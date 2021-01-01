.
From the FIFA media centre - https://twitter.com/fifamedia/status/1594819166376271885
^ so... it turns out the official stadium capacities listed in official information and on official websites for the World Cup... weren't the actual stadium capacities.
The stadium guides on the official Qatar World Cup websites have now
been updated too with more accurate stadium capacities.
For example, before... the Al Bayt Stadium capacity was originally listed as being 60,000.
Now, it states... Al Bayt Stadium has a capacity of 68,895 - www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-bayt-stadium
^ It would appear the original stadium capacities listed up on official sites did not
include VIPs, executive boxes, media seats etc...
Yet... that doesn't explain the official crowd figure announcements... given the numerous empty seats seen at the World Cup matches so far (and commented on by journalists and people in the ground, and also clearly seen on TV).
Qatar v Ecuador - 'The official attendance is 67,372
'. Capacity was 60,000 - now 68,895 : www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-bayt-stadium
England v Iran - 'The official attendance is 45,334
'. Capacity was 40,000 - now 45,857 : www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/khalifa-international-stadium
Senegal v Netherlands - 'The official attendance is 41,721
'. Capacity was 40,000 - now 44,400 : www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-thumama-stadium
USA v Wales - 'The official attendance is 43,418
'. Capacity was 40,000 - now 45,032 : www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/ahmad-bin-ali-stadium
Argentina v Saudi Arabia - 'The official attendance is 88,012
'. Capacity was 80,000 - now 88,966 : www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/lusail-stadium
^ For the Argentina v Saudi Arabia match, Rory Smith says the ground is 90% full (during the match)
- https://twitter.com/RorySmith/status/1595019269267488768
Sam Cunningham: 5 minutes before kick off the ground is a third empty - https://twitter.com/samcunningham/status/1594992846209155078
Yet going on official figures announced... there were only 856 empty seats.An article on this...
'World Cup 2022 attendances: FIFA explain why they're higher than 'stadium capacity'
':-www.givemesport.com/88086626-world-cup-2022-attendances-fifa-explain-why-theyre-higher-than-stadium-capacity