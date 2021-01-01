Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 135 136 137 138 139 [140]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 272873 times)

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,476
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5560 on: Yesterday at 07:14:34 pm »
.
Day 13: The last two Group Stage matches of the World Cup...


Serbia v Switzerland
















Many posts online with FIFA / Qatar not allowing Kosovo / Albanian flags etc inside the ground tonight's match. As fans there who have had flags confiscated point out... there is no problem with 'Free Palestine' flags at many matches inside stadiums at this World Cup. And that FIFA are picking and choosing their politics / 'keep politics out of football'.






'The attendance for this match is 41,378' - https://twitter.com/QNAEnglish/status/1598780211658690560

^ that is nothing short of fraudulently reporting the attendance for this match.  :lmao ::) :lmao ::) :lmao ::)

I've not seen so many empty blue seats since Everton's last home game.

The new capacity for Stadium 974 is 44,089. (it was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/stadium-974





Brazil v Cameroon













Empty seats around the ground & in VIP areas - https://twitter.com/dikouv/status/1598762419752402946 & https://twitter.com/Pedro1Reinoso/status/1598761560930910208

& 2nd half - https://twitter.com/livo1702/status/1598771083775119360 & https://twitter.com/goals_rush/status/1598773656771039232






'The attendance for this match is 85,986' - https://twitter.com/alraya_n/status/1598779645175992330

:lmao ::) :lmao ::)

The new capacity for Lusail Stadium is 88,966. (it was 80,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/lusail-stadium




FiFA's match attendances for this World Cup, so far...



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:21:36 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,502
  • kopite
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5561 on: Yesterday at 07:27:49 pm »
The 'Bigger Picture'

It's a 'Great World Cup' I hear people say.
Last minute drama, a 100 minutes of play.
Shock after shock, underdogs are through.
Pundits raving about the World Cup 2022.

But let's not forget the bigger picture here.
A Qatar backdrop of discrimination and fear.
A state in fear of every Rainbow they find.
So no game of football will change my mind.

What occurs on the pitch, takes a back seat.
The glory of victory or the despair of defeat.
Group stages, last 16, it means nothing to me.
As the Qatari 'bigger picture' is all I can see.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,469
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5562 on: Yesterday at 07:52:12 pm »
 :wellin
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:27:49 pm
The 'Bigger Picture'

It's a 'Great World Cup' I hear people say.
Last minute drama, a 100 minutes of play.
Shock after shock, underdogs are through.
Pundits raving about the World Cup 2022.

But let's not forget the bigger picture here.
A Qatar backdrop of discrimination and fear.
A state in fear of every Rainbow they find.
So no game of football will change my mind.

What occurs on the pitch, takes a back seat.
The glory of victory or the despair of defeat.
Group stages, last 16, it means nothing to me.
As the Qatari 'bigger picture' is all I can see.

Amazing mate.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,476
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5563 on: Yesterday at 07:59:06 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:27:49 pm

The 'Bigger Picture'

It's a 'Great World Cup' I hear people say.
Last minute drama, a 100 minutes of play.
Shock after shock, underdogs are through.
Pundits raving about the World Cup 2022.

But let's not forget the bigger picture here.
A Qatar backdrop of discrimination and fear.
A state in fear of every Rainbow they find.
So no game of football will change my mind.

What occurs on the pitch, takes a back seat.
The glory of victory or the despair of defeat.
Group stages, last 16, it means nothing to me.
As the Qatari 'bigger picture' is all I can see.

Superb, Mike.  :thumbup :wellin
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,186
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5564 on: Yesterday at 07:59:33 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:27:49 pm
The 'Bigger Picture'

It's a 'Great World Cup' I hear people say.
Last minute drama, a 100 minutes of play.
Shock after shock, underdogs are through.
Pundits raving about the World Cup 2022.

But let's not forget the bigger picture here.
A Qatar backdrop of discrimination and fear.
A state in fear of every Rainbow they find.
So no game of football will change my mind.

What occurs on the pitch, takes a back seat.
The glory of victory or the despair of defeat.
Group stages, last 16, it means nothing to me.
As the Qatari 'bigger picture' is all I can see.

Yep. Which is why in the midst of a couple of what would usually be exciting WC games Ive had zero objections to the missus insisting strictly is on instead. It has its flaws but, to my knowledge, Anton Du Beke hasnt led an authoritarian discriminatory regime thats taken sportswahsing to new extremes
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5565 on: Yesterday at 08:10:01 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 05:08:23 pm
Imagine being afraid of what children might read...  ::)

Well one of us bastards has too  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5566 on: Yesterday at 10:32:18 pm »
I can't wait for this shitshow to be over.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5567 on: Yesterday at 10:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 10:32:18 pm
I can't wait for this shitshow to be over.

Same here not long now mate about 2 weeks.

Logged

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,071
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5568 on: Yesterday at 10:44:29 pm »
A shocking article in the Guardian.

Fan culture is changing: England cheered by diverse crowds in Qatar by Sean Ingle
 
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/02/safe-and-welcoming-england-fan-culture-diversifying-in-qatar

Quote
It was 16-year-old Mohamed Suleiman from Bolton who said it best, as he gazed at a vast panorama of England supporters around him in Doha  and saw so many faces looking like his own. I think English fan culture is changing, he said. Its becoming more diverse. More welcoming. And you can definitely see it in Qatar.

Mohameds father, Abdul, explained that he had always dreamed of taking his son to a World Cup. Now they were here in England shirts for what they both called a trip of a lifetime. Over the weekend England and Wales fans were fighting in Spain, added Abdul. But there are no issues here. Perhaps the lack of alcohol has something to do with it, but it feels safe and welcoming.

These were not isolated voices. On the metro Tarique Ghaffur, a former assistant commissioner with the Met, stressed how much English fan culture has improved since he was policing the terraces in the 70s. His son, FG, a prominent YouTuber who has worked with Manchester City, made it clear that he had never faced an issue in the game because of the colour of his skin. Football is a global sport, he said. And a fantastic leveller.

Of course the majority of England supporters in Qatar still conform to the traditional stereotype. But it is all a far cry from the last time the national team played in an away tournament, at the 2019 Nations League in Portugal. Thousands of fans caused general mayhem in Porto and sang songs about Tommy Robinson, the IRA and German bombers. Two England fans were also arrested after being baton-charged by police after hurling bottles at local supporters and police in a packed fan zone.

So what is going on? Several fans the Guardian spoke to suggested that because Qatar is a Muslim country and it is harder to find alcohol, they felt safer travelling out to support England. They knew they would not be drenched by a beer shower and the risk of antisocial behaviour would be lower.

Several second-generation British Indians and Pakistanis also said they had family in the region, and so felt comfortable coming out. There are also many guest workers, particularly from India, who have adopted England as their favourite national team. And not always for football reasons either. As Nasisasa, from Thailand, put it to the Guardian: I support England because they are a good team  and their players are handsome.

Another factor, according to the academic Jamie Cleland, is that many younger white England fans have not travelled to Qatar because it is so expensive  which has broadened the fanbase. With the World Cup occurring mid-season, close to Christmas, and in a cost of living crisis, it is no surprise to see so many traditional fans stay behind in the UK, he says.

The second academic Geoff Pearson agrees. One way to look at a football teams support is to consider in terms of different subcultures that basically attend matches for different reasons, he explains. A lot of the work that Ive done has been about a subculture of English fans I call the carnivore fan. They essentially travel and their primary focus is around the match, not the match itself.

Pearson, whose book An Ethnography of English Football Fans: Cans, Cops and Carnivals, is the definitive work on the subject, adds: Their behaviour is based around transgression, intoxication, chanting and creating atmosphere. And when it comes to the English national team that subculture is predominantly male and predominantly white. Not exclusively male and not exclusively white. But its very much laddish behaviour.

What does that mean? According to Pearson it is beer in the air, standing on tables, chanting, hanging flags up, that kind of thing. Its not violence. And its not necessarily racist either. But its predominantly white, male and laddish.

However that subculture of England fans hasnt really travelled to Qatar in sufficient numbers. Whereas normally for tournaments, or big matches particularly in Europe, that subculture will dominate. And of course, that subculture will travel even if they dont have tickets, because actually attending the matches isnt primarily why theyre there.

However Pearson cautions that we may not see such diversity among their fanbase when England travel to Germany for the 2024 European Championships.

I think the fact that its easy to get tickets in Qatar has made a big difference as well in terms of a more diverse fanbase, he adds. To a certain extent, its a bit of a closed shop for tournaments in Europe, in particular, because demand outstrips supply so greatly. If England qualifies for the Euros in two years time it will be very very different indeed.

Wonder if Sean had a chance to speak to any LGBTQ or female fans to see if they also felt safe traveling to Qatar. Imagine writing an article purporting to speak about fans, and only referencing one woman, who is from Thailand and also going on about how the players are handsome.
Logged

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,233
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5569 on: Yesterday at 10:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 10:32:18 pm
I can't wait for this shitshow to be over.

Same. I know it's hard to divorce the sport from the politics, but I much prefer just seeing results being posted rather than people gushing over how great certain games are. It's all steeped in blood, no matter how good or bad the matches are.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,731
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5570 on: Yesterday at 10:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 10:44:29 pm
A shocking article in the Guardian.

Fan culture is changing: England cheered by diverse crowds in Qatar by Sean Ingle
 
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/02/safe-and-welcoming-england-fan-culture-diversifying-in-qatar

Wonder if Sean had a chance to speak to any LGBTQ or female fans to see if they also felt safe traveling to Qatar. Imagine writing an article purporting to speak about fans, and only referencing one woman, who is from Thailand and also going on about how the players are handsome.

The fact that the ex Met police officers son works for Man City lets you know that this is another pisspot of sportswashing.
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,420
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5571 on: Yesterday at 11:46:52 pm »
Quote
Speaking of extremely welcome dispatches from Qatar, thank you to Dan who sent in a bit of gossip doing the rounds in Doha.

According to Qataris, there is a perfectly good explanation for the empty seats at the World Cup: their hated neighbours Bahrain bought up 300,000 tickets just so the stadiums would look empty, embarrassing the hosts!

Seen this on Upshot, a sports gossip email which is mostly amusing.

Only problem with this rumour is the official attendance announcements
Logged
Believer

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,837
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5572 on: Today at 01:57:03 am »
I miss football in the summer but I'm quite enjoying this winter break
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,059
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5573 on: Today at 03:22:13 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 06:36:10 pm
'Qatar looking to use World Cup as springboard for 2036 Olympics bid':-

Country believes it has shown it can stage biggest sporting event
Joint bid with Saudi Arabia also believed to be possible

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/02/qatar-looking-to-use-world-cup-as-springboard-for-2036-olympics-bid


'Next stop: the 2036 Olympics. Qatar believes the World Cup has gone so well that it can be a springboard to hosting the biggest sporting event of all. The Guardian understands the country is ready to flex its muscles again and bid to stage the Games in the autumn of 2036, despite having failed three times in the past.

Those earlier bids fell short due in part to scepticism from within the International Olympic Committee that such a small country had the infrastructure to stage an event that attracts 10,500 athletes across 32 sports, along with millions of spectators. However there is growing optimism in Doha that this World Cup offers proof to the IOC that Qatar can deliver an Olympics-style concept, with multiple venues in one major city.'




While it would require smaller venues than football, they would still need to almost build an entire new set of them for an olympics bid, ideal opportunity for the IOC to take the high road and dismiss any bid on the grounds they didn't want to be responsible for the same level of death toll as fifa.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 135 136 137 138 139 [140]   Go Up
« previous next »
 