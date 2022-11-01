Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118] 119   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 235931 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4680 on: Today at 01:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:32:55 pm
The Gulf States must be pissing themselves laughing!  They know everything can be bought.

along those lines ....

I cruised through the Independent online this morning and saw their main page has a section called "Saudi Green Initiative", with 4 stories:

"Middle East Promises radical green action"
"Riyadh's ambition to become a sustainable hub"
"Hope for the future"
"The houbara's flight from extinction"

the greenwashing is alive and well alongside the sportswashing.  and the Independent climbs down off their high horse for a while to support the Saudi PR. 

Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4681 on: Today at 01:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:28:52 pm
Did I say that I'd do that?

I wouldn't boo either as that's not something I'd do. I don't boo our players. I'd be very disappointed in players 'taking a stand' when they have previously refused to 'take a stand'

I'm wondering what the reaction of others will be though.

What's the point of wearing something to 'make a stand' when you aren't really?

No but you did say

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:04:38 pm


But if you are moaning and complaining and then watch it anyway? WTF?

After saying this

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:45:36 pm
they are all two faced fucking pricks and I include Liverpool players that have done this as well.

They can get to fuck.

After the Dutch captain proved, like many others, he was going to buckle to FIFA and Qatar, Im just curious does watching him equal a WTF

Or can you disagree with something and watch it too, because of other factors, which is where I am
Logged

Online Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,923
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4682 on: Today at 01:51:22 pm »
My only musing so far is whether these pundits who are suddenly speaking on air will continue to do so when Abu Dhabi FC return to action in December.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,090
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4683 on: Today at 01:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:48:03 pm
No but you did say

After saying this

After the Dutch captain proved, like many others, he was going to buckle to FIFA and Qatar, Im just curious does watching him equal a WTF

Or can you disagree with something and watch it too, because of other factors, which is where I am

Not really understanding what you're saying?

I'm not watching the World Cup for the reasons specified.

What has that got to do with going to Anfield and watching Liverpool?
Logged
Poor.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4684 on: Today at 01:55:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:03:32 am
I have been twice and like I said, I knew about migrant exploitation prior to that. Like the footballers, ultimately whilst intentions are good, things at times are more important.

Genuine question, and not trying to trip you up or anything, but why? I just don't see the allure of the place at all, even putting aside the human rights issues.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,956
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4685 on: Today at 01:58:49 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:55:51 pm
Genuine question, and not trying to trip you up or anything, but why? I just don't see the allure of the place at all, even putting aside the human rights issues.

The heat in winter, fancy hotels, convenience. I like my luxury.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4686 on: Today at 02:00:34 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 01:25:26 pm
Is people watching it on TV thousand of miles away going to effect anything really though
Not in isolation but as part of a large movement, absolutely.  Lower viewing figures means less advertising revenue which in turn means pressure put on the organisers for future events.  You can't see the other people making the same stand as you but know they're there and that you're doing your bit.

The same argument applies to pollution and climate change.  No one person can resolve it but it will never be resolved unless people try.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,286
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4687 on: Today at 02:04:42 pm »
Look, it's obviously sports washing and green washing, but the fact remains:
-Macron was the first western leader to visit MBS in Riyadh after the Khashoggi
-Joe Biden wanted to make MBS a pariah in 2019 and recently this year flew to Riyadh to fist-bump the guy in greeting.
-The Biden administration designated Qatar a major non-Nato ally of the US in early 2022.
-Europe has been discussing LNG with Qatar.
-The British government and footballing authorities approved all the purchases and will happily deal with the Saudis.
-The Biden administration signed this $100 billion deal with UAE (see below).
-The previous American administration under Trump had strong ties to Saudi Arabia, with two former members (Kushner and Mnuchin) doing a lot of investment deals.

Democratically elected leaders in countries like the US, UK, and France are constantly dealing with these states and constantly doing things for geopolitical benefit.  Voters could vote them out, but foreign policy (at least in the US) is fairly constant.

So we are unhappy with what these countries are doing, but our democratically-elected leaders don't seem to.  So how much of the population shares our concerns really?  And even if they did, will our elected leaders do something?

We won't stop highlighting these issues, but you can see how much of the population won't care when Joe Biden flies to Riyadh and greets MBS like an old pal.

Unless the United States Secretary of State under Joe Biden is also greenwashing for the gulf states.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/uae-us-sign-strategic-partnership-agreement-worth-100-bln-clean-energy-projects-2022-11-01/

ABU DHABI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The United States and United Arab Emirates have reached an agreement to spend $100 billion on clean energy projects with a goal of adding 100 gigawatts globally by 2035, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

The two governments signed a memorandum of understanding in Abu Dhabi setting out the framework of the deal, Blinken said in a statement.

"This memorandum of understanding is an important step forward in our joint efforts to accelerate our collective movement toward clean energy," Blinken said.

Under the initiative, the UAE, an OPEC oil producer, and the United States would provide technical, project management and funding assistance for commercially and environmentally sustainable energy projects in other countries.

"Together, we will spur large-scale investment in new energy technologies, in our own countries, around the world and in emerging economies," U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein said in a separate statement carried on the WAM state news agency.

The statement said the partnership would "assemble and stimulate" private and public sector funding and support for clean energy innovation, carbon and methane management, advanced reactors including small modular reactors, and industrial and transport decarbonisation.

"The energy transition needs a realistic, practical and economically viable plan to deliver climate progress together with energy security and inclusive economic growth," Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change, said in the statement.

The initiative will also focus on investing in responsible and resilient supply chains, promoting investment in green mining as well as production of minerals and materials vital to the energy transition.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,554
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4688 on: Today at 02:07:40 pm »
On Tuesday, the media director of the German football federation (DFB), Steffen Simon, said the seven nations were faced with "extreme blackmail", leading them to drop their OneLove armband plans.

He told German Deutschlandfunk radio: "The tournament director went to the English team and talked about multiple rule violations and threatened massive sporting sanctions without specifying what these would be."

Simon said the other six teams then decided to "show solidarity" with England.

"We were in an extreme situation, in an extreme blackmail and we thought we had to take that decision without wanting to do so," he said, later adding: "I can understand the disappointment. We had the choice between the plague and cholera."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63713257
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,908
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4689 on: Today at 02:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 01:51:22 pm
My only musing so far is whether these pundits who are suddenly speaking on air will continue to do so when Abu Dhabi FC return to action in December.

Haha, will they fuck.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4690 on: Today at 02:09:46 pm »
politicians have to make incredibly difficult decisions, often trading off principles vs pragmatism. 

and more often than not the voters in their country go nuts, mainly because they don't have insight into the medium/long term implications of taking the (what seems so obviously the right thing to do) hard principled stance.

how long did the world's politicians do basically nothing about apartheid in S Africa before concluding "enough is enough"?

(OK maybe not the best example - I dunno what "pragmatism" was involved  at that time - but you get my drift)
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,541
  • And Could He Play!
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4691 on: Today at 02:14:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:07:40 pm
On Tuesday, the media director of the German football federation (DFB), Steffen Simon, said the seven nations were faced with "extreme blackmail", leading them to drop their OneLove armband plans.

He told German Deutschlandfunk radio: "The tournament director went to the English team and talked about multiple rule violations and threatened massive sporting sanctions without specifying what these would be."

Simon said the other six teams then decided to "show solidarity" with England.

"We were in an extreme situation, in an extreme blackmail and we thought we had to take that decision without wanting to do so," he said, later adding: "I can understand the disappointment. We had the choice between the plague and cholera."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63713257

Why doesn't he tell us what those things where then  ::)
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4692 on: Today at 02:16:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:07:40 pm
On Tuesday, the media director of the German football federation (DFB), Steffen Simon, said the seven nations were faced with "extreme blackmail", leading them to drop their OneLove armband plans.

He told German Deutschlandfunk radio: "The tournament director went to the English team and talked about multiple rule violations and threatened massive sporting sanctions without specifying what these would be."

Simon said the other six teams then decided to "show solidarity" with England.

"We were in an extreme situation, in an extreme blackmail and we thought we had to take that decision without wanting to do so," he said, later adding: "I can understand the disappointment. We had the choice between the plague and cholera."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63713257
The way that article describes it makes it sound like a real crossroads.  FIFA threw their weight around and the seven nations capitulated.

Showing solidarity would have meant England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark calling FIFA's bluff.  Would they have imposed tournament outcome altering sanctions on those nations?  Even if they had what better way to make a stand than to have the entire tournament undermined because FIFA were scared by a rainbow armband.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,923
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4693 on: Today at 02:17:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:07:40 pm
On Tuesday, the media director of the German football federation (DFB), Steffen Simon, said the seven nations were faced with "extreme blackmail", leading them to drop their OneLove armband plans.

He told German Deutschlandfunk radio: "The tournament director went to the English team and talked about multiple rule violations and threatened massive sporting sanctions without specifying what these would be."

Simon said the other six teams then decided to "show solidarity" with England.

"We were in an extreme situation, in an extreme blackmail and we thought we had to take that decision without wanting to do so," he said, later adding: "I can understand the disappointment. We had the choice between the plague and cholera."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63713257

Sounds terrible, if only we knew what they meant by all that cryptic stuff.
Logged

Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,702
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4694 on: Today at 02:17:32 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:14:39 pm
Why doesn't he tell us what those things where then  ::)
Who? The way I read that, it's the Tournament Director who was not being specific. Why doesn't HE tell us? Or is that what you meant?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,554
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4695 on: Today at 02:18:16 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:55:51 pm
Genuine question, and not trying to trip you up or anything, but why? I just don't see the allure of the place at all, even putting aside the human rights issues.

I've also been twice and it's ok, but not somewhere I'm that arsed about going back to. Took the missus in 2009 for her 40th and we took the kids a few years ago as they wanted to fly on the A380 and they wanted to visit and we got it dirt cheap. The hotel was lovely and the food was great, I got to go pistol shooting which I've not done in years, the instructor loved having someone with firearms experience on the range and we chatted away for ages and discussed pistols, got to take the kids kayaking and jet boating. One of the best parts of the second trip for me was the mornings when I'd get my loungers sorted and chat with the staff, they were from India and near Nepal and I spent a good bit of time chatting away with them, asking them about where they came from and just general chit chat. Also spent a bit of time talking with a fella called Michael. He was from Zimbabwe and looked after the Harris Hawk that they used to scare the crows away, he was great to chat to and was brilliant with my kids.

No interest in ever going back, there are better places to holiday.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,702
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4696 on: Today at 02:18:49 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:16:42 pm
Showing solidarity would have meant England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark calling FIFA's bluff.  Would they have imposed tournament outcome altering sanctions on those nations?  Even if they had what better way to make a stand than to have the entire tournament undermined because FIFA were scared by a rainbow armband.
This - I don't see how capitulation equates to solidarity here. What a missed opportunity. :(
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,541
  • And Could He Play!
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4697 on: Today at 02:27:37 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 02:17:32 pm
Who? The way I read that, it's the Tournament Director who was not being specific. Why doesn't HE tell us? Or is that what you meant?

Yes why not tell us what these things are well if he's brave enough
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4698 on: Today at 02:33:16 pm »
Danish journo was on radio earlier, saying #not my team  is trending as a hashtag on Twitter Denmark. He made the point that the Danish players nearly went on strike not long ago over a commercial dispute with the danish fa , yet for a cause like this they wont even take a yellow card. It does show where footballers priorities lie.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,240
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4699 on: Today at 02:33:31 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:16:42 pm
The way that article describes it makes it sound like a real crossroads.  FIFA threw their weight around and the seven nations capitulated.

Showing solidarity would have meant England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark calling FIFA's bluff.  Would they have imposed tournament outcome altering sanctions on those nations?  Even if they had what better way to make a stand than to have the entire tournament undermined because FIFA were scared by a rainbow armband.

One thing I hope this whole tournament is good for is that we might see a movement gain traction to either reform Fifa or to split from them. It has been clear for ages that this is a very corrupt organisation and a lot of things have been going on that have not really been acceptable (like the whole bullying of host nations like Brazil or before that South Africa or the hordes of FA-officials and Fifa-executives looking to enrich themselves). What we've seen in Qatar now is a level of escalation that seems really new to me, because it's Infantino and Fifa siding with a dictatorship and bullying nations, national FAs and basically decent humans from everywhere. That should ring a lot of alarm bells for European associations (and Uefa) and for a lot of the other ones as well. So, in the long term I really hope that this whole fiasco can be the start to make Fifa a better organisation or to try and get a completely new setup. Having said that, I'm not really expecting anything will change.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,947
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4700 on: Today at 02:34:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:07:40 pm
On Tuesday, the media director of the German football federation (DFB), Steffen Simon, said the seven nations were faced with "extreme blackmail", leading them to drop their OneLove armband plans.

He told German Deutschlandfunk radio: "The tournament director went to the English team and talked about multiple rule violations and threatened massive sporting sanctions without specifying what these would be."

Simon said the other six teams then decided to "show solidarity" with England.

"We were in an extreme situation, in an extreme blackmail and we thought we had to take that decision without wanting to do so," he said, later adding: "I can understand the disappointment. We had the choice between the plague and cholera."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63713257

That sounds a bit weird, are the DFB saying that a FIFA official made vague threats to England, without actually confirming anything?  The federations surely can't have been blackmailed by FIFA without any concrete sanctions on the table.  What a mess.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,554
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4701 on: Today at 02:37:45 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:33:31 pm
One thing I hope this whole tournament is good for is that we might see a movement gain traction to either reform Fifa or to split from them. It has been clear for ages that this is a very corrupt organisation and a lot of things have been going on that have not really been acceptable (like the whole bullying of host nations like Brazil or before that South Africa or the hordes of FA-officials and Fifa-executives looking to enrich themselves). What we've seen in Qatar now is a level of escalation that seems really new to me, because it's Infantino and Fifa siding with a dictatorship and bullying nations, national FAs and basically decent humans from everywhere. That should ring a lot of alarm bells for European associations (and Uefa) and for a lot of the other ones as well. So, in the long term I really hope that this whole fiasco can be the start to make Fifa a better organisation or to try and get a completely new setup. Having said that, I'm not really expecting anything will change.

I'm really hoping that the 7 nations who have been threatened and bullied by these c*nts get the ball rolling to get FIFA disbanded. Don't know how much support they will get from outside of Europe though, are the South American teams for example arsed about the OneLove campaign or do they not give a shit?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4702 on: Today at 02:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:17:15 pm
Sounds terrible, if only we knew what they meant by all that cryptic stuff.

A bit like the Qatari PSG owner threatening to kill some Real staff member after defeat,sounds tame in comparison.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,554
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4703 on: Today at 02:40:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:34:41 pm
That sounds a bit weird, are the DFB saying that a FIFA official made vague threats to England, without actually confirming anything?  The federations surely can't have been blackmailed by FIFA without any concrete sanctions on the table.  What a mess.

Its quite easy though to make threats without actually saying what you'll do. As soon as the words "massive sporting sanctions" are spoken, you can immediately imagine bans, points docking, disqualification from tournaments, that kind of shite. FIFA are c*nts and Infantino is dancing to his masters tune.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,799
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4704 on: Today at 02:42:36 pm »
For anyone interested in FIFA, and how they operate, I suggest they watch the documentary series on Netflix. Unfuckingbelievable. Watched it all in one sitting at the weekend to make sure I went in to this tournament in the right frame of mind about all the shit going on just now.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,541
  • And Could He Play!
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4705 on: Today at 02:44:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:40:32 pm
Its quite easy though to make threats without actually saying what you'll do. As soon as the words "massive sporting sanctions" are spoken, you can immediately imagine bans, points docking, disqualification from tournaments, that kind of shite. FIFA are c*nts and Infantino is dancing to his masters tune.

Would that really stick though i am sure the lawyers would get involved if that was too happen
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,345
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4706 on: Today at 02:49:25 pm »
This makes the whole thing even more strange. There have been rumours about other sanctions being threatened for a few days, yet nothing has come out as to what they were. Either tell us the full story or just keep quiet. The whole thing has just been murky all round.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,220
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4707 on: Today at 02:50:03 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:44:04 pm
Would that really stick though i am sure the lawyers would get involved if that was too happen

Bild are reporting just that...


'DFB takes FIFA to court' (through CAS):-

www.bild.de/sport/fussball/fifa-wm-2022/wegen-verbot-der-one-love-binde-dfb-zieht-gegen-fifa-vor-gericht-82024278.bild.html


'The armband dispute between the DFB and Fifa continues to escalate: BILD learned from the DFB board that the world's largest sports association wants to take legal action before the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne. Specifically: The possibility of a so-called application for provisional legal protection with the ad hoc division of the CAS is being examined. This is set up during the World Cup in Qatar to make a decision within 48 hours. However, Germany will meet Japan for the group start on Wednesday (2 p.m./live ARD and Magenta).' - translated


^ though it is Bild... so hopefully there'll be some more reputable sources on this soon - if true, of course..
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,013
  • blazed
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4708 on: Today at 02:52:45 pm »
I don't believe there will be any institutional changes in FIFA unfortunately. This will blow over once the WC is done and we will be back to BAU.

The deplorable conditions for migrant workers in UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Saudi is not a new thing. It has been going on for decades. Unfortunately it took the WC for the world to notice it.

The outrage is great, but when your elected government is engaged in billions of dollars worth of trade with these countries, there is little you influence at an individual level.





Logged
Phuk yoo

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,554
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4709 on: Today at 03:02:04 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:49:25 pm
This makes the whole thing even more strange. There have been rumours about other sanctions being threatened for a few days, yet nothing has come out as to what they were. Either tell us the full story or just keep quiet. The whole thing has just been murky all round.

If FIFA haven't actually said what they will do, but have said there will be severe consequences if nations don't do what they are told, it still needs making public. The more we hear about what FIFA are getting up to, hopefully there will be an appetite to get rid of them.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,236
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4710 on: Today at 03:05:06 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:33:31 pm
One thing I hope this whole tournament is good for is that we might see a movement gain traction to either reform Fifa or to split from them. It has been clear for ages that this is a very corrupt organisation and a lot of things have been going on that have not really been acceptable (like the whole bullying of host nations like Brazil or before that South Africa or the hordes of FA-officials and Fifa-executives looking to enrich themselves). What we've seen in Qatar now is a level of escalation that seems really new to me, because it's Infantino and Fifa siding with a dictatorship and bullying nations, national FAs and basically decent humans from everywhere. That should ring a lot of alarm bells for European associations (and Uefa) and for a lot of the other ones as well. So, in the long term I really hope that this whole fiasco can be the start to make Fifa a better organisation or to try and get a completely new setup. Having said that, I'm not really expecting anything will change.

I'd love to see a split. I'd love the new organisation to demand a certain human-rights threshold as a condition of membership too.

This is not like OIL where the principal producers are barbaric tyrannies and where Emirs and Kleptocrats hold the whip hand. This is FOOTBALL where the best players in the world come from countries which tend to respect human rights. WE have the whip hand if you like. So let's fucking crack it!

You'd need a core of democratic countries to start the ball rolling. Most of the competitive international teams are from democracies of course and that makes the whole thing feasible. Argentina, Brazil, Germany, England, Italy, France, Netherlands, Denmark, Uruguay all pass the test and all tend to produce watchable teams. There are others too of course, but I'm just going off the traditional powerhouses.

The nations who wouldn't be invited to participate in the new World Cup would be places like Russia, the Gulf States, Syria and Iran - horrible human-rights abusing countries like that. If they want to play then they'd have to get their houses in order. Some of them perhaps would - forced to perhaps by their own football-loving masses.

It would give a whole new, benign, meaning to the word 'sports-washing'.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,345
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4711 on: Today at 03:10:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:02:04 pm
If FIFA haven't actually said what they will do, but have said there will be severe consequences if nations don't do what they are told, it still needs making public. The more we hear about what FIFA are getting up to, hopefully there will be an appetite to get rid of them.

I agree we need to hear more, I just find it weird that certain information hasnt already come out. In big stories there is normally a hint at least. It should be said that none of the UK journalists are reporting it, so I am assuming its mainly a German news story at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,013
  • blazed
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4712 on: Today at 03:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:05:06 pm
I'd love to see a split. I'd love the new organisation to demand a certain human-rights threshold as a condition of membership too.

This is not like OIL where the principal producers are barbaric tyrannies and where Emirs and Kleptocrats hold the whip hand. This is FOOTBALL where the best players in the world come from countries which tend to respect human rights. WE have the whip hand if you like. So let's fucking crack it!

You'd need a core of democratic countries to start the ball rolling. Most of the competitive international teams are from democracies of course and that makes the whole thing feasible. Argentina, Brazil, Germany, England, Italy, France, Netherlands, Denmark, Uruguay all pass the test and all tend to produce watchable teams. There are others too of course, but I'm just going off the traditional powerhouses.

The nations who wouldn't be invited to participate in the new World Cup would be places like Russia, the Gulf States, Syria and Iran - horrible human-rights abusing countries like that. If they want to play then they'd have to get their houses in order. Some of them perhaps would - forced to perhaps by their own football-loving masses.

It would give a whole new, benign, meaning to the word 'sports-washing'.

I see you've conveniently omitted Israel. But hey who cares how many Palestinians are murdered by the state as long as they are a 'democracy' eh?

Not the thread for this, so I will stop here.

I agree in principle, but the likes of Saudi needs to be there in that list as well.



Logged
Phuk yoo

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4713 on: Today at 03:14:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:54:45 pm
Not really understanding what you're saying?

I'm not watching the World Cup for the reasons specified.

What has that got to do with going to Anfield and watching Liverpool?
The way I explained it was clumsy

Are you suggesting you cant criticise the world cup and also watch it?
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,220
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4714 on: Today at 03:14:50 pm »

They are still bullshitting (aka Emptyhading) with the official crowd figures...


Denmark v Tunisia had an official attendance of 42,925  - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61016140

The 'Education City Stadium' ground (now) has a maximum capacity is 44,667 - www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/education-city-stadium

And yet there were thousands of empty green seats...


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,240
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4715 on: Today at 03:22:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:37:45 pm
I'm really hoping that the 7 nations who have been threatened and bullied by these c*nts get the ball rolling to get FIFA disbanded. Don't know how much support they will get from outside of Europe though, are the South American teams for example arsed about the OneLove campaign or do they not give a shit?

I would imagine it needs to come from Europe and we've seen tension between Uefa and Fifa in the past. But again, I'm not sure how far European associations would be prepared to go in terms of standing up to Fifa. A lot of the current issues have been there for ages and no one was arsed in a big way to change anything. I guess we just have to hope that Fifa have somehow crossed a line with this and some of the bigger (and not so corrupt) federations start growing some balls...

Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:50:03 pm
Bild are reporting just that...


'DFB takes FIFA to court' (through CAS):-

www.bild.de/sport/fussball/fifa-wm-2022/wegen-verbot-der-one-love-binde-dfb-zieht-gegen-fifa-vor-gericht-82024278.bild.html


'The armband dispute between the DFB and Fifa continues to escalate: BILD learned from the DFB board that the world's largest sports association wants to take legal action before the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne. Specifically: The possibility of a so-called application for provisional legal protection with the ad hoc division of the CAS is being examined. This is set up during the World Cup in Qatar to make a decision within 48 hours. However, Germany will meet Japan for the group start on Wednesday (2 p.m./live ARD and Magenta).' - translated


^ though it is Bild... so hopefully there'll be some more reputable sources on this soon - if true, of course..


I can't stand Bild and similar outlets, but one thing you have to give them is that they're pretty well connected in football and if they're reporting it, there's definitely something there...
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,536
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4716 on: Today at 03:25:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:07:40 pm
On Tuesday, the media director of the German football federation (DFB), Steffen Simon, said the seven nations were faced with "extreme blackmail", leading them to drop their OneLove armband plans.

He told German Deutschlandfunk radio: "The tournament director went to the English team and talked about multiple rule violations and threatened massive sporting sanctions without specifying what these would be."

Simon said the other six teams then decided to "show solidarity" with England.

"We were in an extreme situation, in an extreme blackmail and we thought we had to take that decision without wanting to do so," he said, later adding: "I can understand the disappointment. We had the choice between the plague and cholera."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63713257

Imagine back in, say, 1971 watching a film on TV that depicted a future in which a nation that is stuck 2,000 years in the past but has a futuristic face is awarded the biggest sporting tournament in the world due wholly to monstrous greed and corruption which is rampant right across that future world.

Imagine observing the scenes unfold where two entirely different cultures then grate against each other horribly. Imagine the scenes as the tournament director then blackmails participants with sanctions just because they are terrified of the depiction of a rainbow.

Imagine all this is played out against the backdrop of at least 6,500 slave labourers dying in the building of these temples of greed whilst the families they were working to support are left in abject poverty. All this to host a corrupt tournament played by multi millionaires who have the luxury of being able to stand by their code of moral ethics but still decide to bow down instead just so they can kick a bag of air around on the turf covering the ground where all those slave labourers died.

Imagine watching as millions just say that everyone should just concentrate on the football. Imagine viewing as the dissenters are classed as the killjoys and those with morals and an ethical code are seen as the bad guys.

If we were sat there back then, watching that particular science fiction film, we'd be horrified and saying how much an abhorrent dystopian future was on show.

Yet, in 2022, here we are...
« Last Edit: Today at 03:27:38 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,350
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4717 on: Today at 03:28:16 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 03:11:13 pm
I see you've conveniently omitted Israel. But hey who cares how many Palestinians are murdered by the state as long as they are a 'democracy' eh?

Not the thread for this, so I will stop here.

I agree in principle, but the likes of Saudi needs to be there in that list as well.

To be fair to Yorky, he did say 'Golf States', so I assume he meant both those teams too.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,536
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4718 on: Today at 03:28:23 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:14:50 pm
They are still bullshitting (aka Emptyhading) with the official crowd figures...


Denmark v Tunisia had an official attendance of 42,925  - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61016140

The 'Education City Stadium' ground (now) has a maximum capacity is 44,667 - www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/education-city-stadium

And yet there were thousands of empty green seats...




Looks full to me, said an Etihad regular.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,923
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4719 on: Today at 03:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:25:54 pm
Imagine back in, say, 1971 watching a film on TV that depicted a future in which a nation that is stuck 2,000 years in the past but has a futuristic face is awarded the biggest sporting tournament in the world due wholly to monstrous greed and corruption which is rampant right across that future world.

Imagine observing the scenes unfold where two entirely different cultures then grate against each other horribly. Imagine the scenes as the tournament director then blackmails participants with sanctions just because they are terrified of the depiction of a rainbow.

Imagine all this is played out against the backdrop of at least 6,500 slave labourers dying in the building of these temples of greed whilst the families they were working to support are left in abject poverty. All this to host a corrupt tournament played by multi millionaires who have the luxury of being able to stand by their code of moral ethics but still decide to bow down instead just so they can kick a bag of air around on the turf covering the ground where all those slave labourers died.

Imagine watching as millions just say that everyone should just concentrate on the football. Imagine viewing as the dissenters are classed as the killjoys and those with morals and an ethical code are seen as the bad guys.

If we were sat there back then, watching that particular science fiction film, we'd be horrified and saying how much an abhorrent dystopian future was on show.

Yet, in 2022, here we are...

Imagine if every football team defied the sanctions and stood up for human rights.

Imagine the impact that would have made.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118] 119   Go Up
« previous next »
 