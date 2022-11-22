Poll

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 250337 times)

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5080 on: Yesterday at 08:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:24:15 pm
That sounds like a joke. Nobody could be lacking that much self awareness.

It's Sir Harry though.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5081 on: Yesterday at 08:42:07 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 08:15:32 pm
The brave Harry Kane made a statement by wearing a rainbow Rolex to the press conference, apparently 

There's nothing more that says 'your with the people' then wearing a £500k watch.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5082 on: Yesterday at 08:54:05 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:42:07 pm
There's nothing more that says 'your with the people' then wearing a £500k watch.



Good to hear he's not really struggling with the cost of living crisis and preoccupied with how to keep a roof over his head like me then.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5083 on: Yesterday at 09:01:20 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:55:07 pm
Wasn't the Germany game on during the day? It's a bit tougher to compare these numbers when a lot of people who would normally watch might be in work.
Quite a few would take holidays to watch the WC all day, especially as in the summer months many take holidays anyway (keep in mind that Germans on average have 27 paid leave days, which means five weeks per year, plus many can take additional time off by doing overtime during busy workloads and there are quite a few nation-/statewide holidays, so for many it is more like six weeks minimum, i.e. it is doable to take considerable time off for a big footy tournament and still enjoy a beach or skiing holiday that same year). Also in the past many employers have allowed staff to have a break during the day not as a lunch break at say twelve, but instead at 2 or 4 pm when a German game was on during a WC or Euros (and many people especially in offices have flexible break times anyway). Also many employers allowed staff to follow games on tvs or computers while at work. Basically most of the time for many millions it was manageable to watch Germany play even with kick off times at noon or in the afternoon.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5084 on: Yesterday at 09:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 07:27:28 pm
How does he manage to sound like he's saying the wrong thing but also saying nothing? From the article with my bolding.

Probably the type of thing the FA love - lots of words that seem to mean one thing... but upon closer inspection don't actually mean anything at all.

Corporate / management speak at it's 'finest'. ;D
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5085 on: Yesterday at 10:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 07:27:28 pm
How does he manage to sound like he's saying the wrong thing but also saying nothing? From the article with my bolding.

The horse is already bolted from the stable, Gareth. It's probably best he saves his braincells for the game. Imagine Gareth and co trying to outthink the Germans for a performative gesture.
I'm with Ian Wright on this...

Quote from: Ian Wright
Its like when you have a fight with someone and the fight's broken up and you want to fight - its done. Its ridiculous, are we going to sue them? For what? Wear the armband, take the consequences.
(that was in response to Denmark threatening to sue FIFA but the principle is the same)

England should have made a stand at the time and now are looking for the most innocuous thing they can come up with to say "look, we did make a stand!".
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5086 on: Yesterday at 11:38:37 pm »
how surprising .....

Ronaldo and Messi could work together at the forefront of Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid, with the current tournament in Qatar expected to be their last.
(Mirror)
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5087 on: Yesterday at 11:39:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:38:37 pm
how surprising .....

Ronaldo and Messi could work together at the forefront of Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid, with the current tournament in Qatar expected to be their last.
(Mirror)

Read the fcking room lads.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5088 on: Yesterday at 11:41:10 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:39:56 pm
Read the fcking room lads.
They would just be fixated by the wallpaper made of money...
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5089 on: Today at 12:20:58 am »

'Germanys protest will reverberate down the years and generations':-

Even if Hansi Flicks side go out in the World Cup group stage after defeat by Japan, some things just matter more

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/nov/23/germanys-protest-will-reverberate-down-the-years-and-generations


'Theres another, even more important, point to make here. Even if Germanys protest had directly contributed to their defeat, it would have still been the right thing to do. Standing up for universal rights, for tolerance and freedom, matters far more than 22 people kicking a ball around. It is a damning failure on Fifas part that it fails to recognise this.'


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5090 on: Today at 12:26:37 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:38:37 pm
how surprising .....

Ronaldo and Messi could work together at the forefront of Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid, with the current tournament in Qatar expected to be their last.
(Mirror)

Seems both of them, and Suarez also, have been lined up to do this...


'He sold himself to the devil  Messi, 2030, and a very uncomfortable deal with Saudi Arabia':-

https://theathletic.com/3918644/2022/11/22/messi-saudi-arabia-2030/

^ full article here - https://archive.ph/NNFAo
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5091 on: Today at 12:30:30 am »

'Wales Fans Wanted a World Cup Experience. So They Went to Spain':-

It turns out a tournament adventure doesnt require a trip to the host country. And unlike Qatar, the beer flows freely in Tenerife.

www.nytimes.com/2022/11/23/sports/soccer/wales-world-cup-spain.html


^ full article here - https://archive.ph/m2VtF#selection-257.0-257.132


'In one corner, a catering company had brought in food, while extra beer had been ordered to accommodate more than 400 attendees who could fit into the two establishments. Beer, at a only couple of euros, was far cheaper than the reported $14 for a half liter in Qatar.

An estimated 3,000 Welsh fans are expected in Tenerife over the next week or so, filling bars and restaurants in Costa Adeje, nearby Playa de las Américas and other coastal towns dotted across the island.'


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5092 on: Today at 08:36:46 am »
Harry Kane worried about being an unlimited liability

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/24/england-feared-unlimited-liability-on-captains-in-dropping-armband-protest

He didn't have to worry.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5093 on: Today at 09:01:00 am »
Gareth Southgate is definitely a Tory.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5094 on: Today at 09:01:53 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:30:30 am
'Wales Fans Wanted a World Cup Experience. So They Went to Spain':-

It turns out a tournament adventure doesnt require a trip to the host country. And unlike Qatar, the beer flows freely in Tenerife.

www.nytimes.com/2022/11/23/sports/soccer/wales-world-cup-spain.html


^ full article here - https://archive.ph/m2VtF#selection-257.0-257.132


'In one corner, a catering company had brought in food, while extra beer had been ordered to accommodate more than 400 attendees who could fit into the two establishments. Beer, at a only couple of euros, was far cheaper than the reported $14 for a half liter in Qatar.

An estimated 3,000 Welsh fans are expected in Tenerife over the next week or so, filling bars and restaurants in Costa Adeje, nearby Playa de las Américas and other coastal towns dotted across the island.'




A (not Welsh) workmate of mine has just gone there with mates for about 10 days to watch some games in the sunshine. Apparently theyve been doing it for loads of World Cups. Hes about to be outnumbered. :D
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5095 on: Today at 09:11:14 am »
Funny thing is that Harry Kane was awarded the freedom of the City of London
But in reality, he doesnt even enjoy the freedom of his own upper arm. 
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5096 on: Today at 09:57:09 am »
Fifa bans fans from dressing as crusaders at England versus USA match

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/fifa-bans-fans-dressing-crusaders-051006538.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cucmVkZGl0LmNvbS9yL3NvY2Nlci9jb21tZW50cy96NDhna2YvZmlmYV9iYW5zX2ZhbnNfZnJvbV9kcmVzc2luZ19hc19jcnVzYWRlcnNfYXQvaXhwcnl5ei8_Y29udGV4dD0z&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAFnh1x3-3GqOjnmhTYz-ncYKH4YtiFdoWV9yi0B35Z6BZD9b1QQiwUpwPVOkOq_FJya3HUDxkAVJdtN6gQz60fnz5IRZ7GUjEwDCmKV4f_55y06LFaH5R-PAnypf0dFRsu4kTVDpZADY3KGn47uf41cmzOtgNHQ2HGWvQlNNgHHK

Supporters have been barred from dressing as crusaders at Englands World Cup clash with the USA in Qatar.

Fans dressed in chainmail while carrying plastic swords and shields with the St George cross have been told they will not be allowed to enter Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, according to The Times

The newspaper quoted Fifa as saying: Crusader costumers in the Arab context can be offensive against Muslims.

Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out also advised fans against wearing fancy-dress costumes representing knights or crusaders, which recall the religious wars Christians waged against Muslims during the Middle Ages.

A spokeswoman for the group said: We would advise fans who are attending Fifa World Cup matches that certain attire, such as fancy-dress costumes representing knights or crusaders, may not be welcomed in Qatar and other Islamic countries.

Foreign Office travel advice issued before the tournament expressed that fans should familiarise themselves with local customs, and we would encourage fans to take this approach.

A video shared on Twitter showed two fans clad in crusader costumes seemingly being turned away from entry to a Qatari stadium by security staff.

Englands Harry Kane (right) and John Stones during a training session
All eyes will be on Englands Harry Kane (right) on Friday night (Martin Rickett/PA)
It comes after Fifa gave the go-ahead for rainbow-coloured bucket hats and flags inside the stadium as England and Wales prepare for their second games at the tournament.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said the governing body has confirmed fans will be allowed to enter with the items for the clash with Iran after they confiscated them ahead of Wales 1-1 draw with the USA.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5097 on: Today at 10:01:44 am »
Thanks lolo - in response, that's one the fucking dumbest things I think I've ever seen an Engerlund fan do......talk about misreading the room.......
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5098 on: Today at 10:05:48 am »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 10:01:44 am
Thanks lolo - in response, that's one the fucking dumbest things I think I've ever seen an Engerlund fan do......talk about misreading the room.......

I doubt they realise the significance of it.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5099 on: Today at 10:09:08 am »
At the risk of sounding like i'm trying to "gatekeep", the amount of people who feign interest in football when England are involved in a tournament is a bit cringe. Getting involved in the spirit of it I can understand, having parties for big games and stuff, but it's usually from the people who spend August to May looking down at football fans and sneering.

I'm talking the middle class people in offices shouting shite like "Woop woop come on boys" and "oh yes what a goal" after a thrice deflected tap in...
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5100 on: Today at 10:17:28 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 10:09:08 am
At the risk of sounding like i'm trying to "gatekeep", the amount of people who feign interest in football when England are involved in a tournament is a bit cringe. Getting involved in the spirit of it I can understand, having parties for big games and stuff, but it's usually from the people who spend August to May looking down at football fans and sneering.

I'm talking the middle class people in offices shouting shite like "Woop woop come on boys" and "oh yes what a goal" after a thrice deflected tap in...

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5101 on: Today at 10:18:14 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:05:48 am
I doubt they realise the significance of it.
I think I find that more depressing, to be more honest. Fuckinell, I should change my username to Eeyore.....  :o
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5102 on: Today at 11:15:02 am »
Did Iran not sing the National Anthem again or not.  Did Wales do any sort of gesture?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5103 on: Today at 11:16:19 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 09:57:09 am
Fifa bans fans from dressing as crusaders at England versus USA match

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/fifa-bans-fans-dressing-crusaders-051006538.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cucmVkZGl0LmNvbS9yL3NvY2Nlci9jb21tZW50cy96NDhna2YvZmlmYV9iYW5zX2ZhbnNfZnJvbV9kcmVzc2luZ19hc19jcnVzYWRlcnNfYXQvaXhwcnl5ei8_Y29udGV4dD0z&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAFnh1x3-3GqOjnmhTYz-ncYKH4YtiFdoWV9yi0B35Z6BZD9b1QQiwUpwPVOkOq_FJya3HUDxkAVJdtN6gQz60fnz5IRZ7GUjEwDCmKV4f_55y06LFaH5R-PAnypf0dFRsu4kTVDpZADY3KGn47uf41cmzOtgNHQ2HGWvQlNNgHHK

Supporters have been barred from dressing as crusaders at Englands World Cup clash with the USA in Qatar.

Fans dressed in chainmail while carrying plastic swords and shields with the St George cross have been told they will not be allowed to enter Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, according to The Times

The newspaper quoted Fifa as saying: Crusader costumers in the Arab context can be offensive against Muslims.

Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out also advised fans against wearing fancy-dress costumes representing knights or crusaders, which recall the religious wars Christians waged against Muslims during the Middle Ages.

A spokeswoman for the group said: We would advise fans who are attending Fifa World Cup matches that certain attire, such as fancy-dress costumes representing knights or crusaders, may not be welcomed in Qatar and other Islamic countries.

Foreign Office travel advice issued before the tournament expressed that fans should familiarise themselves with local customs, and we would encourage fans to take this approach.

A video shared on Twitter showed two fans clad in crusader costumes seemingly being turned away from entry to a Qatari stadium by security staff.

Englands Harry Kane (right) and John Stones during a training session
All eyes will be on Englands Harry Kane (right) on Friday night (Martin Rickett/PA)
It comes after Fifa gave the go-ahead for rainbow-coloured bucket hats and flags inside the stadium as England and Wales prepare for their second games at the tournament.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said the governing body has confirmed fans will be allowed to enter with the items for the clash with Iran after they confiscated them ahead of Wales 1-1 draw with the USA.

Does this mean that Scandy fans will be disbarred from wearing Viking helmets when they next visit England? All that rape and plunder.

That Saudi flag too. With the scimitar. Didn't the Muslim armies invade and conquer Jerusalem in 1187 brandishing those things? Not sure that should be so visible.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5104 on: Today at 11:25:21 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:16:19 am
Does this mean that Scandy fans will be disbarred from wearing Viking helmets when they next visit England? All that rape and plunder.

That Saudi flag too. With the scimitar. Didn't the Muslim armies invade and conquer Jerusalem in 1187 brandishing those things? Not sure that should be so visible.

And southern Europe but that must've been 3001yrs ago
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5105 on: Today at 11:25:29 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:16:19 am
Does this mean that Scandy fans will be disbarred from wearing Viking helmets when they next visit England? All that rape and plunder.

That Saudi flag too. With the scimitar. Didn't the Muslim armies invade and conquer Jerusalem in 1187 brandishing those things? Not sure that should be so visible.

Pity the Saudis dont use plastic swords in their beheading rituals.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5106 on: Today at 11:46:13 am »

FIFA are still doubling down and plugging this this 'football over politics' / 'keep politics out of football' spiel - even on their official site...


'Milla: Some might say football is more important than politics':-

Football plays a vital role in the world, perhaps even more important than politics. People who hate each other sometimes come together thanks to football.

www.fifa.com/social-impact/campaigns/football-unites-the-world/news/milla-some-might-say-football-is-more-important-than-politics


Still, Infantino is likely pleased to have a good PR story and a photo op. And that's probably the main thing for him and FIFA in this. Ugh.

It does not take away political problems though - especially ones caused by football, FIFA, and the corruption in it. I imagine FIFA didn't want to include that - for some reason....



Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5107 on: Today at 11:53:31 am »
Urgh, looks and sounds like an ad for Persil...
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5108 on: Today at 11:54:57 am »

'World Cup: Wales fans miss Iran game over Qatar entry problem':-

www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-63753544?


'Dozens of Wales fans have been turned away at Dubai airport and have missed the key World Cup game against Iran.

A "glitch in the system" meant that many supporters' Hayya cards - the permit needed to enter Qatar for the tournament - have not been accepted.

One told BBC Radio Cymru Dros Frecwast that he was one of 13 in a "hellish" situation because he could not board his flight on Friday morning.

He said he expects that hundreds more are facing the same issues.'




^ Hywel Price from Cardiff and others who were refused entry to their flights found a bar in Dubai to watch the match


Also more here: https://twitter.com/EleriSion/status/1595969929295052801
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5109 on: Today at 11:57:52 am »
.
Wales v Iran...




^ 10 mins before kick off - https://twitter.com/DiscoMirror/status/1596079717450383360









'The attendance for this match is 40,875' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/60976196

The new capacity for the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium is 45,032 (it was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/ahmad-bin-ali-stadium



A 'Rainbow just appeared before the kick off match Wales vs Iran.' - https://twitter.com/Morocco_4/status/1596090265319755777

