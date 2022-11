The Norwegian FA have just officially stated that they lack confidence in Infantino and want other candidates for the upcoming election.



Denmark earlier too. Let's hope more follow suit.Can see the Germans doing so too. The Finns as well.France and England FA / UK Govt not so much... (Macron and French Govt benefit greatly from military hardware - us too, IIRC).The Danes are even up for talking about UEFA countries withdrawing from FIFA (talks next year)...':- https://theathletic.com/3926702/2022/11/23/denmark-uefa-fifa-withdraw/ (they are NOT talking withdrawing from the World Cup - but from FIFA itself later next year)^ or article in full here - https://archive.ph/f4xhR