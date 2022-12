.

Canada v Morocco

half-time approaches

Croatia v Belgium

: the fourth day of the final round of Group Stage matches...':- https://twitter.com/SimonPeach/status/1598342840249159680 - Chief Writer of the Press Association, at the ground.'@FIFAWorldCup has locked the gates into the stadium for Canada Morocco. Have a friend who is currently outside with a large number of people who can't get in to watch the game.. BRUTAL' - https://twitter.com/Chux36/status/1598343656594972672 'Chaos at Al Thumama stadium tonight about 20 thousand fans locked out of the stadium with tickets, no explanation. Riot looks like it may follow.' - https://twitter.com/AfcPaulding/status/1598342862424399872 (at the ground)^ 'Scenes outside of Al Thumama Stadium right now. Thousands of Morocco fans, mostly without tickets, are standing in huge lines trying to get in in the stadium. Those who get in are running to the stadium.“There’s a real mania for the team”, one told me. “Inshallah we’ll get in!”' - https://twitter.com/Levyninho/status/1598345164996714498 (MENA journalist)'The attendance for this match is' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61017429 The new capacity at the Al Thumama Stadium is. (it was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-thumama-stadium 'The attendance for this match is' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61017427 The new capacity at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is. (it was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/ahmad-bin-ali-stadium