Sport & Rights Alliance - '':-Urgent Action Required from FIFA to Change Course and Show its Human Rights Commitments are Still in Force'Multiple human rights abuses taking place in the first week of the 2022 FIFA Qatar Mens World Cup reveal significant backsliding within FIFA on human rights, the Sport & Rights Alliance said today. To realign with its own policies, responsibilities and commitments, FIFA must immediately step up and act to ensure respect for human rights of fans, journalists, and athletes  whether locals or visitors are upheld for the remainder of the tournament. The Sport & Rights Alliance calls on FIFA to issue a public statement reinforcing their commitment to human rights, how they intend to remedy the incidents that have already occurred and what measures they are putting in place as guarantees of non-repetition.'