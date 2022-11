'The Qataris told Iran 'just give us the names [of those you don't want to be there for World Cup], and we'll solve the issue," an IRGC general is heard saying in an audio tape hacked by @black_reward and obtained by @IranIntl, of his meeting with pro-regime media representatives.' https://twitter.com/IranIntl_En/status/1596909633246875649 - with 5 minute video':-Documents obtained by Iran International show Iran was coordinating secret efforts with Qatar to control who attends the World Cup and restrict any signs of dissent.'Ghoreyshi [pro-Iran Govt General] admits that Iran provided Qatar with “films” related to protests, as documents needed to ban Iran International. These presumably were user-generated videos from the protests that Iran International aired, as did other foreign-based Persian broadcasters.He goes on to say that Qatar has even promised to control spectators inside the stadiums, not allowing Iranian flags other than the Islamic Republic flag to be displayed.This is exactly what happened once the games started. During Iran’s second match against Wales on November 25, Iranian fans, who wanted to take flags other than the official one approved by the Islamic Republic to the Al Rayyan’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, were stopped by security officers. Many people were barred from carrying or waving Iran’s ancient flag with the Lion and Sun emblem or a simple three-color flag with the main motto of the current wave of protests – Woman, Life, Liberty. Some were even detained for hours by Qatari police.'I somehow can't see Infantino delivering a 'Today I feel like... an Iran protestor' speech to the world's media, and also reminding Qatar to keep politics out of football and the World Cup...