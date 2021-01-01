From the FIFA media centre - https://twitter.com/fifamedia/status/1594819166376271885









The stadium guides on the official Qatar World Cup websites have now been updated too with more accurate stadium capacities.



For example, before... the Al Bayt Stadium capacity was listed as being 60,000



Now, it states... Al Bayt Stadium has a capacity of 68,895 - www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-bayt-stadium



^ It would appear the original stadium capacities listed up on official sites did not include VIPs, executive boxes, media seats etc...





Yet... that doesn't explain the official crowd figures announcements... given the numerous empty seats seen at the World Cup matches so far.



The whole tournament is a lie, no surprise they are cooking up the attendances as well. There will be a lot more lying before it ends.