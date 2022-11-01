Look, it's obviously sports washing and green washing, but the fact remains:-Macron was the first western leader to visit MBS in Riyadh after the Khashoggi-Joe Biden wanted to make MBS a pariah in 2019 and recently this year flew to Riyadh to fist-bump the guy in greeting.-The Biden administration designated Qatar a major non-Nato ally of the US in early 2022.-Europe has been discussing LNG with Qatar.-The British government and footballing authorities approved all the purchases and will happily deal with the Saudis.-The Biden administration signed this $100 billion deal with UAE (see below).-The previous American administration under Trump had strong ties to Saudi Arabia, with two former members (Kushner and Mnuchin) doing a lot of investment deals.Democratically elected leaders in countries like the US, UK, and France are constantly dealing with these states and constantly doing things for geopolitical benefit. Voters could vote them out, but foreign policy (at least in the US) is fairly constant.So we are unhappy with what these countries are doing, but our democratically-elected leaders don't seem to. So how much of the population shares our concerns really? And even if they did, will our elected leaders do something?We won't stop highlighting these issues, but you can see how much of the population won't care when Joe Biden flies to Riyadh and greets MBS like an old pal.Unless the United States Secretary of State under Joe Biden is also greenwashing for the gulf states.ABU DHABI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The United States and United Arab Emirates have reached an agreement to spend $100 billion on clean energy projects with a goal of adding 100 gigawatts globally by 2035, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.The two governments signed a memorandum of understanding in Abu Dhabi setting out the framework of the deal, Blinken said in a statement."This memorandum of understanding is an important step forward in our joint efforts to accelerate our collective movement toward clean energy," Blinken said.Under the initiative, the UAE, an OPEC oil producer, and the United States would provide technical, project management and funding assistance for commercially and environmentally sustainable energy projects in other countries."Together, we will spur large-scale investment in new energy technologies, in our own countries, around the world and in emerging economies," U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein said in a separate statement carried on the WAM state news agency.The statement said the partnership would "assemble and stimulate" private and public sector funding and support for clean energy innovation, carbon and methane management, advanced reactors including small modular reactors, and industrial and transport decarbonisation."The energy transition needs a realistic, practical and economically viable plan to deliver climate progress together with energy security and inclusive economic growth," Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change, said in the statement.The initiative will also focus on investing in responsible and resilient supply chains, promoting investment in green mining as well as production of minerals and materials vital to the energy transition.