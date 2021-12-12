Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 133 134 135 136 137 [138]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 269478 times)

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5480 on: Today at 02:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 02:12:45 pm
One of the biggest flaws with this is what constitutes a shot on target. As an avid gambler I can tell you that some things that are considered as a shot on target are a joke.

One such example is a shot that is clearly going over the bar if a keeper doesn't touch it. If the keeper gets fingertips on it and the ref gives a corner, that is given as a shot on target, even though it wasn't going in.

For betting purposes, shots blocked by defenders aren't classed as a shot on target unless they are behind the keeper and prevent a goal. If the keeper is behind the defender, it's just a blocked shot whether he would've saved it or not.
A through ball that the keeper picks up is not a shot, as it has to be a deliberate attempt to score.
Corners where the player is clearly trying to score are not considered a shot on target unless the ball beats the keeper and a goal is scored.
Crosses that are mis-hit and result in a goal are considered a shot on target.

Ok...so shots on target are a no. Too many flaws. It was just something that I  thought of on the spot.
I think drawing lots are a fairer way than yellow cards though. I know people would complain, but it's still only a last resort (after all the other scenarios are similar. But don't use yellows please)
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5481 on: Today at 03:27:15 pm »
Also on the shots on target thing - the Poland players knew yesterday about 30 minutes out that they couldn't get booked. Imagine if they knew they needed to up their shots on target? They would just keep clipping it to the keeper from 80 yards out and Mexico could do likewise.

Apparently it's been mentioned in the past that a penalty shoot out could be arranged, which I think is probably the only real fair way of doing it. Only issues are logistical - when and where, fans, security etc.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,288
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5482 on: Today at 03:28:10 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:27:15 pm
Also on the shots on target thing - the Poland players knew yesterday about 30 minutes out that they couldn't get booked. Imagine if they knew they needed to up their shots on target? They would just keep clipping it to the keeper from 80 yards out and Mexico could do likewise.

Apparently it's been mentioned in the past that a penalty shoot out could be arranged, which I think is probably the only real fair way of doing it. Only issues are logistical - when and where, fans, security etc.

Do it on PS5 online. Have each player take their own character's penalty.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,970
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5483 on: Today at 03:29:08 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:27:15 pm
Apparently it's been mentioned in the past that a penalty shoot out could be arranged, which I think is probably the only real fair way of doing it. Only issues are logistical - when and where, fans, security etc.
Well, given the final group games are played simultaneously and all other possible outcomes are resolved by the final whistles, if a shoot out were needed, you'd do it on the spot (so to speak) - delay wouldn't be huge. Or did you mean something else?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,447
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5484 on: Today at 03:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 02:12:45 pm
For betting purposes, shots blocked by defenders aren't classed as a shot on target unless they are behind the keeper and prevent a goal. If the keeper is behind the defender, it's just a blocked shot whether he would've saved it or not.
A through ball that the keeper picks up is not a shot, as it has to be a deliberate attempt to score.
Corners where the player is clearly trying to score are not considered a shot on target unless the ball beats the keeper and a goal is scored.
Crosses that are mis-hit and result in a goal are considered a shot on target.

Nice one, Barney thanks for the heads-up, mate.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5485 on: Today at 03:40:08 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 03:29:08 pm
Well, given the final group games are played simultaneously and all other possible outcomes are resolved by the final whistles, if a shoot out were needed, you'd do it on the spot (so to speak) - delay wouldn't be huge. Or did you mean something else?

Well it depends on how far the two venues are apart! Qatar in that sense lends itself really well to it, but in the next World Cup the teams I guess could be hours away from each other. Plus you have to decide who travels to who, are fans allowed to stay in the ground to give one team a big home advantage, are full squads able to be selected from.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,970
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5486 on: Today at 03:44:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:40:08 pm
Well it depends on how far the two venues are apart! Qatar in that sense lends itself really well to it, but in the next World Cup the teams I guess could be hours away from each other. Plus you have to decide who travels to who, are fans allowed to stay in the ground to give one team a big home advantage, are full squads able to be selected from.
Ah right got it - sorry - was having a bit of a duh moment.......of course, it does depend on that.......thanks!

If three games, points obtained, goals scored, goals conceded, head-to-head performance, are insufficient to separate two teams at the (alleged) top level of world football, maybe it should just come down to literally the luck of the draw, or the flip of a coin.....? It's no less scientific than the drawing of teams into groups, or for other cup rounds - jumpers for goalposts, balls in a bag, marvellous, isn't it?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,447
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5487 on: Today at 04:04:04 pm »

Issues for fans with tickets getting to the Canada v Morocco match.

Also issues with fans without tickets queuing up to get into the stadium (for free) - seems the hosts badly wants those masses of empty seats to be filled... yet they can't even get people with tickets into the ground (technical reasons?)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,116
  • Legend
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5488 on: Today at 04:08:55 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:04:04 pm
(technical reasons?)

Yeah, they technically don't exist ;D
Logged

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,970
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5489 on: Today at 04:09:28 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:04:04 pm
Issues for fans with tickets getting to the Canada v Morocco match.

Also issues with fans without tickets queuing up to get into the stadium (for free) - seems the hosts badly wants those masses of empty seats to be filled... yet they can't even get people with tickets into the ground (technical reasons?)
Isn't it fortunate that the capacities for these stadia increased so dramatically when the games started........they have the room now..........
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,447
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5490 on: Today at 04:20:23 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 04:09:28 pm
Isn't it fortunate that the capacities for these stadia increased so dramatically when the games started........they have the room now..........

Tariq Panja had images and a piece on how the Qataris were bussing in immigrants and their families after the match had started to cover the empty seats for a match earlier in the week. Yet nobody was actually showing them to the empty seats - so they'd wander around until they found some - or waited around doing nothing on the concourses... as they didn't know what to do.

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1597620588285042688 & https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1597618117441892353




« Last Edit: Today at 04:22:10 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,447
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5491 on: Today at 04:23:54 pm »

From the US v Iran match earlier in the week...


'Thomas is 76-year-old Iranian fan at every World Cup since 1978. He is wearing a T-shirt to support Iranian women, despite it being taken off him last time. He says: They force them, they kick them, I want to make their voice louder to the world.' - https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1597666669794848770


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,970
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5492 on: Today at 04:25:04 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:20:23 pm
Tariq Panja had images and a piece on how the Qataris were bussing in immigrants and their families after the match had started to cover the empty seats for a match earlier in the week. Yet nobody was actually showing them to the empty seats - so they'd wander around until they found some - or waited around doing nothing on the concourses... as they didn't know what to do.

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1597620588285042688 & https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1597618117441892353





Oh dear lord - that does remind me of visiting shopping malls in Mumbai and seeing out-of-towners wandering around with mouths open in astonishment and then congregating around escalators not knowing what to do - I'm not even close to kidding here.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,447
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5493 on: Today at 04:28:23 pm »
.
Day 12 : the fourth day of the final round of Group Stage matches...


Canada v Morocco










'Lots of fans outside Al Thumama Stadium unable to get into Morocco v Canada as half-time approaches. Frustration palpable':-





^ https://twitter.com/SimonPeach/status/1598342840249159680 - Chief Writer of the Press Association, at the ground.


'@FIFAWorldCup has locked the gates into the stadium for Canada Morocco. Have a friend who is currently outside with a large number of people who can't get in to watch the game.. BRUTAL' - https://twitter.com/Chux36/status/1598343656594972672


'Chaos at Al Thumama stadium tonight about 20 thousand fans locked out of the stadium with tickets, no explanation. Riot looks like it may follow.' - https://twitter.com/AfcPaulding/status/1598342862424399872 (at the ground)








^ 'Scenes outside of Al Thumama Stadium right now. Thousands of Morocco fans, mostly without tickets, are standing in huge lines trying to get in in the stadium.  Those who get in are running to the stadium.Theres a real mania for the team, one told me. Inshallah well get in!' - https://twitter.com/Levyninho/status/1598345164996714498 (MENA journalist)






'The attendance for this match is 43,102' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61017429 & https://twitter.com/alraya_n/status/1598356009889718281

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

The new capacity at the Al Thumama Stadium is 44,400. (it was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-thumama-stadium





Croatia v Belgium













'The attendance for this match is 43,984' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61017427

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

The new capacity at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is 45,032. (it was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/ahmad-bin-ali-stadium

« Last Edit: Today at 04:59:13 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,203
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5494 on: Today at 04:28:33 pm »
Imagine paying for tickets, only to see others let in for free?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,676
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5495 on: Today at 04:30:38 pm »
You guys criticize the empty seats at the stadiums, that's not fair! Traffic is horrible there. An entire new city was built for that and visitors came in in far greater numbers than expected. Such traffic jams are normal; you don't remember the ones at the Etihad?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,447
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5496 on: Today at 04:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 04:28:33 pm
Imagine paying for tickets, only to see others let in for free?

It seems no-one has told them the reason why they can't get in the ground!


'Chaos at Al Thumama stadium tonight about 20 thousand fans locked out of the stadium with tickets, no explanation. Riot looks like it may follow.'

^ https://twitter.com/AfcPaulding/status/1598342862424399872 - tweeted from someone at the ground
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,757
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5497 on: Today at 04:45:21 pm »
FIFA and Uefa clearly not learning anything from Paris.  :butt
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,306
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5498 on: Today at 05:06:42 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 01:36:36 pm
That yellow card rule needs to be binned before it is used ever again.
Why should something arbitrary decide an outcome of a group, or a tie?
Yellow cards are subjective decisions by a particular referee, 8n a particular set of circumstances. A similar 'foul play' could be punished by a yellow in one game, but not in another.
And the referee was never going to book a Polish player near the end if he was aware of the circumstances (Lewandoski perhaps for his 2 fouls on Messi for example)
It's a shocking way to decide an outcome.
Not sure what it could be replaced by though.
I don't like for Instance, the number of corners, because again some are given, some are missed by the officials)
Shots on target perhaps, as it would reward attacking play?

I once played in a competition where corners decided who went through if the match ended in a draw. It ruined the competition, and totally fucked up the pattern of play, because teams started to figure out it was much easier to get corners than score goals. Everything became about getting ricochets off defenders.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5499 on: Today at 05:10:47 pm »
Haha, me too: our team, which was terrible, got to the semi-finals on corners alone. :D I think we scored 2 goals all tournament.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 133 134 135 136 137 [138]   Go Up
« previous next »
 