Where was this german energy when Ozil spoke out about China torturing Uighur Muslims?



I'm a little tired, but I'll give it a shot at answering this before bed...Needless to say such whataboutery at the level of a child's thinking (and I may be being harsh on children there) - the tactic many shills, bots and Qatar PR are currently trying to use to defend themselves and their actions for THIS World Cup in written press & online (of which they are doing an awful, laughable and ineffective job at) - hasn't gone down well in here when used by other members, either...You may want to have a look through the past few pages of the thread to see how that went.Whilst you're doing that, also take a look at this 3 minute short video from John Oliver on the use of 'whataboutism' in discourse...There is a more detailed article (and report) on it here - www.hrw.org/news/2018/03/01/engaging-whataboutery-instead-protecting-rights And then have a think about what on earth you asked... has to do with the World Cup in Qatar - or the topic at hand (the German team refusing to bow down to FIFA's censorship) - in a thread with the title ''.