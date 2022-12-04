

Neville's Dad also played a big part in destroying Bury Football Club as well as being a deviant.



I looked him up on Wiki. I don't know the whole story but it looks like Gary might be managing his legacy.Neville was a director of club Bury of the English Football League. He was the spearhead and vice-chairman of the "Save our Shakers" appeal which was a bid to give financial assistance to the struggling football club after it had gone into administration.The campaign was "brilliantly orchestrated" by Neville and he was praised for tirelessly organising supporters groups, giving media interviews and working closely with the administrators to arrange a deal to secure the club's safety.