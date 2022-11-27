Poll

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 258262 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5280 on: Today at 01:39:56 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:29:15 pm
Imagine being so afraid of colors

Didn't make it past Lennon's first draft
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5281 on: Today at 01:44:35 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:39:56 pm
Didn't make it past Lennon's first draft
Even earlier than that, it didn't make the White Album either....
Offline Robinred

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5282 on: Today at 01:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 12:51:30 pm
Decent article on some European FAs stance regarding FIFA

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-fifa-cracks-starting-to-show-unthinkable-nuclear-option-uefa-dfb-denmark

Makes some good points. Phillip Lahm wrote recently about how powerful the European game was in relation to world football.

Nothing would please me more than a breakaway. FIFA is corrupt beyond redemption. But to suggest UEFA as the potential saviours - as the article does - is to assume there is no corruption in that organisation. On top of which, you have the home countries inept, cowardly and disfunctional F.As.

The game really seems to be at a crossroads. Loads of lifelong reds have, over the recent past, expressed the view that they have, or are in the process of, falling out of love with the game; some to return to grass roots football. I have boycotted this W.C. I have not missed watching it, and Ive reflected too on my lifelong relationship with Liverpool, which has become bordering on obsessive, and not altogether healthy, determining my mood for too long following a poor result.

But politics and football are without question inextricably bound together, as that 365 article confirms. FIFAs denial of  that is as wrong as its disingenuous.
Offline B0151?

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5283 on: Today at 03:52:27 pm »
Of all the very valid and heavy criticism of this WC, I have to say the one I think is genuinely slightly hypocritical and arrogant is the "interrupting our season," one. Even in Europe there are countries that don't have a August -May schedule and play through the summer.  So usually it interrupts other countries seasons around the world, just not ours. Given it's supposed to be a World Cup I think it would be pretty fair if it wasn't always the same dates to be honest.
Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5284 on: Today at 04:03:20 pm »
UEFA are just as corrupt as FIFA. Only reason they might want to break away is them deciding FIFA officials are pocketing cash that UEFA is helping to generate, so they want it for themselves.

Expect Euro '36 to be held in Kuwait or something...
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5285 on: Today at 05:20:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:03:20 pm
UEFA are just as corrupt as FIFA. Only reason they might want to break away is them deciding FIFA officials are pocketing cash that UEFA is helping to generate, so they want it for themselves.

Expect Euro '36 to be held in Kuwait or something...

There will be a CL Final in the Middle East long before then
Online oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5286 on: Today at 05:43:51 pm »

'Iran want USA banned for offending countrys dignity over World Cup flag':-

USA show Iran flag without emblem of Islamic republic
Teams meet on Tuesday in their final Group B match

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/27/usa-show-iran-flag-without-emblem-of-islamic-republic-before-world-cup-clash or www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63776093


^ Seems the Iranian Govt want to switch focus (and everyone's ire) onto the US - rather than on their own barbaric actions against their own people - resulting in 450 people killed, and more than 18,000 arrested or detained, in the recent protests and uprisings by people in Iran.


Online oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5287 on: Today at 10:07:52 pm »

Weird...


'Qatar locals hit back at Germany's mouth covering World Cup gesture with Mesut Ozil photos':-

www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1702241/Qatar-Germany-mouth-covering-World-Cup-Mesut-Ozil


'National skipper Manuel Neuer had been set to join captains from Denmark, Belgium, England, Wales and the Netherlands by wearing the 'OneLove' armband in protest at Qatar's LGBTQ+ laws but backed down after FIFA threatened the Bayern Munich keeper with sporting sanctions including a yellow card and potential match suspensions.

However, the Qatari locals have not taken kindly to the protest and have hit back by taking photos of Ozil to the match. The creative midfielder won 92 caps for the national team between 2009 and 2018 but quit citing 'racism' and 'disrespect'.'


Online oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5288 on: Today at 10:18:11 pm »

From a couple of days ago...


'Qatar officials force World Cup journalist to stop filming TV interview with man in wheelchair':-

Qatar officials stopped a live TV report after Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to World Cup rivals Saudi Arabia in the latest scandal to rock the controversial tournament

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/world-cup-qatar-security-strict-28580753


Online oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5289 on: Today at 10:30:50 pm »

'The Qataris told Iran 'just give us the names [of those you don't want to be there for World Cup], and we'll solve the issue," an IRGC general is heard saying in an audio tape hacked by @black_reward and obtained by @IranIntl, of his meeting with pro-regime media representatives.'

^ https://twitter.com/IranIntl_En/status/1596909633246875649  - with 5 minute video



'IRGC Man Says Qatar Helping Iran Silence Dissidents In World Cup':-

Documents obtained by Iran International show Iran was coordinating secret efforts with Qatar to control who attends the World Cup and restrict any signs of dissent.

www.iranintl.com/en/202211279876


'Ghoreyshi [pro-Iran Govt General] admits that Iran provided Qatar with films related to protests, as documents needed to ban Iran International. These presumably were user-generated videos from the protests that Iran International aired, as did other foreign-based Persian broadcasters.

He goes on to say that Qatar has even promised to control spectators inside the stadiums, not allowing Iranian flags other than the Islamic Republic flag to be displayed.

This is exactly what happened once the games started. During Irans second match against Wales on November 25, Iranian fans, who wanted to take flags other than the official one approved by the Islamic Republic to the Al Rayyans Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, were stopped by security officers. Many people were barred from carrying or waving Irans ancient flag with the Lion and Sun emblem or a simple three-color flag with the main motto of the current wave of protests  Woman, Life, Liberty. Some were even detained for hours by Qatari police.'


I somehow can't see Infantino delivering a 'Today I feel like... an Iran protestor' speech to the world's media, and also reminding Qatar to keep politics out of football and the World Cup...

Online oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5290 on: Today at 10:41:08 pm »

'How many migrant workers have died in Qatar? What we know about the human cost of the 2022 World Cup':-

This years tournament has been dominated by off-field matters. We look at the issues around the labor used to build the tournaments infrastructure

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/27/qatar-deaths-how-many-migrant-workers-died-world-cup-number-toll


'A Guardian analysis in February 2021 found that more than 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had died in Qatar since the award of the tournament. The death records were not categorised by occupation or place of work. The government has said that 30,000 foreign laborers were employed to build World Cup stadiums.'

&

'Following on from reporting by the Guardians Pete Pattisson, an Amnesty International report from 2021 accused Qatar of routinely [issuing] death certificates for migrant workers without conducting adequate investigations, instead attributing deaths to natural causes or vaguely defined cardiac failures  making it impossible for bereaved families to claim compensation.

The organization found that as many of 70% of migrant deaths are classified imprecisely, with Guardian data suggesting that 69% of deaths among Indian, Nepali and Bangladeshi workers have been categorised as natural. The ILO report states that falls from height and road traffic accidents were the leading causes of severe injuries.

In 2021 the Guardian highlighted the deaths of workers such as Gangaram Mandal, a laborer from Nepal who came to Qatar in 2018 in order to support his wife and seven daughters. He borrowed money to pay a recruitment fee then earned the equivalent of a dollar a day. After two years he fell ill at the end of a shift during the summer. His death was classed as heart failure, natural causes.'


Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5291 on: Today at 10:53:05 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:43:51 pm
'Iran want USA banned for offending countrys dignity over World Cup flag':-

USA show Iran flag without emblem of Islamic republic
Teams meet on Tuesday in their final Group B match

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/27/usa-show-iran-flag-without-emblem-of-islamic-republic-before-world-cup-clash or www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63776093


^ Seems the Iranian Govt want to switch focus (and everyone's ire) onto the US - rather than on their own barbaric actions against their own people - resulting in 450 people killed, and more than 18,000 arrested or detained, in the recent protests and uprisings by people in Iran.




I hope FIFA try it. The US has already been after them, and royally pissed them off by choosing Qatar ahead of them for this very WC. You would think they've made enough enemies, but we shall see.
Online haveamunchonlittlereddebbie'sxmastreecakes

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5292 on: Today at 11:07:14 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:43:51 pm
'Iran want USA banned for offending countrys dignity over World Cup flag':-

USA show Iran flag without emblem of Islamic republic
Teams meet on Tuesday in their final Group B match

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/27/usa-show-iran-flag-without-emblem-of-islamic-republic-before-world-cup-clash or www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63776093


^ Seems the Iranian Govt want to switch focus (and everyone's ire) onto the US - rather than on their own barbaric actions against their own people - resulting in 450 people killed, and more than 18,000 arrested or detained, in the recent protests and uprisings by people in Iran.




I wonder if Infantino will tell Iran to concentrate on the football and keep politics out of the world cup 🤔
Online oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5293 on: Today at 11:26:22 pm »

'Qatar Cant Hide Its Abuses by Calling Criticism Racist':-

Migrant Workers from South Asia and Africa Deserve Compensation for Wage Theft, Injuries, and Death

www.hrw.org/news/2022/11/27/qatar-cant-hide-its-abuses-calling-criticism-racist


'Qatar is opposing the call for financial compensation, or remedy, for migrant workers who have suffered abuse over the past 12 years, including wage theft and uncompensated injuries and deaths, as they prepared for the major sporting event, claiming the call for remedy a publicity stunt.

The reality is that Qatar operates what a former United Nations special rapporteur on racism, E. Tendayi Achiume, described in 2019 as a de facto caste system based on national origin with the vast majority of low-paid migrant workers coming from Asian and African nations including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, the Philippines, and Kenya.'

&

'FIFA, when it awarded Qatar the 2022 World Cup in 2010, did not insist on any labor rights conditions even though it knew that it would take hundreds of thousands, even millions, of workers to build the necessary infrastructure. Since that time, Qatar now boasts eight stadiums, an airport expansion, a metro, more than 100 hotels, new roads, and an entire new coastal city.

Qatar, FIFA, and a network of multinational corporations, Qatari-based and foreign employers and recruiters have profited off migrant workers in impoverished circumstances. Qatari authorities kafala system and lack of effective labor protections essentially allowed employers and recruiters to charge workers illegal recruitment fees, overwork and deny them their wages, and subject them to grueling working conditions in extreme heat and humidity that left them exposed to injury, sickness, and death.'


