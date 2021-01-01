The 'Bigger Picture'
It's a 'Great World Cup' I hear people say.
Last minute drama, a 100 minutes of play.
Shock after shock, underdogs are through.
Pundits raving about the World Cup 2022.
But let's not forget the bigger picture here.
A Qatar backdrop of discrimination and fear.
A state in fear of every Rainbow they find.
So no game of football will change my mind.
What occurs on the pitch, takes a back seat.
The glory of victory or the despair of defeat.
Group stages, last 16, it means nothing to me.
As the Qatari 'bigger picture' is all I can see.