World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #5000 on: Yesterday at 08:44:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 20, 2013, 05:07:39 pm
That's what a shit load of oil get's ya.


Unless you are someone actually making them, funny how, with all that money, they are still tight bastards (unless you are a top sportsman of course, or an sports ambassador)
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5001 on: Yesterday at 08:44:48 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:41:51 pm
Gary Neville - expert pundit...

Before the match, live on ITV: "It's [the Spain team] okay, but there's no goals in it."

Spain win 7-0.

Ha ha what a chump. Next he'll be saying he has has no choice but to take money from horrible regimes.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5002 on: Yesterday at 08:53:50 pm

Sorry, it is an article from the Mail again (I do take a shower and do some deep scrubbing every time I post an article from them) - though think the image is worth it...


'Belgium politician wears 'One Love' armband at World Cup':-

Hadja Lahbib was pictured wearing the colorful armband - regarded as a symbol for inclusion and diversity - that FIFA has prevented captains of seven European teams, including Belgium, from wearing at the World Cup in Qatar.

www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/ap/article-11463279/Belgium-politician-wears-One-Love-armband-World-Cup.html






^ Belgium Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, wearing a "One Love" armband, talks with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, on the tribune during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5003 on: Yesterday at 08:56:58 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:53:50 pm
Sorry, it is an article from the Mail again (I do take a shower and do some deep scrubbing every time I post an article from them) - though think the image is worth it...

Don't worry, it's superb to see that.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5004 on: Yesterday at 09:08:43 pm

^ thanks mate.



.
Belgium v Canada : The 'attendance for this match is 40,432':-



:lmao :lmao :lmao








video of empty seats (in Cat 3 - the lowest price) - https://twitter.com/fusionjosh_/status/1595493315977351168


The Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium has a maximum capacity of 45,032 : www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/ahmad-bin-ali-stadium

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5005 on: Yesterday at 09:09:30 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:44:48 pm
Ha ha what a chump. Next he'll be saying he has has no choice but to take money from horrible regimes.

If he didn't take it, it would only go to someone else. So he's actually saving another person's integrity because he had none to lose in the first place.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5006 on: Yesterday at 09:19:05 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:09:30 pm
If he didn't take it, it would only go to someone else. So he's actually saving another person's integrity because he had none to lose in the first place.

He'll likely use that as a 'defence' to Hislop next time he's on HIGNFY ;)



'Will Young urges David Beckham to donate to LGBTQ+ charities after taking Qatar deal':-

www.getreading.co.uk/news/reading-berkshire-news/young-urges-david-beckham-donate-25591595


What is undoubtedly clear however is a star like you @davidbeckham who I once sang for (not for any money I hasten to add) at your birthday has disappointed me more than I can say. Our paths crossed a fair few times due to being with 19 Management and you were always friendly and generous. People do things for money, we all know that.

Here is what irks me the most  not a WHISPER from yourself David to show solidarity, not a WHISPER from yourself to show support for the practical massacre of migrant workers, not a WHISPER David to help LGBTQIA+ communities living under constant danger.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5007 on: Yesterday at 09:56:34 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:08:43 pm
^ thanks mate.



.
Belgium v Canada : The 'attendance for this match is 40,432':-



:lmao :lmao :lmao

To be fair that's quite an achievement to get more than a game at Woodison!  :D
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5008 on: Yesterday at 09:57:56 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:41:51 pm
Gary Neville - expert pundit...

Before the Spain v Costa Rica match, live on ITV: "It's [the Spain team] okay, but there's no goals in it."

Spain win 7-0.


Don't know if he has done any 'highlighting the issues' as he promised yet - he hasn't criticised Qatar yet when working for BeIn Sports - and has been only critical of FIFA so far...)
His ability to continue being wrong about most things yet confidently 'predicting' outcomes and making statements like he's a sage is quite something.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5009 on: Yesterday at 10:07:32 pm

'Neuers Armband gets checked for political messages':-



As others have said... it seems FIFA have instructed referees to look out for political protests (have FIFA not the courage to check themselves?)... they've totally lost the plot.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5010 on: Yesterday at 10:14:41 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:19:05 pm
He'll likely use that as a 'defence' to Hislop next time he's on HIGNFY ;)



'Will Young urges David Beckham to donate to LGBTQ+ charities after taking Qatar deal':-

www.getreading.co.uk/news/reading-berkshire-news/young-urges-david-beckham-donate-25591595


What is undoubtedly clear however is a star like you @davidbeckham who I once sang for (not for any money I hasten to add) at your birthday has disappointed me more than I can say. Our paths crossed a fair few times due to being with 19 Management and you were always friendly and generous. People do things for money, we all know that.

Here is what irks me the most  not a WHISPER from yourself David to show solidarity, not a WHISPER from yourself to show support for the practical massacre of migrant workers, not a WHISPER David to help LGBTQIA+ communities living under constant danger.
Knighthood incoming for Becks for services to sportswashing strategic allies.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5011 on: Yesterday at 10:34:49 pm
Well done Germany for having a go.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5012 on: Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 10:34:49 pm
Well done Germany for having a go.

They did their best, but Japan proved too good.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5013 on: Yesterday at 11:46:34 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:07:32 pm
'Neuers Armband gets checked for political messages':-



As others have said... it seems FIFA have instructed referees to look out for political protests (have FIFA not the courage to check themselves?)... they've totally lost the plot.

Awesome. By the end of the tournament, it will be Infantino doing the checking at the behest of his Qataari overlords. This and the photos of the empty stadiums youre posting are giving me life. Imagine spending 200 billion and still having empty seats.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5014 on: Today at 12:13:46 am
It will interesting at points in the tournament when bookings do not matter;


ie


  • The team is already out (could be Germany?),
  • when bookings are not rolled over (ie QF stage),
  • when someone wants a booking (ie you've been booked once, you're winning your second game and the best outcome is being banned for your final group match which cleans your sheet)





Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5015 on: Today at 01:41:10 am
Related or unrelated??



PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A group of people vandalized the Adidas headquarters in North Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

According to police, nine people wearing ski goggles and masks smashed windows and doors on the Adidas campus on North Greeley Avenue at about 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 20. Blue paint was also splattered around campus.

Police said a total of 50 large windows and doors were broken.

Officers, along with the Air Support Unit, checked the area but were not able to locate the suspects.

FOX 12 reached out to Adidas for comment after the vandalized. The sportswear company sent the following statement:

Unfortunately, there was vandalism at our North America HQ in Portland, Oregon over the weekend. The Portland Police Department was called to investigate. adidas condemns this violence. adidas was not involved in the decision to award the World Cup to Qatar. We have been engaged with FIFA and other critical stakeholders, including the Qatari government and international human rights and labor advocacy groups, to improve the human rights situation for migrant workers. Additionally, we have strongly advocated for unrestricted access for all visitors regardless of nationality, religion, sexual orientation or ethnic background.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact Portland police and reference case number 22-309535.


FWIW, Portland has a large LBGT community. Rainbow flags at the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns matches.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5016 on: Today at 02:06:04 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 01:29:06 pm
Superb from Germany....


'We wanted to use our captains armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard.'

&

'It wasnt about making a political statement  human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isnt the case. Thats why this message is so important to us.

Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position.'


^ https://twitter.com/DFB_Team_EN/status/1595405787953827840




Where was this german energy when Ozil spoke out about China torturing Uighur Muslims?

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5017 on: Today at 02:49:32 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:06:04 am
Where was this german energy when Ozil spoke out about China torturing Uighur Muslims?

I'm a little tired, but I'll give it a shot at answering this before bed...


Needless to say such whataboutery at the level of a child's thinking (and I may be being harsh on children there) - the tactic many shills, bots and Qatar PR are currently trying to use to defend themselves and their actions for THIS World Cup in written press & online (of which they are doing an awful, laughable and ineffective job at) - hasn't gone down well in here when used by other members, either...

You may want to have a look through the past few pages of the thread to see how that went.


Whilst you're doing that, also take a look at this 3 minute short video from John Oliver on the use of 'whataboutism' in discourse...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RS82JNd0YzQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RS82JNd0YzQ</a>

There is a more detailed article (and report) on it here - www.hrw.org/news/2018/03/01/engaging-whataboutery-instead-protecting-rights


And then have a think about what on earth you asked... has to do with the World Cup in Qatar - or the topic at hand (the German team refusing to bow down to FIFA's censorship) - in a thread with the title 'World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims'.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5018 on: Today at 04:49:53 am
Good post Jason.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5019 on: Today at 04:50:00 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:44:48 pm
Ha ha what a chump. Next he'll be saying he has has no choice but to take money from horrible regimes.

He has been doing that for years anyway.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5020 on: Today at 06:57:11 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:06:04 am
Where was this german energy when Ozil spoke out about China torturing Uighur Muslims?

Really dont understand why anyone would criticise Germany for saying they should have been allowed to wear an armband supporting LGBT rights.. Well sadly maybe I do.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5021 on: Today at 07:50:49 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:06:04 am
Where was this german energy when Ozil spoke out about China torturing Uighur Muslims?
Pretty sure there's a thread on that somewhere.....try commenting in that instead of pissing up a lamp post in this one. (we really need a whataboutery template...)

Great response, Jason.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5022 on: Today at 07:55:30 am
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 07:50:49 am
Pretty sure there's a thread on that somewhere.....try commenting in that instead of pissing up a lamp post in this one. (we really need a whataboutery template...)

Great response, Jason.
Its almost as if Gianni himself has joined RAWK.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5023 on: Today at 08:18:11 am
Beckham and Neville eh? What a couple of role models.

Nevilles ability to be wrong so often is remarkable, but it has no effect. People still somehow give him a platform which he continues to take. Hes a gobshite.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5024 on: Today at 09:14:47 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:05:11 pm
I wonder if they were protesting when their country invited Qatar to own shares in Germany major companies and how come Bayern Munich players are OK with taking the Qatari money as Siemens and Qatar Airways are their sponsors even the German FA how come they are Ok with with being sponsored by a company which Qatar is a major shareholder of.

But you do agree that awarding the World Cup to tyranny of Qatar is a clusterfuck?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5025 on: Today at 09:16:04 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:49:32 am
I'm a little tired, but I'll give it a shot at answering this before bed...


Needless to say such whataboutery at the level of a child's thinking (and I may be being harsh on children there) - the tactic many shills, bots and Qatar PR are currently trying to use to defend themselves and their actions for THIS World Cup in written press & online (of which they are doing an awful, laughable and ineffective job at) - hasn't gone down well in here when used by other members, either...

You may want to have a look through the past few pages of the thread to see how that went.


Whilst you're doing that, also take a look at this 3 minute short video from John Oliver on the use of 'whataboutism' in discourse...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RS82JNd0YzQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RS82JNd0YzQ</a>

There is a more detailed article (and report) on it here - www.hrw.org/news/2018/03/01/engaging-whataboutery-instead-protecting-rights


And then have a think about what on earth you asked... has to do with the World Cup in Qatar - or the topic at hand (the German team refusing to bow down to FIFA's censorship) - in a thread with the title 'World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims'.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5026 on: Today at 09:27:19 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:18:11 am
Beckham and Neville eh? What a couple of role models.

Nevilles ability to be wrong so often is remarkable, but it has no effect. People still somehow give him a platform which he continues to take. Hes a gobshite.
Speaking passionately and often being outspoken are gold for companies like Sky.  How many of us tune into Sky at the end of a Man U game just to watch Keane and Neville go on one?  I like that Neville uses his soapbox to take aim at the Tories but it undoubtedly doesn't sit well alongside his views on welcoming despotic owners or the Qatar World Cup.  He seems to be somebody that is extremely good at compartmentalising.

It's not just Sky either, the Beeb have been employing Savage and Sutton to be contrarians for more years than I care to remember.

"Becks" is just a self-serving prick with no saving graces.  Given the opportunity he'd be every bit as bad as Infantino.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5027 on: Today at 09:29:18 am
Good morning.
Fuck FIFA.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5028 on: Today at 09:59:53 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:48:59 pm
In the context of future talks by the European FAs in talks to leave FIFA (because of Infantino's actions - and allaying himself & FIFA with Qatar)?

You don't think the UK Govt would be leaning on the English FA to not rock the FIFA boat in any such talks? The French Govt too with FFF? Given the amount of military hardware we sell / UK /French contracts and provide military support to. Or the UK Govt allowing Saudi Arabia to buy Newcastle as there is no 'direct control' from the Saudi Govt?

The French Govt were pressed by FFF and fans to act on PSG's power and domination in the league. Unusually they refused... and stayed unusually quiet on the subject - as it turns out Qatar had just bought $15b (?) in military aircraft from the French Govt. PSG becomes untouchable in the eyes of the French Govt, the FFF follow suit.

The UK Govt have been reluctant to criticise other Govts we have multi-million/billion contracts with (either ourselves or UK companies) - to put it mildly (follow the money when it comes to the UK Govt, especially ;))


If you want I can dig out the articles at from at the time - but they are there up and available on the 'net.


Like I said, I could see the Scandinavian and German FA's being up for leaving - ours and the French... not so much, given the leanings and actions of the two Govts in the recent past. Though I could very easily be wrong on that. Much of it is ifs, buts and hypotheticals at this stage...

Having seen the Netflix Fifa doc (only last night admittedly), the point about govt. pressure on associations and voting is obviously correct re: Energy contracts, arms deals etc.... but Norway were only suggesting dissatisfaction with Infantino and wanting other candidates for the next elections, rather than pulling out of Fifa entirely (they may have gone further since). Given what we've seen with successive Fifa leaders, anything less than a complete overhaul doesn't instil confidence however. 
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5029 on: Today at 10:01:21 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:06:04 am
Where was this german energy when Ozil spoke out about China torturing Uighur Muslims?

You can't say this. You need to say they care about human rights.
If you pointed out they don't because they supply weapons to this regime, invite them to invest in their companies and help them make money by making them major shareholders and allow them to sponsor their clubs and national team it's whataboutery.

It's the same with pretending to care about migrant workers when British firms who designed the stadiums counting the money. It's why nothing will ever change because of this mentality.
