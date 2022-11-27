':-This years tournament has been dominated by off-field matters. We look at the issues around the labor used to build the tournaments infrastructure'A Guardian analysis in February 2021 found that more than 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had died in Qatar since the award of the tournament. The death records were not categorised by occupation or place of work. The government has said that 30,000 foreign laborers were employed to build World Cup stadiums.''Following on from reporting by the Guardians Pete Pattisson, an Amnesty International report from 2021 accused Qatar of routinely [issuing] death certificates for migrant workers without conducting adequate investigations, instead attributing deaths to natural causes or vaguely defined cardiac failures  making it impossible for bereaved families to claim compensation.The organization found that as many of 70% of migrant deaths are classified imprecisely, with Guardian data suggesting that 69% of deaths among Indian, Nepali and Bangladeshi workers have been categorised as natural. The ILO report states that falls from height and road traffic accidents were the leading causes of severe injuries.In 2021 the Guardian highlighted the deaths of workers such as Gangaram Mandal, a laborer from Nepal who came to Qatar in 2018 in order to support his wife and seven daughters. He borrowed money to pay a recruitment fee then earned the equivalent of a dollar a day. After two years he fell ill at the end of a shift during the summer. His death was classed as heart failure, natural causes.'