The 'Bigger Picture'



It's a 'Great World Cup' I hear people say.

Last minute drama, a 100 minutes of play.

Shock after shock, underdogs are through.

Pundits raving about the World Cup 2022.



But let's not forget the bigger picture here.

A Qatar backdrop of discrimination and fear.

A state in fear of every Rainbow they find.

So no game of football will change my mind.



What occurs on the pitch, takes a back seat.

The glory of victory or the despair of defeat.

Group stages, last 16, it means nothing to me.

As the Qatari 'bigger picture' is all I can see.