Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4520 on: Yesterday at 11:22:24 pm
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 11:20:01 pm
I hope the complaints get more petty and that these assholes are forced to comments on every little bit of rainbow and love mention. If a player who refused to wear the rainbow armband in Qatar is rightly disparaged if they attempt to wear it another instance. Sounds like its off to a miserable start and may that last for the rest of the tournament.

In one respect FIFA banning the arm band has probably generated more, adverse, publicity than if they and their medieval overlords had let them wear the arm bands without any comment.


BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4521 on: Yesterday at 11:26:16 pm
Hazard, Kane & VvD should never wear the OneLove armband ever again if they don't at this tournament. If you're not willing to project your message on the biggest stage in the world then don't do it all.




lfc79

  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4522 on: Yesterday at 11:31:33 pm
By my count there are 15 countries at the world cup whose national values would be firmly behind supporting LGBT rights as human rights, if they all told FIFA that if sporting sanctions were applied in the event of wearing one love arm bands they would withdraw from the world cup FIFA would back down but they don't seem to understand the concept of solidarity. I really wish journalists would put that question to the various countries managers. And for that matter ask Infantino if he would have supported a world cup at apartheid south Africa or in a country that banned inter racial marriage.


Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4523 on: Yesterday at 11:41:30 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:26:16 pm
Hazard, Kane & VvD should never wear the OneLove armband ever again if they don't at this tournament. If you're not willing to project your message on the biggest stage in the world then don't do it all.


It's all right standing there straight and strong in front of people who essentially agree with you, but it's pretty worthless if you do not do it when they don't. That's your audience after all.



WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4524 on: Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm
Did anybody wear rainbow laces ?



Only Me

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4525 on: Yesterday at 11:52:38 pm
Ha ha - always knew that the average footballer was a self serving shitbag, so no surprises that Kane et al would fucking bottle it as soon as there were any possible personal consequences for them.

Same thing would have happened to the taking of the knee if those corrupt FIFA twats had banned that too.

And they wonder why footballers dont feel safe to come out as gay. Shitbags the lot of them - Virgil fucking included.

None of these utter shithouses should ever open their fucking traps again about causes they profess to be fully behind, only to bail when threatened with the nuclear option of a yellow card.

Proper cowardly c*nts, but what do you expect from these dopes.

Genuinely had no idea ingerlund had even played today until I saw the fuss about the armbands on the news.

Hats off to them though - its made me care even less about them and this shitstain of a WC than I did before, and I didnt think that was possible.

Have a fucking word with yourselves if youre watching any of this shite.


WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4526 on: Yesterday at 11:54:54 pm
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:52:38 pm
Ha ha - always knew that the average footballer was a self serving shitbag, so no surprises that Kane et al would fucking bottle it as soon as there were any possible personal consequences for them.

Same thing would have happened to the taking of the knee if those corrupt FIFA twats had banned that too.

And they wonder why footballers dont feel safe to come out as gay. Shitbags the lot of them - Virgil fucking included.

None of these utter shithouses should ever open their fucking traps again about causes they profess to be fully behind, only to bail when threatened with the nuclear option of a yellow card.

Proper cowardly c*nts, but what do you expect from these dopes.

Genuinely had no idea ingerlund had even played today until I saw the fuss about the armbands on the news.

Hats off to them though - its made me care even less about them and this shitstain of a WC than I did before, and I didnt think that was possible.

Have a fucking word with yourselves if youre watching any of this shite.

Again,it would not have been a player/captain decision.



Mimi

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4527 on: Yesterday at 11:56:40 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm
Did anybody wear rainbow laces ?

Bet there is a thorough examination of each player before each game to make sure the word love or a rainbow isnt sewed into a jockstrap or on the inside of a sock. I really hope it gets that ridiculous as the paranoia of FIFA and the Qataris grow.


WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4528 on: Yesterday at 11:58:56 pm
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 11:56:40 pm
Bet there is a thorough examination of each player before each game to make sure the word love or a rainbow isnt sewed into a jockstrap or on the inside of a sock. I really hope it gets that ridiculous as the paranoia of FIFA and the Qataris grow.

I said as much yesterday before the about turn.



4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4529 on: Today at 12:00:20 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:54:54 pm
Again,it would not have been a player/captain decision.

Yes, it was.

The excuse is, i was told not to.

Doesn't mean you, as an individual, can't make a stand and go against the directive.

You always have a choice.



Andy82lfc

  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4530 on: Today at 12:01:45 am
Just saw the Southgate comments on the armband after the game and unfortunately he has failed to surprise and not said a bad word about it. He actually even empathised with FIFA over the decision  :butt

Like others have said I hope the dont even dare try and wear anything ever again as its a complete mockery and slap in the face to all affected.

Lots of welsh fans tonight smuggled in rainbow hats and defied orders from Qatari officials outside which for a person on the street in Qatar is a much bigger risk.

These teams not only wont take a yellow they have their manager fucking empathising with the fuckers banning it.

Pathetic, spineless cowards the lot of them.


Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4531 on: Today at 12:07:07 am


Fuck FIFA

BUNGLE: "Oh! Oh! We know a song about that, don't we Geoffrey?"

GEOFFREY: "Yes, Yes we do, Bungle!"


ALL: "You can shove your fucking FIFA Up your Arse! You can shove your fucking FIFA up your Arse! Fuck Infanttwatto and your stupid fucking World Cup! Shove fucking FIFA up yer arse!!!"



moondog

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4532 on: Today at 12:09:55 am
Hopefully all of this can lead to the downfall of FIFA and real change in global football governance.


WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4533 on: Today at 12:16:15 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:00:20 am
Yes, it was.

The excuse is, i was told not to.

Doesn't mean you, as an individual, can't make a stand and go against the directive.

You always have a choice.


You have a choice in a non team game but not so much in team sports.I'm not agreeing with it or excusing the cowardice,I just don't think it is something the player would decide for themselves.

The whole thing's a fucking joke though isn't it.



thejbs

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4534 on: Today at 12:21:28 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:16:15 am

You have a choice in a non team game but not so much in team sports.I'm not agreeing with it or excusing the cowardice,I just don't think it is something the player would decide for themselves.

The whole thing's a fucking joke though isn't it.

Kane: Im wearing the armband. I dont care what fifa say.
FA: You cant, its not allowed.
Kane: Yes, I can. Im wearing it.
FA: Ok, in that case, youre off the team.
Kane: Fair enough.
Teammates: Well, in that case, were off the team too. Solidarity.

They literally chose the least effort they could to protest and then didnt go through with it. Utterly shameful, and thrown into stark relief by their brave opponents today.


WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4535 on: Today at 12:33:36 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:21:28 am
Kane: Im wearing the armband. I dont care what fifa say.
FA: You cant, its not allowed.
Kane: Yes, I can. Im wearing it.
FA: Ok, in that case, youre off the team.
Kane: Fair enough.
Teammates: Well, in that case, were off the team too. Solidarity.

They literally chose the least effort they could to protest and then didnt go through with it. Utterly shameful, and thrown into stark relief by their brave opponents today.

I agree but it's not right to put the blame on the Captains.



Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4536 on: Today at 12:35:12 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:33:36 am
I agree but it's not right to put the blame on the Captains.

While the blame doesn't solely fall on them, as clearly the decision was made by Qatar and FIFA, the captains and teams still could have decided to ignore it and wear them regardless. In the end every single one of them pussied out and chose the path of least resistance.

So much for standing up for something. I wish they would stop kneeling before the game because this just proves they don't give a shit about that either. It's all an empty gesture.



thejbs

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4537 on: Today at 12:40:18 am
Yup, its not their fault that it is a bookable offence, but all the captains made their decisions on it too. Big Virgs reasons were especially disappointing, perhaps mainly because he was the most honest about it.


WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4538 on: Today at 12:43:22 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:40:18 am
Yup, its not their fault that it is a bookable offence, but all the captains made their decisions on it too. Big Virgs reasons were especially disappointing, perhaps mainly because he was the most honest about it.


I've not seen any of their comments,what did the big man say ?



lfc79

  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4539 on: Today at 01:10:03 am
Southgate's comment are so stupid, does he not understand the origin of the taking the knee protests in the NFL and the way players were threatened with "sporting sanctions", would the England players all cave if the premier league banned taking the knee before games?


Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4540 on: Today at 01:12:25 am
Quote from: lfc79 on Today at 01:10:03 am
Southgate's comment are so stupid, does he not understand the origin of the taking the knee protests in the NFL and the way players were threatened with "sporting sanctions", would the England players all cave if the premier league banned taking the knee before games?

If the FA said that all players taking the knee would be yellow carded if they did that, 99.9% would stop doing it.


BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4541 on: Today at 01:16:43 am
Players will happily take a card for taking off their jersey to score a goal but refuse to when it's defending a cause they're so proud to represent.

Will be interesting to see if Manuel Neuer wears one. Wasn't he one of the first to wear one at last year's Euros?




coolbyrne

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4542 on: Today at 02:41:27 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:26:16 pm
Hazard, Kane & VvD should never wear the OneLove armband ever again if they don't at this tournament. If you're not willing to project your message on the biggest stage in the world then don't do it all.



Yes, I can't wait until the rainbow laces campaign comes around again and these players pretend how much they support the cause. Fromola was right- spineless wankers, the lot of them.



Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Quote from: Shady Craig on July  6, 2016, 11:11:44 pm
If I ever see you in person I'm going to knock you th

Bend It Like Aurelio

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4543 on: Today at 04:13:35 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:16:43 am
Players will happily take a card for taking off their jersey to score a goal but refuse to when it's defending a cause they're so proud to represent.

Will be interesting to see if Manuel Neuer wears one. Wasn't he one of the first to wear one at last year's Euros?

Think it's a tough one when it comes to the World Cup, a lot of these players will think they can't put their team at a disadvantage by starting out with a yellow.

It's a pretty shit way for FIFA to handle this, but let's not put it on the player's backs.


Passmaster Molby

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4544 on: Today at 05:22:58 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:13:35 am
Think it's a tough one when it comes to the World Cup, a lot of these players will think they can't put their team at a disadvantage by starting out with a yellow.

It's a pretty shit way for FIFA to handle this, but let's not put it on the player's backs.

There was also talk of stronger punishments too so dont think the players and FAs were left with much of a choice really without it significantly damaging their campaign. It does highlight FIFA once again as a dictatorship and the fact they can talk all they want about the game being for all etc but its clear they dont believe in it.

If some people think the players no longer believe in this now because they didnt wear the armband then you are wrong. Calling them cowards too is pitiful as well when they are doing so much to highlight these issues in press conferences, adverts etc. They are caught in the thick of it and anger should be aimed at FIFA and its shitbag of a president.


The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4545 on: Today at 05:29:44 am
These are multi millionaire footballers who have had everything handed to them, pampered to their every whim, they wont make personal sacrifices, its all virtue signaling and lip service.
The Iranian players not singing the national anthem , putting their lives at risk, knowing the severe consequences, thats how you act when you truly believe in something. Our society is based on being seen to do the right thing, but fucked if we actually have to do it. FIFA and Qatar have judged things well, no one has the balls to really stand up to anything, it was all part of the PR game. Now the football has started you sense even our players and managers dont want to be asked about rainbows anymore.









killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4546 on: Today at 06:07:01 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:22:58 am
There was also talk of stronger punishments too so dont think the players and FAs were left with much of a choice really without it significantly damaging their campaign. It does highlight FIFA once again as a dictatorship and the fact they can talk all they want about the game being for all etc but its clear they dont believe in it.

If some people think the players no longer believe in this now because they didnt wear the armband then you are wrong. Calling them cowards too is pitiful as well when they are doing so much to highlight these issues in press conferences, adverts etc. They are caught in the thick of it and anger should be aimed at FIFA and its shitbag of a president.

I mean they are highlighting it to people who broadly agree with them.


BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4547 on: Today at 06:13:17 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:13:35 am
Think it's a tough one when it comes to the World Cup, a lot of these players will think they can't put their team at a disadvantage by starting out with a yellow.

It's a pretty shit way for FIFA to handle this, but let's not put it on the player's backs.

Imagine the publicity of a captain missing a WC Final because they picked up a yellow card for sticking up for something so important.

The 'brand' damage to Qatar and FIFA would be astronomical.



JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4548 on: Today at 06:31:26 am
Quote from: moondog on Today at 12:09:55 am
Hopefully all of this can lead to the downfall of FIFA and real change in global football governance.
Unlikely, considering they are now owned by the likes of Qatar.


jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4549 on: Today at 06:44:54 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:13:35 am
Think it's a tough one when it comes to the World Cup, a lot of these players will think they can't put their team at a disadvantage by starting out with a yellow.

It's a pretty shit way for FIFA to handle this, but let's not put it on the player's backs.

Oh come on, few of the teams who played yesterday are one man teams. Also, this fear about yellow cards you are having a laugh, when the refs virtually let everything go in football. They could have easily got through one game. You rarely have a chance to do something which goes beyond football. That would have sent such a powerful message. Its gone now and is just proof football is dying on its feet.



T.Mills

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4550 on: Today at 06:51:28 am
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 11:07:48 pm
The thing I'm most surprised about is that people are surprised.

Does anyone really think that ANY of the players (or staff) REALLY give a flying fuck about ANY of the legitimate reasons that exist to object to being where they are.

None of them really give a fuck one way or the other about any of it. They'll all get their "I made it to the world cup" hardon and go home without a tiny bit of contrition for their actions, or lack of.

Theyre human beings who are most likely closely associated with someone from the LGBQT community, or I know it sounds crazy, may even be Gay themselves. So yes i imagine they do give a flying fuck about it.


Ma Vie en Rouge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4551 on: Today at 06:58:12 am
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:35:12 am
While the blame doesn't solely fall on them, as clearly the decision was made by Qatar and FIFA, the captains and teams still could have decided to ignore it and wear them regardless. In the end every single one of them pussied out and chose the path of least resistance.

So much for standing up for something. I wish they would stop kneeling before the game because this just proves they don't give a shit about that either. It's all an empty gesture.

It was easy for them to defy FIFA. If all of the Captains had agreed to do it anyway, FIFA would have folded or looked even worse. Job done. If every member of the England team had agreed to wear the armband, FIFA would have folded or looked even worse (and what, sent 11 players off?!) Job done. It was simple. They just didn't have the moral courage or the intelligence, or, ultimately, the care, to do it. Utterly spineless.


jepovic

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4552 on: Today at 07:08:44 am
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 06:51:28 am
Theyre human beings who are most likely closely associated with someone from the LGBQT community, or I know it sounds crazy, may even be Gay themselves. So yes i imagine they do give a flying fuck about it.
Sure, but they could also be homophobes and despise the rainbow flag.

Actions speak louder than words. A yellow card would have put the focus on the armband, which is normally just ignored. WC is a great opportunity for raising important issues. Iran did it, England and others did not.


Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4553 on: Today at 07:14:30 am
Its ok for players to take a yellow for the team, every week, to stop a counter attack or to waste time.

Its also ok to take a yellow if you score a goal and want to run around with your top off.

However its not ok to take a yellow to stand against something that is abhorrent ? Just following orders eh ?

Those players are a bunch of pathetic and spineless shíts and yes i include our own players in that.



markmywords

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4554 on: Today at 07:26:23 am
These players are on social media and will see the fall out and do some PR repair, possibly a group donation to LGBT cause, or they will wear the armband in the game before yellow cards get anulled going forward

However their posturing has been exposed as a PR play, regardless of what damage limitation they attempt


Kashinoda

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4555 on: Today at 07:36:00 am
CEO of the Royal Belgian Football Association: FIFA threatened us with a one game suspension for wearing a 'One Love' armband, not just a yellow card.
https://sporza.be/nl/2022/11/21/ceo-kbvb-over-armband-op-de-meest-harde-manier-onder-druk-gezet-maar-ik-vraag-begrip~1669043875898/


FIFA bans a second Red Devils kit - (Colorful pre-match outfit banned, doesn't contain text or political messages)
https://www.voetbalbelgie.be/artikel/fifa-verbiedt-nog-een-tweede-outfit-rode-duivels

[Patrick Ittrich, active DFB referee] I'm looking for the rule basis for Fifa's decision to sanction the wearing of the OneLove bandage with a yellow card. I can't find it. All are instrumentalised. Sad and unbelievable!
https://twitter.com/patrick_ittrich/status/1594641936811532290?s=46&t=IKw8z5Niz-U5RhIO9mdM7A




Bend It Like Aurelio

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4556 on: Today at 07:41:25 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:44:54 am
Oh come on, few of the teams who played yesterday are one man teams. Also, this fear about yellow cards you are having a laugh, when the refs virtually let everything go in football. They could have easily got through one game. You rarely have a chance to do something which goes beyond football. That would have sent such a powerful message. Its gone now and is just proof football is dying on its feet.

But this is something totally different. I get taking a stand is important, but imagine someone like VVD on a yellow playing against a top tier team for 90 minutes. It's not as if the other team won't try to take advantage of that situation. And I highly doubt refs will give a benefit of the doubt regarding these situations.

It will affect different teams on different levels. It's unfair, but then the focus probably should remain with Infantino and FIFA, not be put onto the individual players or teams themselves. Whole nations and their fans look forward to a tournament like this, even though I know most here don't give a fuck about international football.


Kashin

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,237
  • ....mmm
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4557 on: Today at 07:41:59 am »
Logged
:D

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4558 on: Today at 07:52:10 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,237
  • ....mmm
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4559 on: Today at 07:54:22 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:52:10 am
Fixed.

Please let me stoke the flames of hate, thank you very much. ;D
Logged
:D
