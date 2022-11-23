Poll

World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5160 on: Yesterday at 08:21:22 pm »
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5161 on: Yesterday at 09:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:30:47 pm
They actually worse Bowler Hats.

I think that's cowboys you're thinking of. They, like the vikings, are also victims of misattributed headwear.  ;)

In a weird tangent, some celts (priests, I think) in Ireland did wear helmets with horns attached.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5162 on: Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:56:24 pm
All the players are media trained these days. None of them will try something like that.

The biggest impact these days would be if they all shutdown the social media accounts till the cup is over,no twitter posts,no instagram pics,no stupid tic-tocs.No celebration vids.Just play the games and get out.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5163 on: Yesterday at 10:34:41 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:51:15 pm
;D




'All protest requires risk  England need to find their backbone':-

https://metro.co.uk/2022/11/25/all-protest-requires-risk-england-need-to-find-their-backbone-17821652/




Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 14, 2022, 10:36:49 am
Only took 2 fists in the air at the 1968 Olympics to make a statement.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5164 on: Today at 12:11:04 am »
The Serbian kind of a protest.

Pegged across Veljković and ivković kits

"A map of Kosovo with the Serbian flag imposed over it with the slogan "Nema Predaje" - 'no surrender'"



https://www.news.com.au/sport/football/world-cup/world-cup-image-of-serbias-dressing-room-sparks-international-fury-over-flag-including-kosovo/news-story/41967f5bd038865866e5751bc3338d5f
« Last Edit: Today at 12:13:41 am by BarryCrocker »
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5165 on: Today at 12:13:15 am »

'How the Taliban helped build the stadiums for the Qatar World Cup':-

Exclusive: Construction firms allegedly paid millions to buy and lease machinery from the Taliban for infrastructure, according to sources

www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/terror-and-security/how-taliban-helped-build-stadiums-qatar-world-cup


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5166 on: Today at 12:17:40 am »

'England boss Southgate responds to critics: 'This is the tournament of external noise'':-

Gareth Southgate has described the Qatar World Cup as "the tournament of external noise" after his England team were booed off at the end of Friday's 0-0 draw against the US.

www.espn.co.uk/football/england-eng/story/4814234/england-boss-gareth-southgate-responds-critics-this-world-cup-external-noise


"Look, I'm sure there'll be a lot of noise. This is the tournament of external noise. We've added another layer to that, I'm sure. But we're on track, a bit to do, we can still win the group, that's got to be our target."
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5167 on: Today at 01:05:51 am »

''Women, life, freedom': Iran fan stopped from entering stadium over T-shirt's protest slogan  video':-

www.theguardian.com/football/video/2022/nov/25/women-life-freedom-iran-fan-stopped-from-entering-stadium-over-t-shirts-protest-slogan-video (35 second video)


^ 'An Iran fan wearing a T-shirt bearing the protest slogan 'women, life, freedom' was stopped from entering the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium where Iran were playing Wales in a hotly anticipated fixture. 'We have nothing else to wear. What do we wear,' asked the fan as she argued with the stadium's security. Pointing to the T-shirt, another fan said 'the same exact T-shirt was worn at the last match  the Iran-England match. People wore the same exact T-shirt.'
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5168 on: Today at 11:11:39 am »

'World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo a 'total genius' for winning Portugal penalty - Fifa':-

Cristiano Ronaldo has been called a "total genius" by Fifa for the way in which he won a penalty for Portugal in their World Cup victory over Ghana.

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63766703

https://metro.co.uk/2022/11/26/fifa-praise-cristiano-ronaldo-for-winning-world-cup-penalty-17831989/


'Replays suggested the 37-year-old was already heading towards the turf before he, himself, initiated contact with the defender but referee Ismail Elfath pointed immediately to the spot and was not instructed to view the pitchside monitor.'

« Last Edit: Today at 12:07:29 pm by oojason »
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5169 on: Today at 11:25:20 am »
.
Day 6 : Australia v Tunisia...




^ looks to be a decent sized crowd for this match. A few pockets of empty seats - yet hardly anyone seating in the half-way line VIP areas (as is par for this World Cup)




^ good to see Free Palestine banners at this World Cup - probably the only protest so far that Qatar security haven't clamped down on and refused entry. Hard to think why...


Video of mass empty seats in the half-way line VIP area just before kick off: https://twitter.com/EricHeggie/status/1596445911923970048/video/1

Not quite sure why bots and shills for Qatar are on social media stating the empty seats for the K-Pop / BTS concerts etc are 'false', 'propaganda' and 'Western lies', and 'more lies by the media'... must be a little bored or confused ;D





'The attendance for this match is 41,823' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61016323

The new capacity for the Al Janoub Stadium is 44,325 (it was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-janoub-stadium

« Last Edit: Today at 01:08:37 pm by oojason »
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5170 on: Today at 11:59:35 am »

'Cameraman refused entry to England World Cup game for wearing rainbow watch strap':-

A BBC cameraman has been refused entry to Englands game at the World Cup in Qatar for wearing a rainbow watch strap.

www.pinknews.co.uk/2022/11/26/cameraman-refused-entry-to-england-world-cup-game-for-wearing-rainbow-watch-strap





'Just arrived at the Al Bayt stadium for Englands game and my cameraman, wearing the rainbow coloured watch strap his son got him, was stopped by security and refused entry. Clearly the message from FIFA is STILL not getting through.' - https://twitter.com/Natpirks/status/1596161746305179649?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5171 on: Today at 12:34:16 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:25:20 am
.
Day 6 : Australia v Tunisia...




Quite fitting that the stadiums are pretty much the same shape as the Emptyhad

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5172 on: Today at 12:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Yesterday at 06:59:26 pm
You mean the group that never wore the headwear attributed to them, right? Since we're being realistic :wave

An historically inaccurate Viking costume would be offensive to both English and Scandinavians. Does that make it twice as bad or does it cancel out?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5173 on: Today at 12:43:46 pm »
Two games in for England and their players have done the square root of fcuk all in regards a statement in support of human rights. Each and every player should be ashamed of themselves.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5174 on: Today at 12:59:14 pm »
It really is beyond pathetic.

I get that the Qataris don't really give a fuck, but could they actually do much more to turn people against them during this World Cup? Every incident just draws more attention to their prejudice and insecurity. Sooner or later, a team is going to get something onto the pitch as a symbol of protest, and then what? Arrests? I actually hope so. Let's have the whole sorry affair go up in a firestorm of diplomatic incidents and mad Infantino apologias for tyranny and mendacity.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5175 on: Today at 01:09:21 pm »
Kevin DeBruyne says the World Cup should never have been given to Qatar.

Then, in the same interview when asked about UAE and their human rights issues:

 Honestly, I dont know too much about that. All I can say is when we speak to people from the Emirates, theyre all really good and polite. I can only speak highly of them, especially Khaldoon [chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak]. You speak to him and hes a normal person.

While also adding that he thinks footballers arent paid too much money.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5176 on: Today at 01:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:59:14 pm
It really is beyond pathetic.

I get that the Qataris don't really give a fuck, but could they actually do much more to turn people against them during this World Cup? Every incident just draws more attention to their prejudice and insecurity. Sooner or later, a team is going to get something onto the pitch as a symbol of protest, and then what? Arrests? I actually hope so. Let's have the whole sorry affair go up in a firestorm of diplomatic incidents and mad Infantino apologias for tyranny and mendacity.

Youre forgetting that there is widespread support throughout the world for their hardline approach towards homosexuality. And Im sure plenty of people that think Iran is just right in their oppression of women.

There will be no arrests by of players or their coaches. Not because Qatar wouldnt do it, but rather because most players lack the balls or are too self centred to actually take any stand.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5177 on: Today at 01:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:59:14 pm
It really is beyond pathetic.

I get that the Qataris don't really give a fuck, but could they actually do much more to turn people against them during this World Cup? Every incident just draws more attention to their prejudice and insecurity. Sooner or later, a team is going to get something onto the pitch as a symbol of protest, and then what? Arrests? I actually hope so. Let's have the whole sorry affair go up in a firestorm of diplomatic incidents and mad Infantino apologias for tyranny and mendacity.

And what are their consequences for people turning against them?

Joe Biden designated Qatar a major non-Nato ally earlier this year.  Qatars working on LNG deals with China and Europe.  France has politicians that basically shill for them.

Despite the coverage particularly in European media, what have reactions and ratings been in the US, Japan, Korea, China, India, Mexico, etc?  US TV networks have been hyping up the matches for a while.

There is a chance that by the end of this year, Qatars geopolitical standing is as strong as ever and with high TV ratings and coverage (while not as much human rights discussion).

This forum and the European countries are not reflective of the globe, which is what Qatar has been influencing.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5178 on: Today at 01:19:43 pm »
Qatar have fumbled the ball badly on this, and FIFA hasn't helped them.

At this point Sportswashing has gone out the window. Now it's basically, "We're rich and we bought this, so fuck off - we'll do what we want with it."
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5179 on: Today at 01:20:41 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:09:21 pm
Kevin DeBruyne says the World Cup should never have been given to Qatar.

Then, in the same interview when asked about UAE and their human rights issues:

 Honestly, I dont know too much about that. All I can say is when we speak to people from the Emirates, theyre all really good and polite. I can only speak highly of them, especially Khaldoon [chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak]. You speak to him and hes a normal person.

While also adding that he thinks footballers arent paid too much money.

He got himself clean through on an open goal there ... then blazed his shot out of the stadium.  :butt
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5180 on: Today at 01:20:57 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:09:21 pm
Kevin DeBruyne says the World Cup should never have been given to Qatar.

Then, in the same interview when asked about UAE and their human rights issues:

 Honestly, I dont know too much about that. All I can say is when we speak to people from the Emirates, theyre all really good and polite. I can only speak highly of them, especially Khaldoon [chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak]. You speak to him and hes a normal person.

While also adding that he thinks footballers arent paid too much money.

What a c*nt.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5181 on: Today at 01:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:19:43 pm
Qatar have fumbled the ball badly on this, and FIFA hasn't helped them.

At this point Sportswashing has gone out the window. Now it's basically, "We're rich and we bought this, so fuck off - we'll do what we want with it."
At least they are owning their scumbaggery.

It's the spineless reaction to it all that's more concerning.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5182 on: Today at 01:35:00 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:09:21 pm
Kevin DeBruyne says the World Cup should never have been given to Qatar.

Then, in the same interview when asked about UAE and their human rights issues:

 Honestly, I dont know too much about that. All I can say is when we speak to people from the Emirates, theyre all really good and polite. I can only speak highly of them, especially Khaldoon [chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak]. You speak to him and hes a normal person.

While also adding that he thinks footballers arent paid too much money.

It comes as no shock whatsoever that someone paid via corruption and led by a drug cheat is an absolute vile scumbag.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5183 on: Today at 01:47:26 pm »
Saw Tenerife trending on Twitter. Took a look. England and Wales fans brawling. Probably happens frequently without the football as an excuse but stillbellends all round.
