':-some snippets...'Out of nowhere. They took my friend quite aggressively on the arm and pushed him away from the crowd and told him to take it [the armband] off, Kunkel told CNN, as he recounted details of the incident shortly after it happened.Then they took me with him. They said: Youre going to take it off and throw it in the bin or well call the police.''CNN witnessed Kunkel being allowed through, though the 23-year-old German was again taken to one side.Kunkel then told CNN he was stopped four more times before being allowed to take his seat inside the stadium wearing the rainbow-colored items.''Kunkel said he was removed from his seat at the Al Thumana Stadium during Senegals game against the Netherlands on Monday and told to take off the items.On that occasion security threw them in the bin and Kunkel was allowed back to his seat.Its quite a statement to throw a rainbow flag in the garbage, added Kunkel.'