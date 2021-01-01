Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4640 on: Today at 11:52:40 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:48:38 am
The Welsh bucket hats too.

This is content from journalists or people in the media - you have to imagine it is also happening with regular fans too - and probably on a much larger scale.

Not a peep from FIFA on this either...

Exactly,they only comment after they fuck up by going after people with a large pulpit.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4641 on: Today at 11:58:47 am
.
From the FIFA media centre - https://twitter.com/fifamedia/status/1594819166376271885



^ so... it turns out the official stadium capacities listed in official information and on official websites for the World Cup... weren't the actual stadium capacities.



The stadium guides on the official Qatar World Cup websites have now been updated too with more accurate stadium capacities.

For example, before... the Al Bayt Stadium capacity was originally listed as being 60,000.

Now, it states... Al Bayt Stadium has a capacity of 68,895 - www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-bayt-stadium

^ It would appear the original stadium capacities listed up on official sites did not include VIPs, executive boxes, media seats etc...



Yet... that doesn't explain the official crowd figure announcements... given the numerous empty seats seen at the World Cup matches so far (and commented on by journalists and people in the ground, and also clearly seen on TV).



Qatar v Ecuador - 'The official attendance is 67,372'. Capacity was 60,000 - now 68,895 : www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-bayt-stadium

England v Iran - 'The official attendance is 45,334'. Capacity was 40,000 - now 45,857 : www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/khalifa-international-stadium

Senegal v Netherlands - 'The official attendance is 41,721'. Capacity was 40,000 - now 44,400 : www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-thumama-stadium

USA v Wales - 'The official attendance is 43,418'. Capacity was 40,000 - now 45,032 : www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/ahmad-bin-ali-stadium

Argentina v Saudi Arabia - 'The official attendance is 88,012'. Capacity was 80,000 - now 88,966 : www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/lusail-stadium



^ For the Argentina v Saudi Arabia match, Rory Smith says the ground is 90% full (during the match) - https://twitter.com/RorySmith/status/1595019269267488768

Sam Cunningham: 5 minutes before kick off the ground is a third empty - https://twitter.com/samcunningham/status/1594992846209155078

Yet going on official figures announced...  there were only 856 empty seats.




An article on this...

'World Cup 2022 attendances: FIFA explain why they're higher than 'stadium capacity'':-

www.givemesport.com/88086626-world-cup-2022-attendances-fifa-explain-why-theyre-higher-than-stadium-capacity

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4642 on: Today at 12:00:42 pm
Stands to reason that the Qataris are great at gaslighting.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4643 on: Today at 12:02:56 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:58:47 am
From the FIFA media centre - https://twitter.com/fifamedia/status/1594819166376271885




The stadium guides on the official Qatar World Cup websites have now been updated too with more accurate stadium capacities.

For example, before... the Al Bayt Stadium capacity was listed as being 60,000

Now, it states... Al Bayt Stadium has a capacity of 68,895 - www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-bayt-stadium

^ It would appear the original stadium capacities listed up on official sites did not include VIPs, executive boxes, media seats etc...


Yet... that doesn't explain the official crowd figures announcements... given the numerous empty seats seen at the World Cup matches so far.

The whole tournament is a lie, no surprise they are cooking up the attendances as well. There will be a lot more lying before it ends.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4644 on: Today at 12:22:11 pm

'FIFA have blocked Argentine TV station TV Pública de Argentina from adding a ribbon of respect to their World Cup coverage following the death of Hebe de Bonafini. She was a founding member Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, whose sons disappeared in the dictatorship, 19761983.':-

^ https://twitter.com/Millar_Colin/status/1595001108170407937 & https://twitter.com/Millar_Colin/status/1595001469824274433


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4645 on: Today at 12:25:45 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:22:11 pm
'FIFA have blocked Argentine TV station TV Pública de Argentina from adding a ribbon of respect to their World Cup coverage following the death of Hebe de Bonafini. She was a founding member Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, whose sons disappeared in the dictatorship, 19761983.':-

^ https://twitter.com/Millar_Colin/status/1595001108170407937




So disgusting and dispiriting, this is what weve allowed into the beautiful game. Theres just no turning back from this now, it will become the norm.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4646 on: Today at 12:27:12 pm
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4647 on: Today at 12:27:19 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:25:45 pm
So disgusting and dispiriting, this is what weve allowed into the beautiful game. Theres just no turning back from this now, it will become the norm.

It's getting worse by the minute.
