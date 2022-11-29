Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 266208 times)

Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • i neither know nor care
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5400 on: Yesterday at 05:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 05:28:33 pm
They're not complaining though. That's kind of the point? It's why everyone is pissed off with them - and others.

If you're saying there's hypocrisy, then yeah, you have a point. A player shouldn't have to worry about being physically attacked, or having his earning potential harmed. But you yourself agree that's a big difference from state sponsored persecution.

you've got me fella  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5401 on: Yesterday at 05:39:24 pm »
Concepts of masculinity, perhaps. Not "men".
Logged

Offline NativityplaysareBack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5402 on: Yesterday at 05:40:04 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Yesterday at 05:15:43 pm
my point is - as missed by many (for the n'th time by some of you) - that maybe our footballing bodies should do more to combat prejudice within our own game (it is there y'know) than to just be seen as 'moral heroes' for condemning other countries

of course it's fucking wrong to kill someone for being gay - fuck me!

but it's also fucking wrong not give those wishing to come out in our own country - true, some may not want to but then they don't have to as it is not mandatory y'know - a safe environment to do so

Okay, but maybe, they should condemn the country that is making it a prison sentence, not just something to be socially shunned by. The at home cleansing of minds can continue simultaneously. Actually, the stronger stance the FA took, the more it will pass on the message at home too.

Trouble is FA and most western countries are already in their pocket.

Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,413
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5403 on: Yesterday at 05:42:30 pm »

'Qatar becomes first host nation to lose all three FIFA World Cup group stage matches':-

The Arab nation lost to Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands and finished with zero points in Group A.

https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/fifa-world-cup/news/qatar-first-host-nation-to-lose-all-three-fifa-world-cup-group-stage-matches/article66201853.ece


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5404 on: Yesterday at 06:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 05:39:24 pm
Concepts of masculinity, perhaps. Not "men".
concepts of masculinity as demonstrated by men.

(it's not all "men" and I don't think the poster implied that at all)
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,413
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5405 on: Yesterday at 06:11:21 pm »

'First World Cup in Arab World Tarnished by Migrant Worker Abuses':-

Those Who Made Event Possible Remain Largely Uncompensated

www.hrw.org/news/2022/11/29/first-world-cup-arab-world-tarnished-migrant-worker-abuses





Quote from: RooiBefok on November 13, 2022, 07:35:19 am
Dear friends,

Imagine being so desperate for work that you left your family behind to live in a squalid camp, toiling in the desert heat for as little as $1 an hour. Then you died, alone, and your family got nothing.

Imagine that those who treated you like a slave would rake in billions while the family you left behind spiraled down deeper into poverty.

FIFA decided to let Qatars despotic regime host the World Cup, and since then thousands of desperate and vulnerable migrant workers have reportedly died.

Thats 39 modern-day slaves who died for every goal expected to be scored.

FIFA is under pressure to set aside $440 million for these workers - the same amount that will be awarded to the competing teams. Rights groups, footballers, and even some of the World Cups top corporate sponsors are part of the push. But with less than two weeks until kickoff, we need to make this call massive to get FIFA to do the right thing. So sign now and well deliver your voices straight to FIFA.

Despite warnings, FIFA chose a host country well known for using forced labor and for abusing poor and desperate migrant workers. FIFA helped create this problem, and now it has to help solve it.

Getting a huge organization like FIFA to do the right thing can feel like an uphill battle. But public pressure works, especially when it starts to hurt profits. Even four of the World Cups top corporate sponsors  Budweiser, McNasty's, Coca Cola, and Adidas  support compensating workers. And so do 84% of football fans who are likely to tune into the matches, according to a recent poll.

We only have days before the lights go up on the first game, shifting global attention to the matches, and not the people who worked - and died - in the sweltering heat and inhumane conditions to make the Qatar World Cup a reality. Dont let FIFA profit off abuse. Sign now to demand that they set aside $440 million to compensate migrant workers.

Avaaz stands up for human rights and workers rights around the world. Already in 2015 Avaaz urged Qatar to end its modern slavery ahead of the World Cup, receiving almost a million signatures. In the years since, the Qatar government has taken steps to address these issues, but more can be done!

With hope and determination,
Bieta, Nate, Christine, Miguel, Ahmed, Luis, Marta and the rest of the Avaaz team.

Please follow the link below.  Were reading fast approaching 100,000 signatures.
Thank You
YNWA

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb


721,000+ people have already signed :thumbup - it's would be great to see it reach 750,000 people... all asking FIFA to do the right thing and compensate workers & families.


Hopefully most on here will sign too? And also help spread the word / re-post it on your social media accounts as well?

(it only requires an email address to do - so no lengthy sign ups or anything like that - just remember to click on the 'verify' button when you receive the confirmation email).

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • i neither know nor care
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5406 on: Yesterday at 06:13:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:11:09 pm
concepts of masculinity as demonstrated by men.

(it's not all "men" and I don't think the poster implied that at all)

you got me too samlad  :)
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,413
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5407 on: Yesterday at 06:32:55 pm »

'England fan strip searched for wearing rainbow t-shirt at Qatar World Cup match':-

Fifa had said rainbow colours would be allowed in stadiums following a media briefing four days ago

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup/england-fan-searched-qatar-rainbow-lgbtq-b2235538.html


'An England supporter at the World Cup says he was forced to strip naked and searched by stadium security for wearing a t-shirt with rainbow colours in Qatar.

England fan Anthony Johnson told the i newspaper that he was made to take off all his clothes, including his underwear, in front of a security official and was detained for 10 minutes.

Mr Johnson said he was stopped when attempting to enter the Al Bayt Stadium ahead of the match between the Netherlands and Qatar. He wearing a black sweatshirt and black baseball cap that featured the England football team crest in rainbow colours.'

'Mr Johnson added that a security official had told to him regarding the rainbow colours, We dont care what Fifa say, we decide what comes in when he challenged them.'


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:24:38 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,413
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5408 on: Yesterday at 06:35:35 pm »

'A USA fan at the stadium for the match against Iran was removed by security for wearing a rainbow armband.':-

https://twitter.com/usmntonly/status/1597654688148910081






'The moment Brian Davis was thrown out from the stadium. @FIFAWorldCup officially said its fine to wear rainbow colors at stadiums in Qatar during the World Cup. Qatar police seems to disagree. Whos in charge?':-

https://twitter.com/RasmusTantholdt/status/1597655594940633088 - with video



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:53:15 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,413
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5409 on: Yesterday at 06:36:31 pm »

From yesterday...


'Iranian woman wearing a Women, life, freedom t-shirt was removed from a World Cup stadium by Qatari officials. Why is @FIFA allowing this level of repression? Why was Qatar allowed to host the event?':-

https://twitter.com/FridaGhitis/status/1597243443230945281 - with video
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,931
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5410 on: Yesterday at 06:36:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:11:09 pm
concepts of masculinity as demonstrated by men.

(it's not all "men" and I don't think the poster implied that at all)
Yup - that whole idiotic, "Uuuurgh! You're gay? That's so...........gay.......!" reaction from muppets.

(and I agree, the poster didn't mean to imply anything negative in his response - and SamLad nails it on the head........but additionally, there are also plenty of homophobic women out there too.........so it's not just a 'guy thing' really.........it's an attitude one......and I don't pretend to have the answer - but I did have a tea mug at work many years ago when I last lived in the UK that said on it "SOME PEOPLE ARE GAY - GET OVER IT!" The reactions to it were mixed - and I think that depressed me even more...)
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,070
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5411 on: Yesterday at 06:42:04 pm »
Sexually assaulting fans over a rainbow.

Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 06:32:55 pm
'England fan strip searched for wearing rainbow t-shirt at Qatar World Cup match':-
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,413
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5412 on: Yesterday at 07:07:10 pm »
.
Iran v USA...










^ many empty green seats to the left, and also many empty red seats to the right...





'The attendance for this match is 42,217' - https://twitter.com/QNA_Sports/status/1597696325956534277

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

The new capacity for the Al Thumama Stadium is 44,400. (at the start of the World Cup it was 40,000): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-thumama-stadium

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:13:14 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,413
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5413 on: Yesterday at 07:11:51 pm »
.
England v Wales...










'The attendance for this match is 44,297' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/60976201

The new capacity for the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is 45,032. It was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup: www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/ahmad-bin-ali-stadium





^ UK sports minister Stuart Andrew wearing the OneLove armband - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63800452 (and empty seats in the VIP areas yet again...)

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:10:45 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,312
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5414 on: Yesterday at 07:13:49 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:00:57 pm
If one of you guys slip FIFA a fiver then they'll likely announce any figure you want... ;D

Careful. History has shown us that if there's one thing FIFA dislike more than suggesting they can be bribed, it's suggesting they can be bribed cheaply
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5415 on: Yesterday at 08:29:37 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 04:05:39 pm
So it is more than three then is it? Between 400 and 500: I don't have the EXACT number because who cares about these people eh? Absolute vermin  :wanker I bet Morgan didn't challenge him on anything either the sycophantic arsehole.
He hasnt got an exact figure because he has just made it up.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5416 on: Yesterday at 08:47:27 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 04:05:39 pm
So it is more than three then is it? Between 400 and 500: I don't have the EXACT number because who cares about these people eh? Absolute vermin  :wanker I bet Morgan didn't challenge him on anything either the sycophantic arsehole.

Quote
When I hear today that 6,500 people died in the building of football stadiums in Qatar, it is simply not true. Because the real figures are three people who passed away. -Gianni Infantino said at the European Council in Strasbourg 06/01/2022
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5417 on: Yesterday at 09:12:07 pm »
"Today, I feel like a lying c**t. Oh wait, that's every day."
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,011
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5418 on: Yesterday at 10:19:06 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 06:35:35 pm
'A USA fan at the stadium for the match against Iran was removed by security for wearing a rainbow armband.':-

https://twitter.com/usmntonly/status/1597654688148910081






'The moment Brian Davis was thrown out from the stadium. @FIFAWorldCup officially said its fine to wear rainbow colors at stadiums in Qatar during the World Cup. Qatar police seems to disagree. Whos in charge?':-

https://twitter.com/RasmusTantholdt/status/1597655594940633088 - with video





Well done that man. He can be very proud of his actions.
Logged
Fuck FIFA and Fuck Qatar. One Love.

Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,140
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5419 on: Yesterday at 10:32:01 pm »
99 Problems and a bitch named Infantino is the Big One...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,413
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5420 on: Yesterday at 10:40:30 pm »

^ ;D






'Fifa accused of shocking complacency over head injuries amid calls for temporary concussion subs':-

Neco Williams player was floored by a stinging shot from Marcus Rashford at the World Cup but was initially allowed to play on

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup/concussion-subs-england-wales-alan-shearer-b2235693.html


'Brain injury charity Headway criticised the handling of the incident:-

'YET AGAIN medics are given no options! A temporary concussion rule would have not resulted in Nico Williams being left on the pitch after #concussion. How many more?! #ENGWAL' - https://twitter.com/HeadwayUK/status/1597675819669024771

This is the second incident at this World Cup where a players brain health has not been prioritised, it read.

Medics are being forced to make snap judgements under pressure, which is resulting in players being allowed to stay on the field despite the assumed presence of at least some doubt over potential concussion.

Fifa and Ifabs refusal to introduce a temporary concussion substitute rule is causing undue risk to players. The rule is supposed to be if in doubt, sit it out not play on and see how it goes.

The longer Fifa and Ifab refuse to act, the less credibility they will have in any discussions about brain health in football.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5421 on: Yesterday at 11:37:27 pm »
very surprising .... didn't know this ....

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63801583
An all-female refereeing team will take charge of a men's World Cup game for the first time in Thursday's group-stage game between Costa Rica and Germany.

Stephanie Frappart will be the first woman to referee at a men's World Cup.

The Frenchwoman became the first female official at the tournament when she was named as the fourth official for Mexico and Poland's game last Tuesday.

"We know the pressure," Frappart told BBC Sport before the tournament.

"But I think we will not change ourselves. Be calm, focused, concentrate, and don't think too much about the media and everything, just be focused on the field."

Frappart will be joined by Brazil's Neuza Back and Mexican Karen Diaz Medina at Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday.

Asked if she ever has comments from players, managers or fans due to being a woman, Frappart said: "Since I started I was always supported by teams, clubs and players. I was always welcome in the stadium so I feel like another referee inside the pitch. I was always welcome, so I think I will be welcome as before."

She became the first woman to referee a men's Champions League game in 2020.

The 38-year-old was also the first woman to take charge of a match in a major men's Uefa competition when Liverpool and Chelsea met in the 2019 European Super Cup.

Three women - Frappart, Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita - are among the 36 officials selected to take charge of games in Qatar.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,413
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5422 on: Yesterday at 11:43:31 pm »

'Infantino booed by the England-Wales crowd when shown on the big stadium TV screen during the game':-

https://v.redd.it/skody8gwn03a1 or https://twitter.com/OllieTurnbull/status/1597740632528719873

:thumbup


« Last Edit: Today at 12:03:34 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,759
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5423 on: Today at 01:37:12 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:37:27 pm
very surprising .... didn't know this ....

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63801583
An all-female refereeing team will take charge of a men's World Cup game for the first time in Thursday's group-stage game between Costa Rica and Germany.

Stephanie Frappart will be the first woman to referee at a men's World Cup.

The Frenchwoman became the first female official at the tournament when she was named as the fourth official for Mexico and Poland's game last Tuesday.

"We know the pressure," Frappart told BBC Sport before the tournament.

"But I think we will not change ourselves. Be calm, focused, concentrate, and don't think too much about the media and everything, just be focused on the field."

Frappart will be joined by Brazil's Neuza Back and Mexican Karen Diaz Medina at Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday.

Asked if she ever has comments from players, managers or fans due to being a woman, Frappart said: "Since I started I was always supported by teams, clubs and players. I was always welcome in the stadium so I feel like another referee inside the pitch. I was always welcome, so I think I will be welcome as before."

She became the first woman to referee a men's Champions League game in 2020.

The 38-year-old was also the first woman to take charge of a match in a major men's Uefa competition when Liverpool and Chelsea met in the 2019 European Super Cup.

Three women - Frappart, Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita - are among the 36 officials selected to take charge of games in Qatar.

I watch a bit of Liga MX, Karen Diaz Medina is a very good assistant ref. Runs the lines very well. Has the respect of the players in that League.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5424 on: Today at 08:44:49 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:37:27 pm
very surprising .... didn't know this ....

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63801583
An all-female refereeing team will take charge of a men's World Cup game for the first time in Thursday's group-stage game between Costa Rica and Germany.

Stephanie Frappart will be the first woman to referee at a men's World Cup.

The Frenchwoman became the first female official at the tournament when she was named as the fourth official for Mexico and Poland's game last Tuesday.

"We know the pressure," Frappart told BBC Sport before the tournament.

"But I think we will not change ourselves. Be calm, focused, concentrate, and don't think too much about the media and everything, just be focused on the field."

Frappart will be joined by Brazil's Neuza Back and Mexican Karen Diaz Medina at Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday.

Asked if she ever has comments from players, managers or fans due to being a woman, Frappart said: "Since I started I was always supported by teams, clubs and players. I was always welcome in the stadium so I feel like another referee inside the pitch. I was always welcome, so I think I will be welcome as before."

She became the first woman to referee a men's Champions League game in 2020.

The 38-year-old was also the first woman to take charge of a match in a major men's Uefa competition when Liverpool and Chelsea met in the 2019 European Super Cup.

Three women - Frappart, Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita - are among the 36 officials selected to take charge of games in Qatar.

Surprised Qatar are allowing that.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,674
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5425 on: Today at 08:55:49 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 08:44:49 am
Surprised Qatar are allowing that.

First game to be televised that never shows the ref or assistants
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,989
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5426 on: Today at 09:09:09 am »
It's just FIFA/Qatar trying to make a statement about how progressive they are so they can point to this WC and say that it had this seminal moment, despite all the other shit going on.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5427 on: Today at 09:12:06 am »
In all fairness, there is still plenty of time for Qatar to realise what's happening, complain to FIFA and FIFA to U-turn.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,413
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5428 on: Today at 12:08:41 pm »

'World Cup 2022: Fifa says Qatar stadium security have been ordered not to confiscate LGBT+ pride rainbow items':-

Fans are being removed from stadiums and having rainbow items taken away in Qatar, despite Fifas claim

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup-2022-fifa-qatar-stadium-security-lgbt-pride-rainbow-2001607


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/QuwFP


'Fifa insists it has been given assurances by the Supreme Committee that security managers at World Cup stadiums have been ordered not to confiscate rainbow items after yet another day of fans facing harassment and mistreatment in Qatar.'


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,413
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5429 on: Today at 12:14:47 pm »

'England fan sneaks rainbow flag into stadium by saying it is Cameroon banner':-

An England fan managed to get a rainbow flag into a World Cup stadium ahead of the match against the USA on Friday by saying it displayed a Cameroon-themed logo. 

Billy Grant had to think on his feet as Qatari security personnel at the Khalifa International Stadium measured and scrutinised the multi-coloured banner expressing support for his LGBTQ+ friends in the UK. 

He said on his Beesotted Brentford Podcast that around 10 members of staff and police were involved before he was told the Bee Together flag had too many colours and was against FIFA rules.

https://metro.co.uk/2022/11/29/england-fan-gets-rainbow-flag-into-arena-saying-it-is-cameroon-banner-17844566/


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,413
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5430 on: Today at 12:16:59 pm »

An England flag confiscated by Qatar security before the England Wales match last night...


'#ENGWAL @FIFAWorldCup diversity policy fails again. @England #rainbow flag now confiscated. No sign of it returning. The police ignoring FIFA.

Why does this keep happening? Where is the communication?#lgbtq @3Lionspride #nopridewithoutall . Here is the flag in another stadium'

^ https://twitter.com/LFHROfficial/status/1597672680496726017


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Up
« previous next »
 