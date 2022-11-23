It really is beyond pathetic.



I get that the Qataris don't really give a fuck, but could they actually do much more to turn people against them during this World Cup? Every incident just draws more attention to their prejudice and insecurity. Sooner or later, a team is going to get something onto the pitch as a symbol of protest, and then what? Arrests? I actually hope so. Let's have the whole sorry affair go up in a firestorm of diplomatic incidents and mad Infantino apologias for tyranny and mendacity.



And what are their consequences for people turning against them?Joe Biden designated Qatar a major non-Nato ally earlier this year. Qatars working on LNG deals with China and Europe. France has politicians that basically shill for them.Despite the coverage particularly in European media, what have reactions and ratings been in the US, Japan, Korea, China, India, Mexico, etc? US TV networks have been hyping up the matches for a while.There is a chance that by the end of this year, Qatars geopolitical standing is as strong as ever and with high TV ratings and coverage (while not as much human rights discussion).This forum and the European countries are not reflective of the globe, which is what Qatar has been influencing.