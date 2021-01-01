These are multi millionaire footballers who have had everything handed to them, pampered to their every whim, they wont make personal sacrifices, its all virtue signaling and lip service.
The Iranian players not singing the national anthem , putting their lives at risk, knowing the severe consequences, thats how you act when you truly believe in something. Our society is based on being seen to do the right thing, but fucked if we actually have to do it. FIFA and Qatar have judged things well, no one has the balls to really stand up to anything, it was all part of the PR game. Now the football has started you sense even our players and managers dont want to be asked about rainbows anymore.