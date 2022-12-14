Poll

World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 03:26:26 pm

An insightful read on the fan experience in Qatar...


'Doha gets done up for a very different kind of World Cup fan experience':-

Most supporters are in Qatar for only a short while and official estimates of 1.2 million foreign visitors this month seem way off

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/26/doha-world-cup-fans-atmosphere


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 03:48:08 pm
I know someone posted about this earlier in the thread, but I was just reading about those moronic England fans who tried to get into the stadium wearing Crusader costumes.

I'd assumed they must have been quite young, but no. They were 56 and 57 year-old men who had worked in Qatar for the last ten years.  :o

How on earth do you reach that age and still retain that level of brainless stupidity?

Then, the imbeciles moan that their hosts ''didn't see the funny side.''   :butt
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 03:48:44 pm
You know that World Cup that's for "everyone", the one meant to highlight how great the Middle East is.......? Yeah, that one.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63766408

World Cup 2022: Streaming service blocked in Saudi Arabia

Fans in Saudi Arabia have been unable to watch all of the World Cup after a streaming service was blocked by the country's government.

Tod TV, owned by Qatar-based broadcaster beIN SPORTS, holds the rights to the tournament In Saudi with 22 matches free-to-air.

But 42 can only be watched via a streaming service, that was blocked an hour before the opening ceremony.

The Saudi Media Ministry told viewers the service violated regulations.

Saudi Arabia came from behind to beat two-time winners Argentina 2-1 in their opening match in what is one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history.

Tod has written to advertisers on its platform explaining that it is "experiencing an outage which is currently impacting" its service.

The service also sent a message to viewers saying the situation was due to "matters beyond our control".

Subscribers have complained on social media about the issue.

This comes nearly two years after Saudi Arabia and three other Arab states announced an end to a diplomatic dispute with Qatar. As part of the row, Qatar had filed a complaint against Saudi Arabia for blocking beIN and refusing to take action against alleged piracy of its content, which the Saudis denied. The dispute was resolved last year.

This week the Saudi Sports Minister told BBC Sport that Qatar had done an "amazing job" with the World Cup, and that it could help strengthen ties between the two countries.

"We're neighbours, everyone has issues and we have to overcome these issues and use such an event to showcase that people are willing to work together," he added.

The rulers of the two countries - the Emir of Qatar and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia - have appeared together at two matches.

BBC Sport has contacted Fifa and the Saudi Media Ministry for comment, while BeIN declined to comment.


(what's that line about good fences making good neighbours...?)
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 04:05:40 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:26:26 pm
An insightful read on the fan experience in Qatar...


'Doha gets done up for a very different kind of World Cup fan experience':-

Most supporters are in Qatar for only a short while and official estimates of 1.2 million foreign visitors this month seem way off

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/26/doha-world-cup-fans-atmosphere




This line sticks out:

To come to Doha is to experience a city without a sense of the public realm. Its the absence not only of bars to gather in but of parks and squares too.

It's a land of uber-capitalism. Why indeed would it have a public space?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 04:07:36 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:48:08 pm
I know someone posted about this earlier in the thread, but I was just reading about those moronic England fans who tried to get into the stadium wearing Crusader costumes.

I'd assumed they must have been quite young, but no. They were 56 and 57 year-old men who had worked in Qatar for the last ten years.  :o

How on earth do you reach that age and still retain that level of brainless stupidity?

Then, the imbeciles moan that their hosts ''didn't see the funny side.''   :butt

Reminded me of all those Liverpool fans who turned up in Istanbul wearing the fez.

The Turks were a bit offended to begin with. But then lightened and joined in the fun.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 04:09:33 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:48:08 pm
I know someone posted about this earlier in the thread, but I was just reading about those moronic England fans who tried to get into the stadium wearing Crusader costumes.

I'd assumed they must have been quite young, but no. They were 56 and 57 year-old men who had worked in Qatar for the last ten years.  :o

How on earth do you reach that age and still retain that level of brainless stupidity?

Then, the imbeciles moan that their hosts ''didn't see the funny side.''   :butt

I've not been keeping up with the news, so when I saw reference to this, I thought it was just people joking about. I didn't realise some soft c*nts had actually dressed up like that and thought it was funny. Will they go to the Netherlands next dressed as Nazis and think that's just a joke?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 04:11:55 pm
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 04:16:17 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 04:11:55 pm
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/z51fyh/well_said_mr_liverpool_legend_john_barnes_on_gmtv/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android_app&utm_name=androidcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

Thoughts about John Barnes interview ?

Have you finished slating Klopp for what you believe to be his 'xenophobic comments' (in his press conference from a month or so ago), on Man City fan reddits?

Or linking to 'arabicwhiterose' posts you 'found' online?

« Last Edit: Today at 04:26:19 pm by oojason »
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 04:24:51 pm
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 04:29:53 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:47:26 pm
Saw Tenerife trending on Twitter. Took a look. England and Wales fans brawling. Probably happens frequently without the football as an excuse but stillbellends all round.
I did a little search.
There's one video with Arab vs Brazil fans having a boss dance off, then below it there's the Brits having a good old brawl and lashing chairs, fucking absolute pricks.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 04:31:42 pm
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 04:24:51 pm
What are your thoughts about it?

He makes some valid points.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 04:36:48 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 04:31:42 pm
He makes some valid points.
Care to share any that particularly struck a chord with you?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 04:42:19 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:29:53 pm
I did a little search.
There's one video with Arab vs Brazil fans having a boss dance off, then below it there's the Brits having a good old brawl and lashing chairs, fucking absolute pricks.

The soft twat in the striped shirt punching his own mate :lmao

Fucking bellends the lot of them :wankers
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 04:45:58 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:29:53 pm
I did a little search.
There's one video with Arab vs Brazil fans having a boss dance off, then below it there's the Brits having a good old brawl and lashing chairs, fucking absolute pricks.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HiAxcdt6TK0


I hate some of the people in this country sometimes
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 04:58:41 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:07:36 pm
Reminded me of all those Liverpool fans who turned up in Istanbul wearing the fez.

The Turks were a bit offended to begin with. But then lightened and joined in the fun.

I would have thought wearing a fez anywhere on the Arabian peninsula would be offensive what with its connection with the occupation by the brutal Ottoman Empire.

The Crusaders didnt get that far. Even they werent stupid enough to try and cross those deserts.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 04:59:35 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:45:58 pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HiAxcdt6TK0


I hate some of the people in this country sometimes

Which one? England or Wales? ;D
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 05:07:55 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:58:41 pm
I would have thought wearing a fez anywhere on the Arabian peninsula would be offensive what with its connection with the occupation by the brutal Ottoman Empire.

The Crusaders didnt get that far. Even they werent stupid enough to try and cross those deserts.

Only just found out it was Ataturk himself who banned the Fez in Turkey.

Oddly, they were selling them in the Bazaar in Manavgat, which I wasn't expecting to see.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 05:14:10 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 04:11:55 pm
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/z51fyh/well_said_mr_liverpool_legend_john_barnes_on_gmtv/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android_app&utm_name=androidcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

Thoughts about John Barnes interview ?
What I got from it is how it highlights exactly why you do not take an inclusive tournament that is about bringing people together, to a country that has the opposite philosophy.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 05:28:10 pm
.
France v Denmark...











a video of a Mexican Wave (empty seats in pockets + very empty VIP area) - https://twitter.com/Mbali_Sigidi/status/1596548503551242241


'The attendance for this match is 42,860' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61016325 & https://twitter.com/yohei_22/status/1596558371133718529

The new capacity for the Stadium 974 is 44,089 (it was 40,000 at the star of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/stadium-974

« Last Edit: Today at 05:54:43 pm by oojason »
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 05:35:01 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:45:58 pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HiAxcdt6TK0


I hate some of the people in this country sometimes
The lack of brain cells is astounding.
Drugs, drink and idiots is not a good mix.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 05:36:38 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:14:10 pm
What I got from it is how it highlights exactly why you do not take an inclusive tournament that is about bringing people together, to a country that has the opposite philosophy.

Agree.

His words might seem harsh, if you don't respect their laws, then don't go, but that for me highlights what is wrong with this particular World Cup. If I was gay, there is no way I would want to go to Qatar and while their laws are abhorrant, they are their laws, so you have to obey them. The reverse applies to visitors to the UK, obey our laws or don't come here. If you don't like the fact that LGBTQ+ people have rights in this country, then fuck off and don't come back.

There is also another side to the coin, in that the likes of Qatar can say that they don't agree with FIFA holding World Cups in countries like the UK, where we have laws that protect peoples rights, allow alcohol etc, which is contrary to their beliefs. My argument against that would be that us nations are trying to treat people as equals, just based on what a caring society should do and not on humans interpretations of what they have decided their god wants. If god made everything and god loves everything, then that means god loves LGBTQ+ people.

Also liked the dig at players at the end.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 05:38:00 pm

'Flick flies solo to defy Fifa as Germany prepare for crucial Spain clash':-

Manager breaks rules by handling press duties alone as his players look to bounce back from shock defeat against Japan

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/26/hansi-flick-solo-world-cup-germany-defies-fifa-spain


'We cant expect a player to come along and drive for three hours. Its a very important match so I told them Im going to come and do it on my own, Germanys manager explained. Every player in the 26 is important so I asked them not to come along because it is important they devote energy to the training session. We are disappointed. We have a very good media centre [at the training ground] and it would have been possible for a player [to come] if the press conference had been held closer.

The DFB, Germanys football federation, asked to relocate the press conference but Fifa refused, fearing it would set an inconvenient precedent. Fifas response is also expected to include a fine for the player no-show.'


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 05:47:55 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:38:00 pm
'Flick flies solo to defy Fifa as Germany prepare for crucial Spain clash':-

Manager breaks rules by handling press duties alone as his players look to bounce back from shock defeat against Japan

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/26/hansi-flick-solo-world-cup-germany-defies-fifa-spain


'We cant expect a player to come along and drive for three hours. Its a very important match so I told them Im going to come and do it on my own, Germanys manager explained. Every player in the 26 is important so I asked them not to come along because it is important they devote energy to the training session. We are disappointed. We have a very good media centre [at the training ground] and it would have been possible for a player [to come] if the press conference had been held closer.

The DFB, Germanys football federation, asked to relocate the press conference but Fifa refused, fearing it would set an inconvenient precedent. Fifas response is also expected to include a fine for the player no-show.'




Thats quality from Flick. Its a joke that FIFA is making them travel that far for media duties anyway, but we know he's just doing it to piss FIFA off.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 06:18:24 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:42:19 pm
The soft twat in the striped shirt punching his own mate :lmao
Had me in stiches that Rob, he'd took a couple of whacks anyway, then his mate clobbers him one  ;D
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 06:22:21 pm
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 02:20:56 pm
You all were applauding the Iranian players and rightly so. But they were not protesting against draconian Qatari rules. They
    were on about a revolution in their own country. Ask them about being gay and it'll be interesting to hear their opinion. It's a culture war, and
    football cannot solve it. All the outrage is just internet fodder and media attention. Will not change a thing.


Nobody actually thought that they were protesting about anything to do with Qatar though did they, it was clearly a protest about their situation back home and they were applauded for making a stand even though it could have real consequences and not simply a yellow card.
