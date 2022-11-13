Has anyone said all countries where homosexuality is criminal should be removed? Apologies if so. There is a difference between allowing players and fans attend the event from such a country and holding the tournament in the country so that it directly benefits the state. If any players were shown to be homophobic then you would expect them to be banned, but otherwise you have to assume that they are decent people with different views.
Just to be sure, you are saying let the countries participate, but not benefit as a host, just because their laws are horrific ? You would outlaw 69 countries and most others do not have the infrastructure to host a WC, so basically advocating for a Eurocentric/Hispanic tournament as far as hosting is concerned.
This is just whataboutery. There are nuances to any debate around the USA dropping bombs, whilst there shouldn't be any subjectivity about whether its right or wrong to be gay or whether its right or wrong that 6,500 migrant workers died building the stadiums.
So it's that black and white for you. American government profiteers from war crimes and allying with war criminals has to be nuanced, while backward laws and religion based discrimination is where you draw the line.
A lot of you are posting personal experiences where you never worked with anyone from the oil industry or the middle east. How wonderful it must be, to be in that position of priveledge. Meanwhile, the migrant labourers continue to flock to middle eastern countries, only asking they be treated better. For anyone from the SE Asian region, working in the ME means not only a great chance for a better life, but upliftment of their whole community, as witnessed in Indian states like Kerala. For them, it is not so black and white.