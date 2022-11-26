Poll

World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 08:44:56 pm
Does it have to be PMd? Can it not be a public outing?

https://www.reddit.com/r/MCFC/comments/ypezzu/comment/ivlyje4/?context=3

Luddites haha. As if supporting a middle eastern regime is some sort of progressive mindset.

The mental gymnastics, honestly. Just say it's okay to separate the politics out of the football and enjoy the trophies.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 08:44:56 pm
Does it have to be PMd? Can it not be a public outing?

https://www.reddit.com/r/MCFC/comments/ypezzu/comment/ivlyje4/?context=3

the henderson ffs post there is enough to know what this kid is.   

Imagine bumlicking Abu Dhabi fans though, lolswash, you need to explain yourself.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Yesterday at 08:50:12 pm
Thanks.
@lolowalsh - anything to add?


Good to see that he talks absolute bollocks on reddit as well as on here.

Bet he feels like a right c*nt for using the same username.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
He says we've been linked to potential new owners from the Middle East even though they're unrelated to their governments. Which people are these?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 08:44:56 pm
Does it have to be PMd? Can it not be a public outing?

https://www.reddit.com/r/MCFC/comments/ypezzu/comment/ivlyje4/?context=3

Bloody hell. Either he has an evil twin or he's daft as a brick.  :o
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:06:30 pm
Bloody hell. Either he has an evil twin or he's daft as a brick.  :o

Tough call as to which one it is.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:05:26 pm
He says we've been linked to potential new owners from the Moddle East even though they're unrelated to their governments. Which people are these?

There was a reply from a Liverpool fan asking that exact question. It's been deleted...
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Pls get back on topic - this isn't a witch hunt - the research has been done, let's see how/if he replies. Thanks.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:05:26 pm
He says we've been linked to potential new owners from the Middle East even though they're unrelated to their governments. Which people are these?

He's talking wam mate, coming out with bollocks to make him look good.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:56:54 pm
Imagine forking out that much money to prove to everyone how big a gobshite you are.

especially when a lot of weirdo posters come on here and do it for free.  :)
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
He'd have to be thick as pig shit to comeback here now.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 02:36:23 pm
We are now at a point where winning a penalty through cheating is considered a skill. :butt

what really gets me is hearing UK media twats praising Kane and Grealish for exactly the same shite.  one time it was "Kane showing his skills there" when pulling off a similar dive. total bullshit.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:25:02 pm
and the feedback they are getting, at least on social media (which of course may not be the best gauge, but it can be at times) is really negative. Not seen one positive comment about Fox coverage, all fans seem to want is for NBC to get the coverage next time! It is truly awful on so many levels.
NBC has the Spanish Coverage and covers the issues there.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
.
Argentina v Mexico...






^ a few empty seats to the left of the scoreboard - it is only a few dotted around, but given the attendance figures announced is exactly the capacity of the stadium...






^ Despite some empty seats in the VIP section... a 100% attendance!

'The attendance for this match is 88,966' - as above & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/60976492

The new capacity for the Lusail Stadium is 88,966 (it was 80,000 at the start of the World Cup) : www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/lusail-stadium

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
I'd laugh but.........well...............they're not even pretending any more, are they, the massively lying cuntbags........
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:14:17 pm
He'd have to be thick as pig shit to comeback here now.

I know we've been told to leave this but I have to post this shit.

Quote
lolowalsh
28 points ·
3 months ago
· edited 3 months ago

Other rivals fans seem to actually have point. Some of our top red fans have a fetish for playing the victim mentally and its honestly tiring hearing the same shite over and over like we are some mid table team with no ambitions.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm
I'd laugh but.........well...............they're not even pretending any more, are they, the massively lying cuntbags........

They've been taking lessons from Abu Dhabi
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
'Soccer fans stopped by security officials for wearing rainbow-colored items as LGBTQ+ rights issue wont go away at Qatar 2022':-

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/11/26/football/german-soccer-fans-rainbow-colors-qatar-2022-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html


some snippets...


'Out of nowhere. They took my friend quite aggressively on the arm and pushed him away from the crowd and told him to take it [the armband] off, Kunkel told CNN, as he recounted details of the incident shortly after it happened.

Then they took me with him. They said: Youre going to take it off and throw it in the bin or well call the police.'

&

'CNN witnessed Kunkel being allowed through, though the 23-year-old German was again taken to one side.

Kunkel then told CNN he was stopped four more times before being allowed to take his seat inside the stadium wearing the rainbow-colored items.'

&

'Kunkel said he was removed from his seat at the Al Thumana Stadium during Senegals game against the Netherlands on Monday and told to take off the items.

On that occasion security threw them in the bin and Kunkel was allowed back to his seat.

Its quite a statement to throw a rainbow flag in the garbage, added Kunkel.'


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
'Fan is barred from World Cup centre after security find rainbow flag':-

A fan visiting a ticketing centre in Doha, Qatar was reportedly turned away by security staff after they found a rainbow flag in his bag.

www.express.co.uk/news/world/1701077/world-cup-football-fan-barred-centre-security-rainbow-flag-lgbt
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
This is actually a book review but it captures why this World Cup is so problematic for me.

By Sanjay Sipahimalani  [https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/trends/lifestyle-trends/inside-the-country-hosting-the-world-cup-9604081.html ]

Inside the country hosting the World Cup

John McManuss 'Inside Qatar' examines the lives of outsiders and citizens in the wealthy Gulf state.

Quote
The 2022 World Cup finally kicked off in Qatar, amidst a fog of allegations involving FIFA corruption, human rights abuses, and maltreatment of migrant workers. Not to mention a distressingly outdated attitude summed up by the Qatari World Cup ambassador who proclaimed that homosexuality is a damage in the mind.

The World Cup is another milestone for a territory that has undergone several transformations in a comparatively short time. Originally a land of Bedouin nomads and fishing villages, it grew into a maritime kingdom, was remodelled into a British protectorate, and then emerged as an oil and gas-fuelled Gulf state.

What is life like for those in Qatar today? That is what anthropologist and writer John McManus writes about in Inside Qatar: Hidden Stories from One of the Richest Nations on Earth. It deals with the people and places he came across during his year in Doha as a visiting fellow at Qatar University  an unpaid position, he hastens to add.

Among those whom McManus talks to are labourers, housemaids, IT consultants, teachers, PR managers, sports coaches, and  inevitably  taxi drivers. Almost all are from other countries, not surprising when you consider that 85 percent of Qatars population of three million comprises migrant workers. He also meets some Qataris, the privileged few who struggle to make sense of the conservatism, opulence and diversity that is all around them.

As with many other countries, theres an informal status hierarchy. This is explained to McManus by a barista from Nepal. At the top, of course, the Qatari. Second: those from European countries and the US. Third: other Arab countries. Fourth is Philippines, the barista continues. When asked why, he replies: Because their government is strong. The embassy is strong. The fifth and last: Always Nepal, India, Sri Lanka.

The stories of many people McManus encounters reveal the human cost of global inequality. A manual worker from India with a nasty-looking gash of around nine inches tracing up his inside arm asks him for money for a flight back home. A Sri Lankan taxi driver has to work at least twelve hours a day, seven days a week. A West African migrant once employed in an oil company is desperate to upgrade his skills. Domestic workers from the Philippines are often overworked, exploited and unfairly dismissed.

The deck seems stacked, with the sponsorship system, unhygienic living quarters, impounding of passports, and wage theft. For McManus, the application of laws to check private contractors and enterprises is less important to the Qatari government than its symbolic function of showcasing Qatar as being modern and on a path to reform.

Yet, such workers are the grease that lubricates the system. Even at a falconry show presented as a solely Qatari pursuit, he finds that Bangladeshi helpers feed and water the birds, Indian veterinarians and anaesthetists give them endoscopies and injections, and Sri Lankan and Nepali staff patrol the tents and clean bird droppings.

Its worth keeping in mind that, as McManus points out, labour abuse and other inequities are not exceptional to Qatar. Rather, Qatar is simply a stark example of the perniciousness of contemporary global capitalism. The countrys huge global holdings -- stakes in the Empire State Realty Trust, Canary Wharf, Harrods, and Sainsburys, for example -- and arms sales by the US and UK show just how enmeshed the system is.

Moving from work to play, its not just football that people in Qatar are enthused by. Cricket could well be the countrys best-loved sport, given the preponderance of people from South Asia. Drive around Qatar on a weekend morning, says McManus, and youll see hundreds of matches being played on scrubland and other impromptu pitches.

For the average Qatari, though, cricket is just for Indian or Pakistanis, laments the president of the Qatar Cricket Association. At a time when Qatar is trying to brand itself as a global sports hub, the riches bestowed on events in golf, football, tennis -- even MotoGP -- stand in stark contrast to the neglect of cricket.

This attitude is linked to the question of what it means to be a citizen of Qatar. With oil wealth and Arab nationalism, legacies of trading links with South Asia and British colonialism are downplayed. Tribal and patriarchal family bonds are important, and citizenship laws and cultural codes mean that diversity is managed through segregation, not integration.

The countrys patchwork of camps and compounds, writes McManus, reflects a deep fear: if the elaborate sifting by ethnicity, race or gender is threatened -- if mixing is allowed -- then what is uniquely Qatari will slip away. This leads to small-c conservatism with traditional customs of falconry and dress, for instance, to maintain familiarity amid all the flux.

To keep pace with the outside world, much has been spent on positioning the country as a cultural and intellectual hub. Qatars events calendar encompasses literary, music and performing arts festivals, and much more. With Al Jazeera and the BBC-Doha Debates, it has tried to showcase itself as a centre for open dialogue. Yet, McManus says, flick through the papers in Doha or turn on the car radio and the countrys stance on openness takes on a very different hue.

Freedom of speech is restricted, and newspapers are full of official press releases. Penalties for crossing the line are harsh and theres a culture of compliance, with public relations ruling the roost. As one official tells McManus: You have the ability to literally call up any paper and get an interview or a feature article or a press release published without needing to pitch a story, just because you are a government entity  not even a government entity but a local company.

That being said, McManus points out that Qatars rank of 128 out of 180 in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index may be behind Hungary, Uganda and Afghanistan, but is ahead of India and Turkey. He also quotes anthropologist Neha Vora in saying that there is a particular brand of Western academic who, normally with no knowledge of the Middle East, looks critically on projects like Education City [a multi-university campus] while remaining oblivious to their complicity in forms of exclusion and orientalism back home.

Those from the West, typically well-remunerated employees of banks and consultancies, are especially visible in the countrys ritzy malls, golf courses and hotels. They enjoy the pleasures of Qatar while disavowing their complicity in the racialised segregation that defines the place[with] the preternatural ability to feel superior to Qataris while engaging in an obsequious chase for their patronage.

Some, whether citizens or migrants, are trying to make a difference. McManus meets Maggie, a domestic worker from the Philippines, who brings together those like her to combat isolation and share information; and Wardah Mamukoya from India, who co-founded a collective to redistribute surplus food and recycle food waste.

There are others who try to create greater awareness of climate change, to which Qatar not only contributes, but is very vulnerable. José Saucedo of the Doha Environmental Actions Project organises beach clean-ups to highlight the menace of plastic pollution, and Neeshad Shafi of the Arab Youth Climate Movement lobbies government entities for solutions.

More than once, McManus emphasises that Qatar certainly doesnt have a monopoly on exploitation, pollution and inequality. Rather, it is a place where these are more readily evident. That being said, if the test of a humane society is how you look after your most vulnerableQatar absolutely fails. In todays world, not many countries pass.

Qatar is a reflection of the issues we have within our society. The reason why the rainbow protests matter is not because the Qataris are anti-gay, but because were seeing unprecedented attacks on LGBTQ people within western societies. The protests matter not for them, but for us.










