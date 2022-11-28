Poll

World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5320 on: Yesterday at 04:46:07 pm
When you invite a multitude of different cultures into your space, you have no business getting iffy when they exhibit their cultures. If they came to the UK for a WC, they wouldn't be expected to drink, for example; and nobody's forcing them to visit gay bars.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5321 on: Yesterday at 04:48:44 pm
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 04:46:07 pm
When you invite a multitude of different cultures into your space, you have no business getting iffy when they exhibit their cultures. If they came to the UK for a WC, they wouldn't be expected to drink, for example; and nobody's forcing them to visit gay bars.


There are so many instances of their bigotry and blind hatred on show but the funniest has to be them stopping a news crew from interviewing a guy in his wheelchair.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5322 on: Yesterday at 04:51:36 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 04:38:34 pm
"But Thawadi insisted that organisers only wanted visitors to respect the culture and religion of the region. These values are regional, he added. Its for the Islamic World, its for the Arab world, its for the Middle East. There are certain things that we will not agree upon. But let us find a way of coexisting and moving forward, one way or the other. That is where mutual respect is fundamental.

Yes, let us co-exist and have mutual respect, but if you kiss another man, we will imprison and beat and quite possibly kill you. It's just a regional thing, friends.

What a load of nonsense. Surely a nation can be Muslim majority and actually respect (or at least tolerate) other ways of being? You can actually (however mistakenly) believe something is wrong without having to curtail the freedom of others who don't see it that way.

Come on Gianni "Today i feel ME Regional with red hair and freckles"
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5323 on: Yesterday at 05:00:03 pm
Let's peacefully co-exist, but only on our terms. Hypocrisy has no place in religion based law.

Anyway, as uncomfortable as it is, he has a point. All influential muslim countries, including ME, Egypt, Pakistan etc and the Muslim coalitions at the UN actively, openly condemn LGBTQ rights. What then, no muslim country shall host a sporting event ?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5324 on: Yesterday at 05:05:08 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:25:02 pm
.
Brazil v Switzerland - at one of the smallest grounds in the World Cup - and there are blue empty seats around the ground (and usual empty VIP areas)...




^ 15 mins to go before Brazil, one of the most popular teams in Qatar, plays and this is the scene. Whats going on? - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1597255703676129280











'The attendance for this match is ?' tbc (to be conjured up) - the official match crowd is usually announced around 75-85 minutes into the game...

The new capacity for Stadium 974 is 44,089 (it was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/stadium-974



Everyone is finishing up their pints at the outside bars?   :-X
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5325 on: Yesterday at 05:05:15 pm
A World Cup with empty seats. That shouldn't even be possible. 
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5326 on: Yesterday at 05:07:13 pm
Quote from: NativityplaysareBack on Yesterday at 05:00:03 pm
Let's peacefully co-exist, but only on our terms. Hypocrisy has no place in religion based law.

Anyway, as uncomfortable as it is, he has a point. All influential muslim countries, including ME, Egypt, Pakistan etc and the Muslim coalitions at the UN actively, openly condemn LGBTQ rights. What then, no muslim country shall host a sporting event ?

Host all the sporting events they want, but not the likes of the World Cup or Olympics when you are excluding competitors and spectators because of their sexual orientation or how they identify
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5327 on: Yesterday at 05:16:50 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 05:07:13 pm
Host all the sporting events they want, but not the likes of the World Cup or Olympics when you are excluding competitors and spectators because of their sexual orientation or how they identify

That's his point. The West is condemning them and taking away their rights to host a global event because it has something to do with their religion. It isn't a race based discrimination. It is personal for them and when we say " You had no right to host an event because of what you believe ", there is no room for argument. They're highly influential global entities with considerable economic and geopolitical muscle. I don't think anyone can attack them when all they will say is "this is what our god tells us".

I wish more people attacked them and FIFA on the corruption and bribery. The human rights violations are nothing but media fodder for evil regimes.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5328 on: Yesterday at 05:17:30 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 05:07:13 pm
Host all the sporting events they want, but not the likes of the World Cup or Olympics when you are excluding competitors and spectators because of their sexual orientation or how they identify
The two most corrupt international institutions, with each one continuously striving to outdo the other.

And it is strange to think that South Africa was barred from the Olympics during the apartheid years, while Qatar was given the WC. 
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5329 on: Yesterday at 05:40:42 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 05:05:08 pm
Everyone is finishing up their pints at the outside bars?   :-X

;D

Only 440 empty seats according to FIFA's official match attendance figures...




^ there must be around 100 empty seats in that image alone ;D




Edit: 'Empty seats have been a common feature of the World Cup so far - so how can FIFA claim attendances are at 94% capacity? @lmwilliamson7 outlines an increasingly mysterious situation...'

https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1597297018589704192 - a 2 minute video (with the presenter stating attendances are more in the 60/70% mark overall)

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5330 on: Yesterday at 05:42:24 pm
Seems they are getting more confident they can set/change the rules and just brazen it out. Any challenge goes back to the narrative of implied xenophobia/racism intertwined with religious dogma which is very difficult to challenge.  Infantino laid the foundation with that hour long bullshit rant. The whole thing is an arrogant show of strength and is an insult to marginalized minorities, abused workers and a whole load of honest football fans.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5331 on: Yesterday at 07:01:26 pm
Strange how theyre calling out western xenophobia while simultaneously the Arab world says the west is corrupting and grooming children to make them gay.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5332 on: Yesterday at 08:38:50 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:34:50 am
That's the issue for me and I'm surprised that people saying we should be more understanding about things like the timing and the alcohol ban don't see it.

Apart from the bribery, they won the bid by making promises that they had no intention of keeping. But instead of people focusing on this very simple issue, we get people, starting with that prick Infantino bending over backwards to make excuses for them.

That poster going on about how the interrupting our season line is arrogant? The fact is they are interrupting our season after first claiming that they wouldn't. That people are queuing up to defend them sadly isn't surprising, more typical of how people get taken in by this bullshit and the need to look virtuous and understanding.

Very good post.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5333 on: Yesterday at 08:48:53 pm
Hassan al-Thawadi is a two-faced sportswashing prick. He's also extremely proud of the law degree he earned at University of Sheffield, and the fact that he speaks 4 languages. Little factoids that appear in many online articles about him.

Seems to have a change of heart from what he was spouting to the BBC on March 31, 2022: https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60938024
Qatar World Cup 2022: Criticism 'ill-informed', says tournament chief Hassan Al-Thawadi

Re Qatar's love of football

Quote
Speaking to BBC sports editor Dan Roan, Al-Thawadi added: "We should not be apologetic over our ambitions to host this tournament because we are football loving region. We are football crazy and football mad like anywhere else. We have the legitimate ambition to showcase our region to the rest of the world and to change people's perception of who we are."

Like fuck they are. They're a nation of 3 million, of which 85% is a migrant workforce. Sounds like many of them can't be bothered to show up to the games.

Digression to what Kane and Southgate said in March 2022

Quote
England manager Gareth Southgate has said it would be "a great shame" that some fans will feel they cannot attend the World Cup because of concerns over their safety, while captain Harry Kane said he wants to "shine a light" on the issues surrounding the Qatar tournament.

Also a pair of pricks, who changed their tune.

Al-Thawadi's thoughts on inclusion

Quote
On how Qatar's laws can be reconciled with football's focus on inclusivity and anti-discrimination, Al-Thawadi said: "We have always said everybody is welcome. What we will ensure is everybody will be safe. Everybody will feel secure. [We are] inviting the world to come to visit Qatar, to visit the Arab world, and to understand again, for us, we're a relatively conservative country, which means public display of affection is something that is not within our culture. But hospitality and welcoming people from different parts of the world into our country is part of our culture. We've done this over the last few years and we have people from different walks of life who have made a home for themselves in Qatar. I think the nature of these tournaments is it allows people from different walks of life to be able to experience and understand different cultures."

Wonder what happened to that welcoming and hospitable nature that is apparently so important to their culture?

Qatar will not change as long as men like al-Thawadi remain in charge. But for us, who hold different values, we must stop participating in events hosted by the likes of Qatar, or start acknowledging that our participation in these events is just seen as validation by the ruling regime, rather than an exposure to something different or a call for change.

When the likes of al-Thawadi come to western countries to get the benefits they publicly enjoy and then return to their own countries to despotically rule over those who have no power, then they should be called out at every turn for their hypocrisy.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5334 on: Yesterday at 09:41:57 pm
.
The on-pitch protestor in the Portugal v Uruguay match, on 51 minutes...









video of the protestor running across the pitch with rainbow flag 1 - https://v.redd.it/312g1c7a5r2a1

video of the protestor running across the pitch with rainbow flag 2 - https://dubz.co/v/nsfy75


'Rainbow flag-wielding spectator storms pitch in World Cup match to protest Qatar homophobic regime':-

www.lbc.co.uk/news/world-cup-protest-qatar-lgbt


'World Cup pitch invader brings on rainbow flag during Portugal v Uruguay clash':-

www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/world-cup/world-cup-pitch-invader-brings-on-rainbow-flag-during-portugal-v-uruguay-clash-42180500.html



'Italian who entered the field during a game in Qatar invaded a match in BA in the 2014 World Cup':-

https://g1.globo.com/ba/bahia/noticia/2022/11/28/italiano-que-entrou-em-campo-durante-jogo-no-catar-invadiu-partida-na-ba-na-copa-de-2014.ghtml?



Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5335 on: Yesterday at 10:03:14 pm
Won't be seeing him again.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5336 on: Yesterday at 10:10:57 pm

'Iran threatened families of national soccer team, according to security source':-

The families of Irans World Cup soccer team have been threatened with imprisonment and torture if the players fail to behave ahead of the match against the USA on Tuesday, a source involved in the security of the games said.

The source said that they were told that their families would face violence and and torture if they did not sing the national anthem or if they joined any political protest against the Tehran regime.

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/11/28/football/iran-soccer-family-threats-intl-spt/index.html


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5337 on: Yesterday at 10:24:58 pm
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 10:03:14 pm
Won't be seeing him again.

He's fucked....After Qatar get done with him, Iran will be waiting.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5338 on: Yesterday at 10:56:07 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:41:57 pm
.
The on-pitch protestor in the Portugal v Uruguay match, on 51 minutes...








A hat-trick of causes..well in!
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5339 on: Yesterday at 11:02:01 pm

'Infantino is the nowhere man in this bonfire of greed, vanity and despotic power':-

Fifa is expected to rake in a record £6.3bn from this messiest and most divisive of all World Cups, while the global game spins out of control

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/28/gianni-infantino-fifa-world-cup-2022-qatar


'Today I feel  largely invisible. Today I feel like a boggle-eyed despot-groupie. Today I feel like essence of human avarice distilled through a series of filters, poured into a dark suit and presented on stage looking like a discredited small-town mayor with a secret.

Today I feel like I really should, for the sake of world football, start to get a grip on this chaotic Fifa World Cup.

It is hard to know whether Gianni Infantino feels any of these things right now. It is nine days since Infantino delivered his opening press conference speech, his Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock moment, his I Have a Really Horrendous And Deluded Dream.'


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5340 on: Yesterday at 11:43:56 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:02:01 pm
'Infantino is the nowhere man in this bonfire of greed, vanity and despotic power':-

Fifa is expected to rake in a record £6.3bn from this messiest and most divisive of all World Cups, while the global game spins out of control

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/28/gianni-infantino-fifa-world-cup-2022-qatar


'Today I feel  largely invisible. Today I feel like a boggle-eyed despot-groupie. Today I feel like essence of human avarice distilled through a series of filters, poured into a dark suit and presented on stage looking like a discredited small-town mayor with a secret.

Today I feel like I really should, for the sake of world football, start to get a grip on this chaotic Fifa World Cup.

It is hard to know whether Gianni Infantino feels any of these things right now. It is nine days since Infantino delivered his opening press conference speech, his Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock moment, his I Have a Really Horrendous And Deluded Dream.'




The very face of corruption, features visibly melting from it.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5341 on: Today at 12:04:16 am
It's a good article, and yes, Infantino is entirely corrupted. He has the vibe of a man whose soul has long been sold, who would defend literally anything as long as it kept him close to the flame of power.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5342 on: Today at 12:50:28 am
I always said there was every likelihood that when beliefs clash with other protected characteristics there might be some friction. Beliefs should be protected, yes, but there is a problem when those beliefs involve the desire to persecute others who are seen as a different.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5343 on: Today at 01:26:34 am

'World Cup 2022: 'Being a gay fan in Doha is so taboo we're invisible'' - a fan diary of a week in Qatar:-

Phil, 39, is a lifelong football fan who's in Qatar for his fourth World Cup in a row. Qatar has said "everyone is welcome", but as a gay man travelling in a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised, he tells us through his diary how the experience has been challenging.

www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-63783809


'We're told to just "focus on the football", but there are things in life that are more important.'


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5344 on: Today at 01:26:56 am
Infantino's gonna be fucked when Captain Scarlet catches up with him
