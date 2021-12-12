Well it depends on how far the two venues are apart! Qatar in that sense lends itself really well to it, but in the next World Cup the teams I guess could be hours away from each other. Plus you have to decide who travels to who, are fans allowed to stay in the ground to give one team a big home advantage, are full squads able to be selected from.
Ah right got it - sorry - was having a bit of a duh moment.......of course, it does depend on that.......thanks!
If three games, points obtained, goals scored, goals conceded, head-to-head performance, are insufficient to separate two teams at the (alleged) top level of world football, maybe it should just come down to literally the luck of the draw, or the flip of a coin.....? It's no less scientific than the drawing of teams into groups, or for other cup rounds - jumpers for goalposts, balls in a bag, marvellous, isn't it?