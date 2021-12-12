Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 240922 times)

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4840 on: Today at 07:10:34 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 03:04:37 am

In terms of the actual match awarding of yellow (and red) cards is 100% down to the auhtority of the referee.    FIFA can do nothing if a referee deems the arm band as acceptable.   All that is needed is for all referees to tell FIFA & Qatari sportswashing royal family to GAGF.

Get a girl friend?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4841 on: Today at 07:30:22 am »
Just curious.

So is OneLove banned? Or is OneLove with rainbow banned? s NoDiscrimination banned? Is NoRacism banned?

If they have a problem with the rainbow, let them be. If OneLove and other messages of support can be worn without the rainbow, then it should still be ok right? I mean, given the country in question...
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4842 on: Today at 07:37:42 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 07:30:22 am
Just curious.

So is OneLove banned? Or is OneLove with rainbow banned? s NoDiscrimination banned? Is NoRacism banned?

If they have a problem with the rainbow, let them be. If OneLove and other messages of support can be worn without the rainbow, then it should still be ok right? I mean, given the country in question...

All banned. The Belgians have been told to remove the word 'Love' from their kit.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4843 on: Today at 07:48:43 am »
No one is allowed to love Qatar, that would be gay and punishable by 7 years in prison. But look at the bright side, in 7 years youd be out just for the WC in Saudi Arabia, where youd be executed for that.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4844 on: Today at 08:08:26 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:04:52 am
Spoiler
Use an adblocker - and then forward to 9 minutes and 15 seconds on this - https://putlocker.pe/watch-tv/watch-last-week-tonight-with-john-oliver-online-39347.9172009
[close]

Thats a great watch Thanks
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4845 on: Today at 08:44:52 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:37:42 am
All banned. The Belgians have been told to remove the word 'Love' from their kit.

I dont get why NoRacism and NoDiscrimination were also banned.
Isnt that a FIFA message?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4846 on: Today at 08:51:38 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 08:44:52 am
I dont get why NoRacism and NoDiscrimination were also banned.
Isnt that a FIFA message?
The only message FIFA wants everyone to know is that money in their pockets is King. Everything about FIFA is morally corrupt and this tournament is just the tip of the turd.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4847 on: Today at 08:52:17 am »
Kit suppliers should have produced kits with some feature of rainbow colours incorporated on the kit.

They missed the ball there, no pun intended.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4848 on: Today at 09:03:45 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:02:56 pm
The whole tournament is a lie, no surprise they are cooking up the attendances as well. There will be a lot more lying before it ends.

The article I saw about the stadium capacities explained the difference, there's less demand for press/media areas so the amount of seats for those attending the games is higher.

Now obviously they are lying about the amount of people in the stadium based on the vast swathes of empty seats, but they aren't also inventing stadium sizes too.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4849 on: Today at 09:15:53 am »
Imagine living in a culture where love and rainbows are banned cos it offends a beardy bloke in the sky.

Cleverly has apparently offered reassurance that Qataris have "taken serious steps" to ensure gay people are safe there.

From what I can see, that means police instructing people to remove anything with a fucking rainbow on it, presumably for the safety of the wearer (I'm thinking of that incident reported, I forget where, of the train passenger receiving a verbal death threat for holding a small umbrella flag) - to me that equates to the police in e.g. the UK warning a woman not to wear a short skirt for her own safety in case someone tries to rape her - and yes, I'm serious with that equivocation.

The fallout from all this is still yet to be felt and I'm genuinely concerned that there'll be an incident out there involving a clash of ideologies and FIFA will doubtlessly engage in a crass case of victim-shaming.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4850 on: Today at 09:20:30 am »
Imagine a country scared of a fucking rainbow.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4851 on: Today at 09:22:45 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:20:30 am
Imagine a country scared of a fucking rainbow.

Rainbows attract leprechauns and those little bastards are terrifying
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4852 on: Today at 09:26:40 am »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 09:22:45 am
Rainbows attract leprechauns and those little bastards are terrifying
You'd think they'd be okay with small things wearing green though....... ???
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4853 on: Today at 09:45:46 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:35:02 pm
Tremendously put, hopefully puts an end to the whataboutery from some.

Doubtful, no matter how many times that argument gets shot down in this thread, it keeps popping back up again as some people apparently think they are so profound that they have come up with some new argument.  ::)
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4854 on: Today at 09:50:58 am »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Yesterday at 05:07:39 pm

As Klopp said, we should stop asking questions of the footballers and blame it all on FIFA.

The players are rightly being questioned at this point because they chose to make a big deal of a token gesture on their part which they then feebly abandoned at the first hint of minor consequences for their actions.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4855 on: Today at 09:55:07 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:43:00 pm
I think this is the old tickets sold v actual attendance discussion.

FIFA and Qatar will claim it's been a sellout, probably with Qatar buying up all the unsold tickets.

Not really, tickets sold vs seeing numerous patches of empty seats is tickets sold vs attendance, if you read that article the increase is due to lower demand for seats from the media, journalists etc so more tickets are freed up and the potential max attendance goes up.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4856 on: Today at 10:07:01 am »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 09:15:53 am
Imagine living in a culture where love and rainbows are banned cos it offends a beardy bloke in the sky.

Cleverly has apparently offered reassurance that Qataris have "taken serious steps" to ensure gay people are safe there.

From what I can see, that means police instructing people to remove anything with a fucking rainbow on it, presumably for the safety of the wearer (I'm thinking of that incident reported, I forget where, of the train passenger receiving a verbal death threat for holding a small umbrella flag) - to me that equates to the police in e.g. the UK warning a woman not to wear a short skirt for her own safety in case someone tries to rape her - and yes, I'm serious with that equivocation.

The fallout from all this is still yet to be felt and I'm genuinely concerned that there'll be an incident out there involving a clash of ideologies and FIFA will doubtlessly engage in a crass case of victim-shaming.

How can it offend the one who created them?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4857 on: Today at 10:13:53 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:07:01 am
How can it offend the one who created them?
It's all bollocks, mate, innit. ALL religion is poisonous in one way or another.....whether it be believing homosexuality to be a sickness of the mind (there are plenty of Christians who believe the same, by the way) or believing it's justifiable to subjugate women as the inferior gender (there are plenty of Christians who believe that too) - but when a state takes it as far as imprisoning and executing people for practising their beliefs with other consenting adults, that's where it gets twisted.........human rights and all that.......
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4858 on: Today at 10:24:29 am »
That stat that Qatar 2022 is the single biggest manmade CO2 generating event ever - outside of wars - is mind blowing, to me at least.  Knowing what we do about climate change to permit that for three weeks of football is criminal.

But solar panels and electric buses  :o

A slight aside, the supposed state of the art cooling system for the games themselves seems to just be massive pipes blowing in cold air.  I don't know what innovation I was expecting but it was something more than that.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4859 on: Today at 10:25:11 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:24:29 am
That stat that Qatar 2022 is the single biggest manmade CO2 generating event ever - outside of wars - is mind blowing, to me at least.  Knowing what we do about climate change to permit that for three weeks of football is criminal.

But solar panels and electric buses  :o

The supposed state of the art cooling system for the games themselves seems to just be massive pipes blowing in cold air.  I don't know what innovation I was expecting but it was something more than that.
Add the fact that due to lack of accommodation there are regular shuttle flights to Doha from Abu Dhabi.........carbon neutral my arse.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4860 on: Today at 10:46:31 am »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 10:13:53 am
It's all bollocks, mate, innit. ALL religion is poisonous in one way or another.....whether it be believing homosexuality to be a sickness of the mind (there are plenty of Christians who believe the same, by the way) or believing it's justifiable to subjugate women as the inferior gender (there are plenty of Christians who believe that too) - but when a state takes it as far as imprisoning and executing people for practising their beliefs with other consenting adults, that's where it gets twisted.........human rights and all that.......

Basically its evil men using religion to their own ends and twisting what was written in books centuries ago as a way of getting their own way/forcing their warped views on others.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4861 on: Today at 10:53:40 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:46:31 am
Basically its evil men using religion to their own ends and twisting what was written in books centuries ago as a way of getting their own way/forcing their warped views on others.

It is just that....but taking advantage of tribalistic, greedy people. In this country they've taken advantage of weak, stupid, selfish people at Chelsea, Man City and Newcastle and so we find ourselves where we are.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4862 on: Today at 11:07:07 am »
So probably/maybe the last chance for a nation to show some balls against FIFA is Germany this afternoon. Can be a chance - They have been the best by far at pre-tournament protests from what I could see. Cmon you crazy, beautiful, inclusive bunch of proper football fans.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4863 on: Today at 11:12:50 am »
       


 The Ghosts of Qatar

Can you hear a sob and wail.
In this sorry World Cup tale.
Above the roar of every goal.
Listen out for every lost soul.

Beneath the sunny Qatari skies.
Listen to their desperate cries.
How many died, it's hard to tell?
Slave labour, in conditions of hell.

In the desert heat, toiling away.
Brutal conditions, pittance of pay.
Families left to mourn and weep.
Ghosts of Qatar in restless sleep.

             





 












Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4864 on: Today at 11:13:10 am »
Need to get George Sephton on the half time,
Playlist:
One Love /people get ready : Bob Marley
One Love: Stone Roses
One Love : Nas
One Love: Mary J Blige
One Love Start th dance : The Prodigy
One Love: Blue
