Also on the shots on target thing - the Poland players knew yesterday about 30 minutes out that they couldn't get booked. Imagine if they knew they needed to up their shots on target? They would just keep clipping it to the keeper from 80 yards out and Mexico could do likewise.



Apparently it's been mentioned in the past that a penalty shoot out could be arranged, which I think is probably the only real fair way of doing it. Only issues are logistical - when and where, fans, security etc.