':-Gareth Southgate has described the Qatar World Cup as "the tournament of external noise" after his England team were booed off at the end of Friday's 0-0 draw against the US."Look, I'm sure there'll be a lot of noise. This is the tournament of external noise. We've added another layer to that, I'm sure. But we're on track, a bit to do, we can still win the group, that's got to be our target."