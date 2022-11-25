'Arghhh! A rainbow! Quick - everyone look away while we get security to come confiscate it!'
'World Cup 2022: Iran players sing national anthem before Wales game':-
www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63753096
'Iran's players sang their national anthem before Friday's World Cup game against Wales after not doing so before their opener against England.
They had stayed silent at Khalifa International Stadium on Monday in an apparent expression of support for anti-government protests in Iran.
As the players joined in with the anthem on Friday, loud jeers could be heard from Iran fans in the stadium.'
^ I'd say the Iran players barely sung it looking at the video in the link - and looked understandably reluctant / unenthused to as well.
And, No, FIFA... football is not 'more important than politics' - no matter how much they try and suppress and censor the links between them (and ignore and downplay their own corruption and politicking - to say nothing about this whole World Cup being a political and sportswashing statement).
We all know it's bollocks. FIFA fall totally behind *politics* when it suits them (ie, when it's good PR and doesn't block a flow of brown envelopes)
FIFA banned Russia from its competitions for *politics*. This after the 2018 WC. One can only conclude that Russia didn't pay FIFA and Infantino enough for lifetime VIP treatment.
That FIFA/UEFA/the FA & PL simultaeously ignore the thousands of Yemeni civilians - many of which are children and women - murdered by the Saudi dictatorship (also involving armed forced from Qatar & the UAE amongst others) in their de facto invasion of Yemen shows their stinking hypocrisy. But not as much as it shows their unquenchable lust for money.