raised of 6,500 migrant worker deaths.
No mention or issue of conditions many thousands of other migrant workers have been (and will be) subject to in building infrastructure & stadiums etc in Qatar.
No mention or issue raised at lack of compensation or legacy funds for families and injured migrant workers
No mention of many fans boycotting the tournament / refusing to travel because of the terrible and oppressive human rights behaviour in Qatar.
Qatar inviting the likes of Dr Zakir Naik (hate speech and instigator of violence against those with deferent views) to speak during the World Cup - and invited to matches)
I'm likely missing a few other issues here too...
Instead... 'Hats off to Qatar for hosting an incredible World Cup
'
