Stockdam: But they appear to have decided that colours are illegal. At an international tournament where they gave assurances that all were welcome and that there would be no issues with people from other cultures. That is the point here, and the rest is just nonsense. They hosted the tournament as a tournament for all, and now it's a tournament not for Iranian protestors, not for gay people, not for people who wear certain colours, not for anyone who is filming in the streets, and so on. That is not what they signed up to, so all the nonsense about it being "their country, their laws" is irrelevant.



that's not really it though, is it? Qatar gave assurances that certain things would be allowed, then did a U-turn at the eleventh hour. Not even the eleventh hour - 55 minutes past the 11th hour.



It was deliberate and it was calculated that nobody would have the time or the balls to react to it. They never intended on honouring their agreements. You have people being removed from stadiums for wearing stuff that FIFA says is fine to wear.



To be honest I don't have all the info but I'll comment and excuse me if I'm incorrect. Btw I am not condoning any actions but trying to "see" things from another perspective which is admittedly, not easy.Who gave the assurances? I think it was Nasser Al Khater who is only a person who is in charge of the event. He does not dictate the law and has no authority over the police etc. In the interview that I saw he didn't give any assurances about rainbow flags etc. When asked directly he avoided the question and talked about welcoming everyone. I don't know what authority he has in Qatar but I guess he has none; he has to comply with their laws and cannot waive them.As for FIFA.....well they are a joke and they have no right to comment as they have zero authority in the country.I'm surprised that anyone thought that displaying any LGBTQ+ symbols would be tolerated as it is fundamentally against their beliefs and law. A country is not going to change a law just for a football tournament. I say this with experience of what it was like in the 70s and 80s in UK. That wasn't long after 1967 when the law changed in England; you still had a lot of people who fundamentally thought that being gay was wrong. It took the UK society 30 plus years before things really changed and I don't expect Qatar to be quicker; nothing will change until their religious beliefs change and that's not looking likely.Sorry, I don't want to sound contrary but the reality is that Qatar has very different beliefs and therefore laws. They won't change laws just because a trendy football competition comes to town. If FIFA thought that they would then they are the fools here. It boils down to who gave the "assurances"..........did the police give them or the government of Qatar or somebody who has no more authority over law than David Beckham?