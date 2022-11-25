Poll

World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5120 on: Today at 01:44:01 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:26:58 pm
'Arghhh! A rainbow! Quick - everyone look away while we get security to come confiscate it!'



'World Cup 2022: Iran players sing national anthem before Wales game':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63753096


'Iran's players sang their national anthem before Friday's World Cup game against Wales after not doing so before their opener against England.

They had stayed silent at Khalifa International Stadium on Monday in an apparent expression of support for anti-government protests in Iran.

As the players joined in with the anthem on Friday, loud jeers could be heard from Iran fans in the stadium.'


^ I'd say the Iran players barely sung it looking at the video in the link - and looked understandably reluctant / unenthused to as well.






And, No, FIFA... football is not 'more important than politics' - no matter how much they try and suppress and censor the links between them (and ignore and downplay their own corruption and politicking - to say nothing about this whole World Cup being a political and sportswashing statement).



We all know it's bollocks. FIFA fall totally behind *politics* when it suits them (ie, when it's good PR and doesn't block a flow of brown envelopes)

FIFA banned Russia from its competitions for *politics*. This after the 2018 WC. One can only conclude that Russia didn't pay FIFA and Infantino enough for lifetime VIP treatment.

That FIFA/UEFA/the FA & PL simultaeously ignore the thousands of Yemeni civilians - many of which are children and women - murdered by the Saudi dictatorship (also involving armed forced from Qatar & the UAE amongst others) in their de facto invasion of Yemen shows their stinking hypocrisy. But not as much as it shows their unquenchable lust for money.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5121 on: Today at 01:47:32 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:29:57 pm
David Beckham is going as David Beckham every game, and getting 50m for it

You'd have thought that they would have done their homework and found out he had an affair with someone who liked wanking pigs off
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5122 on: Today at 02:01:40 pm
.
'World Cup security confiscate Iran fans' flag as joint protest broken up at Wales match':-

Images showed supporter with flag displaying "women, life, freedom" message being challenged by security before Group B match in Qatar... while other fans sporting the same message were similarly accosted

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/world-cup-security-confiscate-iran-28582265






'Qatari forces are helping the dictator regime of Iran to silence Iranian people in the stadium. Flags with #MahsaAminis name and women life freedom are getting censored and collected by force. Shame on FIFA! #FIFAWorldCup #SayTheirNames' - https://twitter.com/cheragh_aseman/status/1596103027026726912


Officials in #Qatar are running interference for the Islamic Republic and are very threatened by a fan holding up a flag that has woman, life, freedom imprinted on it. #Iran #FIFAWorldCup - https://twitter.com/JasonMBrodsky/status/1596093731920379909 (with video)






'Iran fans clash at World Cup game vs Wales as flags confiscated in unsavoury scenes':-

Numerous Iran fans vociferously booed while the national anthem was played ahead of their World Cup clash with Wales.

www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1701464/Iran-protest-World-Cup-Wales-fans-supporters-national-anthem-booed

« Last Edit: Today at 02:43:50 pm by oojason »
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5123 on: Today at 02:03:57 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:15:20 pm
'Dont want to overplay it as its mostly full but there are pockets of empty seats at Qatar v Senegal. This is my 10th major tournament and I cant remember seeing empty seats when Ive been to a game involving a host nation. It is very loud though. Senegal drummers in top form' - https://twitter.com/JohnBennettBBC/status/1596128140635545601

The new capacity for the Al Thumama Stadium is 44,400 (it was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-thumama-stadium
I get that Qatar is a relatively small country with a relatively small population (approx. 3 million) but it's still a bit crazy that they can't sell out a home World Cup game in a 44k stadium.  Maybe FOMO isn't a thing in Qatar because any unique event in the UK is sold out even if those going aren't really that arsed about what they're going to see, nevermind something as hyped as a World Cup.

I've not watched the games and it's hard to tell from those photos, does the Qatar end have the usual demographic mix (mostly men with a good representation of women and children)?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5124 on: Today at 02:10:28 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:49:12 pm
Double whataboutery - impressive that Yorkie

I thought somebody lacking a bit might accuse me of that. But of course it's not 'whataboutery'. It's bang on point. It's about whether there ought to be a dress code in order to watch a football match.  The answer it appears is completely arbitrary, depending on how thin-skinned the hosts are. One can only make this point by looking at the question as a whole.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5125 on: Today at 02:11:42 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 01:47:32 pm
You'd have thought that they would have done their homework and found out he had an affair with someone who liked wanking pigs off

To be fair wasnt she wanking off pigs for purely commercial reasons? Collecting semen to breed fine litters of little pigs?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5126 on: Today at 02:11:46 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:03:57 pm
I get that Qatar is a relatively small country with a relatively small population (approx. 3 million) but it's still a bit crazy that they can't sell out a home World Cup game in a 44k stadium.  Maybe FOMO isn't a thing in Qatar because any unique event in the UK is sold out even if those going aren't really that arsed about what they're going to see, nevermind something as hyped as a World Cup.

I've not watched the games and it's hard to tell from those photos, does the Qatar end have the usual demographic mix (mostly men with a good representation of women and children)?

From what I've seen online... no, there are very few (if any) women and children in the Qatar fan sections.

Though I'm not watching any of the matches myself - so others are likely to know more on that, mate.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5127 on: Today at 02:13:14 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:15:20 pm
.
Qatar v Senegal...

That threw me for a moment. Looked like the Klan had turned up. 
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5128 on: Today at 02:13:45 pm

'Cold War Steve on the victims and vanity of the World Cup' - www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2022/nov/25/cold-war-steve-on-the-victims-and-vanity-of-the-world-cup

The first in a special series of Qatar 2022 themed artworks created by the celebrated visual satirist for the Guardian




Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5129 on: Today at 02:14:26 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:03:57 pm
I get that Qatar is a relatively small country with a relatively small population (approx. 3 million) 

No. 313,000 are citizens. The other 2.7M are expats or bonded / migrant workers. The expats will be watching their own teams.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5130 on: Today at 02:20:20 pm

Sport & Rights Alliance - 'FIFA: FIRST WEEK OF WORLD CUP PROVES WORST FEARS':-

Urgent Action Required from FIFA to Change Course and Show its Human Rights Commitments are Still in Force

www.fanseurope.org/news/sra-statement-fifa-first-week-of-world-cup-proves-worst-fears/


'Multiple human rights abuses taking place in the first week of the 2022 FIFA Qatar Mens World Cup reveal significant backsliding within FIFA on human rights, the Sport & Rights Alliance said today. To realign with its own policies, responsibilities and commitments, FIFA must immediately step up and act to ensure respect for human rights of fans, journalists, and athletes  whether locals or visitors are upheld for the remainder of the tournament. The Sport & Rights Alliance calls on FIFA to issue a public statement reinforcing their commitment to human rights, how they intend to remedy the incidents that have already occurred and what measures they are putting in place as guarantees of non-repetition.'
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5131 on: Today at 02:21:53 pm

Something everyone can get behind...


'Fans want the loser of England v USA to keep James Corden':-

As England and the USA are gearing up to compete against each other in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament this Friday (25 November), football fans want the losing team in the game to keep James Corden.

www.indy100.com/sport/england-usa-james-corden-world-cup
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5132 on: Today at 02:24:57 pm

'Qatar officials interrupt Argentinian live TV broadcast at 2022 World Cup':-

Journalist Joaquin Alvarez claimed officials threatened to confiscate his teams broadcast equipment and said: I was frightened

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup/qatar-tv-interview-journalist-argentina-b2232979.html
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5133 on: Today at 02:47:03 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:21:53 pm
Something everyone can get behind...


'Fans want the loser of England v USA to keep James Corden':-

As England and the USA are gearing up to compete against each other in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament this Friday (25 November), football fans want the losing team in the game to keep James Corden.

www.indy100.com/sport/england-usa-james-corden-world-cup

I've never wanted England to win before, but I can get behind them 100% now.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5134 on: Today at 02:51:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:47:03 pm
I've never wanted England to win before, but I can get behind them 100% now.

;D




'All protest requires risk  England need to find their backbone':-

https://metro.co.uk/2022/11/25/all-protest-requires-risk-england-need-to-find-their-backbone-17821652/




Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5135 on: Today at 02:53:43 pm
Jason, that image has been in my head for ages now. It was a watershed moment. We need another.......cos we've seen what happens when fans try it, they get their banners confiscated.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5136 on: Today at 02:56:24 pm
All the players are media trained these days. None of them will try something like that.
