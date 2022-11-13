Poll

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 236860 times)

Online Rawkybalboa

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4760 on: Today at 04:35:34 pm »
They are sportsmen. They are there to do their best in a once in a lifetime opportunity. They have the pressure of the nation on their shoulders. As Klopp also said why is it expected for them to make a stand when nobody else did in the last 10 or so years, knowing full well.
An if some of them were honest they would say they really dont give a monkeys about all the political and human rights stuff. If me or you were on our deathbeds tomorrow what makes you think any of these players would even bother visit. They would says "Johnny who?".
Imagine if England went an won the World Cup, how all the negative opinions would change. Really think most of the players just want to play and do their best without all the fuss. They are not politicians. Thats why them "taking a stand" fell like a house of cards at the threat of a yellow card.
Online jillc

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4761 on: Today at 04:35:43 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 04:14:46 pm
Some of the posts in this thread are mind boggling in their naivete.

Remove all the countries where homosexuality is criminal ? You would have no Iran (oh how would they show their support of the revolution to the world), most countries in Africa and a lot of SE Asia. Basically the third world. Brazil would have had a homophobic, fascist government but for a close election. What then ?

Human rights then. Obama govt onwards, US has legally dropped more bombs in the name of democracy than any other country. They are the middle east's biggest allies ! Would any of you be boycotting 2026 ?

FIFA fucked up and now we're seeing what happens when corruption takes over things. But slagging off players who don't wear a token armband ? Do you all realise that some of our players actively rooted for Bolsonaro, an open flouter of human rights abuse ? Are you boycotting them ? Let's see how Virgil gets on when he comes back after this fiasco. Would he be welcomed with open arms or would you guys boo him ? These are players who consider the world cup as the pinnacle of their sporting career. No one would jeopardize an inch for any cause.

The media and the new outlets should continue to highlight the monstrosities of Qatar. But is it necessary to bring in our own priviledge and judgements of people and players we have no idea about ? Don't watch the world cup, it's your choice not to, but is it necessary to point fingers at teams who buckle down under the threat of blackmail ?

Saudi Arabia just executed 12 prisoners enmasse and Biden gave MBS immunity from the Khashoggi lawsuit. Pick your battles.

None of these reasons are more important than basic human rights though. The bottom line is nations like Qatar, Saudi and North Korea should not be getting any encouragement to bid for World Cups. As for questioning the FA's/players it was always going to happen because they made such a big deal about making a statement and then backing down the way they did.
Online jillc

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4762 on: Today at 04:36:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:28:21 pm
We have.

This one.

The world is a horribly messed up place. You cannot fight everyone and everything. So, you pick battles that matter to you when they arise. This sham of a WC is on right now, and that's where the focus is right now. Other battles will arise on other days.

It's not naive sticking to your principles. I'd hate to reach a point where I don't stand for anything just because I can't stand against everything.

Great post.  :wellin
Online Libertine

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4763 on: Today at 04:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 04:35:34 pm
They are there to do their best in a once in a lifetime opportunity.

That happens every four years.
Offline NativityinBlack

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4764 on: Today at 04:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:31:59 pm
"Would any of you be boycotting 2026"

Yep

Fair enough, then.
Online jillc

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4765 on: Today at 04:39:26 pm »
Disgusting this hasn't been done already.

Amnesty International
@amnesty
·
22m
What a goal! #FIFA is set to make $6 billion in revenue from the #FIFAWorldCup. We are calling on
@FIFACom
 to dip into that 💰 and compensate the workers who suffered to make this tournament happen.

#PayUpFIFA ⚽️
Online oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4766 on: Today at 04:45:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:39:26 pm
Disgusting this hasn't been done already.

Amnesty International
@amnesty
·
22m
What a goal! #FIFA is set to make $6 billion in revenue from the #FIFAWorldCup. We are calling on
@FIFACom
 to dip into that 💰 and compensate the workers who suffered to make this tournament happen.

#PayUpFIFA ⚽️

I'd forgotten about that - FIFA still being silent on this - in amongst their utter shithousery so far....


'Hopes for workers legacy fade after deafening silence from Qataris':-

Trade union working with Qatar fears for World Cup legacy
It sees no sign that sustainable change is coming

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/qatar-accused-deafening-silence-migrant-workers-centre-reform-world-cup

Quote from: RooiBefok on November 13, 2022, 07:35:19 am
Dear friends,

Imagine being so desperate for work that you left your family behind to live in a squalid camp, toiling in the desert heat for as little as $1 an hour. Then you died, alone, and your family got nothing.

Imagine that those who treated you like a slave would rake in billions while the family you left behind spiraled down deeper into poverty.

FIFA decided to let Qatars despotic regime host the World Cup, and since then thousands of desperate and vulnerable migrant workers have reportedly died.

Thats 39 modern-day slaves who died for every goal expected to be scored.

FIFA is under pressure to set aside $440 million for these workers - the same amount that will be awarded to the competing teams. Rights groups, footballers, and even some of the World Cups top corporate sponsors are part of the push. But with less than two weeks until kickoff, we need to make this call massive to get FIFA to do the right thing. So sign now and well deliver your voices straight to FIFA.

Despite warnings, FIFA chose a host country well known for using forced labor and for abusing poor and desperate migrant workers. FIFA helped create this problem, and now it has to help solve it.

Getting a huge organization like FIFA to do the right thing can feel like an uphill battle. But public pressure works, especially when it starts to hurt profits. Even four of the World Cups top corporate sponsors  Budweiser, McNasty's, Coca Cola, and Adidas  support compensating workers. And so do 84% of football fans who are likely to tune into the matches, according to a recent poll.

We only have days before the lights go up on the first game, shifting global attention to the matches, and not the people who worked - and died - in the sweltering heat and inhumane conditions to make the Qatar World Cup a reality. Dont let FIFA profit off abuse. Sign now to demand that they set aside $440 million to compensate migrant workers.

Avaaz stands up for human rights and workers rights around the world. Already in 2015 Avaaz urged Qatar to end its modern slavery ahead of the World Cup, receiving almost a million signatures. In the years since, the Qatar government has taken steps to address these issues, but more can be done!

With hope and determination,
Bieta, Nate, Christine, Miguel, Ahmed, Luis, Marta and the rest of the Avaaz team.

Please follow the link below.  Were reading fast approaching 100,000 signatures.
Thank You
YNWA

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb

711,000+ people have already signed  :thumbup


Hopefully most on here will sign too? And many thanks to everyone who already has signed it...

(it only requires an email address to do - so no lengthy sign ups or anything like that - just remember to click on the 'verify' button when you receive the confirmation email).

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4767 on: Today at 04:49:59 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:45:20 pm


Hopefully most on here will sign too? And many thanks to everyone who already has signed it...

(it only requires an email address to do - so no lengthy sign ups or anything like that - just remember to click on the 'verify' button when you receive the confirmation email).

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb



Online Yorkykopite

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4768 on: Today at 04:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:28:21 pm
We have.

This one.

The world is a horribly messed up place. You cannot fight everyone and everything. So, you pick battles that matter to you when they arise. This sham of a WC is on right now, and that's where the focus is right now. Other battles will arise on other days.

It's not naive sticking to your principles. I'd hate to reach a point where I don't stand for anything just because I can't stand against everything.

Spot on. Especially the last sentence.
Online oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4769 on: Today at 04:51:11 pm »

'As if by magic: Qatar World Cup stadium capacities grow by 12% overnight':-

Fewer seats than expected needed for media and sponsors
Trend for empty seats at tournament continues

The Qatar World Cup took another strange twist on Tuesday with the capacity of its eight stadiums officially growing by 12%.

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/22/qatar-world-cup-stadium-capacities-grow-overnight-empty-seats


Online Egyptian36

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4770 on: Today at 04:53:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:39:26 pm
Disgusting this hasn't been done already.

Amnesty International
@amnesty
·
22m
What a goal! #FIFA is set to make $6 billion in revenue from the #FIFAWorldCup. We are calling on
@FIFACom
 to dip into that 💰 and compensate the workers who suffered to make this tournament happen.

#PayUpFIFA ⚽️

British companies should too especially the firms who designed the stadiums.


"British companies will play a major role in ensuring a successful 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and are expected to be involved in many aspects of the tournament from building new stadiums to cutting the grass and providing pitch-side security guards.

The Department for International Trade has already helped British companies to secure £940m in Qatar World Cup-related exports and aims for at least a further £500m before the competition kicks-off in 2022.

The UKs Trade Policy Minister George Hollingbery is in Qatar today (2 December) for the second meeting of the Joint Ministerial Economic Commercial and Technical Committee (JETCO).

Talks will explore partnership opportunities for British business at the 2022 World Cup as well as celebrating the continued rise of trade between the two countries, which totalled £3.39bn in 2017, an increase of 70% over the last five years "
Offline NativityinBlack

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4771 on: Today at 04:53:44 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:34:22 pm
Has anyone said all countries where homosexuality is criminal should be removed? Apologies if so. There is a difference between allowing players and fans attend the event from such a country and holding the tournament in the country so that it directly benefits the state. If any players were shown to be homophobic then you would expect them to be banned, but otherwise you have to assume that they are decent people with different views.


Just to be sure, you are saying let the countries participate, but not benefit as a host, just because their laws are horrific ? You would outlaw 69 countries and most others do not have the infrastructure to host a WC, so basically advocating for a Eurocentric/Hispanic tournament as far as hosting is concerned.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:34:22 pm
This is just whataboutery. There are nuances to any debate around the USA dropping bombs, whilst there shouldn't be any subjectivity about whether its right or wrong to be gay or whether its right or wrong that 6,500 migrant workers died building the stadiums.

So it's that black and white for you. American government profiteers from war crimes and allying with war criminals has to be nuanced, while backward laws and religion based discrimination is where you draw the line.

A lot of you are posting personal experiences where you never worked with anyone from the oil industry or the middle east. How wonderful it must be, to be in that position of priveledge. Meanwhile, the migrant labourers continue to flock to middle eastern countries, only asking they be treated better. For anyone from the SE Asian region, working in the ME means not only a great chance for a better life, but upliftment of their whole community, as witnessed in Indian states like Kerala. For them, it is not so black and white.
Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4772 on: Today at 04:59:11 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 04:53:44 pm
A lot of you...
Oh? Be specific please.
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 04:53:44 pm
How wonderful it must be, to be in that position of priveledge.
What privilege is that exactly?
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 04:53:44 pm
Meanwhile, the migrant labourers continue to flock to middle eastern countries, only asking they be treated better.
I'm pretty certain that just about everyone who's ever posted here on this topic not only already knows that but actively and vocally agrees with it. What's your point again?
Online RedGuy

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4773 on: Today at 04:59:54 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 04:53:44 pm

Just to be sure, you are saying let the countries participate, but not benefit as a host, just because their laws are horrific ? You would outlaw 69 countries and most others do not have the infrastructure to host a WC, so basically advocating for a Eurocentric/Hispanic tournament as far as hosting is concerned.


If you can't accept different cultures you shouldn't be hosting an international tournament, it's really not that complicated.
Online jillc

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4774 on: Today at 05:00:37 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:53:35 pm
British companies should too especially the firms who designed the stadiums.


"British companies will play a major role in ensuring a successful 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and are expected to be involved in many aspects of the tournament from building new stadiums to cutting the grass and providing pitch-side security guards.

The Department for International Trade has already helped British companies to secure £940m in Qatar World Cup-related exports and aims for at least a further £500m before the competition kicks-off in 2022.

The UKs Trade Policy Minister George Hollingbery is in Qatar today (2 December) for the second meeting of the Joint Ministerial Economic Commercial and Technical Committee (JETCO).

Talks will explore partnership opportunities for British business at the 2022 World Cup as well as celebrating the continued rise of trade between the two countries, which totalled £3.39bn in 2017, an increase of 70% over the last five years "

Absolutely and if they don't, they should be named and bloody shamed until they do. It really isn't difficult to work with the human rights group and organise a fund that can go to those who are so needy and have to do without a breadwinner. Some of the most shocking stories are hearing people who have been forced into debt before they even receive their first pay cheque. The way others have behaved like vultures with these workers is something which shames a great deal of the human race. We need to make those in power more accountable for what they actually do to others.
Online afc turkish

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4775 on: Today at 05:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:28:21 pm
We have.

This one.

The world is a horribly messed up place. You cannot fight everyone and everything. So, you pick battles that matter to you when they arise. This sham of a WC is on right now, and that's where the focus is right now. Other battles will arise on other days.

It's not naive sticking to your principles. I'd hate to reach a point where I don't stand for anything just because I can't stand against everything.

Would you stand in the place where you live?

Or sit down, sit down next to me?
