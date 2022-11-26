'Soccer fans stopped by security officials for wearing rainbow-colored items as LGBTQ+ rights issue wont go away at Qatar 2022
':-https://edition.cnn.com/2022/11/26/football/german-soccer-fans-rainbow-colors-qatar-2022-world-cup-spt-intl/index.htmlsome snippets...
'Out of nowhere. They took my friend quite aggressively on the arm and pushed him away from the crowd and told him to take it [the armband] off, Kunkel told CNN, as he recounted details of the incident shortly after it happened.
Then they took me with him. They said: Youre going to take it off and throw it in the bin or well call the police.'
'CNN witnessed Kunkel being allowed through, though the 23-year-old German was again taken to one side.
Kunkel then told CNN he was stopped four more times before being allowed to take his seat inside the stadium wearing the rainbow-colored items.'
'Kunkel said he was removed from his seat at the Al Thumana Stadium during Senegals game against the Netherlands on Monday and told to take off the items.
On that occasion security threw them in the bin and Kunkel was allowed back to his seat.
Its quite a statement to throw a rainbow flag in the garbage, added Kunkel.'