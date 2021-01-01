You have a choice in a non team game but not so much in team sports.I'm not agreeing with it or excusing the cowardice,I just don't think it is something the player would decide for themselves.
The whole thing's a fucking joke though isn't it.
Kane: Im wearing the armband. I dont care what fifa say.
FA: You cant, its not allowed.
Kane: Yes, I can. Im wearing it.
FA: Ok, in that case, youre off the team.
Kane: Fair enough.
Teammates: Well, in that case, were off the team too. Solidarity.
They literally chose the least effort they could to protest and then didnt go through with it. Utterly shameful, and thrown into stark relief by their brave opponents today.